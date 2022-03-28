News
Oscars set for return to normal, except all the changes
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
It won’t be easy. The film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, but despite one of the biggest hits in years in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the rebound has been fitful. The global movie industry sold about half the tickets last year as it did two years ago, $21.3 billion in 2021 compared to $42.3 billion in 2019, according to the Motion Picture Association. Hollywood pushed more of its top films directly into homes than ever before; half of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees were streamed at or very near release. Even the film academy shifted entirely to a streaming platform for voters, rather than DVD screeners.
Then there are the challenges of commanding worldwide attention for a night of Hollywood self-congratulation after two years of pandemic and while Russia’s war ravages Ukraine. Packer has said the war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast.
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award. But all the momentum is with Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA,” which, despite boasting just three nods, is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.
But expect the most awards on the night to go to “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping science fiction epic. It’s the odds-on-favorite to clean up in the technical categories.
After several years sans-host, the Oscars will turn to the trio of Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to emcee the broadcast, which is also streaming on platforms including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication. Producers have also lined up a star-studded group of performers including Billie Eilish and Beyoncé to sing nominated songs, while the “Encanto” cast will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
It will be a staggered start, with stars making their way into the Dolby at different times. ABC’s red carpet preshow will run 6:30 to 8 p.m., with the first hour of awards happening inside the theater between 7-8 p.m. News of those winners will spread first on social media and later be woven into the telecast. To accommodate the shift, the red carpet will also open an hour earlier than usual, at 4 p.m. Eastern.
The rejiggered approach, which has been deeply unpopular with some academy members, should make for some complicated red-carpet logistics. The academy, wanted to give each winner an uncompromised moment, is urging attendees to be in their seats by 7 p.m. Some stars, like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.
That’s one of the eight pre-show categories to be handed out during what producers are calling the “golden hour.” The others are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Guillermo del Toro, warned that the change would turn some nominees into “second-class citizens.”
Behind the change is alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million.
To help restore the Oscars’ position, some argued in the lead-up to this year’s awards that a blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” should have been nominated for best picture. It’s up for just visual effects.
Instead, a wide gamut of films are in the hunt, ranging from the much-watched Netflix apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the roundly acclaimed three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car.”
One thing producers have promised: the night’s final award will be best picture. Last year’s show concluded awkwardly with the unexpected presentation of best actor to a not-present Anthony Hopkins.
___
News
Here are The Observer’s 2022 Oscar Predictions And Actual Winners
The Oscars are upon us once again, and while movie releases are still staggered and slightly weird feeling due to a constant stream of variants, movies are more back than they were in prior years, and tinseltown’s big night is here! A handful of us on the Observer editorial team have given our predictions, opinions and guesses who might take home an Oscar Sunday night. Through the extremely scientific means of “Majority Rule,” we’ll be presenting the Observer Oscar Guesses for select categories. Read the nominees and make your own guess below! We’ll update this post with the real results as they roll in.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
JAVIER BARDEM, Being the Ricardos
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, The Power of the Dog
ANDREW GARFIELD, tick, tick…BOOM!
WILL SMITH, King Richard
DENZEL WASHINGTON, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Our business reporter Sissi Cao guesses Benedict Cumberbatch for this one along with our executive editor James Ledbetter, while our arts reporter Helen Holmes put her guess towards Will Smith, along with our managing editor Samantha London, our arts editor Erin Taylor, and our senior business editor Oliver Staley. Our media reporter Isabella Simonetti and myself both threw our weight behind Denzel Washington.
Observer’s Guess: Will Smith, King Richard.
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
CIARÁN HINDS, Belfast
TROY KOTSUR, CODA
JESSE PLEMONS, The Power of the Dog
J.K. SIMMONS, Being the Ricardos
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE, The Power of the Dog
Sissi’s guess is for Jesse Plemons. Helen, James, and Oliver put their bets behind Kodi Smith-McPhee, with Oliver saying “In a lot of ways, The Power of The Dog tried too hard, but Smit-McPhee’s performance seemed effortless. He managed to appear simultaneously weak and vulnerable and yet completely in control. He was mesmerizing.” Isabella, Samantha, Erin, and I all guess Troy Kotsur.
Observer’s Guess: Troy Kotsur, CODA
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
JESSICA CHASTAIN, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
OLIVIA COLMAN, The Lost Daughter
PENÉLOPE CRUZ, Parallel Mothers
NICOLE KIDMAN, Being the Ricardos
KRISTEN STEWART, Spencer
Sissi’s throwing her weight for a second Best Actress win for Olivia Colman (she earned it after years of her character suffering on Peep Show). Erin and James are putting their chips on Penelope Cruz, with James citing her as a “sentimental favorite.” Helen and I might riot if Kristen Stewart doesn’t get the award this year, and Isabella, Samantha, and Oliver all say it’s going to Jessica Chastain, with Oliver noting how much she physically disappeared into the role.
Observer’s Guess: Jessica Chastian, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
JESSIE BUCKLEY, The Lost Daughter
ARIANA DEBOSE, West Side Story
JUDI DENCH, Belfast
KIRSTEN DUNST, The Power of the Dog
AUNJANUE ELLIS, King Richard
Sissi says Jessie Buckley. Erin is all in for Kirsten Dunst. Oliver and James say Judi Dench, Isabella, Samantha, Helen and I all say it’s going to Ariana DeBose, but Helen and I would like to say that we need Kirsten to win one soon.
Observer’s Guess: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story, (with a small twinge of sadness for Kirsten Dunst.)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
ENCANTO, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
FLEE, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
LUCA, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Helen has opted out of a guess for the animation category. “I don’t care. You can run that.” James said “no idea.” Erin guesses Raya and the Last Dragon. Sissi says Luca. I say with a weirdly split field between 3 critically well received Disney movies there might be a shot in hell for Flee, which was very good. Isabella, after asking “what is Encanto” guesses Encanto along with Samantha and Oliver.
Observer’s Guess: Encanto. Sorry none of us really saw animated movies this year.
CINEMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES
DUNE, Greig Fraser
NIGHTMARE ALLEY, Dan Laustsen
THE POWER OF THE DOG, Ari Wegner
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH, Bruno Delbonnel
WEST SIDE STORY, Janusz Kaminski
Sissi says Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of MacBeth. Oliver guesses Greig Fraser for Dune! Samantha says Dan Laustesen for Nightmare Alley. Isabella, Erin, Helen and myself all are putting our money on Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog, with Helen adding “YOUNG QUEEN ARI WEGNER!”
Observer’s Guess: Young Queen Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog.
COSTUME DESIGN
NOMINEES
CRUELLA, Jenny Beavan
CYRANO, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
DUNE, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
NIGHTMARE ALLEY, Luis Sequeira
WEST SIDE STORY, Paul Tazewell
Helen says Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for Dune! Sissi’s guessing Jenny Beavan for Cruella. Isabella, Samantha, Erin, Oliver and I all think Paul Tazewell’s taking it home for West Side Story.
Observer’s Guess: Paul Tazewell, West Side Story.
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder
DRIVE MY CAR, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
DUNE, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
THE LOST DAUGHTER, Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
THE POWER OF THE DOG, Written by Jane Campion
Oliver thinks it’s Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth’s time to shine here for Dune. Sissi says Siân Heder for CODA. Isabella and Erin are standing behind Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car. Helen, Samantha and I are guessing Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.
Observer’s Guess: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog.
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
BELFAST, Written by Kenneth Branagh
DON’T LOOK UP, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
KING RICHARD, Written by Zach Baylin
LICORICE PIZZA, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sissi says Adam McKay and David Sirota for Don’t Look Up. Helen is going with Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, noting “It’s hard to be funny!” Samantha and Oliver think it’s going to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, and Isabella Erin, and I thinking this is Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier’s category for The Worst Person in the World.
Observer’s Guess: Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World.
FILM EDITING
NOMINEES
DON’T LOOK UP, Hank Corwin
DUNE, Joe Walker
KING RICHARD, Pamela Martin
THE POWER OF THE DOG, Peter Sciberras
TICK, TICK…BOOM!, Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Sissi is the lone wolf guess for Hank Corwin and Don’t Look Up. Helen and Samantha and I think Peter Sciberras for The Power of the Dog. Isabella, Erin, and Oliver guess Joe Walker for Dune. We have a tie!
Observer’s Guess: Joe Walker for Dune or Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog.
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
DRIVE MY CAR, Japan
FLEE, Denmark
THE HAND OF GOD, Italy
LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM, Bhutan
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, Norway
Sissi says Flee, while Samantha says The Hand of God. The two big western crossover hits are in a showdown here, with Isabella and Erin guessing The Worst Person in the World, and Helen and Oliver thinking this is Drive My Car’s category. I’m torn, but I think I’ll be the tiebreaker and say Drive My Car.
Observer’s Guess: Drive My Car, with apologies to Lunanan: A Yak in the Classroom being the only movie none of us guessed.
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
NOMINEES
COMING 2 AMERICA, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
CRUELLA, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
DUNE, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
HOUSE OF GUCCI, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
With Helen being the lone vote for Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh and their work on The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Oliver guessing Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr for Dune, Isabella, Samantha, Erin Sissi, and I all think this is House of Gucci and Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras’s category.
Observer’s Guess: Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, (Father Son, and) House of Gucci.
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
NOMINEES
BE ALIVE from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
DOS ORUGUITAS from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel MirandaDOWN TO JOY from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
NO TIME TO DIE from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
SOMEHOW YOU DO from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Samantha and Oliver are guessing Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, Erin says Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, and Isabella, Helen, Sissi, and I all say this is Billie’s Oscar to win for the theme from No Time To Die. Is it me or is it a little weird that Encanto didn’t nominate their massive chart topping hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno?”
Observer’s Guess: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time To Die.”
DIRECTING
NOMINEES
BELFAST, Kenneth Branagh
DRIVE MY CAR, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
LICORICE PIZZA, Paul Thomas Anderson
THE POWER OF THE DOG, Jane Campion
WEST SIDE STORY, Steven Spielberg
Oliver thinks this is Branagh’s year. Foolishly, I think the Academy might hand it to Paul Thomas Anderson despite them REFUSING TO in years past. Isabella and Erin think Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s going to take it, and Helen, Samantha, Sissi and have placed their bets on Jane Campion.
Observer’s Guess: Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
BEST PICTURE
NOMINEES
BELFAST, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
DON’T LOOK UP, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
DRIVE MY CAR, Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
DUNE, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
KING RICHARD, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
LICORICE PIZZA, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
NIGHTMARE ALLEY, Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
THE POWER OF THE DOG, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
WEST SIDE STORY, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Alright. The Big One. Before we go any further, if you place any weird monetary bets around this based on our guesses? Don’t do that. Why did you do that. When I saw The Tragedy of MacBeth I was so elated my theater was empty I recreated the time Hulk Hogan took a photo in an empty theater at a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I’m not an expert, I’m a goofball! We are merely guessing, because the Oscars are fun and it’s fun to guess. You should, ideally, see these movies yourself and decide what your personal favorite was, because that’s how you should see movies and experience art!
Bearing that in mind, Oliver thinks Belfast is going to take the Big Award. Helen thinks West Side Story’s gonna do it. Isabella and Erin think it’s the year for Drive My Car, and Samantha, Sissi and I think this is The Power of the Dog’s award.
Observer’s Guess: Power of the Dog, Produced by Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier.
And there you have (some) of our guesses. We definitely don’t feel everyone who should have been nominated was- Erin is shocked Memoria wasn’t nominated, I think it’s heinous Simon Rex didn’t get recognition for Red Rocket, or Nicholas Cage for Pig. Helen raised some really great points about the year overall, saying “It felt like a genuinely weird and stimulating year for movies, which I do not feel has been the case of late. I physically Need Kristen Stewart to win an Oscar — ever since Personal Shopper I’m convinced she’s the most watchable person alive. Alana Haim is a huge snub. She was luminous in Licorice Pizza.” Isabella feels Jennifer Lopez should have an award by now but “Marry Me is eligible for next year.” J Lo hive will rise. Enjoy the Oscars! Enjoy movies!
News
Business People: Allina Health and UCare both announce new top leadership
OF NOTE – HEALTH CARE
Allina Health/Aetna, a St. Louis Park-based insurer and operator of hospitals and clinic throughout the Twin Cities, announced the promotion of Dr. Robert Wieland from chief medical officer to chief executive officer. Previously, Wieland served as Allina’s chief strategy officer; he has a medical degree from the University of Minnesota where he also earned his BA in mechanical engineering. … Minneapolis-based health insurer UCare announced the appointment of Hilary Marden-Resnik as president and CEO. Marden-Resnik previously served as UCare interim president and CEO.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Engineering and consulting firm WSB, Golden Valley, announced that Behnaz Beladi has joined the organization as director of renewable energy. … Westwood Professional Services, a Minnetonka-based civil engineering company, announced the promotion of Tom Miller to director, Environmental Services. Miller previously was director of Water Resources. … Nelson-Rudie & Associates, a New Hope-based consulting engineering firm, announced the appointment of principals Eric Nelson, structural practice lead; Eric Nebelung, mechanical practice lead; Joseph Tupy, electrical practice lead, and Gregory Lindberg, refrigeration practice lead. The company also announced the retirement of John Brison, principal and mechanical engineer.
ARTS
Interact, a St. Paul-based studio for visual and performing arts, announced that Monica Little has joined its board of directors. Little is the founder of Little & Co., a Minneapolis-based brand and design agency.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based multifamily developer and property manager, announced the promotion of Paula Prahl to partner, chief policy and corporate affairs officer and executive vice president. Previously, Prahl served as the company’s vice president of public affairs. … Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based senior living management and consulting firm, announced that Heather Larson has been named regional director of operations.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bell Bank, Fargo, N.D., announced that Melissa Deike has been promoted to senior vice president/treasury management director of sales for Bell Bank’s east and south market regions, based in jointly in the Twin Cities and Phoenix. She previously served as treasury management director of sales for the bank’s east region. … Trean Insurance Group, Wayzata, announced the appointment of independent director Philip I. Smith to its board of directors. Smith is a managing director at Duff & Phelps, an investment banking firm.
GOVERNMENT
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the hire of Marc Majors as deputy commissioner of Workforce Development. Previously, Majors was a workforce development manager with the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.
HEALTH CARE
Allina Health, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of Jill Ostrem as president of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and United Hospital in St. Paul. Previously, Ostrem served in executive positions at Jefferson Health, New Jersey, and Parkview Health, Indiana. … International pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced the hire of Roseville resident Tom Butina as a director of patient solutions and alliances marketing, leading the company’s This Is Living With Platform.
HONORS
University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism announced that 1992 alum Maria Douglas Reeve will join the Merrill College Hall of Fame. Reeve currently is executive editor at the Houston Chronicle but previously served in newsroom leadership positions at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune, including deputy metro editor and assistant managing editor.
NONPROFITS
Lifeworks Services, an Eagan-based advocacy organization serving people with disabilities, announced the appointment of Gertrude K. Matemba-Mutasa as president and CEO. Matemba-Mutasa previously was with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, where she served as assistant commissioner of the Community Supports Administration. … St. Paul-based Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota announced that Joe Khawaja has been named vice president and chief financial officer. Previously, Khawaja served as chief financial officer for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
RETAIL
Room & Board, a Minneapolis-based furniture retailer, announced the hire of Emily McGarvey as its first director of sustainability.
News
Markieff Morris takes step back while Victor Oladipo steps forward amid Heat comebacks
Although the Miami Heat appear committed to finding time in their playoff rotation for guard Victor Oladipo, that might not prove to be the case with veteran forward Markieff Morris, as the two return from lengthy absences.
Asked if Morris not playing in Saturday’s 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena was a factor of the game coming a night after Morris played in Friday’s loss to the Knicks, assistant coach Chris Quinn did not cite the back-to-back set as a factor.
Instead Quinn, who was filling in with coach Erik Spoelstra attending to a family matter, indicated prioritizing an optimal rotation.
“I mean everything is trying to figure out what’s best for the team going forward,” Quinn said. “Obviously Markieff is a very good player, a great leader in our locker room, that we respect.”
Morris returned March 12 after missing 58 games due to whiplash. Saturday was the first time he was held out, after six appearances in his comeback. He had played at least 17 minutes in his first three appearances, reduced to an average of 10.6 in the following three.
“We’re just trying to figure out the best thing going forward,” Quinn said.
Oladipo, by contrast, played 25:04 on Saturday night, after not going more than 19:55 in his previous five games back from May quadriceps surgery.
Quinn said that was a product of having given Oladipo the previous night off and wanting to allow the 29-year-old guard to re-establish a rhythm.
“I thought you could see at times he has a burst, he has an ability to get by people and make some plays,” Quinn said, with Oladipo closing 3 of 9 against the Nets for nine points. “So, just continue to get him in more of a rhythm and get him ready.”
Guard Tyler Herro said the goal is to try to help Oladipo get back to form.
“Just trying to get Vic in the swing of things,” Herro said, “and try to get him the ball in his spots where he can feel comfortable again.”
Meaningful moment
Goran Dragic said he was touched by the Heat’s video tribute during the first timeout of Saturday night’s game.
“I mean it means a lot,” Dragic said. “I spent six-and-a-half years here. It’s always nice to get the reception like I did here. I really appreciate the fans, what they did for me during those years. We had a blast.”
Dragic was dealt by the Heat to the Toronto Raptors in the offseason in the sign-and-trade agreement for Kyle Lowry. He then was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, waived, and signed by the Nets.
“Right now,” Dragic said, “my focus is in Brooklyn and try to win as many games as possible.”
Peace, out
Why, yes, that was lumbering Nets center Andre Drummond flashing a two-finger peace sign while completing an unlikely fast-break drive Saturday again the Heat, similar to the touchdown style of Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver recently acquired by the Miami Dolphins.
“I think its self-explanatory,” Drummond said postgame. “No, I don’t know what made me do it, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here. Just happened, I don’t know.”
Of the sight, Nets forward Kevin Durant said, “It was definitely hilarious in the moment.”
Drummond closed with 13 points and game-high 11 rebounds, his 19th career double-double against the Heat.
Numbers game
With his 5 of 8 from the field Saturday night, Heat center Bam Adebayo has now shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last 10 games, at .632 (74 of 117).
Despite being limited to 14 points, Adebayo still has led the Heat in scoring in each of the past seven games against the Nets, averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds over that span.
()
