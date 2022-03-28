Connect with us

Entertainment

PICS: Serena Williams & More Attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Pre-Oscar Awards Luncheon

Published

51 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Tennis champ Serena Williams was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. Later, Serena attended the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon

The post PICS: Serena Williams & More Attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Pre-Oscar Awards Luncheon first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

PICS: Britain’s Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Junkanoo in The Bahamas

Published

1 day ago

on

March 26, 2022

By

google news

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge received a warm welcome from Bahamian dignitaries

The post PICS: Britain’s Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Junkanoo in The Bahamas first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Photos: Marjorie Harvey Supports Son Jason Harvey ‘Worldly’ Debut at Magic City

Published

2 days ago

on

March 26, 2022

By

google news

Jason Harvey and his mom, Marjorie Harvey attend the debut of his new collection, “Eden on Hush”, in collaboration with New York designer John Bryd-Olivieri

The post Photos: Marjorie Harvey Supports Son Jason Harvey ‘Worldly’ Debut at Magic City first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

PICS: MoneyBagg Yo, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris and More Celebrate the Trap Music Museum’s “Trapper of the Year” exhibit

Published

2 days ago

on

March 26, 2022

By

google news

MoneyBagg Yo, one of the hottest rappers in the game, was honored by the Trap Music Museum and Tip “T.I.” Harris as the 2021 “Trapper of the Year”

The post PICS: MoneyBagg Yo, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris and More Celebrate the Trap Music Museum’s “Trapper of the Year” exhibit first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending