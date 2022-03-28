Entertainment
Will Smith May Lose His Oscar for Violating Academy’s Code of Conduct
Will Smith may be forced to give back his first-ever Oscar award for violating the Academy Awards’ Code of Conduct
Entertainment
Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock for Joking About Jada’s Alopecia at Oscar’s
Will Smith lost his cool and smacked host Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards live telecast
Entertainment
Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock for Joking About Jada’s Alopecia at Oscar’s; Twitter Responds
Will Smith lost his cool and smacked host Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards live telecast
Entertainment
PICS: Serena Williams & More Attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Pre-Oscar Awards Luncheon
Tennis champ Serena Williams was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. Later, Serena attended the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon
