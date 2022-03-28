News
Ravens ‘looking at everybody’ in free agency, including ILB Bobby Wagner; John Harbaugh hopeful DL Calais Campbell will re-sign
Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say much about Bobby Wagner on Monday. But he certainly knows the star inside linebacker is available.
Asked at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, about Wagner’s reported weekend visit to Baltimore, Harbaugh said the Ravens typically decline to comment on such matters.
But he added: “Bobby Wagner’s out there. We’re looking at everybody. I can’t sit here and say we’re not talking about or to Bobby Wagner. We’ll see what happens with that and other things we’re working on right now. … So we’ll see what happens.”
Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks who turns 32 in June, is one of the NFL’s top remaining free agents. Because Seattle released him in a cost-cutting move, Wagner’s signing also wouldn’t count against his new team in the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.
The Los Angeles native had been heavily linked to West Coast teams before news emerged of his visit to Baltimore last week. NBC Sports reported Monday that Wagner could be seeking a one-year deal worth $11 million, a price tag that could be prohibitive for a team with as little salary cap space as the Ravens.
The Ravens also remain interested in a reunion with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who started 26 games over his two seasons in Baltimore. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month that he was “hopeful” the 35-year-old would re-sign. Harbaugh said he’s “got my fingers crossed.”
“We’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh said. “I know Eric and Calais are talking regularly. I’m just waiting for the good news.”
()
News
Free agent Jesse Davis, candidate to start at right guard, visits Vikings
After losing out last week in an attempt to sign restricted free-agent Ryan Bates as a potential starting right guard, the Vikings have turned their attention to veteran free agent Jesse Davis.
A source said that Davis visited the Vikings on Monday, and it was a strong possibility that he could end up signing a deal.
Davis started 72 of the 80 games he played the past five seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He has started games at tackle and guard, but a source said he is being eyed as a possible starting right guard.
The Vikings had looked at Bates as a possibility. But the Buffalo restricted free agent decided instead to sign an offer sheet with Chicago after also visiting Minnesota. The Bills have until Tuesday to decide whether to match that offer sheet.
Oli Udoh was the primary starter last season at right guard, but had his share of struggles. Mason Cole took over the spot for three games in December and was effective but he missed the final three games with an elbow injury and then signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.
News
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ free-agent frenzy sets tone for overhauled offense
Put your opinions and obsessions about the quarterback to the side for one moment.
For one spring let’s not over-analyze everything new coach Mike McDaniel said, or didn’t say about Tua Tagovailoa, dissecting the young quarterback’s potential and his future.
McDaniel hasn’t seen Tagovailoa throw one pass in person yet.
Let’s also refrain from stressing about veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was signed to be the backup, but refuses to view himself as the backup.
Jacoby Brissett refused to call himself a backup last year and it didn’t bother a soul. So why let Bridgewater’s inflated opinion of himself bother you now?
We’ll soon figure out who Tagovailoa is, and what he can become in the NFL because for once in his young career he should have a decent supporting cast around him.
The Dolphins have given themselves a chance to have a respectable offensive line courtesy of the free agent addition of Terron Armstead, a Pro Bowl left tackle, and Connor Williams, an established veteran guard.
Tagovailoa should have a decent running game (crossing fingers) because of Miami’s intentions of beefing up the rushing attack, which includes the signing of tailback Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds and fullback Alec Ingold.
And Miami upgraded his weaponry, on paper at least, including the addition of one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Tyreek Hill, whom the Dolphins executed a trade for last week.
In one offseason the Dolphins improved the talent base in every phase of that side of the ball with the hopes that it will help McDaniel lay a solid foundation in year one at the helm.
They did what all organizations must do before they can come to any hard and firm conclusions on its young quarterback. They provided him with support.
“We added people that we are very proud of in terms of the human beings and what we’re about,” McDaniel said at the NFL owner’s meetings. “The players you add in free agency tell the team a lot of what you’re expecting from them, and what you’re investing in.”
Miami paid handsomely for Hill in draft assets and contract with the hopes that he and his 11 touchdowns a season average can open things up for everyone on the field.
They signed an injured, but talented running back in Mostert, who has been a solid contributor to one of the NFL’s most potent rushing attacks. But has never been that unit’s bell cow.
Neither has Edmonds, a multifaceted tailback who has handled more than 500 offensive snaps once in his four-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.
And the Dolphins added the fourth receiver in Dallas offense, signing Cedrick Wilson with the intent of having him develop into Miami’s slot receiver.
Of the newcomers, only Hill’s a proven commodity, an established NFL star. But put them all with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, and the newcomers should collectively provide an upgrade over what Tagovailoa was working with his previous two seasons.
“[Both] players happen to be pretty good with the ball in your hands,” McDaniel said, breaking down Edmonds and Wilson game. “Both players are in their own right self-made. They had to compete for opportunities in their given organizations and that made them stronger. It didn’t kill them.”
Imagine that, an organization that doesn’t believe in gifting players starting spots, and status.
One that values players keeping what they’ve earned.
“You try to empower players by having good teammates,” McDaniel said when asked about bringing out the greatness of Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as a starter the past two years. “And as boring as it is you have to deliberately engage day in and day out to really get the end result that everybody wants. So have we done enough? Well, we’ve barely even scratched the surface.”
It’s just the starting block. A proper one, finally.
()
News
Robert Saleh on next steps for Wilson: ‘Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip’
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Saleh wants Zach Wilson to master the playbook and play freely his second year as the Jets’ QB1.
“Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip. Not that he wasn’t. Typical rookie learning curve,” Saleh said from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “We’re really looking for that recall, the fundamentals, all the different stuff that we’re looking for, that’s all going to come. For OTAs, really looking for him to take that step in the right direction. With regards to playbook football, one on one, absorbing the scheme so you can play a lot faster.”
Wilson threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes during his rookie campaign last season.
Saleh attributed a lot of Wilson’s issues to overthinking the scheme, which explained a few of his inaccurate passes. Saleh said he believes when Wilson is playing free of thoughts, his supreme talent flashes.
“When you see some of the errant throws that he had, that’s indecision and overthinking the scheme,” Saleh said. “So hopefully he comes back this year, masters that aspect of it. A lot of people saw that when his feet were right and his eyes were right and he knew the play exactly the way it needed to be run, he would grip it in there. And you were like, ‘wow, there’s the throw.’”
Through Wilson’s first year it was obvious he possessed the arm talent and the athleticism required to be a franchise quarterback, it was his mental game that held him back.
The Jets are banking on Wilson significantly improving in that aspect.
“It’s just the learning curve of football. I’ve always said I learned a long time ago from Gus Bradley that football is in three categories,” Saleh said. “You got 101, 301, and 501. The 301 aspect is your fundamentals and techniques. The 501 is your ability to understand the other side of the ball. But just like college, you can’t get to the 301 level until you master 101, which is scheme. … So just creating more opportunities to have those situations for him. And that starts with 101.”
UPDATE ON MEKHI AND CARL
Mekhi Becton (knee) and Carl Lawson (Achilles) missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to injury. Lawson suffered his injury during joint practices of OTAs and Becton injured his knee during Week 1 of the season against the Panthers.
Becton’s initial diagnosis was four to eight weeks, but he never returned to the football field. Saleh was optimistic about Becton’s return for offseason training this year and said the former first round pick has been rehabbing well.
“We’ve been in constant communication with him,” Saleh said. “Feel like he’s doing a really good job, really excited to see him come back and he’s putting in the work,” Saleh said. “It’s not easy going through what he’s going through, and I’ll speak for him. I do know when he does come back, he’s gonna be a ball of butcher knives. I’m really excited to get him back.”
Lawson is expected to be ready by training camp, but don’t expect to see Lawson practicing much during OTAs. The Jets don’t want to rush his recovery.
()
Ravens ‘looking at everybody’ in free agency, including ILB Bobby Wagner; John Harbaugh hopeful DL Calais Campbell will re-sign
Free agent Jesse Davis, candidate to start at right guard, visits Vikings
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ free-agent frenzy sets tone for overhauled offense
Robert Saleh on next steps for Wilson: ‘Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip’
The slap echoes the morning after the Oscars, raising questions
St. Louis works to fill in 50-foot sinkhole in Downtown
Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata
Oscars fashion: From trending red to Ukrainian blue
St. Louis County man gets life in prison for killing roommates
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shoots down Tom Brady rumors
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼