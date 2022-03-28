News
Vehicle hits unmarked police car outside St. Louis Police headquarters
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle ran into two parked cars in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s police headquarters Monday morning.
A civilian vehicle and an unmarked police car were struck. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Olive Street.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
News
Heat’s Victor Oladipo on comeback, ‘You can’t hurry love, so you can’t hurry this, either’
Wanting more, Victor Oladipo was given more. The next phase is being able to handle more.
Such is the complexity of returning in the middle of a playoff race from a 10-month absence following May quadriceps surgery.
Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena, Oladipo reflected on his Miami Heat comeback attempt and going 25 minutes in Saturday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, after not playing more than 20 in the first five games of his return.
“Obviously, it was different,” Oladipo told the Sun Sentinel. “That was my first time playing 20-plus minutes in a long, long time, so yeah, it felt different. But I’m just glad to be able to do it, and just going to continue to keep building on it.”
The minutes were available with the Heat raising the white flag and pulling the starters in a game when the deficit reached a season-worst 37 in the third quarter.
“I mean, I think given the circumstance I think it was easy for me to kind of get a little more reps, fortunately or unfortunately,” he said, “however you want to look at it.”
The longer the minutes amid this career renewal, the deeper Oladipo, 29, said he has to dig. But he believes only with the minutes can he move closer to prior form.
“Honestly,” he said, “I just need to play more basketball. I don’t know and I can’t tell unless I play and continue to try. I need more reps, more time. I got to get myself my time, more basketball over the next few weeks and just keep playing and things will eventually click.
“It’s not going to come overnight. I missed a long period of time. And also missed a long period of time not healthy, as well, when you think about the last two years.”
And yet nothing is a given.
Some of Oladipo’s recent minutes came in the injury absence of Gabe Vincent, who has pushed past his toe injury. Now the games are about to get even more significant, with playoff showdowns against the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors coming on a three-game trip that opens Wednesday.
The minutes, Oladipo said, are not his decision, as the April 10 end of the regular season and April 16 start of the NBA playoffs draw closer.
“I mean at the end of the day, I can’t answer that question. I don’t really know. I’m not in control,” he said.
But the work away from the court is unceasing, including a weight session immediately after Saturday’s 25-minute appearance.
“I know it takes time,” he said. “So I just got to keep playing and eventually my body and my mind will figure it out.”
With it taking a village to help chart his course.
“Obviously, you can’t hurry love. So you can’t hurry this, either,” he said. “So at the end of the day, I’m back, playing. But we got to be smart about it, obviously.
“You don’t want to do too much too fast, whatever the case may be. But I’m going to do whatever I can, with whatever I’m doing. So just got to go out there and keep playing hard.”
Asked to rate the comeback to this stage, on a scale from frustrating to encouraging, his ubiquitous smile offered the answer.
“I wasn’t playing basketball three weeks ago, so it ain’t nowhere near frustrating for me,” he said. “I just need to keep playing. If I keep playing, I know I’m going to get back to where I need to be.
“I know it’s going to take time, so I’m just staying patient. But I have no doubt that I’ll find my rhythm and flow and get back to being who I was before. So I have no doubt in my mind. I just have to trust the process. That’s what I’m doing.”
()
News
The DeFi Dozen 2022
The idea of “centrality” is, for historically understandable reasons, crucial to the development of economic stability and growth. These days, almost every country or economic bloc has a “central” bank, to ensure uniformity of things like money supply and interest rates. Stock and bond exchanges are “centralized” to ensure, among other things, that there aren’t people setting up shop to sell the same financial instruments at a different price (this practice was routine in the 19th century).
Yet we are living through a revolution of decentralized finance (DeFi), in which trillions of dollars in annual transactions take place in channels that are not controlled by any one entity, in part because a significant number of the transactions are across national borders. The potential power of this movement became profoundly clear when the government of Ukraine opened itself up for cryptocurrency contributions following Russia’s horrific invasion—and $100 million worth of crypto contributions zapped through in a matter of days. While cryptocurrency won’t overthrow the Russian Army, the idea of delivering emergency aid directly across borders, with no chance to be intercepted by warlords or corrupt governments, has an obvious appeal.
The Observer has sought to capture this energy in our first annual DeFi Dozen, a nonranked list of the most powerful and influential entities fueling this revolution. They are remaking not only the world of finance, but everything we think about the creation of value. Indeed, calling this a list of a dozen “companies” is a misnomer; several of these entities are not structured as companies at all. They are more like globally scattered choirs that have consented to sing from the same songbook—yet together their voices can shatter glass.
The size of the DeFi market fluctuates because even the largest coins and tokens shift dramatically in value, but many 2022 estimates put the total value locked in DeFi protocols at over $100 billion. The players on this list are responsible for a huge chunk of that. Also worth noting: not one of the entities on the DeFi Dozen is more than ten years old.
How did we choose this list? To the greatest extent possible, we based it on available data: market capitalization, valuation based on venture investment, Github search results, mentions on Coindesk. At the same time, these dozen entities do very different things, and so a single yardstick can’t be applied, but almost every entity on this list is a market leader in at least one way that fuels the DeFi economy.
You may notice the absence of Bitcoin from this list. It’s almost certainly true that without Bitcoin’s birth in 2008, none of the entries on The DeFi Dozen would exist, not in anything like their current form. But we want the list to reflect as much as possible the principle of decentralization. Arguably Bitcoin has transformed into a highly concentrated asset, both in mining (0.1% of all Bitcoin miners control half of all mining capacity) and ownership (1% of Bitcoin owners control 27% of its supply).
The Observer is very grateful to our editorial partner CoinDesk for guidance on creating this list.
The Global Exchange: FTX
- Launched: 2019
- HQ: The Bahamas
Something like ten percent of the cryptocurrency traded every day around the globe takes place on FTX. The company has hired Tom Brady and Naomi Osaka to promote to the masses. And yet, founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who just turned 30, tells the Observer that he wasn’t sure the company would pan out. “I was one of the most bullish internally on FTX—and thought there was an 80% chance it would fail to get traction,” he said.
In addition to the company’s success, Bankman-Fried has emerged as a thought leader in the crypto/DeFi space. In December, he testified before the House Financial Services Committee, emerging as a credible advocate of federal regulation, preferably under a single, unified regulatory regime. “The discussion was productive and bipartisan, and it was great to be able to talk directly with policymakers,” he told the Observer.
FTX is also serious about growing crypto internationally. It recently announced a partnership with Nairobi-based AZA Finance to expand crypto’s presence in Africa, and became the first exchange to obtain a crypto license in Dubai.
The Accelerator: Lightning Labs
- Founded: 2016
- HQ: San Francisco
One of the longstanding complaints about Bitcoin is that it is too slow to handle the volume of transactions that currently exists, much less will exist in the future. A single Bitcoin transaction can take 10 minutes or more to show up on the shared ledger. Lightning Labs set out to fix that problem—not all at once, but through a series of technical innovations that make Bitcoin transactions not just faster, but easier and more secure. The need for Lightning Labs has been obvious in the crypto community for years; Bitcoin evangelist Jack Dorsey was an early investor.
Simply put, Lightning is a “Layer 2” protocol that allows transactions to be settled off of the blockchain, thereby speeding up the process. An estimated 100,000 people are using the Lightning Network, and other cryptocurrencies have adopted it as well. Lightning has also introduced ways to increase Bitcoin liquidity for users, which saves time and reduces transaction fees. Lightning’s ultimate vision? One billion Bitcoin users.
The Brand Name: Coinbase
- Founded: 2012
- HQ: Dispersed (formerly San Francisco)
While of course Coinbase itself is not really a DeFi company, it is nonetheless by a very wide margin the channel through which most Americans who invest in crypto find their way there. Brian Armstrong and his team have executed brilliantly on their vision to take cryptocurrency into the mainstream. About $3 billion a day is traded and the platform supports nearly 90 million users worldwide.
Coinbase’s first year as a public company has not been especially pleasant (in a market when most fintech stocks have suffered), but it still has a market capitalization of about $45 billion, which as of late March is about four times as high as Robinhood (another company considered for this list).
The NFT Whale: OpenSea
- Founded: 2017
- HQ: New York City
When NFTs shot into public consciousness in early 2021, even people who understood what they were wouldn’t necessarily have known how to create one, buy one or sell one.
Among the dozens of sites where people can mint and trade NFTs, OpenSea immediately established itself as the market leader. Consider: In February 2021, according to data compiled by Dune Analytics, just over 41,000 NFTs sold on OpenSea. A year later, the monthly tally was more than 2.1 million—5000% growth in a single year, although March witnessed a steep decline.
OpenSea recently raised $300 million in a Series C round led by the VC firms Paradigm and Coatue. This investment values the exchange at $13.3 billion, compared to the $1.5 billion valuation it had in July.
The Challenger: Ethereum
- Founded: 2015
- HQ: Zug, Switzerland
Although several prominent rivals have emerged in recent years, Ethereum remains the developers’ darling; a late March Github search for Ethereum shows some 48,000 repository results, over 20 times more than coins like Cardano.
Almost no one outside the Ethereum inner circle could have predicted how big the protocol would become, or how quickly. Last year, Ethereum settled over $11.6 trillion in transactions, far surpassing Bitcoin—and Visa.
A big test for Ethereum will come this summer, as the network moves to a proof-of-stake model, designed to make transactions faster and more energy-efficient.
The Wallet: ConsenSys
- Founded: 2014
- HQ: Brooklyn
ConsenSys has done a number of different things in its lifetime, but arguably its crowning achievement took place in 2021, as the NFT market took off. In a matter of months, MetaMask became the wallet for NFTs and other Ethereal transactions. In July 2020, about 500,000 people a month used ConsenSys’s MetaMask; a year later, it was ten million. The number today is well over 20 million.
ConsenSys makes other products, including the development platforms Infura and Truffle. But MetaMask is definitely driving the business. In mid-March ConsenSys raised a $400 million venture round valuing the company at over $7 billion, more than twice the valuation of its November 2021 Series C.
The Stabilizer: Tether
- Founded: 2014
- HQ: Hong Kong
The explosive growth in stablecoins has been a boon for some and a headache for others. The concept of a digital currency pegged to a real-world currency (such as the US dollar) has become extremely useful in recent years, particularly for those who want to trade one cryptocurrency for another without converting into fiat money. Tether is the largest stablecoin by value (although USD Coin threatens to overtake it).
Tether has been embroiled in numerous battles with regulators, and the record is strong that it has not always lived up to its promise to back all its stablecoin with US dollars on a 1:1 basis. And US officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have made it clear that stablecoin regulation is coming. But that shouldn’t threaten Tether; if anything, regulation will likely encourage more investment in Tether and other stablecoins pegged to the US dollar. If, however, the US government were to commit to a central bank digital currency, that might eliminate a lot of stablecoins’ utility.
The 800-Pound Gorilla: Yuga Labs
- Founded: 2021
- HQ: Dispersed
This month witnessed the NFT world’s largest merger, in which Yuga Labs bought the intellectual property of CryptoPunks and Meebits. But way before that—well, a few months before—Yuga Labs had captured NFT culture with the creation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The founders’ identity was not publicly known until Buzzfeed published two names in February.
Bored Ape artworks became cult collectors items, and helped fuel 2021’s red-hot NFT market. In recent weeks, the company was involved in the launch of ApeCoin, which immediately hit a $12 billion market capitalization. In late March, a long-anticipated Andreessen Horowitz investment in Yuga was announced a $450 million stake that values the company at $4 billion.
The Collective: MakerDAO
- Founded: 2015
- HQ: Denmark
In important ways, MakerDAO embodies one of the most complete visions for DeFi that anyone has implemented so far. (And like so many other DeFi pioneers, it is built on the Ethereum blockchain.)
The magic of MakerDAO is that it allows users to collateralize certain cryptocurrency holdings in order to get loans in the form of a dollar-pegged stablecoin (DAI). It is also governed by the community of token holders, rather than by a group of engineers or business engineers. In 2020, MakerDAO became the first DeFi protocol to hit the $1 billion mark in total value locked into its smart contracts. Today that figure is around $16 billion, which puts Maker at the top of the chart by far. Early on, Andreessen Horowitz invested in MakerDAO and took control of 6% of the total MakerDAO token supply.
The Speedster: Avalanche/Ava Labs
The Moonshot: Terra Luna
- Founded: Token launched in 2019
- HQ: Seoul
Terra Luna is a classic DeFi one-two punch: a platform/protocol that pays for itself by selling two tokens—in the case of LUNA, the largest DeFi token by market capitalization as of late March, with a market cap of $34 billion. One aspect that sets the Terra network apart is that it is built on Cosmos SDK, a platform that allows for a high degree of customization.
While some crypto (such as Bitcoin) have a fixed number coins that will ever exist, and others add new coins as they see fit, Terra’s algorithm creates new coins at exactly the rate of demand, which stabilizes value without anyone needing to be in charge.
The Maverick: Uniswap
- Founded: 2018
- HQ: New York
Like Coinbase and FTX, Uniswap is an exchange over which cryptocurrency is traded, but unlike those Super Bowl advertising behemoths, Uniswap is genuinely decentralized. Traders deal directly with one another, rather than going through a broker-dealer. That has created some friction, since traders are not required to disclose their identities. But it has also been wildly popular; there are days when trading volume on Uniswap has been higher than on Coinbase. Moreover, Uniswap operates on open-source software that can be adapted to create other exchanges.
Uniswap was founded by engineer Hayden Adams, a few months after he’d been laid off from his first post-college job. Early investors included Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures.
News
Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Did I miss anything?” quipped Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, returning to the Dolby Theatre stage after a break. “There’s a different vibe in here.”
Oh my, was there ever.
With a sudden, shocking outburst of anger from actor Will Smith, who bounded onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife’s appearance, the theater was thrown into a state of deeply uncomfortable shock.
“Did we just see that?” people said to each other, as realization grew that the outburst was not pre-planned or meant as a joke. Phones buzzed, too, with many audience members saying they were getting texts from friends or family watching at home, asking if they had seen what they thought they did.
The discomfort continued through the end of the show, even as a tearful Smith, as expected, won the best actor prize for “King Richard” and apologized to the academy, though not to Rock.
Every Oscar show has its big moments, but this one overshadowed them all. Still, there were others: The heart-tugging “CODA” had a great night, winning best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay and the big kahuna, best picture, ending the ceremony on an ebullient note. It was emotion that won there, too, as voters went with the movie that so many said made them cry, rather than the cool sophistication of the earlier favorite, “The Power of the Dog.”
There were other history-making wins, impassioned speeches, a smidgen of politics, and hardly a thought about the pandemic as revelers packed into the post-show Governor’s Ball.
Some key Oscar moments, some you saw on TV and some you didn’t:
—
AN EARLY START
Remember when the most controversial thing about these Oscars was those awards they moved to the hour before the TV broadcast began? In the end, the theater was about two-thirds full and winners accepted their awards with nary a protest, and the most rabble-rousing speech of the relaxed (untelevised) proceedings was when a winner paid tribute to craftspeople on all movie sets. “Dune” took an early lead in those awards, ultimately taking six Oscars. And the team responsible for Jessica Chastain’s metamorphosis in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” won the Oscar for hairstyling and makeup.
KOTSUR’S GROUNDBREAKING WIN
It began on Oscar nomination day when Troy Kotsur, learning of his supporting actor nod for “CODA,” literally fell off his chair in a video that went viral. He continued to charm Hollywood and by Oscar night Kotsur, who plays a randy father in the film about a deaf family with a hearing child, was a clear favorite. Still, his win was emotional — many in the audience, including Chastain, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, responded with waving hands — what is known as a deaf clap. Even his interpreter choked up during Kotsur’s speech. He joined “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. “I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Kotsur signed. “This is our moment.”
TO BE IN AMERICA
Holding her Oscar in triumph, Ariana DeBose echoed the words of her famous character in “West Side Story,” Anita. “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to be in America,’” said DeBose, who won for best supporting actress, as expected. “Because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true.” There was much that was special about her win. DeBose won the trophy 60 years after Rita Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical. And she made history as well, becoming the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, echoing more lyrics from “West Side Story,” “I promise you there is a place for us.”
DO SAY GAY
One might have expected there to be more political references on this Oscar night. There actually weren’t too many, but several presenters and winners did refer to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Co-host Wanda Sykes — one of a trio with Schumer and Regina Hall – took a shot at the bill that passed a Republican-controlled state legislature earlier this month. “We’re going to have a great night tonight,” said Sykes, who is openly gay. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.” Later, Chastain, best actress winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” told the crowd: “We’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us.”
BEYONCÉ HOLDS (TENNIS) COURT
After an opening greeting from Venus and Serena Williams, whose tennis-playing youth and life with their father is the subject of “King Richard,” the opening number was performed by none other than Beyoncé. The superstar sang her nominated song, “Be Alive,” in a dance-heavy performance from an open-air stage in Compton, where the Williams sisters were raised. Even her star power didn’t win the song an Oscar, though. It was Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who won for their “No Time to Die” James Bond theme song. Finneas thanked the duo’s parents with words that brought smiles to many, saying: “We love you as parents and we love you as real people, too.”
BUT SPEAKING OF ‘KING RICHARD’ …
(You knew we had to get back to this one.) “King Richard” may not have won best song but it took the prize for Smith himself, not long after the slap heard ’round the world. A hugely emotional Smith rose to accept his trophy and began with a clear reference to what had just happened, noting that “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ..,” He also noted that Denzel Washington had told him that “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.” He apologized to the academy and said he hoped he’d be invited back. And Hollywood clearly was expressing its love: A stream of celebrities came over to comfort Smith after his slap moment, including Washington, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tyler Perry and others.
CAMPION CELEBRATES
At the post-Oscar Governor’s Ball, where stars and guests guzzled Champagne and munched on smoked salmon hors d’oeuvres shaped like Oscars (and many other things), it was a jolly mood but especially for Jane Campion, who impulsively broke out dancing in the packed room, surely an expression of joy at having won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.” Her win was a moment for history, as it marked the first time the directing award went to women in back-to-back years, with Chloé Zhao’s victory last year for “Nomadland.” Campion is the third woman to win in the category. Her win was the only one for her reimagined Western despite 12 nominations. Campion lost out on best adapted screenplay to Sian Heder of “CODA.”
AND SPEAKING OF ‘CODA’….
It was just that kind of night. After the emotions of the previous few hours, it seemed appropriate that “CODA” would take the final prize. (And, luckily, it WAS the final award, reversing last year’s reversal of the tradition.) Besides being a huge moment for the Deaf community, it was the first win for a streaming service; though a small movie, it had deep support in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture prize. Later at the Governor’s Ball, the entire cast walked in and was mobbed by photographers and well-wishers, with Kotsur clutching his Oscar in one hand and happy co-star Matlin in the other.
OH YES, PARTYING WAS BACK
After last year’s distanced pandemic Oscars, partying was back with a vengeance. The audience — all vaccinated and COVID-tested, twice — packed into bars during the awards and then at the Governor’s Ball, where hardly a mask was to be seen. The main subject of conversation at the Ball was, no surprise, the Will Smith developments. “At first everyone thought it was fake,” said one guest, real estate broker Sara Roche from Charlotte, N.C. “Everyone was texting from home and saying, ‘What is going on?’” But Roche also had thoughts about “CODA,” whose win made her happy. “I’m not an emotional person and not a cryer,” she said. “But I got a lump in my throat when ‘CODA’ won.”
Vehicle hits unmarked police car outside St. Louis Police headquarters
Will Smith May Lose His Oscar for Violating Academy’s Code of Conduct
Heat’s Victor Oladipo on comeback, ‘You can’t hurry love, so you can’t hurry this, either’
The DeFi Dozen 2022
Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse
Albert Pujols returns home to the Cardinals
ASK IRA: Are the Heat getting cut down to size?
What to expect from NFL owners meetings, including updates from Ravens’ Steve Bisciotti
Twins ‘really believe’ in prospect Jose Miranda’s future after breakout season
Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022