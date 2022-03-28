News
Oscars live: Young ‘Belfast’ star walks the carpet with mom
By The Associated Press
The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):
3 p.m.
The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.
Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.
Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.
“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
THE BACK-TO-NORMAL ACADEMY AWARDS
— Here’s how to watch or stream the Oscars this year
— Lin-Manuel Miranda misses show after COVID scare
— List of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards
For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit:
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
2:30 p.m.
The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.
Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.
“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.
“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.
Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.
Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.
— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers
__
3 a.m.
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
News
Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis
Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to St. Louis come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in St. Louis as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
#50. Spain
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 525
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 115,113
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #55 most common country of origin
#49. Turkey
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 532
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 119,380
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #54 most common country of origin
#48. Liberia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 545
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 87,991
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #67 most common country of origin
#47. Haiti
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 552
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 672,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #15 most common country of origin
#46. Panama
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 571
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 103,299
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #58 most common country of origin
#45. El Salvador
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 597
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
#44. Saudi Arabia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 622
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 85,000
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #70 most common country of origin
#43. Lebanon
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 637
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 121,697
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin
#42. Afghanistan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 647
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 101,548
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #59 most common country of origin
#41. South Africa
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 658
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 104,022
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #56 most common country of origin
#40. Venezuela
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 677
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 349,720
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #27 most common country of origin
#39. France
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 706
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
#38. Belarus
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 716
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 63,642
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #78 most common country of origin
#37. Albania
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 724
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 89,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #65 most common country of origin
#36. Cuba
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 755
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
#35. Bulgaria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 756
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 69,765
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #75 most common country of origin
#34. Jamaica
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 759
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
#33. Peru
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 761
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
#32. Romania
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 763
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
#31. Jordan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 785
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 81,155
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #71 most common country of origin
#30. Nepal
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 863
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 140,904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin
#29. Somalia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 952
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 98,966
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #60 most common country of origin
#28. Thailand
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 967
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin
#27. Ethiopia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,013
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
#26. Iran
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,028
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
#25. Poland
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,059
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 410,841
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #21 most common country of origin
#24. Honduras
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,126
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
#23. Syria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,135
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 95,802
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #63 most common country of origin
#22. Brazil
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
#21. Japan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,204
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
#20. Colombia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,217
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
#19. Ukraine
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,220
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#18. Iraq
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,241
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
#17. Italy
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,247
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 332,857
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #30 most common country of origin
#16. Taiwan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,570
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 381,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin
#15. Pakistan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,576
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
#14. Russia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,958
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#13. Guatemala
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,982
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
#12. Kenya
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,996
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
#11. Nigeria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,012
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
#10. Canada
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,995
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
#9. United Kingdom
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 3,004
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
#8. Germany
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 3,886
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
#7. South Korea
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 4,027
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#6. Philippines
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 6,068
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#5. Vietnam
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 6,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.1%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
#4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 8,184
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%
National
– Number of residents: 103,938
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #57 most common country of origin
#3. China
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 11,111
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#2. Mexico
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 14,062
– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.4%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
#1. India
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 16,006
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
News
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.
But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
It won’t be easy. The film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, but despite one of the biggest hits in years in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the rebound has been fitful. The global movie industry sold about half the tickets last year as it did two years ago, $21.3 billion in 2021 compared to $42.3 billion in 2019, according to the Motion Picture Association. Hollywood pushed more of its top films directly into homes than ever before; half of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees were streamed at or very near release. Even the film academy shifted entirely to a streaming platform for voters, rather than DVD screeners.
Then there are the challenges of commanding worldwide attention for a night of Hollywood self-congratulation after two years of pandemic and while Russia’s war ravages Ukraine. Packer has said the war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast. Some stars, like Sean Penn, have lobbied the academy to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at the ceremony.
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award. But all the momentum is with Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA,” which, despite boasting just three nods, is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.
But expect the most awards on the night to go to “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping science fiction epic. It’s the odds-on-favorite to clean up in the technical categories.
After several years sans-host, the Oscars will turn to the trio of Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to emcee the broadcast, which is also streaming on platforms including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication. Producers have also lined up a star-studded group of performers including Billie Eilish and Beyoncé to sing nominated songs, while the “Encanto” cast will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
It will be a staggered start, with stars making their way into the Dolby at different times. ABC’s red carpet preshow will run 6:30 to 8 p.m., with the first hour of awards happening inside the theater between 7-8 p.m. News of those winners will spread first on social media and later be woven into the telecast. To accommodate the shift, the red carpet will also open an hour earlier than usual, at 4 p.m. Eastern.
The rejiggered approach, which has been deeply unpopular with some academy members, should make for some complicated red-carpet logistics. The academy, wanted to give each winner an uncompromised moment, is urging attendees to be in their seats by 7 p.m. That led to an earlier red carpet, with many stars — including Jessica Chastain, a nominee for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — arriving with enough time to be seated for the pre-show.
“We want to be there to support our team,” said “The Power of the Dog” producer Tanya Seghatchian on her way into the theater to watch the early awards. “We couldn’t have made it without them.”
Hairstyling and makeup (where “Tammy Faye” is nominated) is one of the eight pre-show categories to be handed out during what producers are calling the “golden hour.” The others are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
“We are heading in, we’ll see how this goes,” Nicholas Britell, nominated for his “Don’t Look Up” score said with a laugh and a shrug on the red carpet. “We’re all learning, we’re all learning.”
Already inside the Dolby was Donald Mowat, nominated for hair and makeup for “Dune.”
“I’ve been in this business for 35 years,” Mowat said. “This is already the Oscar for me.”
Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Guillermo del Toro, warned that the change would turn some nominees into “second-class citizens.”
Behind the change is alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million.
To help restore the Oscars’ position, some argued in the lead-up to this year’s awards that a blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” should have been nominated for best picture. It’s up for just visual effects.
Instead, a wide gamut of films are in the hunt, ranging from the much-watched Netflix apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the roundly acclaimed three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car.”
One thing producers have promised: the night’s final award will be best picture. Last year’s show concluded awkwardly with the unexpected presentation of best actor to a not-present Anthony Hopkins.
___
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.
___
For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit:
News
Twins Opening Day-like lineup delivered by trio of hall of famers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio of hall of famers — two current, one future — walked out to home plate on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, important information in hand.
Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew and Tony Oliva, who will be inducted into Cooperstown this summer, dressed in full uniform, went out to deliver a lineup card that sure had the looks of an Opening Day lineup.
“Having them on the field today for Minnesota Day was special for everyone in the ballpark, including the umpires who get a chance to spend some time with them at the exchange of the lineup cards,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think everyone enjoys it, and I think all three of them enjoy it too, so that makes it even better. Those guys are here to impart some wisdom upon everyone here, and when they start talking we start listening.”
The information they delivered on that card perhaps sheds some light into how the Twins are thinking. For the first time all spring, the Twins trotted out a lineup that could resemble the group that might run out there on April 7 at Target Field.
Infielder Luis Arraez was the odd-man out on Sunday, which could make sense given the Twins are expected to face Seattle lefty Robbie Ray on Opening Day.
Baldelli had Carlos Correa hitting third, behind Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco. Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó and Alex Kirilloff, who started in left, were lined up in the middle of the order while Gary Sánchez (designated hitter), Gio Urshela and Ryan Jeffers rounded out the lineup.
While Baldelli is never one to reveal information before he has to — he still has not named an Opening Day starter — he called it a “really nice lineup,” that he “enjoyed writing.”
“Our lineup is going to have some tweaks on it on a regular basis. We have more than nine everyday players,” Baldelli said. “Therefore it’ll look different every day. So we’re still working through that. I mean, I’ve been playing with a few things. And when you have a bunch of good hitters, you can have a bunch of good lineups.”
ALCALA DEBUTS
Reliever Jorge Alcala, who hadn’t seen spring game action due to a nail tear, made his 2022 debut on Sunday.
Alcala pitched the ninth inning, giving up a run on two hits while striking out a batter. While it wasn’t his sharpest outing, the Twins were simply pleased to get him back on the mound.
“Getting him on the mound and getting him working back toward where he needs to be was, I think, the positive,” Baldelli said. “Just the fact he’s out there and physically said he was doing great and everything else, every outing from here on out, to sharpen it up a little bit, which he’ll do. I have no doubt about that.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins still plan on having starter Sonny Gray pitch on Monday in a minor league game, as there is no major league game on the schedule. It will be Gray’s first start of the spring, and he will throw to Jeffers. Baldelli said they have discussed him throwing three innings.
