3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles slammed into each other during a snow squall on an icy interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday creating a pileup that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen.
The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.
Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because still-burning fires were impeding rescuers.
In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.
The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. John Blickley, the agency’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers. Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment. Three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Monday afternoon that police hadn’t been able to investigate yet because a fire was still burning among a number of crashed cars and trucks.
“We can’t do anything while there’s still an active fire going,” he said. Fire units on the scene included a steady stream of water tankers because “in the middle of nowhere, you have to bring your own water … there’s not a fire hydrant out here anywhere.”
The highway was snow-covered when the snow squall came through, Boehm said.
“All it takes is one person to crash into something and you have to pull off the road, but when you continue to drive at highway speed, this is what happens,” he said.
People whose vehicles were in the crash and the “walking wounded” were taken to the Wegman’s distribution center in an industrial park near the crash, he said, and a reunification center had been set up at the Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 in Minersville for people to meet friends or relatives or arrange accommodations.
The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.”
“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.”
Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.
“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.
Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from alopecia at center of Will Smith, Chris Rock spat
By LINDSEY TANNER
A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public.
It’s unclear if comedian Chris Rock knew that when he joked about her baldness during Sunday night’s ceremony, but Smith grimaced and her husband, actor Will Smith, strode to the stage, smacked Rock in the face and profanely told him not to talk about his wife.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition is called alopecia areata, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, often on the scalp or face, but sometimes on other parts of the body. Sometimes hair falls out in chunks and only partial baldness results. Sometimes hair grows back but repeated bouts of baldness can also occur.
According to the National Institutes of Health, it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women equally. There is no cure, but sometimes doctors recommend treating it with steroids, medications that suppress the immune system, or drugs that work to stimulate hair growth.
The National Alopecia Areata Foundation says the condition affects about 2% of the population, or as many as almost 7 million Americans. It can occur at any age, but most often during the teen years or young adulthood. Jada Pinkett Smith is 50.
Other public figures with the condition include Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts, British actor and comedian Matt Lucas and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle.
Alopecia tends to run in families. Total hair loss affecting the entire body can happen, but is rare. The condition can also cause dents and ridges in fingernails and toenails, but affected people are otherwise healthy.
___
This story has been corrected to fix the name of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. A previous version of the story referred to it as the National Alopecia Areata Association.
___
Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Column: Ryan Poles has more work ahead to upgrade the Chicago Bears offensive line after missing out on Ryan Bates
“It stinks.”
That was Ryan Poles’ reaction when he learned the Buffalo Bills matched the offer sheet Ryan Bates signed with the Chicago Bears last week, giving the first-year general manager more work to do to upgrade the offensive line.
The Bears were optimistic they would land Bates, a versatile lineman that generated solid interest as a restricted free agent. The Bills were snug against the salary cap and the Bears offered a player with only four career regular-season starts $17 million in a four-year contract with the first two years, roughly $8.85 million, fully guaranteed.
The Bills opted to bring back Bates with those terms and Poles learned the news when meeting with reporters Monday afternoon at The Breakers, the site of the NFL’s annual meeting.
It’s a setback for the Bears, who lured Bates despite competition from the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.
Bates wasn’t going to make or break the 2022 or 2023 seasons, but this further challenges Poles to follow through on his goal to make the Bears better up front and better for quarterback Justin Fields.
Nearly all of the front-line players worthy of big money have been scooped up, something that made Bates a little different. The Bears and the other teams involved noticed a diamond in the rough. Of course, actually landing restricted free agents is difficult and something the Bears have not done in 16 years since signing nickel cornerback Ricky Manning Jr. away from the Carolina Panthers.
So what’s next?
“We’ll adjust and we’ll keep adding players,” Poles said. “It’s out of your control. It’s just part of the deal where you put your best foot forward and we did. We came strong.
“There’s always work to be done. … We’ve been in conversations with other people that are still out there, too. There’s always work to be done, especially up front, so we’ll keep at it.”
What the Bears haven’t done yet is identify a replacement for James Daniels, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and they have yet to get specific about a plan at offensive tackle. Poles indicated the team could look at second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom at the tackle positions. He was noncommittal about which side they would play but this was more than he offered the last time he spoke at the scouting combine.
Part of the hesitation is fair. Personnel staff and coaches want to see players on grass. They want to work with them. But it’s also an indication of the serious level of need in the trenches.
“They will compete, but at the same time, we’re always looking to add talent as well,” Poles said of Borom and Jenkins. “If we add another tackle, I want to see all of those guys compete.
“I know Teven was right in college, Larry was left in college, so there’s a comfort level there, but Teven played some left last year coming off his whole medical situation, so we’re going to play with that and we’ll see what the best fit is.”
Some around the league said they expect the Bears to pursue a veteran left tackle. Pickings are slim but there are more options to consider than last August when the team scrambled to sign Jason Peters.
Eric Fisher is available after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Fisher returned after suffering a torn Achilles tendon at the end of 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he was working through that at the start of the season and later was hampered by a pectoral injury.
If the Bears sign Fisher or another veteran, it would create a situation in which Jenkins and Borom compete for the right tackle job. Maybe one could be bumped into right guard, presumably the spot Bates was going to play if the team landed him.
But Poles said he “can’t force something,” meaning he can’t add a player at that left tackle spot if there’s not a fit.
“Larry played in the SEC at left, I think he’ll be fine,” Poles said. “Teven played last year at left, he has room to grow. So they’ve done it. Yeah, sure, I would love to have experience but sometimes it’s just the way it all plays out.”
What the Bears have accomplished is adding a center, signing Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million contract, and signing Dakota Dozier to a one-year, minimum deal. Not only is Patrick familiar with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time together with the Green Bay Packers, he has a nasty streak the Bears like.
“That’s how he survives, and that’s what we need up front,” Poles said. “Just doing it myself, that’s contagious. Other people either have got to go with it or you just don’t fit in. That’s going to improve the rest of the group and we’re going to keep adding guys like that.”
The Bears have two draft picks in Round 2 and one in Round 3, and that can be a fruitful area to find solid interior linemen. They’re unlikely to land a future left tackle there. Plus, the depth chart at wide receiver needs more work and there are multiple needs in the secondary at cornerback and safety.
In other words, Halas Hall remains a work in progress but Poles believes steps have been made to better support Fields.
“It’s a difficult challenge,” he said. “But I think as a whole with the scheme, with coaching, with some of the additions we’ve had, I think it’s going to get better. I think he’s going to be put in a situation where he’s going to be comfortable, and I’ve said this all the way back to the very beginning, allowing him to do what he does best is going to allow him to grow from that point.
“I want to give him everything I possibly can, but you still have to construct an entire team. You can’t go blank in one area and then just load up in one area.”
()
DFL lawmaker Jen Schultz officially enters race for 8th Congressional District
DULUTH, Minn. — Democratic state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth, entered the race for Congress in northeastern Minnesota 8th District on Monday, hoping to win her party’s backing to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.
Schultz made the announcement at an event in Virginia, followed by a stop in Duluth.
“I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable health care, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family,” Schultz said in a statement. “We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”
Schultz’s campaign says she has the endorsement of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, who represented the district from 2013 to 2019.
Schultz is a health care economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota House, where she chairs the human services committee.
Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier III, of Bemidji, who’s a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota, is also seeking the Democratic endorsement to challenge Stauber, who is seeking a third term.
