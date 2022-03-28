News
Oscars live: ‘Dune’ wins first Oscar of the night, for sound
By The Associated Press
The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):
4 p.m.
“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.
Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”
Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.
___
THE BACK-TO-NORMAL ACADEMY AWARDS
— Here’s how to watch or stream the Oscars this year
— Lin-Manuel Miranda misses show after COVID scare
— List of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards
For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit:
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
3:40 p.m.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.
The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.
The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.
“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”
The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner
___
3:30 p.m.
“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.
Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.
Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
3 p.m.
The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.
Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.
Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.
“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
2:30 p.m.
The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.
Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.
“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.
“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.
Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.
Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.
— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers
__
3 a.m.
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
News
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.
Zelenskyy made an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense as his country continues battling Russia’s invading troops. Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals, but one which is raising fears of a divided Ukraine.
Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power — words the White House immediately sought to downplay — Zelenskyy lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets” and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.
“I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war’s greatest deprivations and horrors. “If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.
Zelenskyy signed a law Sunday that bans reporting on troop and equipment movements that haven’t been announced or approved by the military. Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s troops are trying to encircle Ukrainian forces facing the two separatist-held areas in the country’s east. That would cut the bulk of Ukraine’s military off from the rest of the country.
Moscow claims its focus is on wresting the entire eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. A high-ranking Russian military official said Friday that troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.
Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk since the insurgency erupted there shortly after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. In talks with Ukraine, Moscow has demanded Kyiv acknowledge the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.
“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.
A Ukrainian delegate in talks with Russia on ending the war, Davyd Arakhamia, said in a Facebook post the countries would meet in Turkey beginning Monday. However, the Russians then announced the talks would start Tuesday. The sides have met previously with no deal reached.
Zelenskyy, repeating statements he said earlier, told independent Russian journalists Sunday that his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia. That would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, he said.
Ukraine says that to defeat Russia, the West must provide fighter jets and not just missiles and other military equipment. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.
In his pointed remarks, Zelenskyy accused Western governments of being “afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision.”
His plea was echoed Sunday by a priest in the western city of Lviv, which was struck by rockets a day earlier. The aerial assault illustrated that Moscow, despite assertions that it intends to shift the war eastward, is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine.
“When diplomacy doesn’t work, we need military support,” said the Rev. Yuri Vaskiv, who said fearful parishioners were staying away from his Greek Catholic church.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov confirmed Russia used air-launched cruise missiles to hit a fuel depot and a defense plant in Lyiv, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the Polish border. He said another strike with sea-launched missiles destroyed a depot in Plesetske just west of Kyiv, where Ukraine stored air defense missiles.
On Sunday night, a rocket attack hit an oil base in the far northwestern region of Volyn, whose capital, Lutsk, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Lviv.
A chemical smell lingered in Lyiv on Sunday as firefighters trained hoses on flames and black smoke poured from oil storage tanks hit in the attack.
Russia’s back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled bombarded towns and cities. Lviv, which has largely been spared bombardment, also has been a waystation for most of the 3.8 million refugees who have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
In a dim, crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block near the first blast site, Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old information technology professional, said she couldn’t believe she had to hide again after fleeing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one of the most bombarded cities.
“We were on one side of the street and saw it on the other side,” she said. “We saw fire. I said to my friend, ‘What’s this?’ Then we heard the sound of an explosion and glass breaking.”
In his video address, Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it was sowing a deep hatred for Russia among Ukrainians.
“You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes,” Zelenskyy said.
Along with the millions of people who have fled Ukraine, the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost one-quarter of Ukraine’s population. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.
While Russia’s advance on Kyiv remains stalled, fighting has raged in the suburbs, and blasts from missiles fired into the city have rattled the St. Sophia Cathedral, a 1,000-year-old UNESCO world heritage site that is the heart of Ukrainian spiritual and national identity.
Vadim Kyrylenko, an engineer and conservator who is the most senior manager remaining at the church, said a strike nearby “would be a point of no return for our landmark because it is very fragile and vulnerable.”
Pointing at the cathedral’s golden domes, Kyrylenko said the cross atop the central one toppled a month before the outbreak of World War II.
“The cross on the left fell a month before this war,” he said.
___
Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Nebi Qena in Kyiv, Cara Anna in Lviv and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
News
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill lets star personality shine as he, Terron Armstead introduced
Terron Armstead had just finished his introductory press conference at Miami Dolphins facilities on Thursday, and it was time for Tyreek Hill to take the podium.
Only one problem: Hill had to go to the bathroom. Bad.
He rushed out of the room. But no worries. Like he is on the field, Hill was quick. He came back relieved, ready to answer questions and let his personality shine to the Miami media and fan base.
“I feel a whole lot better,” Hill said as he returned to laughs from the room. “I just didn’t want to get up and be rude [when Armstead was speaking]. I’m like, ‘Yo, I do not know what to do right now.’”
Then, the Dolphins’ newest star, of the likes the franchise probably hasn’t seen on offense since running back Ricky Williams or Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, lit the room.
The highlights from Hill’s time with the microphone set the tone right away for Hill to accomplish what he said new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told him he wanted from him: “Just be you.”
And he was. For one, there was a jab at his new AFC East rival, the New York Jets, whom he almost ended up with as the other finalist in trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and three-time All-Pro selection.
Asked how close he was to picking the Jets, as the trade was contingent on who Hill would sign a long-term extension with, Hill’s reply downplayed how he would even consider them: “Who? The Jets? … I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what.”
Hill is immediately challenging new teammate in the Dolphins’ receiving corps, Jaylen Waddle, to a race: “Wherever I go, the Cheetah, he always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team. No matter what. I mean that.”
He accused agent Drew Rosenhaus of trying to kiss him in the mouth during the process of securing the trade and four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. It was an allegation Rosenhaus refuted from his seat in the room.
Hill referenced a song by rapper Gunna in response to a question about feeling any pressure in his new digs: “I don’t blink, dog. I don’t believe in pressure, dog. I make the pressure. I’m Pushin’ P, baby.”
And he said his celebration over the transaction will include volleyball and Hennessy on the beach.
But there was football to talk about, too. Hill and Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, are both excited about uniting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and helping fix the Dolphins’ offense.
“I’m just excited to see him ball, be successful,” Armstead said. “I know Mike has a vision for him. Me watching him, he’s as accurate and precise as anyone I’ve ever seen. I’m excited to work for him, protect him.”
Hill backed up the accuracy sentiment for Tagovailoa.
“His ball placement, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement and us just utilizing our speed, utilizing our best asset, and that’s just being dangerous,” he said.
Armstead hasn’t met Tagovailoa yet, but he did get to meet Marino while he was on his visit to Miami’s facilities this week. On Thursday, Armstead sported a Marino jersey to his press conference.
“Why not? He’s a legend. I’m a real big fan of the sport, of the game. Always pay respects to the legends, the Hall of Famers.”
Hill is most excited to get to work with Waddle and form what should be the NFL’s fastest receiving tandem, coupled with possibly the league’s fastest running back in the also-newly acquired Raheem Mostert.
“He’s a fiery competitor, just like I am,” Hill said of Waddle, who has previously received Hill comparisons. “He’s just like I was coming out. A young guy who wants to compete, who loves the game and just wants to get better.”
Rosenhaus, after clearing up the kissing comment, revealed more information about the deal.
He said the Jets first got framework of a trade done, and Hill considered their extension offer. Rosenhaus told other teams they were close on a deal with the Jets, and the Dolphins’ deal was negotiated overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.
“We felt, in analyzing it, that Tyreek deserved to become the highest-paid receiver,” Rosenhaus said, jumping at the opportunity created by the Raiders’ contract with Davante Adams.
Rosenhaus said the difference between the Jets’ and Dolphins’ offers were “millions of dollars,” and no state income tax also played a part.
Asked how difficult it was to leave Kansas City, Hill said, “It’s tough, but somebody comes to you with a lot of money, it changes.”
Armstead said keys for him deciding on the Dolphins in free agency, after nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints were reuniting with Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith, whom Armstead had as assistant offensive line coach as a rookie, and getting into McDaniel’s offense that will feature the outside-zone running scheme.
Hill’s message to Dolphins fans: “Gear up. It’s going to be a fast season, but it’s going to be a fun season.”
Armstead backed up that notion.
“We’re going to try to turn these Sundays into a track meet,” he said. “But a physical track meet. Let’s not overshadow that at all.”
()
News
Giants will trade CB James Bradberry, per sources; Texans, Chiefs, Colts teams to watch
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Giants are going to trade James Bradberry.
It’s unwise, but it’s going to happen.
GM Joe Schoen is expected to unload the team’s best defensive back soon, according to league sources here at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts are teams to watch in a Bradberry trade, sources say.
All three of those teams have salary cap space and a need at outside corner. The Texans and Chiefs are both overflowing with draft capital this year. Houston has two high picks in both the third and fourth rounds of this year’s draft.
Co-owner John Mara acknowledged the obvious late Sunday afternoon: Bradberry won’t be a Giant much longer.
“That would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he’s been a consummate professional for us,” Mara said, when asked about possibly cutting Bradberry if no trade occurred. “But the cap situation is what it is. So we’d have to consider all options there.”
This will mark the second major change to a defense that was the strength of the Giants’ team the past two seasons, following the release of safety Logan Ryan.
Surprisingly, the lone veteran starting defensive back the Giants are retaining is corner Adoree Jackson, an average and overpaid player who is not a No. 1 corner. Bradberry is a better player and had a down year in 2021 playing through injuries last season.
The Giants have the option of extending Bradberry to lower his $21.8 million salary cap hit for 2022, but that’s not an avenue they’re pursuing.
The impending Bradberry trade reinforces that the Giants are likely to draft a corner high in late April. Schoen attended the Cincinnati pro day last week, and Giants brass had dinner with top-10 corner talent Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, per NFL Network.
The Giants also have met over Zoom with Notre Dame free safety Kyle Hamilton, a versatile athlete with range and playmaking ability.
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale places a high value on outside corners who can play effective press man coverage and allow the DC to send blitzes and generate pressure on the quarterback.
The organization’s salary cap squeeze is part of the reason for the Bradberry release, considering they need $12.5 million just to fit their nine draft picks on the books, according to overthecap.com.
Trading Bradberry would save $12.1 million. Cutting him outright would save $10.1 million.
Schoen is likely to seek a trade back from one of his two top-10 picks at No. 5 or No. 7 overall in order to acquire an extra first in 2023, per NBC’s Peter King. Doing that, plus dealing away some later round picks for 2023 capital, could soften the draft cap commitment.
Trading Bradberry won’t be purely a salary cap move, though. It will also reflect the Giants don’t have sufficient respect for the corner’s skills on the field, despite a strong 2020 season when healthy.
Cutting Ryan, meanwhile, was a move purely about getting him out of the locker room and off the field as a conduit to players, team and media. People in the front office wanted him out. The Giants saved next to no money by releasing him and are committing almost all of his 2022 cap space to a player not on their roster.
“It was a decision that Brian and Joe made, they decided they wanted to move on so I wasn’t gonna block it,” Mara said of cutting Ryan. “I was sorry to see him go. I thought he was a good player who did some great thigs for our community. But if our head coach and general manager make a football decision, I’m not gonna block it.”
Change is the norm for the Giants this offseason. And more is coming.
()
