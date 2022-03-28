Connect with us

Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party

google news
Saweetie made a spectacular entrance at Jay Z’s Oscar Awards after-party at the famed Chateau Marmont

google news
Entertainment

CODA triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 28, 2022

Deaf family drama CODA won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

Entertainment

Will Smith May Lose His Oscar for Violating Academy’s Code of Conduct

Will Smith may be forced to give back his first-ever Oscar award for violating the Academy Awards’ Code of Conduct

google news
Entertainment

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock for Joking About Jada’s Alopecia at Oscar’s

Will Smith lost his cool and smacked host Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards live telecast

google news
