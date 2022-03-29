News
After nearly 30 years Cafe Natasha’s on South Grand is closing
ST. LOUIS – Cafe Natasha’s is closing at the end of April but the legacy of the south St. Louis mainstay will live on in the same building through The Gin Room.
Hamishe Bahrami, owner of Cafe Natasha’s, is retiring on April 30 and subsequently, the Persian restaurant will also close. But the adjoining Gin Room, owned by Bahrami’s daughter Natasha, will remain open and take on a new concept.
“It was the best time in my life to be in this business because of my customers because I get to know so many fantastic people. St. Louisans are one of the most supportive, kind, open-minded, educated, intelligent people I’ve known,” Hamishe said.
She moved from Iran to New York in the 1970s and never expected to get into the restaurant industry. The late Behshid Bahrami moved to St. Louis from Iran a few years prior to Hamishe’s move to New York. The two began a courtship and were married soon after Hamishe moved to St. Louis.
Behshid worked as a geologist but was laid off just 20 days before Natasha was born. Due to the Iran hostage crisis at the time, it was hard for Behshid to find work. So the couple opened their first restaurant, The Little Kitchen, in 1983.
“We had no choice. It was a hard time for us,” Hamishe said.
The Little Kitchen was located in the Paul Brown Building and sold American cuisine. Ten years later, the Bahramis opened their first Cafe Natasha’s location on Delmar. The family ran the two restaurants simultaneously for two years, but due to the popularity of Cafe Natasha’s, they decided to close The Little Kitchen in 1995.
The Cafe Natasha’s location at 3200 South Grand Boulevard was opened in 2001. The Delmar location was closed in 2003.
“If it wasn’t for dad, we would have never gotten into the restaurant business. He had this crazy flavor retention. He could make something that he remembered from 10-15 years ago and by memory, flavory memory, he could bring that to life,” Natasha said.
She got involved in her family’s business at 13, but she said she “really dug [her] heels in at around 16 to 18.”
Natasha never lost her love for the restaurant industry even as she forged her own path and got her master’s degree.
“Even though I was in DC for three years doing international relations work – sanctions, big thing for me – but just my heart was in the industry,” Natasha said. ” I convinced my parents to allow me to renovate the 30-year-old restaurant at that time and put some big money back into it and do this crazy concept of opening a gin bar in a beer and bourbon town.”
The Gin Room opened in 2014, and now the family is looking forward to their new concept.
“We feel it will fit perfectly on South Grand,” Natasha said. “We hope that our forevers will try us out on what we’re doing, but it’s not Middle Eastern cuisine, it’s not Persian cuisine, but we do promise we’re putting our entire passion that we’ve done for the past 40 years into this new concept.”
Hamishe couldn’t be prouder of her daughter, and said, “I’m happy for her. She knows what she’s doing.”
More details of the new concept will be released at a later date.
News
Flowers for Flower: Meet the man who threw the bouquet to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury
It’s common knowledge that Marc-Andre Fleury’s nickname is Flower.
It’s derived from the English translation of his last name, and over the past couple of decades in the NHL, it has become very much a part of his identity between the pipes.
Yet it wasn’t until Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center that the 37-year-old goaltender can remember a fan actually throwing flowers at him.
“I don’t think it’s happened before,” Fleury said with a huge smile. “I felt like a figure skater.”
After the Wild put the finishing touches on a 3-2 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Fleury’s highly anticipated debut with Minnesota, the man they call Flower trotted back onto the ice for a short victory lap.
That’s when Minneapolis resident Anthony Varriano sprung into action.
From his seat in Row 3 of Section 102, Varriano launched a bouquet of yellow roses as far as he could. The flowers landed a few feet from Flower, and he twirled back to pick them up, cradling them as he retreated to the Wild locker room.
Needed to get Fleury a bouquet of flowers to celebrate that win, right? 🌸#mnwild pic.twitter.com/xo6AvVjzx4
— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 27, 2022
“I was pretty surprised with how well they carried,” Varriano said. “Frankly, I almost threw them too far.”
Not bad for a guy who had elbow surgery not long ago.
“I was just happy he saw them and came back for them,” Varriano said. “I wanted to put a smile on his face.”
In an interview with the Pioneer Press on Monday, the 35-year-old Varriano detailed a memorable night that might have started a new tradition in St. Paul.
A self-proclaimed “late adopter” to the sport, Varriano became a Wild fan after moving to the Twin Cities about six years ago.
His affinity for Fleury, however, dates back to the 2017-18 season. He casually followed the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural campaign, and he remembers being drawn to Fleury’s flair.
“The first time I watched him, he immediately became my favorite player,” Varriano said. “He’s a performer out there. He just makes the game so entertaining.”
Naturally, Varriano was thrilled when the Wild acquired Fleury in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline. He hopped on Ticketmaster as soon as he found out Fleury would be making his debut for the Wild’s home game against the Blue Jackets.
After finishing work Saturday evening, Varriano made brief stop at the Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul on his way to the Wild game. He figured he would bring some flowers for Flower now that his favorite player was playing for his favorite team.
“I went on Google and looked up which flower meant, ‘Welcome,’ ” Varriano said. “It said the yellow rose, and there were a dozen yellow roses right in front of me, so it made my decision pretty easy. I was going to go with red roses. I just thought that might be a little too romantic.”
The grand total came out to $16.17 after tax. He paid using the self checkout lane, stuffed the flowers into a grocery bag, then started his 15-minute walk to Xcel Energy Center.
“I didn’t really know what to expect as far as security goes,” Varriano said. “Just stuffed them in my coat and zipped it up all the way. I was doing my damnedest to make sure they didn’t see them. As soon as I got them in, I knew I was good to go.”
The next thing Varriano had to figure out was when to throw the bouquet of roses onto the ice. He watched warmups from his seat and thought about doing it when Fleury emerged from the tunnel. He decided to hold off.
“If I was a player, I sure as hell wouldn’t want someone messing with my head prior to the game,” Varriano said. “I stuffed them underneath my chair and figured if the Wild lost I would probably just come back for his next start and do the same thing all over again.”
Luckily for Varriano, Kirill Kaprizov helped the Wild tie the score in the final minutes of regulation, and Jared Spurgeon completed the comeback with the game-winner in overtime.
A few minutes later, Fleury skated back onto the ice with hundreds of fans sticking around to show their appreciation for his first win with the Wild.
None more excited than Varriano. He had been waiting for the perfect moment to give Flower the bouquet of yellow roses. This was his chance.
“As soon as he skated onto the ice, I chucked the heck out of those things,” Varriano said. “I’ve never been happier at a live sporting event in my life.”
There’s a very good chance this becomes a thing in St. Paul in the coming weeks.
It’s already customary for NHL fans to throw things onto the ice. Like how Red Wings fans throw octopi in Detroit. Or how Predators fans throw catfish in Nashville.
Why not flowers in St. Paul?
“At least flowers are pretty,” Varriano said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I would be the only person to bring flowers. I figured the ice would be littered with flowers. Maybe at his next start. Hopefully it becomes a trend here.”
News
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”
Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.
After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.
Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.
“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”
News
Steelers’ Tomlin explains why he hired controversial former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, speaks out on minority hiring
Mike Tomlin says he did not hire Brian Flores as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of sympathy for the former Miami Dolphins head coach.
Tomlin, who like Flores is Black, did so because Flores is “a good coach.” That Flores had sued the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos — claiming racist hiring practices, did not dissuade the long-time Steelers coach in any way, Tomlin said Monday at the NFL owners meetings.
A member of the league’s powerful competition committee and one of the most influential coaches in the sport, Tomlin spoke strongly about the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL. He, Houston’s Lovie Smith, Miami’s Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and the Commanders’ Ron Rivera are the five minority head coaches among the 32 teams. About 70% of the players are Black.
“I haven’t been in any discussions and no, I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “I’m more of a show me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.
“I think that we’ve pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we’ve done a lot of beneficial things,” Tomlin added of adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 to enhance job opportunities for minorities. “But we’ve got to land the plane. We’ve got to hire capable candidates.”
That, in Tomlin’s estimation and actions, includes Flores, whose lawsuit has been a major topic this offseason. Flores was fired by the Dolphins despite helping turn around a floundering franchise in his three seasons as coach, going 19-14 the last two years.
Flores cites a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.
Belichick refused comment on the lawsuit and any role he might have had. Giants owner John Mara said Sunday he is not interested in any settlement with Flores and “I think the truth will come out. The allegations are false.”
One topic the AFC coaches generally avoided was the contract the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson after acquiring him in a trade with Houston: a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. There’s a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he’s suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.
Watson was not indicted by two Texas grand juries on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, but he’s facing 22 civil claims. Historically, the league has handed out suspensions in such situations.
Smith, taking over for the fired David Culley in Houston, is relieved that the Watson issue — the quarterback didn’t play a down last season but was paid by the Texans — is behind his team.
“Not having Deshaun playing is not good for the league,” Smith said, citing Watson as one of the NFL’s best players. “For him to move on that has to be good.
“We want to be talking about Houston Texans football. Now, we’re able to do that. It is final.”
A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.
“This was a role I really wanted to add,’ Colts coach Frank Reich said. Fox will work with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“A great complement to Gus,’ Reich said of Fox. “Our goal with John coming in, not for him to bring his system to us but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.”
The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit on Monday. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think we really proved to the league we would put on a great show,” said Lions president Rod Wood, “and how important it is to our city and to our fans.”
