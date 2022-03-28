News
Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested
BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.
The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.
Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.
As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.
The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.
Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.
If funding allows, St. Paul Regional Water to replace lead pipes in 26,000 homes in next 10 years
In the next few weeks, some 600 St. Paul homeowners will get a letter in the mail, a knock on their door and an email or two inviting them to allow their water utility to rip out their pipes.
It’s a soft launch for a costly, massive undertaking that will correct a century-old problem. St. Paul Regional Water Services hopes to replace lead water pipes from as many as 26,000 homes in the east metro over the next 10 years, the vast majority of them in St. Paul, but they’ll need $223 million to do it.
Based on their best estimates, they’ll be short $100 million unless new funding sources emerge.
Nevertheless, some grant dollars have already begun flowing in piecemeal, thanks in part to the federal American Rescue Plan, which will soon back $14.5 million of lead pipe replacements on private property throughout the capital city. Those funds will outfit the first 2,000-2,500 St. Paul homes with new pipes, and the hope is more state and federal cash will follow.
To announce the initial funding, Bruno Pigott, deputy assistant administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water, was scheduled Monday afternoon to join St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum and St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert in an online press conference.
COMPETITIVE PROCESS
Through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state of Minnesota has access to more than $200 million it will put toward lead removal statewide in the next five years, but applying for that will likely be a competitive process among municipalities.
Lead, a common but unwelcome contaminant in drinking water, is found in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1942 and 1947. Beyond St. Paul, older cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth are known hotspots for lead piping, but it’s not out of the question to find lead water pipes in the suburbs.
Within St. Paul Regional Water’s east metro service area, upwards of 90 percent of homes that still contain lead water pipes are situated in St. Paul, with a “smattering” in West St. Paul, and a few in Lauderdale and Falcon Heights, said project manager Rich Hibbard.
“We just don’t have a really good feel about what the overall need is for the state of Minnesota,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services, in an interview. “Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth are (established needs), but we’re not quite sure what some of the smaller utilities are going to have for need.”
2,600 HOMES PER YEAR, IN 100 ZONES
The focus is largely on pipes situated within private property, and convincing homeowners to provide consent will be key. Shea emphasized, however, that the replacement projects will not be determined by lottery or a complaint basis.
In St. Paul, the first year of service, valued at around $6,000 per property, will be offered free of charge to 600 or more homeowners, backed by $4 million in federal ARP funds allocated last week by the St. Paul City Council. Those homes are situated on St. Paul streets already in line for road reconstruction and other roadwork this year, and they’ll be a pilot of sorts for a larger 10-year plan rolling out from 2023-2032.
For 2022, the goal is “to minimize the disruption when we go through a neighborhood,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services.
Moving forward, the work won’t necessarily be constrained to areas where major roadwork is already planned, though that that will be one of several considerations.
In March, the board of St. Paul Regional Water Services authorized a full-court press around lead pipe replacement over the next decade. The goal is to break St. Paul and the utility’s overall service area into 100 zones, each spanning about 260 houses, and complete lead pipe replacements on an average of 2,600 homes annually, or 10 zones per year, with the first few years starting out a bit slower as a ramp-up.
To prioritize zones, St. Paul Regional Water Services will spend the next six-to-eight months working with an as-yet undetermined consultant. The general goal is to focus first on vulnerable populations most impacted by lead exposure, such as families with young children, multi-family units, zones with a high concentration of lead and zones where it would be cost effective to coordinate with street repairs.
9,000 PUBLIC LINES ALSO NEED REPLACEMENT
If you’re a St. Paul homeowner, a water line likely runs from your basement water meter out to a stop gate at your curb, all of which you own and are typically expected to maintain yourself. From the stop gate, another line — this one publicly-owned — snakes out to the water main in the center of your street.
St. Paul Regional Water Services has identified some 20,000 homes with lead water pipes, and another 6,000 homes with unknown material that are likely candidates for pipe replacement.
There’s 26,000 lead service lines in St. Paul Regional Water Services system across much of east metro. If you have lead water pipes, 66% of the pipe is on private property. St. Paul Regional Water has been replacing its side of the system ($2/$3 million annual) but 9,000 to go. pic.twitter.com/xVndsDyZta
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 28, 2022
For some 25 years or more, the utility has been gradually replacing the public lead lines that run from the curb-stop to the water main, and spending an average of $2 million to $3 million annually to do it. That still leaves 9,000 of those publicly-owned lines to go. To get rid of them at the current pace would take another 34 years.
Speeding that up to get it done within the window of the 10-year plan will likely require raising water rates some 6 percent over the course of the next decade.
“If no additional funding for the public side came up, then over the next 10 years we could use a 6 percent rate increase to get it out,” said Racquel Vaske, assistant general manager for St. Paul Regional Water Services. “You technically could use some of the grant funding that’s available for the public side, but we want to prioritize it for the private side since there aren’t other options.”
More information, including a link to an interactive map that will indicate whether there’s lead in your pipes, is online at tinyurl.com/STPLeadPipe22. To receive text or email alerts about lead line replacements in your area, sign up at StPaul.gov/water.
Dolphins’ McDaniel talks about Hill, Armstead, Gesicki, Bridgewater — but not before a word with Bill Belichick
Before new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel approached the microphone at the NFL’s annual league meeting for his first public comments since his team’s big offseason haul, a soon-to-be adversary stopped him to say hello.
It was a pairing of old school and new school in the AFC East as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, stationed to speak next to McDaniel on Monday morning at a ballroom at The Breakers, had a quick conversation with the new division rival.
“I feel like I’m a couple of wins behind him in the win-loss column,” McDaniel said of interacting with Belichick, who is 321 regular and postseason wins, to be exact, ahead of the first-time head coach. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for a coach of his caliber. One of the best ever, if not the best ever to do it.
“It’s OK to respect people and acknowledge all the things they’ve done for the game of football. And acknowledge where it might be if he hadn’t been there. I think that’s important. Also, I’m the professional football coach for the Miami Dolphins. We’re going to have to play him twice a year. There’s some competitiveness there that’s sort of entertaining to say the least. I was happy to talk to him. He’s a tremendous human being, football coach. I’ll be excited to go against him next year.”
McDaniel will be more excited to go against him with the likes of two offseason additions: wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.
McDaniel, known as an innovative, creative offensive mind from his time with San Francisco 49ers, offered his reaction when he learned the Dolphins were in position to trade for the speedy Hill and sign him to a record contract extension for a wide receiver.
“There was a lot of stuff going on in the brain,” McDaniel said. “You’re not sure if it’s true. You get involved in these processes and there are a lot of things that come across your desk. So, I was trying to be a pro, and understanding don’t get ahead of yourself. But it was very exciting to go through the process.”
McDaniel sounded more enthused on Monday with infusing Hill into the locker room as an energetic leader than anything he plans to do with him schematically.
“There is a lot of youth on our team, and he has a lot of outstanding experience,” said McDaniel about Hill, who has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons. “And really trying to just start next week, get him in the door, have him learn our language and utilize his vast array of skill sets in a multitude of ways. But you’ve got to start with a foundation. Much like building a house, you’ve got to build a football team, and we’ve got to start with how to line up and what cadences are and how to come off the ball and utilize every single asset that he has in his body.”
Both Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, last week mentioned the way McDaniel used Pro Bowl wideout Deebo Samuel, including him in the running game along with his pass-catching, as something that appealed to them in Miami. McDaniel backed up the notion that he could find similar, innovative ways to incorporate Hill.
“We’ll use Tyreek Hill relative to the way Deebo Samuel was used in San Francisco,” he said. “There’s probably going to be some overlap to some degree from San Francisco. I expect no difference, really, with Tyreek.”
The other prized acquisition, free agent tackle Terron Armstead, will definitely remain on the left side with the Dolphins, according to McDaniel. But outside of Armstead at left tackle, McDaniel notes he’ll have to figure out the rest of the offensive line, including free agent guard Connor Williams, determining where they fit best in his scheme.
McDaniel backed up the answers new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gave reporters last week where Bridgewater declined to get into specifics on the dynamic between Tua Tagovailoa and he in their starter-backup roles.
“That’s an example of Teddy being a true professional,” McDaniel said. “And being experienced in this business, that [the starter and the backup] is for us to talk about, really not him. If you guys remember, around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed, in support with a backup quarterback. There, unbeknownst to you guys, I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridgewater at the time, just not using his name.
“Both players have been explicitly explained their roles and expectations. And for that room to be their best, they need to know that. And moving forward, we’re very excited to have Teddy as part of the process and hope to win some games with both those guys, working together and empowering Tua to be the best player he can be. That’s something that Teddy takes serious and is excited to do that.”
McDaniel also touched on the team retaining tight end Mike Gesicki via franchise tag and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, signing him to a long-term extension.
“We were very, very fortunate to retain both players, just because what you’re talking about is professional players who know the process, know how to execute and perform on a week in, week out basis.”
()
Girl Scout cookies paired with beer? How a skeptic became a convert
Josh Noel
CHICAGO — The idea of pairing beer with Girl Scout cookies has been around a few years, and it always struck me as largely ridiculous. And not the good ridiculous — the gimmicky ridiculous. The only thing gimmickier, it seemed, was pairing beer with Halloween candy (which is also a thing).
I didn’t doubt the merit of beer coexisting with Girl Scout cookies; Beer is remarkably versatile alongside food, whether sweet or savory, haute or street.
The idea is just so … gimmicky.
But, hey, some gimmicks work. And plenty of breweries and beer writers have embraced the intersection of Girl Scout cookies and beer. Even craft beer trade group the Brewers Association has weighed in with a thorough guide to such pairings. (A gooey Samoa alongside a malty doppelbock does sound delicious.)
With Girl Scout cookie season upon us once again, at least three Chicago breweries have developed pairing events this year: Sketchbook Brewing and Ravinia Brewing earlier this month, and Logan Square’s Pilot Project Brewing on Thursday. I put my fuddy-duddiness aside and gave it a try, for the sake of journalism.
Girl Scout cookies are good. Beer is good. So why not?
On a warm spring Sunday afternoon, I headed to Sketchbook’s Skokie taproom, which offered its pairings for $14 — four 5-ounce pours with a small plastic bag stuffed with four different Girl Scout cookies. The bartender handed me a wooden tray with four short round glasses and the bag of cookies that I carried to the beer garden.
It didn’t take long to be won over, and that’s because the first pairing was flawless: the Girl Scouts’ Lemon-Ups cookie with Sketchbook’s witbier. It was a combination Sketchbook co-owner Cesar Marron told me the brewery was excited to feature as soon as it began planning the event. I could see why.
The cookie, introduced in 2020, is a gem unto itself, boasting bright lemon mingling with dueling textures: the crunch of the cookie along with a silky lemon glaze. The beer, a tweaked version of the Belgian classic, is similarly well built: a spry wheat beer brewed with coriander and orange, lemon and lime peels.
I sipped the bright, zesty beer, let the flavors sit for a moment in my mouth, then bit into the sweet lemon crunch of the Lemon-Ups. The combination dazzled brightly. Then back to the beer, which seemed to take on different character; after the cookie, the coriander’s herbal nature popped. They were wonderful complements.
Next up was Insufficient Clearance, a 5% IPA, with the Girl Scout’s Trefoils, a no-frills shortbread cookie. Like many IPAs, the beer has an expressively bright citrus-forward note with a muscular showing of balancing bitterness. Shortbread, as virtually everyone knows from childhood, is not the most expressive cookie — its appeal lies in its simplicity, crunch and buttery sweetness.
I was confused by the pairing before tasting it, but it soon became clear; some pairings, such as the Lemon-Ups and witbier, work as complements. Others work as counterpoints; that’s what this one was, the beer’s fruity bitterness cleared by the cookie’s crunchy sweetness. It wasn’t a flavor journey like the previous pairing. But it worked all the same.
Next was a pairing featured on the Brewers Association website: Sketchbook’s Illustrator doppelbock with a Samoa. As everyone knows — and surely this will not be a controversial sentiment — Samoas are the kings of Girl Scout cookies. It just so happens that doppelbock is one of the great unheralded beer styles, at least in mainstream American circles; its malty backbone is accented with notes of dark fruit and tobacco, often followed by a dry finish that keeps the beer light on the palate.
No surprise: The combination was aces. Alongside the Samoa’s creamy caramel-chocolate-coconut delectability, Illustrator preformed a neat trick of both complementing the cookie with its sweetness, while contrasting with that tobacco wrinkle and the dry finish.
Last was the most obvious pairing: Sketchbook’s dry Irish stout with a Thin Mint.
I love dry Irish stout and I love Thin Mints, but this was the least interesting, the roast of the beer becoming lost in the mint of the cookie. But it still worked fine: it was, after all, a Thin Mint and 5 ounces of dry Irish stout.
At best, the pairings were towering; at worst, they were still tasty. I was won over.
Perhaps most fun about such pairing events is that no two breweries will do it the same.
Ravinia Brewing paired peanut butter sandwich cookie Do-Si-Do with a chocolate-cherry-vanilla stout; Samoa with a hazy IPA; Lemon-Ups with an imperial IPA; and, in what sounds particularly inspired, a barrel-aged barleywine with Tagalongs, a crispy vanilla cookie topped with peanut butter and coated in chocolate. Pilot Project will employ its own vision, too, including two big, flavored stouts and a lager in its event Thursday.
It’s also easy enough to do at home, whether pairing a few beers with one cookie — say, Allagash White, Revolution Brewing’s Freedom Lemonade and Odell Brewing’s Drumroll Hazy Pale Ale with Lemon-Ups — or several cookies with one versatile and dessert-ready beer, such as Left Hand Brewing’s Milk Stout. That Brewer’s Association article is also a good resource.
Mary Swabel, Pilot Project’s director of hospitality, said she had never heard of pairing beer with Girl Scout cookies until a taproom manager said another brewery where he worked did it and sold out the room. She didn’t hesitate to sit down with Pilot Project’s head brewer, Glenn Allen, to figure out pairings.
They landed on pairing Hip-Hops and R&Brew, a pale ale from Funkytown Brewery, with Lemon-Ups; Tolo Noche dark Mexican-style lager with Thin Mints; Cosimo tiramisu stout — made with vanilla, cacao, cinnamon and coffee — with Samoas; and Kadak chai stout, made by Pilot Project for Azadi Brewing, paired with Tagalongs.
“The cinnamon and the peanut butter really hit the spot for us,” Swabel said of the final pairing.
Swabel said social media response and sales, via online ticketing ($20) have been strong enough to begin thinking about future versions of the event, which could include tailoring beers to specific cookies.
I am officially converted. Pairing Girl Scout cookies with beer is still ridiculous, but it’s the good kind — the “that’s fun and silly, but it has some merit” version. I will, however, steadfastly hold out against Halloween candy.
