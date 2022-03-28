The Stylish Lightweight Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

At Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party Sunday night, Will Smith didn’t show whether he was aware, or whether he cared, about the furor he caused Sunday night by storming on stage to slap Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Academy Awards.

The “King Richard” star, holding the best actor Oscar he had just won, made a triumphant appearance at the exclusive bash. He, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children danced and partied, the Hollywood Reporter and Page Six reported. Smith even rapped some of his classic tunes for a cheering crowd, while he was embraced and congratulated by Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, Trevor Noah and other celebrities.

Pinkett Smith told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Will Smith holding court at the Vanity Fair party, dancing to his hits pic.twitter.com/PtX7tnsNKS — nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) March 28, 2022

One person who may not think it was such a beautiful night was Rock. The comic didn’t make it to the party, Page Six reported, as debate raged in Hollywood and on social media over the confrontation between him and Smith.

Some said Rock had it coming because he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting an award. The comedian compared her to Demi Moore in the film “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith has been open about having alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes one’s hair to fall out.

At the party, comedian Tiffany Haddish was overheard saying that Rock should have checked with Smith first about the jokes and said that, if she had been insulted like that, she hoped her husband would defend her, Page Six reported. Others on Twitter used the incident to speak out against the violence that Black women and other marginalized people often are forced to endure in the name of “comedy,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

David Spade, who starred with Rock on “Saturday Night Live,” told Page Six that Smith’s attack “set a dangerous precedent.” One “influential” Hollywood executive, who brought their young child to the awards, also told Page Six, “I embarrassed for our industry.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin joked on Twitter, “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form,” but many responded that the Academy showed it does condone violence by not immediately escorting Smith out of the building, instead of celebrating him with an award. Actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell tweeted: “Then why did you do NOTHING?”

Many on social media said Smith’s actions were a “performative” display of ego, paternalism and “toxic masculinity,” especially after Smith was embraced and comforted during a commercial break by other male stars, including Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper. Producer and director Judd Apatow expressed dismay in a since-deleted tweet, the New York Post reported: “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence.”

Certainly, Smith’s attack immediately overshadowed Rock presenting the Oscar for best documentary to Questlove for his film “Summer of Soul (… Or The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Smith arrived at the Vanity Fair party after midnight and headed to the dance floor, according to Page Six and the Hollywood Reporter. The DJ, D-Nice, played a number of 1990s songs by Smith — “Summertime,” “Miami,” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” He was joined on the dance floor with wife and children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, and an entourage of their friends.

Smith won his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Before the ceremony, Smith and his wife bragged on Instagram about their plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the event, as they shared photos of them getting dressed up for the ceremony, Page Six also reported. A few hours later, Smith added a caption to the post, in which he seemed to make light of his attack on Rock, Page Six said. He wrote, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!” Smith was referring to his roots in Pennsylvania and his wife’s in Maryland.

The Hollywood super couple have been on the receiving end of Rock’s jokes before at the Oscars, according to Page Six. When the comic hosted the Academy Awards in 2016, he made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public statement about boycotting the show after another year of all-white acting nominees.

Rock also shaded Smith for not being nominated for his role in “Concussion,” saying, “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West.’”

During Smith’s acceptance speech, he seemed to express regret that he lost control, at least to the Academy, if not to Rock. The actor was tearful and overcome with emotion during a somewhat rambling acceptance speech when he praised Richard Williams as “a fierce defender of his family!” He also said he wanted to “apologize to the Academy and fellow nominees” and explained, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Rock declined to file a police report against Smith. Sean “Diddy” Combs told Page Six at the Vanity Fair party that the feud between the two men had already been settled.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said, though he wouldn’t elaborate more on how Smith and Rock had reconciled. “It’s all love,” he said. “They’re brothers.”