News
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”
Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.
After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.
Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.
“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”
News
Steelers’ Tomlin explains why he hired controversial former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, speaks out on minority hiring
Mike Tomlin says he did not hire Brian Flores as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of sympathy for the former Miami Dolphins head coach.
Tomlin, who like Flores is Black, did so because Flores is “a good coach.” That Flores had sued the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos — claiming racist hiring practices, did not dissuade the long-time Steelers coach in any way, Tomlin said Monday at the NFL owners meetings.
A member of the league’s powerful competition committee and one of the most influential coaches in the sport, Tomlin spoke strongly about the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL. He, Houston’s Lovie Smith, Miami’s Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and the Commanders’ Ron Rivera are the five minority head coaches among the 32 teams. About 70% of the players are Black.
“I haven’t been in any discussions and no, I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “I’m more of a show me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.
“I think that we’ve pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we’ve done a lot of beneficial things,” Tomlin added of adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 to enhance job opportunities for minorities. “But we’ve got to land the plane. We’ve got to hire capable candidates.”
That, in Tomlin’s estimation and actions, includes Flores, whose lawsuit has been a major topic this offseason. Flores was fired by the Dolphins despite helping turn around a floundering franchise in his three seasons as coach, going 19-14 the last two years.
Flores cites a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.
Belichick refused comment on the lawsuit and any role he might have had. Giants owner John Mara said Sunday he is not interested in any settlement with Flores and “I think the truth will come out. The allegations are false.”
One topic the AFC coaches generally avoided was the contract the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson after acquiring him in a trade with Houston: a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. There’s a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he’s suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.
Watson was not indicted by two Texas grand juries on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, but he’s facing 22 civil claims. Historically, the league has handed out suspensions in such situations.
Smith, taking over for the fired David Culley in Houston, is relieved that the Watson issue — the quarterback didn’t play a down last season but was paid by the Texans — is behind his team.
“Not having Deshaun playing is not good for the league,” Smith said, citing Watson as one of the NFL’s best players. “For him to move on that has to be good.
“We want to be talking about Houston Texans football. Now, we’re able to do that. It is final.”
A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.
“This was a role I really wanted to add,’ Colts coach Frank Reich said. Fox will work with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“A great complement to Gus,’ Reich said of Fox. “Our goal with John coming in, not for him to bring his system to us but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.”
The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit on Monday. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think we really proved to the league we would put on a great show,” said Lions president Rod Wood, “and how important it is to our city and to our fans.”
()
News
$1.4M Cosmopolitan building up for sale in Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Nestled in the heart of Downtown St. Louis, the historic Cosmopolitan building is up for sale.
Built in 1896 according to public records, The Cosmopolitan is the former home of National Cash Register and furniture designer Clark Peeper Company. Realtor firm Circa Properties is showcasing the property, located at 1112 Olive Street, which comes with a $1.4 million price tag.
The eye-catching first floor is a wide open gothic lodge—like something out of a Cormac McCarthy novel—featuring ceiling murals, vintage lanterns, house-made tile and glasswork, as well as a rescued fireplace and ornate built-ins.
Residents or clients can ascend an industrial staircase or ride an old-school elevator to all five floors. The second floor is a mezzanine office and meeting space overlooking the first floor. The third floor is an artist’s loft with an art deco vibe and plenty of storage space.
Current zoning laws allow any of the floors to be used for commercial or residential purposes. The current owner had plans to convert the fourth-floor into a viking-esque mead hall. At present, The Cosmopolitan offers 2,250 square feet of living space across the five floors.
The fifth floor penthouse features Travertine tile flooring, stained glass, a home movie theater, and stone columns leading to wood ceiling buttresses.
News
Heat’s Adebayo: Too much of a good thing led to bad results; Caleb Martin again sidelined
Apparently having it all might have been too much for the Miami Heat.
At least that’s one perspective offered Monday by center Bam Adebayo when it comes to the team’s late-season struggles.
“I mean this is the first time all of us have been truly healthy,” he said ahead of Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena. “So it was bound to happen at some point, having guys in and out of the rotation and then we finally get healthy at the end of the year and you’re trying to manage everything, like everybody’s playing well, one through 15, and you’ve got to pick one through nine.
“And I feel like that’s the difficulty behind it and that’s the human nature. You’re going to have guys frustrated. You’re going to have guys not knowing what’s going on, because they’re in and out of the rotation.”
To a degree, Adebayo said that made the days of lengthy injury lists easier to navigate.
“When you have a smaller [rotation], it’s easier, like these are the five guys, these are the seven guys you can get the job done with, and go from there,” he said. “But when you’ve got one through 15, that’s when I feel like it gets a little tricky.”
What shouldn’t be impacted, Adebayo said, is the tenacity that was offered in moving to the top of the Eastern Conference before the four-game losing streak the Heat carried into Monday night.
“That’s the thing with this team,” he said, “I feel like you’ve got that underlying grit, where we can get through anything. Because a lot of us have been through a lot to get to this point. So I feel like a lot of us look at this like, this is nothing compared to this or that that we’ve all gone through individually. So us coming together and getting it done shouldn’t be a problem.”
Only last week’s losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets said otherwise.
“Adversity brings out your true character, in my opinion, so that’s when our character kicks in and we show who we are,” he said. “Every team goes through it. It just so happens ours is right now.
“But how I feel about it, we got a great group of guys that can collaborate and actually bring this back together.”
So instead of running away with the East, the pack has caught up.
“I mean competition at the highest level. We’ve just got to look at it that way,” Adebayo said.
“So it’s our time to start working our way back to getting back to what we found to help us win, and going out there and enjoying the game, playing for one another and just being a collective unit.”
Socially limited
The toughest times often have been when Heat players have congregated to collectively move past adversity. But Adebayo said COVID concerns have changed that dynamic.
“I mean, we’ve all had that idea,” he said of some type of team function, “but it’s easier said than done, because of you got COVID restrictions and everybody’s trying to be healthy through the playoffs, and nobody wants to have a pop-up positive COVID test.”
As it is, the Heat will be subjected to a mandatory round of testing because of Sunday’s upcoming game in Toronto against the Raptors, with testing still required for re-entry into the United States.
Still short
Even with guard Gabe Vincent back from the toe issue that kept him out of the previous three games, the Heat went into Monday less than whole, with reserve forward Caleb Martin sidelined by a bruised right calf.
It is the latest in a recent string of ailments for Martin, who missed five games in a seven-game span in February due to a sore left Achilles, and then missed three games earlier this month due to a hyperextended left knee.
Martin had appeared in five consecutive games before this latest setback.
()
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
Flashback: Will Smith slapped male reporter for trying to KISS him
Steelers’ Tomlin explains why he hired controversial former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, speaks out on minority hiring
$1.4M Cosmopolitan building up for sale in Downtown St. Louis
Heat’s Adebayo: Too much of a good thing led to bad results; Caleb Martin again sidelined
Amid lull in coronavirus cases, MN switches to rapid-result tests for at-home diagnosis
Will Smith’s Oscars Slap and the Power of Live TV
Woody Johnson is ‘optimistic’ about direction of Jets
Loons in good spot despite slow start from Emanuel Reynoso and most attackers
Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼