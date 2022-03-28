News
Will Smith triumphant at party amid uproar over attack on Chris Rock
At Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party Sunday night, Will Smith didn’t show whether he was aware, or whether he cared, about the furor he caused Sunday night by storming on stage to slap Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Academy Awards.
The “King Richard” star, holding the best actor Oscar he had just won, made a triumphant appearance at the exclusive bash. He, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children danced and partied, the Hollywood Reporter and Page Six reported. Smith even rapped some of his classic tunes for a cheering crowd, while he was embraced and congratulated by Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, Trevor Noah and other celebrities.
Pinkett Smith told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s been a beautiful night.”
Will Smith holding court at the Vanity Fair party, dancing to his hits pic.twitter.com/PtX7tnsNKS
— nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) March 28, 2022
One person who may not think it was such a beautiful night was Rock. The comic didn’t make it to the party, Page Six reported, as debate raged in Hollywood and on social media over the confrontation between him and Smith.
Some said Rock had it coming because he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting an award. The comedian compared her to Demi Moore in the film “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith has been open about having alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes one’s hair to fall out.
At the party, comedian Tiffany Haddish was overheard saying that Rock should have checked with Smith first about the jokes and said that, if she had been insulted like that, she hoped her husband would defend her, Page Six reported. Others on Twitter used the incident to speak out against the violence that Black women and other marginalized people often are forced to endure in the name of “comedy,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
David Spade, who starred with Rock on “Saturday Night Live,” told Page Six that Smith’s attack “set a dangerous precedent.” One “influential” Hollywood executive, who brought their young child to the awards, also told Page Six, “I embarrassed for our industry.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin joked on Twitter, “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form,” but many responded that the Academy showed it does condone violence by not immediately escorting Smith out of the building, instead of celebrating him with an award. Actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell tweeted: “Then why did you do NOTHING?”
Many on social media said Smith’s actions were a “performative” display of ego, paternalism and “toxic masculinity,” especially after Smith was embraced and comforted during a commercial break by other male stars, including Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper. Producer and director Judd Apatow expressed dismay in a since-deleted tweet, the New York Post reported: “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence.”
Certainly, Smith’s attack immediately overshadowed Rock presenting the Oscar for best documentary to Questlove for his film “Summer of Soul (… Or The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Smith arrived at the Vanity Fair party after midnight and headed to the dance floor, according to Page Six and the Hollywood Reporter. The DJ, D-Nice, played a number of 1990s songs by Smith — “Summertime,” “Miami,” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” He was joined on the dance floor with wife and children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, and an entourage of their friends.
Smith won his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”
Before the ceremony, Smith and his wife bragged on Instagram about their plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the event, as they shared photos of them getting dressed up for the ceremony, Page Six also reported. A few hours later, Smith added a caption to the post, in which he seemed to make light of his attack on Rock, Page Six said. He wrote, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!” Smith was referring to his roots in Pennsylvania and his wife’s in Maryland.
The Hollywood super couple have been on the receiving end of Rock’s jokes before at the Oscars, according to Page Six. When the comic hosted the Academy Awards in 2016, he made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public statement about boycotting the show after another year of all-white acting nominees.
Rock also shaded Smith for not being nominated for his role in “Concussion,” saying, “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West.’”
During Smith’s acceptance speech, he seemed to express regret that he lost control, at least to the Academy, if not to Rock. The actor was tearful and overcome with emotion during a somewhat rambling acceptance speech when he praised Richard Williams as “a fierce defender of his family!” He also said he wanted to “apologize to the Academy and fellow nominees” and explained, “Love will make you do crazy things.”
The Los Angeles Times reported that Rock declined to file a police report against Smith. Sean “Diddy” Combs told Page Six at the Vanity Fair party that the feud between the two men had already been settled.
“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said, though he wouldn’t elaborate more on how Smith and Rock had reconciled. “It’s all love,” he said. “They’re brothers.”
Ravens’ Patrick Mekari expected to ‘step right in’ at center; OLB Odafe Oweh should be ready for training camp | NOTES
After shoring up the Ravens’ right tackle situation last season, Patrick Mekari is expected to do the same at center in 2022.
At the NFL owners meetings Monday in Palm Beach, Florida, coach John Harbaugh said Mekari would “step right in, probably,” as the starter. Bradley Bozeman, who graded out as one of the NFL’s better centers last season, left in free agency after signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
With only a few starting-level centers available, Harbaugh said he “highly doubt[s]” that the team can find an upgrade in free agency.
“The draft, obviously, is an option,” Harbaugh said. “But we have great options right in our locker room right now. And Pat Mekari, Trystan Colon, those guys have done a great job for us. Love the way those guys play. Love the way they develop. And of course Pat, he’s played lots of football. And he can do it. He’ll step right in, probably, as the starter, and then Trystan will compete. And we’ll see where we’re at from there.”
Mekari started a career-high 12 games at right tackle last season, his third year in Baltimore. In December, after Mekari signed a three-year, $15.5 million contract extension, Harbaugh wouldn’t commit to the former undrafted free agent remaining at right tackle, saying “a big part of his value is the fact that he can do all the jobs.”
Two weeks ago, the Ravens signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal. General manager Eric DeCosta said Moses would “fill a void for us in that right tackle position,” indicating that Mekari would return to an interior line position — he started a combined 13 games at center in 2019 and 2020 — or enter the season as the team’s swing tackle.
Colon, meanwhile, has started three games at center over his first two years in Baltimore and has played 274 offensive snaps.
Oweh recovering
The Ravens should enter training camp with at least one of their top returning pass rushers cleared to practice. Harbaugh said the team’s athletic training staff has told him that outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is “doing great” after offseason shoulder surgery.
“It shouldn’t be a problem at all,” said Harbaugh, who didn’t detail Oweh’s specific injury. “That’s one of those ones where you get back pretty quickly. It should be no problem for training camp.”
Oweh, who had five sacks and 15 quarterback hits as a rookie, missed the Ravens’ final two games with a foot injury but also dealt with a shoulder injury late in the season.
Harbaugh said in late January that outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (career-high seven sacks), who tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s season finale, would return by the start of the regular season. He could be back before then, too.
“I think Tyus will be back for training camp; that’s my prediction,” Harbaugh said at his end-of-season news conference. “That’s my timeline, so I’m going to stick with that.”
Extra points
Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could enter training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list, Harbaugh said. Both are recovering from ACL tears suffered last preseason. “Those guys are doing a good job,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll probably play it safe a little bit with those guys and take our time and just bring them along for the season.”
Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he stands ‘for freedom’ by not getting COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrie Irving believes he stands for freedom.
After his long awaited first home game at Barclays Center — where he was previously restricted from playing due to New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate — Irving said his decision not to get vaccinated was to make sure he stands on what he believes in.
“Freedom,” the star guard said after the Nets lost to the Hornets on Sunday. “I don’t think that’s a word that gets defined enough in our society, about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f— to do and whether that carries over to nuances of our society that politicians control, the government controls, or things people who are in power — the powers that may be, right? — control.
“I’m standing for freedom, so that’s in all facets of my life. There’s nobody that’s enslaving me. I don’t want anyone telling me what to do with my life, and that’s just the way I am, and if I get tarnished in terms of my image and people slandering my name continually because those aren’t things that I forget.”
Irving never wavered in his stance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this season. He became the NBA’s only part-time player, available exclusively in road games and not at home due to the City’s vaccine mandate. The Nets initially ruled Irving ineligible to play on the road or practice at home at the beginning of the season, but then reversed course on that decision in mid-December.
“I made it very clear it was never just about me,” Irving said Sunday after his first game at Barclays Center this season. “I think for my own legacy, that’s to be written by all those that I impact, and all those that impact me, and it’s far bigger than just a basketball game, but when I’m in this locker room, I get a chance to perform with a bunch of guys that are selfless and are sacrificing just as much as I am. It makes it worthwhile, and that’s the only thing I’m really focused on is the now, and getting back and ready for the next game and just going from there.
“But the point of this season for me was never to just take a stance. It was really to make sure that I’m standing on what I believe in, in freedom.”
Irving made his season debut on Jan. 5 in Indiana against the Pacers and has played 22 games so far this season.
He only recently became eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center — after an assist from both the Yankees and Mets, both whom the mayor said he spoke to, but denied being lobbied by, before making his decision to lift the mandate for professional athletes.
“I must move this city forward,” the mayor said on March 24.” Today, the decision we’re making — we’re not making it loosely or haphazardly. We’re not doing it because there are pressures to do it. We’re doing it because the city has to function.”
He also said the mandate as first implemented was unfair to the Big Apple’s professional athletes since visiting teams and players were exempted from the vaccine rule. The mayor has since received much criticism for making an exception for athletes when the mandate forced the firing of over 1,400 municipal workers in the City.
As of Monday, the City recorded over 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 40,000 deaths due to the virus since its first case was detected in Feb. 2020.
Dollywood temporarily closes ride after St. Louis teen dies at Florida park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said they are closing a ride at the Pigeon Forge theme park as a precaution after a St. Louis teen died Thursday on a similar ride in Orlando, Florida.
A Dollywood spokesman said their ride named ‘Drop Line’ was made by the same manufacturer as the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ at ICON Park, and they are closing it out of an abundance of caution.
Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.
Dollywood
It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.
Tyre Sampson, 14, was visiting ICON Park with his family. The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Cell phone video captured the fall Thursday, which Orange County Sheriff John Mina said has been flagged.
“Something that awful shouldn’t be out there in public,” Mina said.
Sampson is being remembered as a gentle giant by those who knew him, including A.J. Jones, a coach in the St. Louis Bad Boyz football program.
“If he were to get in trouble or mess up on the field, he would apologize,” Jones said. “’Coach I’m sorry, Coach what can I do to get better, what can I do, I won’t do it again. I won’t mess up again.’ Always encouraging his teammates even if other kids were down on themselves, he’d be like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, move on to the next play,’ stuff like that. Stuff like that most 13- or 14-year-old kids don’t have no attribute. Big Tick, basically anybody that came into his presence, they liked him. I just want everybody to know that Tyre Sampson we’re going to keep his name alive.”
