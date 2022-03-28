News
Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Did I miss anything?” quipped Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, returning to the Dolby Theatre stage after a break. “There’s a different vibe in here.”
Oh my, was there ever.
With a sudden, shocking outburst of anger from actor Will Smith, who bounded onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife’s appearance, the theater was thrown into a state of deeply uncomfortable shock.
“Did we just see that?” people said to each other, as realization grew that the outburst was not pre-planned or meant as a joke. Phones buzzed, too, with many audience members saying they were getting texts from friends or family watching at home, asking if they had seen what they thought they did.
The discomfort continued through the end of the show, even as a tearful Smith, as expected, won the best actor prize for “King Richard” and apologized to the academy, though not to Rock.
Every Oscar show has its big moments, but this one overshadowed them all. Still, there were others: The heart-tugging “CODA” had a great night, winning best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay and the big kahuna, best picture, ending the ceremony on an ebullient note. It was emotion that won there, too, as voters went with the movie that so many said made them cry, rather than the cool sophistication of the earlier favorite, “The Power of the Dog.”
There were other history-making wins, impassioned speeches, a smidgen of politics, and hardly a thought about the pandemic as revelers packed into the post-show Governor’s Ball.
Some key Oscar moments, some you saw on TV and some you didn’t:
—
AN EARLY START
Remember when the most controversial thing about these Oscars was those awards they moved to the hour before the TV broadcast began? In the end, the theater was about two-thirds full and winners accepted their awards with nary a protest, and the most rabble-rousing speech of the relaxed (untelevised) proceedings was when a winner paid tribute to craftspeople on all movie sets. “Dune” took an early lead in those awards, ultimately taking six Oscars. And the team responsible for Jessica Chastain’s metamorphosis in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” won the Oscar for hairstyling and makeup.
KOTSUR’S GROUNDBREAKING WIN
It began on Oscar nomination day when Troy Kotsur, learning of his supporting actor nod for “CODA,” literally fell off his chair in a video that went viral. He continued to charm Hollywood and by Oscar night Kotsur, who plays a randy father in the film about a deaf family with a hearing child, was a clear favorite. Still, his win was emotional — many in the audience, including Chastain, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, responded with waving hands — what is known as a deaf clap. Even his interpreter choked up during Kotsur’s speech. He joined “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. “I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Kotsur signed. “This is our moment.”
TO BE IN AMERICA
Holding her Oscar in triumph, Ariana DeBose echoed the words of her famous character in “West Side Story,” Anita. “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to be in America,’” said DeBose, who won for best supporting actress, as expected. “Because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true.” There was much that was special about her win. DeBose won the trophy 60 years after Rita Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical. And she made history as well, becoming the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, echoing more lyrics from “West Side Story,” “I promise you there is a place for us.”
DO SAY GAY
One might have expected there to be more political references on this Oscar night. There actually weren’t too many, but several presenters and winners did refer to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Co-host Wanda Sykes — one of a trio with Schumer and Regina Hall – took a shot at the bill that passed a Republican-controlled state legislature earlier this month. “We’re going to have a great night tonight,” said Sykes, who is openly gay. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.” Later, Chastain, best actress winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” told the crowd: “We’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us.”
BEYONCÉ HOLDS (TENNIS) COURT
After an opening greeting from Venus and Serena Williams, whose tennis-playing youth and life with their father is the subject of “King Richard,” the opening number was performed by none other than Beyoncé. The superstar sang her nominated song, “Be Alive,” in a dance-heavy performance from an open-air stage in Compton, where the Williams sisters were raised. Even her star power didn’t win the song an Oscar, though. It was Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who won for their “No Time to Die” James Bond theme song. Finneas thanked the duo’s parents with words that brought smiles to many, saying: “We love you as parents and we love you as real people, too.”
BUT SPEAKING OF ‘KING RICHARD’ …
(You knew we had to get back to this one.) “King Richard” may not have won best song but it took the prize for Smith himself, not long after the slap heard ’round the world. A hugely emotional Smith rose to accept his trophy and began with a clear reference to what had just happened, noting that “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ..,” He also noted that Denzel Washington had told him that “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.” He apologized to the academy and said he hoped he’d be invited back. And Hollywood clearly was expressing its love: A stream of celebrities came over to comfort Smith after his slap moment, including Washington, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tyler Perry and others.
CAMPION CELEBRATES
At the post-Oscar Governor’s Ball, where stars and guests guzzled Champagne and munched on smoked salmon hors d’oeuvres shaped like Oscars (and many other things), it was a jolly mood but especially for Jane Campion, who impulsively broke out dancing in the packed room, surely an expression of joy at having won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.” Her win was a moment for history, as it marked the first time the directing award went to women in back-to-back years, with Chloé Zhao’s victory last year for “Nomadland.” Campion is the third woman to win in the category. Her win was the only one for her reimagined Western despite 12 nominations. Campion lost out on best adapted screenplay to Sian Heder of “CODA.”
AND SPEAKING OF ‘CODA’….
It was just that kind of night. After the emotions of the previous few hours, it seemed appropriate that “CODA” would take the final prize. (And, luckily, it WAS the final award, reversing last year’s reversal of the tradition.) Besides being a huge moment for the Deaf community, it was the first win for a streaming service; though a small movie, it had deep support in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture prize. Later at the Governor’s Ball, the entire cast walked in and was mobbed by photographers and well-wishers, with Kotsur clutching his Oscar in one hand and happy co-star Matlin in the other.
OH YES, PARTYING WAS BACK
After last year’s distanced pandemic Oscars, partying was back with a vengeance. The audience — all vaccinated and COVID-tested, twice — packed into bars during the awards and then at the Governor’s Ball, where hardly a mask was to be seen. The main subject of conversation at the Ball was, no surprise, the Will Smith developments. “At first everyone thought it was fake,” said one guest, real estate broker Sara Roche from Charlotte, N.C. “Everyone was texting from home and saying, ‘What is going on?’” But Roche also had thoughts about “CODA,” whose win made her happy. “I’m not an emotional person and not a cryer,” she said. “But I got a lump in my throat when ‘CODA’ won.”
Albert Pujols returns home to the Cardinals
ST. LOUIS – One of the greatest cardinals of all time is set to return. Multiple published reports say that Pujols will be back in a Cardinal uniform this season, pending his completion of a physical.
The deal would bring Pujols back to where his storybook and hall of fame career all started.
We all remember plenty of those calls during Pujols’ time with the redbirds. The former cardinal first baseman put up incredible numbers during his time as a redbird before leaving for the Angels after the 2011 season.
Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999 and was in the opening day lineup in 2001. In his first ten seasons with the redbirds, he had a batting average of 300 or above with at least 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs each year. While with the Cardinals, Pujols won three National League MVP awards, two world series championships and made nine all-star appearances.
Multiple sources say that Pujols would return to the redbirds on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, and that Pujols would be used as a designated hitter against left-handed pitchers. He could also come off the bench as a pinch hitter. The universal DH was part of the new collective bargaining agreement.
Pujols’ return would reunite him with two other beloved Cardinals, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Fox-2’s Chris Regnier was live at our bureau at Spark St. Louis in Ballpark Village with more on the deal to resign Albert Pujols.
ASK IRA: Are the Heat getting cut down to size?
Q: Opponents’ points in the paint are up, and the Heat are being consistently outrebounded of late. Has Erik Spoelstra ended the two-bigs experiment? — Ken, Coral Springs.
A: Did it ever really start? If you play two big men in today’s NBA, it is because one of them has the type of 3-point range that retains the respect of the defense. That Heat had that with Kelly Olynyk, and, to a degree, with Meyers Leonard. Even with Dewayne Dedmon converting his occasional threes or Omer Yurtseven showing such range in limited minutes, it’s not as if that would definitively open the lane for Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler. This roster is not designed for big-big. The problem is that the power forwards are decidedly undersized, when counting P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin. Ultimately, Bam Adebayo simply has to come up big on the boards on a nightly basis.
Q: Love Bam Adebayo, but he is too willing to switch out on perimeter players. He does it without effective screens on him. This leads to a cascade of problems: 1. Our bigs expending energy chasing guards, which has to take a toll on their offense; 2. It creates mismatch inside; 3. It leaves us vulnerable on the glass, with our best rebounder not matched up to rebound. I am not blaming Bam for our poor defense lately. Over the course of the year, teams find ways to exploit you on both ends of the court. It is now in our coaches hands to counter. — Robert, Weston.
A: Exactly. That is not on Bam Adebayo. That is the system. And, yes, it often drives me to distraction about how the Heat simply capitulate to the matchup whims of the offense. It is one thing to switch everything when you have five top-tier defenders on the court, lineups Erik Spoelstra certainly could get to. It is another when you freely allow opponents to line up the likes of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Max Strus.
Q: Ira, do you think there’s any correlation with this horrible stretch of basketball and an extended home stand with fewer games? — Juan, Denver.
A: It’s almost as if Heat need adversity. When they were climbing the standings, when they were shorthanded, when they were on the road, when they lacked rest and practice time, there was a resolve simply not seen during this run of 11 of 12 at FTX Arena that ends Monday night against the Kings. Perhaps the brutal road upcoming road swing to Boston, Chicago and Toronto will again steel their resolve.
()
What to expect from NFL owners meetings, including updates from Ravens’ Steve Bisciotti
After a two-year interruption, the NFL owners meetings are back on the league’s offseason schedule this week.
For the first time since 2019, the NFL will hold its annual summit, where its top officials, team owners, general managers and head coaches will meet to discuss league matters. Owner Steve Bisciotti, general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh headline the Ravens’ contingent in South Florida.
With Harbaugh’s news conference scheduled for Monday morning and Bisciotti expected to speak Tuesday afternoon, his first media session in years, a pivotal Ravens offseason will come under the microscope once more. Here’s what to expect from Palm Beach.
Bisciotti speaks
The last time Bisciotti met with reporters, quarterback Lamar Jackson was still nearly three months from being drafted. So, yeah, it’s been a while since the early-February 2018 news conference where Bisciotti announced that then-assistant general manager Eric DeCosta would succeed general manager Ozzie Newsome after the 2018 season.
A lot has changed in the four years since, but not Biscotti’s reluctance to hold a “State of the Ravens” address after the season, as he used to. His most recent extensive public comments came in May 2019, when he answered questions from season-ticket holders in an hourlong conference call.
On Tuesday, however, Bisciotti’s expected to meet with local reporters. Among the Ravens-related topics that will likely come up:
- How committed are the Ravens to Jackson? Contract talks with the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player have been slow to develop, and in the year since the franchise could first offer an extension, the price for top-tier quarterbacks has only gone up. Deshaun Watson’s new five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns is worth $230 million, all of it guaranteed, the most in a single contract in NFL history by $80 million. Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contact and will make $23 million in 2022. The cost of an “exclusive” franchise tag next offseason would be the average of the NFL’s five highest quarterback salaries, a huge raise.
- What’s the state of the Ravens’ leadership? Harbaugh, entering the final year of a four-year deal after a 2021 season derailed by injuries, has been expected to sign a contract extension. DeCosta is negotiating a long-term deal with Jackson that would be by far the biggest in franchise history. And new team president Sashi Brown is stepping into a role that Dick Cass, Bisciotti’s right-hand man, has held since 2004. For a franchise that’s long been among the NFL’s most stable, this offseason could be transformative.
- What’s on Bisciotti’s to-do list? The Ravens have already started discussions with the Maryland Stadium Authority on a new stadium lease, which wouldn’t be renewed until after the 2027 season. The team has looked into further upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium, including additional lower-bowl premium seating and easier access to the developing Warner Street corridor. Bisciotti, who turns 62 in April, has not indicated he plans to sell the team or outlined a succession plan. But stadium situations figure prominently into all franchise sales.
Harbaugh’s updates
Harbaugh hasn’t met with reporters since defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s introductory news conference in early February, a nearly two-month stretch during which the Ravens have had right tackle Alejandro Villanueva retire; released cornerback Tavon Young; signed safety Marcus Williams, right tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce; and re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard.
The Ravens also finalized their coaching staff in that period, hiring Zach Orr as inside linebackers coach, George Godsey as tight ends coach, Rob Leonard as outside linebackers coach, Mike Devlin as assistant offensive line coach and Ryan Osborn as a defensive quality-control coach. The Ravens named Adrian Dixon their new head athletic trainer as well, replacing Ron Medlin, who transitioned into a new role on the training staff.
With DeCosta not expected to meet with reporters — he spoke at the team’s March 17 pressers introducing Williams and Moses — Harbaugh will field questions about the Ravens’ recent on- and off-field changes. Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner’s reported visit to Baltimore has raised the possibility of another big-name signing, and several prominent free agents with Ravens ties, including defensive lineman Calais Campbell, remain unsigned.
Injury updates will also be of interest. Jackson, sidelined for the Ravens’ final four games last season by a bone bruise in his ankle, has resumed throwing and looked comfortable in footage he’s shared on social media. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (shoulder) and Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon), and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (pectoral) are among the other Ravens rehabilitating injuries.
There’s plenty of intrigue around the NFL, too, from Watson’s controversial arrival in Cleveland, now the AFC North favorite, to the upgraded AFC to the ramp-up for next month’s draft.
Overtime proposals
The NFL’s overtime rules are again under consideration, but it’s unclear whether the league’s owners will agree with either of the two proposals.
The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have proposed an amendment that guarantees both teams an overtime possession before moving to sudden death. If one team has more points after both teams have had the ball, that team wins.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, proposed that both teams possess the ball unless the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
Under the NFL’s current overtime rules, which were adopted in 2010, the team that possesses the ball first can win the game if it scores a sudden-death touchdown on its opening drive. If not, any go-ahead score wins the game.
Rule changes need approval from 24 of 32 teams to be enacted. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said in a conference call Friday that “there’s a lot of momentum” for changing the rules.
“My history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get,” McKay said. “But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified.”
After a dramatic postseason, there’s growing support for an overhaul. The Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills headed to overtime after three scores in the final 62 seconds of regulation. But the Chiefs won the coin toss to start overtime, and a 75-yard touchdown drive ended the Bills’ season before they could possess the ball.
There’s no indication that the Ravens have submitted a new proposal to the competition committee. Last year, their “spot and choose” proposals received limited support from owners. Under their plans, one team spots the ball on the field for the start of an overtime period. The opponent then chooses whether to start on offense or defense from that spot. The Ravens proposed two time formats for their amendment: sudden death or timed (7 minutes, 30 seconds).
The Ravens have also joined the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bills in a proposal to amend the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, allowing teams to keep their secondary personnel staffers through the draft. Under their plan, teams could deny a front-office official permission to interview for secondary executive positions — jobs below the role of general manager — with another organization until after the draft.
()
