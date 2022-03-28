News
Stanford, South Carolina earn trip to women’s Final Four
By DOUG FEINBERG
Half of the women’s Final Four is set with two familiar faces — Stanford and South Carolina — advancing to the national semifinals.
They could be joined by the other two No. 1 seeds, Louisville and N.C. State, or national semifinal stalwart UConn and newcomer Michigan. The Cardinals face the Wolverines and the Wolfpack play the Huskies on Monday night.
With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — so far it’s the top two teams in the field reaching the Final Four.
Stanford is two wins away from repeating as champion and is playing in the Final Four for the 15th time in program history.
“It’s crazy to say this but you’re always happy to go to the Final Four, but sometimes you’re like really happy. And I’m like really happy,” coach Tara VanDerveer said.
This year’s trip was easier for the Cardinal, who spent months away from home last year living in hotels because of the pandemic.
Stanford awaits the winner of N.C. State and UConn in Friday night’s semifinal in Minneapolis. The title game is Sunday night.
“We’re excited to have fans, because last year it was more fans than we had all year, but it still wasn’t the same atmosphere that it is now,” VanDerveer said. “We’ve had this on our radar all year. We’ve never really talked about going to the Final Four. We’ve talked about it but now we’re really going. It does not get old.”
Dawn Staley has the Gamecocks in the Final Four for the fourth time in seven seasons.
They fell just short of reaching the finals last season when Aliyah Boston’s last-moment shot bounced off the rim and Stanford knocked them off, 66-65.
Boston and her teammates have been driven to get another shot, but she hasn’t dwelled on replaying those final painful seconds in her head.
“I think part of growing up and maturing is being able to move on,” Boston said. “So that happened last season but that’s not something I can continue to think about or else there wouldn’t be any progress. So I’ve let go of that since last season and we’ve moved on.”
AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this story.
More AP coverage of March Madness: and and
Charlie Brennan of KMOX announces retirement
ST. LOUIS – After more than three decades on the air in St. Louis, radio broadcaster Charlie Brennan is calling it a career.
The longtime voice of KMOX Radio told listeners Monday morning that it was time for him to move on. Brennan’s final show will be Thursday, May 12.
Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and worked evening and weekend shows. Less than two years later, he made the jump to his current mid-morning spot. Brennan worked six years in Boston and four years on college radio prior to his hire at KMOX.
And while Brennan said he plans to travel, he’ll continue to host “Donnybrook” on PBS.
Ravens ‘looking at everybody’ in free agency, including ILB Bobby Wagner; John Harbaugh hopeful DL Calais Campbell will re-sign
Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say much about Bobby Wagner on Monday. But he certainly knows the star inside linebacker is available.
Asked at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, about Wagner’s reported weekend visit to Baltimore, Harbaugh said the Ravens typically decline to comment on such matters.
But he added: “Bobby Wagner’s out there. We’re looking at everybody. I can’t sit here and say we’re not talking about or to Bobby Wagner. We’ll see what happens with that and other things we’re working on right now. … So we’ll see what happens.”
Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks who turns 32 in June, is one of the NFL’s top remaining free agents. Because Seattle released him in a cost-cutting move, Wagner’s signing also wouldn’t count against his new team in the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.
The Los Angeles native had been heavily linked to West Coast teams before news emerged of his visit to Baltimore last week. NBC Sports reported Monday that Wagner could be seeking a one-year deal worth $11 million, a price tag that could be prohibitive for a team with as little salary cap space as the Ravens.
The Ravens also remain interested in a reunion with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who started 26 games over his two seasons in Baltimore. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month that he was “hopeful” the 35-year-old would re-sign. Harbaugh said he’s “got my fingers crossed.”
“We’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh said. “I know Eric and Calais are talking regularly. I’m just waiting for the good news.”
Free agent Jesse Davis, candidate to start at right guard, visits Vikings
After losing out last week in an attempt to sign restricted free-agent Ryan Bates as a potential starting right guard, the Vikings have turned their attention to veteran free agent Jesse Davis.
A source said that Davis visited the Vikings on Monday, and it was a strong possibility that he could end up signing a deal.
Davis started 72 of the 80 games he played the past five seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He has started games at tackle and guard, but a source said he is being eyed as a possible starting right guard.
The Vikings had looked at Bates as a possibility. But the Buffalo restricted free agent decided instead to sign an offer sheet with Chicago after also visiting Minnesota. The Bills have until Tuesday to decide whether to match that offer sheet.
Oli Udoh was the primary starter last season at right guard, but had his share of struggles. Mason Cole took over the spot for three games in December and was effective but he missed the final three games with an elbow injury and then signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.
