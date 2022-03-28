Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

In the next few weeks, some 600 St. Paul homeowners will get a letter in the mail, a knock on their door and an email or two inviting them to allow their water utility to rip out their pipes.

It’s a soft launch for a costly, massive undertaking that will correct a century-old problem. St. Paul Regional Water Services hopes to replace lead water pipes from as many as 26,000 homes in the east metro over the next 10 years, the vast majority of them in St. Paul, but they’ll need $223 million to do it.

Based on their best estimates, they’ll be short $100 million unless new funding sources emerge.

Nevertheless, some grant dollars have already begun flowing in piecemeal, thanks in part to the federal American Rescue Plan, which will soon back $14.5 million of lead pipe replacements on private property throughout the capital city. Those funds will outfit the first 2,000-2,500 St. Paul homes with new pipes, and the hope is more state and federal cash will follow.

To announce the initial funding, Bruno Pigott, deputy assistant administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water, was scheduled Monday afternoon to join St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum and St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert in an online press conference.

COMPETITIVE PROCESS

Through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state of Minnesota has access to more than $200 million it will put toward lead removal statewide in the next five years, but applying for that will likely be a competitive process among municipalities.

Lead, a common but unwelcome contaminant in drinking water, is found in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1942 and 1947. Beyond St. Paul, older cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth are known hotspots for lead piping, but it’s not out of the question to find lead water pipes in the suburbs.

Within St. Paul Regional Water’s east metro service area, upwards of 90 percent of homes that still contain lead water pipes are situated in St. Paul, with a “smattering” in West St. Paul, and a few in Lauderdale and Falcon Heights, said project manager Rich Hibbard.

“We just don’t have a really good feel about what the overall need is for the state of Minnesota,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services, in an interview. “Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth are (established needs), but we’re not quite sure what some of the smaller utilities are going to have for need.”

2,600 HOMES PER YEAR, IN 100 ZONES

The focus is largely on pipes situated within private property, and convincing homeowners to provide consent will be key. Shea emphasized, however, that the replacement projects will not be determined by lottery or a complaint basis.

In St. Paul, the first year of service, valued at around $6,000 per property, will be offered free of charge to 600 or more homeowners, backed by $4 million in federal ARP funds allocated last week by the St. Paul City Council. Those homes are situated on St. Paul streets already in line for road reconstruction and other roadwork this year, and they’ll be a pilot of sorts for a larger 10-year plan rolling out from 2023-2032.

For 2022, the goal is “to minimize the disruption when we go through a neighborhood,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services.

Moving forward, the work won’t necessarily be constrained to areas where major roadwork is already planned, though that that will be one of several considerations.

In March, the board of St. Paul Regional Water Services authorized a full-court press around lead pipe replacement over the next decade. The goal is to break St. Paul and the utility’s overall service area into 100 zones, each spanning about 260 houses, and complete lead pipe replacements on an average of 2,600 homes annually, or 10 zones per year, with the first few years starting out a bit slower as a ramp-up.

To prioritize zones, St. Paul Regional Water Services will spend the next six-to-eight months working with an as-yet undetermined consultant. The general goal is to focus first on vulnerable populations most impacted by lead exposure, such as families with young children, multi-family units, zones with a high concentration of lead and zones where it would be cost effective to coordinate with street repairs.

9,000 PUBLIC LINES ALSO NEED REPLACEMENT

If you’re a St. Paul homeowner, a water line likely runs from your basement water meter out to a stop gate at your curb, all of which you own and are typically expected to maintain yourself. From the stop gate, another line — this one publicly-owned — snakes out to the water main in the center of your street.

St. Paul Regional Water Services has identified some 20,000 homes with lead water pipes, and another 6,000 homes with unknown material that are likely candidates for pipe replacement.

There’s 26,000 lead service lines in St. Paul Regional Water Services system across much of east metro. If you have lead water pipes, 66% of the pipe is on private property. St. Paul Regional Water has been replacing its side of the system ($2/$3 million annual) but 9,000 to go. pic.twitter.com/xVndsDyZta — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 28, 2022

For some 25 years or more, the utility has been gradually replacing the public lead lines that run from the curb-stop to the water main, and spending an average of $2 million to $3 million annually to do it. That still leaves 9,000 of those publicly-owned lines to go. To get rid of them at the current pace would take another 34 years.

Speeding that up to get it done within the window of the 10-year plan will likely require raising water rates some 6 percent over the course of the next decade.

“If no additional funding for the public side came up, then over the next 10 years we could use a 6 percent rate increase to get it out,” said Racquel Vaske, assistant general manager for St. Paul Regional Water Services. “You technically could use some of the grant funding that’s available for the public side, but we want to prioritize it for the private side since there aren’t other options.”

More information, including a link to an interactive map that will indicate whether there’s lead in your pipes, is online at tinyurl.com/STPLeadPipe22. To receive text or email alerts about lead line replacements in your area, sign up at StPaul.gov/water.