ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider playoff path of least resistance?
Q: I’m a fan of seeing someone else play Brooklyn in the first round besides us. — Mike Austin, Texas.
A: As many know, I can be stubborn to an Erik Spoelstra degree when it comes to certain things. The first is always having a veteran point guard in reserve. The second is that just because Bam Adebayo can switch anything doesn’t mean the Heat defense has to switch everything. And the third is that that first rule of Playoff Club is that you do not want to face the tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round. Whether you can maneuver out of that, considering the vagaries of the play-in round, comes down to whether you are willing to cede potential homecourt in the second round to play as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the first round.
Q: Now that the Celtics sit atop the East, I’m really concerned. Thoughts? — Phillip, San Francisco.
A: And with good reason, or at least until this latest injury with Robert Williams, who has been their defensive anchor over the second half of the season. That will make Wednesday night’s Heat game in Boston a litmus test for both the Heat and the Celtics. Both teams are idle Tuesday, so it will be the best of what remains for both teams. Boston already has clinched the season-series tiebreaker, but the game could set the tone for a potential second-round series, provide both can survive the first round in the constantly evolving East.
Q: Ira, looking ahead with the clock running low on the regular season: Does it look like another Victor Oladipo short-term contract with the Heat seems likely? — Gabriel, Miami.
A: Not if Victor Oladipo has his way, after coming down to playing for the minimum this season. But as it was this past summer, it will be what the market dictates. At the moment, there is not much for Victor’s representation to sell, with the Heat not exactly rushing him back into a featured role. But all it takes if a breakout postseason moment or two to change the perception, if the opportunity is presented. As for the Heat, if Tyler Herro stays on a big extension, then the wing funds figure to be limited, when also considering the payouts to Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.
Mike Preston: Despite advances so far in offseason, Ravens’ list of priorities hasn’t changed much | COMMENTARY
The Ravens are a better team now than they were at the end of last season, but what they accomplish in the next couple of months will determine whether they’ll get back into the NFL playoffs in 2022.
They’ve upgraded with recent free agent signings of safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce, even though Pierce left the Ravens two years ago for Minnesota with questions about him being overweight.
Besides Williams, possibly the biggest move made in the offseason has been the front office examinations of the team’s training and rehabilitation procedures, and the addition of Adrian Dixon as the athletic trainer.
But the Ravens still don’t have a top pass rusher and haven’t named a starting center. The status of a starting middle linebacker is questionable, and the Ravens need depth on the defensive line and at outside linebacker.
In case you haven’t noticed, there are still a lot of holes, especially in finding that elusive pass rusher.
In need of a pass rusher
The Ravens have had pass rushers who didn’t develop, like outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, and big names who contributed little, such as end Yannick Ngakoue and outside linebacker Justin Houston.
And they’ve had some who went to other places and played the best ball of their lives, like linebacker Matthew Judon, or simply declined to come here because there wasn’t enough money (see Za’Darius Smith).
With the Ravens, it’s always something. At least with former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, he’d devise enough blitzes and pressures to beat most teams in the NFL.
But Martindale left recently for the New York Giants and gone are those creative blitzes, which still produced only 34 sacks last season.
Martindale’s absence puts the Ravens in an even worse position because the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and the AFC has the best signal callers in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and now Denver’s Russell Wilson and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson.
Quarterbacks take over the postseason and the Ravens don’t have anyone who can harass or sack them. So, they have to look to the annual draft and select an edge rusher like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia’s Travon Walker or Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II.
The draft has an abundance of pass rushers, but rookies seldom step in and have a significant impact immediately. There aren’t a lot good candidates left in free agency, so Martindale’s replacement, Mike Macdonald, might have to dial up the blitzes and play a lot of zero coverage as Martindale did.
Center still not settled
Bradley Bozeman appeared to have the potential and likability to remain a Raven, which is why it was surprising to see him sign with the Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens have to move on, but in which direction? Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that fourth-year player Patrick Mekari would “step right in, probably.”
Mekari is athletic and versatile enough to play any position on the offensive line. He was solid starting at right tackle last season and is one of the most technically sound linemen on the team.
Harbaugh also praised third-year player Trystan Colon, but the Ravens seem to value him only as a backup. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is generally considered the best player at his position in the draft, but is he worth the No. 14 overall pick?
It depends upon your team’s philosophy and weaknesses.
Moving pieces at linebacker
Macdonald was probably being polite when he said third-year performer Patrick Queen might be the starting middle linebacker in 2022.
Queen didn’t play like one to start last season and the Ravens eventually moved him to the weak side. He looked more comfortable in that position, the one he played at LSU.
Regardless, the Ravens need to find someone. Former Seattle great Bobby Wagner is an unsigned free agent, but he might not have much remaining after a 10-year NFL career.
But it would be interesting to team Wagner with Queen and Tyus Bowser on the outside along with Malik Harrison. One way or another, the Ravens will have some new faces at this position when training camp starts in July.
Will Stanley be ready at left tackle?
According to plan, Ronnie Stanley is expected to be healthy and ready to play when training camp opens.
We’ve heard similar stories in the past, but the Ravens need to provide themselves with some insurance and find a left tackle in case Stanley, coming back from an ankle injury, isn’t 100%.
The player doesn’t need to be the caliber of Stanley, one of the youngest and best at his position in the game, but the Ravens should be prepared, unlike last season when Stanley wasn’t able to play and the team was forced to move Alejandro Villanueva to the left side.
Well, how did they work out for them?
Bulking up the defensive line
The Ravens signed Pierce, and that was more of a second-chance decision that both sides hope will work out. The Ravens should have put weight clauses in Pierce’s contract, which would improve the chances he’ll be in shape for training camp.
But with end Calais Campbell still unsigned, the Ravens need to get some bulk on the inside, even with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington ready to challenge for starting job as either ends or tackles.
As former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome used to point out, you can never have enough defensive linemen.
Tight end depth needed
Stanley and Nick Boyle, the team’s blocking tight end, both attempted comebacks last season and both failed.
Boyle had multiple knee and lower leg injuries, and wasn’t much of a factor in the running game, which had been his forte.
The Ravens need another tight end, one who can at least complement starter Mark Andrews in the passing game, but also be a blocking force at the line of scrimmage. Going to a two-tight end formation forces defenses to balance up and cuts down on some of the unpredictability.
Early outlook
If the Ravens acquire some of the players above and if players like running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and even quarterback Lamar Jackson return to health, the team should be back in the playoffs again.
They’ve had some good things fall into place. Now they have to take it to another level.
World Wide Technology Raceway gearing up for NASCAR Cup Series
MADISON, Ill. — The NASCAR Cup Series is making its way to Worldwide Technology Raceway with an official name, the “Enjoy Illinois 300.”
WWTR president and owner Curtis Francois said he’s excited for the fans and the region.
“I’m just proud for St. Louis that we were able to show ourselves on the national stage and ultimately win a Cup Series race coming to Worldwide Technology Raceway,” WWTR President and Owner Curtis Francois said. “I just can’t wait to see those cup cars charging into turn one for the first time.”
He said local leadership played a major role in bringing the Cup Series to Madison, Illinois.
“The political leaders who have been with me from the very beginning, doing exactly what they said they would do. Greater St. Louis Inc. doing exactly what they said they would do in terms of helping,” Francois said.
He said races like the Bommarito 500 helped showcase that the region isn’t far behind.
“We showed the Indy car world we can do it as well as anyone in the country, and our race other than the Indy 500, with 300,000, we are the largest oval in the country hosting an Indy car event,” Francois said.
Tickets are going fast to the series that will bring millions of dollars to the local economy.
“It’s a great opportunity to partner with Enjoy Illinois and Illinois Tourism. It’s really just a great opportunity for all of us to pull off a great event,” Francois said.
From luxury seating, to pit access, and the ability to camp out Francois said the idea that began more than a decade ago with 170 acres, will now house more than 600 acres for tens of thousands of fans.
“You’re having a great time with your friends and family, making memories, and really just enjoying being outdoors and being a part of that camping culture,” Francois said.
As the buildup nears Francois hopes the first weekend of June will be an unforgettable experience for racing fans.
“So many people along the way have been pulling the rope with us, and just proud for all of them, and just super pleased for June 5th to become a reality,” he said.
UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 2OT
By DOUG FEINBERG
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — In a double-overtime thriller that put UConn’s record streak of women’s Final Four appearances at serious risk, Paige Bueckers came through for the Huskies — and earned a trip home to Minneapolis.
The sensational sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points after regulation, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 on Monday night to reach its 14th straight Final Four.
“Two days ago I said, ‘Win or go home,’ but we won and I’m still going home,” said Bueckers, who missed two months with a knee injury this season. “This is crazy. I’m just so excited no matter the location, no matter where it is.”
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5), who will face defending champion Stanford in the national semifinals on Friday night.
Bueckers returned last month from the left knee injury that sidelined her for 19 games, and in eight appearances before this one, she wasn’t quite the same. But against N.C. State, she looked like the player who was named AP Player of the Year in 2021. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Bridgeport Region.
“Thank God Paige came back, because she just gives everybody so much confidence and then everybody just kind of played and everybody took turns making plays,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It was just an amazing basketball game and it was a great showcase for our sport.”
Auriemma said it was one of the greatest games of his Hall of Fame career at UConn. The Huskies were ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 before the tournament; the Wolfpack were No. 3, and both talented rosters shined.
“It was just amazing. … No one wants to lose,” Auriemma said. “Everyone was making big play after big play. no one backed down from the moment. It’s a shame one of us had to lose. Would be great if both of us could go.”
N.C. State was within 86-84 late in the second OT. Christyn Williams made a free throw and then a layup with 21 seconds left to give UConn an 89-85 lead.
Jakia Brown-Turner — who had forced the second overtime on a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the first extra period — then made a layup to get the Wolfpack within two, but Williams converted a layup off the inbounds to seal the win.
UConn had lost senior center Dorka Juhasz to a forearm injury earlier in the game.
“This team has been through so much and it’s only made us stronger,” Bueckers said. “And if we see one of our sisters go down, we’re going to do it for her. We all love each other, we’re all so close. It just signifies what we’ve been through all year. Whole bunch of adversity, highs and lows, ups and downs. We stayed composed and we stayed together.”
Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State (32-4), and Elissa Cunane scored 18. Williams had 21 points for UConn and freshman Azzi Fudd had 19.
Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation. UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa was fouled with 28 seconds left and missed both free throws. On the ensuing possession, Diamond Johnson dribbled down the clock and drove before passing it back out to Kai Crutchfield, who was way off on a deep 3-pointer from the wing.
This was the first double-OT game in women’s NCAA Tournament history in the regional final or later. UConn won an overtime game for the first time in its storied tournament history; the Huskies had been 0-5 after regulation.
N.C. State was trying to reach the national semifinals for the second time in school history. The Wolfpack made it that far in 1998, beating the Huskies in the Elite Eight that season to advance. None of the current roster had been born then.
“This journey has been incredible and this team has done so much and accomplished so much,” said Cunane, a senior. “Although this is hurtful right now, proud of all we’ve done this season. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
Crutchfield, Raina Perez and Kayla Jones all came back this year using their extra COVID-19 season that was granted by the NCAA to try and lift the Wolfpack to new heights. They succeeded, advancing farther than the team had in 24 years.
“What a legacy they have now,” coach Wes Moore said. “Another step would have made it better.”
The Huskies dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues all season and had their most losses since 2012, including their first conference defeat in nine years and their first loss to an unranked team since 2012.
Things have been looking up for UConn since the team started getting healthy, starting with Bueckers.
INJURED HUSKY
UConn suffered a major blow when Juhasz went down in the first half with a scary-looking injury just above her left wrist. She was fouled on a putback attempt and landed awkwardly when she tried to put her hands down to brace her fall.
Juhasz was on the floor in tears and was helped back to the locker room with her team up by seven points. The Huskies extended the advantage to 10 before N.C. State cut it to 34-28 at the half.
She returned to the bench at the start of the fourth quarter dressed in warmups with with her arm in a sling.
“It was one of those, you’ve seen it before on TV and it wasn’t pretty,” Auriemma said. “They had a chance to see it up close. They were pretty shook up about it. You could see it in their faces.”
UP NEXT
UConn and Stanford have a storied history in the Final Four, having played five times in the national semifinals or championship game — most recently in 2014. UConn is 4-1, including a win in the Final Four in Minneapolis in 2005.
More AP coverage of March Madness: and and
