PICS: Serena Williams & More Attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Pre-Oscar Awards Luncheon

MoneyBagg Yo, one of the hottest rappers in the game, was honored by the Trap Music Museum and Tip “T.I.” Harris as the 2021 “Trapper of the Year”

The post PICS: MoneyBagg Yo, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris and More Celebrate the Trap Music Museum’s “Trapper of the Year” exhibit first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.