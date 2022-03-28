Connect with us

St. Louis orginazations prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees

23 seconds ago

St. Louis orginazations prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees
ST. LOUIS – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Organizations in the St. Louis area have been preparing to aid and house refugees.

New Life Evangelistic Center has been clearing out a donated house in Breckenridge Hills for refugee relief. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainians into the country through a variety of programs. St. Louis could welcome a thousand within the next year. Volunteers say New Life is hoping to have 100 houses for Ukrainian newcomers over the next few years.

St. John United Church of Christ is offering aid to Ukrainian refugees through donations. Over the past three weeks, they have been collecting supplies like diapers, baby formula, and canned food to ship to Ukraine. They met Sunday morning to pack supplies.

Oscars kick off with Beyoncé, awards for 'Dune' and DeBose

6 mins ago

March 28, 2022

Oscars kick off with Beyoncé, awards for 'Dune' and DeBose
By JAKE COYLE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

From inside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, Venus and Serena Williams, whose childhood is dramatized in the Will Smith-led “King Richard,” began the broadcast by introducing Beyoncé. She performed the film’s nominated song, “Be Alive,” in an elaborately choreographed performance from a lime-colored, open-air stage in Compton, where the Williams’ grew up.

“All right, we are here at the Oscars,” began Hall. Sykes finished: “Where movie lovers unite and watch TV.”

Sykes, Schumer and Hall breezily joked through prominent Hollywood issues like pay equity — they said three female hosts were “cheaper than one man” — the Lady Gaga drama Sykes called “House of Random Accents,” the state of the Golden Globes (in the memoriam package) and Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriends. Their most pointed political point came at the end of their routine, in which they promised a great night.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” Sykes said.

The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly LGBTQ actor and first Afro-Latina to win best supporting actress. Her win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original “West Side Story.” DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

“To anybody who has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in the gray spaces,” said DeBose, “I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

The Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the ABC telecast. The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7 p.m. EDT pre-show, dubbed the “golden hour” by the academy. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches were to be edited into the broadcast.

But it was a strange and controversial beginning to the first fully in-person Oscars in two years. Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Guillermo del Toro, warned that the change would turn some nominees into “second-class citizens.”

After record-low ratings in 2021, the academy trimmed the live presentation of eight categories from the broadcast, which will feature edited clips of their wins. The academy also elected not to televise the early awards in the Oscars’ press room, where the red carpet pre-show continued to play, even though most stars were by then in their seats. (Most interviews were taped shortly in advance, when the carpet was crowded.)

“Dune” got out to an early lead, winning for production design, editing, sound and for Hans Zimmer’s score. Though it’s not favored in the top awards, “Dune” — the biggest blockbuster of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees — was widely expected to clean up in technical categories.

Best makeup and hairstyling went to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” That film’s star and producer, Jessica Chastain, had been among the many academy members who thought all the awards should have been handed out live during the broadcast. Chastain hugged each winner as they took the stage.

“I just hope that each and every day on set everyone takes a moment to just look around and look at all those talented people who work hard,” said Dowds, the make-up artist.

“The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film. Its executive producers include Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. Best animated short went to “The Windshield Wiper,” while “The Long Goodbye,” a blistering fictional short starring Riz Ahmed, took best fiction short.

“This is for everyone who feels like they’re stuck in No Man’s Land,” said Ahmed. “You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there.”

But after two years of pandemic, and beneath a warm California sun Sunday, a Hollywood rite of glamour again got into swing. The early hour of awards was one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After a socially distanced 2021 edition, the Academy Awards are trying to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.

The film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, but despite one of the biggest hits in years in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the rebound has been fitful. The global movie industry sold about half the tickets last year as it did two years ago, $21.3 billion in 2021 compared to $42.3 billion in 2019, according to the Motion Picture Association. Hollywood pushed more of its top films directly into homes than ever before; half of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees were streamed at or very near release. Even the film academy shifted entirely to a streaming platform for voters, rather than DVD screeners.

Then there are the challenges of commanding worldwide attention for a night of Hollywood self-congratulation after two years of pandemic and while Russia’s war ravages Ukraine. Packer has said the war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast. Some stars, like Sean Penn, have lobbied the academy to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at the ceremony. Some stars sported blue ribbons in support of Ukraine.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award. But all the momentum is with Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA,” which, despite boasting just three nods, is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.

Producers have lined up a star-studded group of performers including Billie Eilish and Beyoncé to sing nominated songs, while the “Encanto” cast will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” (Miranda, however, won’t be attendance after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.) Also planned: anniversary celebrations for Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” (50 years old) and James Bond (60).

Behind the change is alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million.

To help restore the Oscars’ position, some argued in the lead-up to this year’s awards that a blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” should have been nominated for best picture. It’s up for just visual effects.

Instead, a wide gamut of films are in the hunt, ranging from the much-watched Netflix apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the roundly acclaimed three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car.”

One thing producers have promised: the night’s final award will be best picture. Last year’s show concluded awkwardly with the unexpected presentation of best actor to a not-present Anthony Hopkins.

Associated Press Writers Lindsey Bahr, Jocelyn Noveck, Andrew Dalton and Amanda Lee Myers contributed to this report.

For more of AP's Oscar coverage visit:

Ill. Democrats laud $4B bill pay; GOP says jobless fund shorted

12 mins ago

March 28, 2022

Ill. Democrats laud $4B bill pay; GOP says jobless fund shorted
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Springfield Democrats have long been derided for spending more than the state has and operating government with crushing deficits.

They celebrated legislation which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last week that reduces more than $4 billion in debt, some of it hanging on for years. But Republicans opposed the measure because of its main thrust.

It uses $2.7 billion in federal pandemic-relief funding to shore up the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. It has a debt of $4.5 billion because of COVID-19.

The GOP says federal money should have been used to cover the entire debt because now businesses will have to pay higher taxes and those who are laid off in the near future will see reduced benefits.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press

France salutes Minnesota veteran who fought in epic Battle of the Bulge

18 mins ago

March 28, 2022

France salutes Minnesota veteran who fought in epic Battle of the Bulge
MONTGOMERY, Minn. — As World War II raged overseas, Arnold “Buck” J. Zahratka said, joining the Army in October 1943 was an easy choice.

“We were 18 years old, we wanted to go over,” Zahratka, now 96, told reporters recently. “We couldn’t get there fast enough.”

But the Montgomery native had no idea the struggles that awaited him there.

After fighting with the Army’s 106th Infantry Division in the Normandy region of France, Zahratka and others in his unit regrouped and headed east to face off with Nazi forces in the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 and January 1945.

About 6,000 U.S. soldiers in the 422nd and 423rd infantry regiments surrendered to the Germans and were taken as prisoners during the infamous battle.

Zahratka’s division, meanwhile, was the last infantry regiment to push its way through eastern Belgium and down into the Alsace region of France.

On the way, Zahratka was separated from his unit in the rugged Ardennes Forest with no ammunition and few provisions to keep him going through the deep snow and bitter cold.

He credits a guardian angel with keeping him alive through that time and with reuniting him with his unit despite all odds. And that same guardian angel helped his unit push back Nazi forces at the Battle of the Bulge, a move that turned the tides in favor of the Allied forces.

Zahratka has received numerous medals and commendations since returning from war, including the American Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Medal, Efficiency Fidelity & Honor Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and a diploma from the French government for his part in liberating France.

And last Wednesday, the French government awarded him the French Legion of Honor, the highest distinction that France gives those who performed remarkable deeds for the country.

“Though many years have passed since you went from family and friends for your military training … France has not forgotten, Mr. Zahratka,” said French Consul General Yannick Tagand, who had traveled from Chicago for the ceremony. “You are a true hero. Thanks to you, I grew up in a free country, in a country that has been living in peace for more than seven decades.”

Zahratka’s family, friends and fellow community members on Wednesday filled the Montgomery American Legion Post 79 in Le Sueur County to see the nonagenarian accept the medal and celebrate with a meal of pork, dumplings and sauerkraut.

And local leaders, representatives for Minnesota’s U.S. senators and state veterans affairs officials heaped praise upon Zahratka for his military accomplishments, but also for the role he played in the Montgomery community.

“How do you come up with ways to describe the honor, dignity and respect that the man in front of us today is simply made of and lives by so easily in his daily life?” Montgomery Mayor Tom Eisert said. “Today, it only takes a quick look throughout the room to see it without even saying any words.”

“You set the bar high for all of us. You, sir, represent the best of the best and serve as a model on how to live life through a state of honor, dignity and respect,” Eisert continued.

It took decades for Zahratka to open up about his experiences in combat, his daughter Linda Stadstad said after the award ceremony.

“It wasn’t a good memory so we didn’t ask,” Stadstad said.

But in the last decade or so, family members started asking their father to tell them more about his service and memories of the war. And they were surprised to learn all that Zahratka had been keeping to himself but not shocked to hear about his courage.

“He’s always been my hero,” Stadstad said. “So hearing all of that, it doesn’t change anything, it just adds to it.”

Following the ceremony, Zahratka greeted friends and family who gave him big hugs and posed for photos with him in his uniform jacket. While humble about the latest commendation, he said he was very happy.

“It’s just amazing. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Zahratka said. “I never did anything to earn something like that.”

