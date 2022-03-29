Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine running for U.S. Senate

The speech Matt Eberflus is going to deliver to players when the Chicago Bears can begin their voluntary offseason program April 4 has been ready for about three weeks now, an indication of how eager the first-year coach is to get going.

Speaking Tuesday morning at the NFL’s annual meeting at The Breakers, Eberflus outlined how the nine-week program leading to mandatory minicamp in June will shape the foundation for what he and his staff are installing with the roster and the decisions that lie ahead.

Here are 4 takeaways after talking to the new coach.

1. Those who have worked with Eberflus have praised him for being very detail-oriented, so it wasn’t surprising to hear him talk about the meetings he’s had.

“I went sat for 45 minutes to an hour with each coach and talked to them about what’s the plan for each guy, because that’s what matters,” he said. “You develop the players this time of year. Where’s this guy at in his skill set and where does he need to be in nine weeks. We should feel really good.

“And I’ll meet with them at the end too. I always talk to them during the course of the way. But first week to nine weeks, what does it look like? How do we improve? What were the drills we did to help that player? What do we do in practice (and) meetings and all that to help him develop his skill set?”

There are a lot of decisions remaining to be made, but no rush for some. There have been a lot of questions about whether Roquan Smith will play middle or weak-side linebacker. The Bears signed another athletic linebacker, Nicholas Morrow, to come in as a starter. Eberflus says he wants to see them on grass.

It’s the same situation general manager Ryan Poles discussed Monday in terms of the offensive line and evaluating second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. The Bears have the luxury of time and they might as well explore what the best fit is.

2. When Eberflus was studying the Bears before he was hired, Khalil Mack had to be one of the players on the roster that excited him.

But now Mack has been traded, and Eberflus called it a positive move for the team after Poles said everyone was on board with the decision, including ownership.

“We just thought what was best for the organization going forward, looking at the whole piece of it,” Eberflus said. “It will be good for us in the long run.”

With a roster in transition, Eberflus talked about using a microscope to focus on the daily process while also using a telescope to have a long view.

“I think when I was younger maybe I looked through a straw, but I think now you have to look that way,” he said. “You have to be able to look and see down the road, but you also have to come back to your (present).”

3. Cornerback has to be a priority.

When asked if there is a candidate on the roster to play strong-side linebacker, Eberflus said he wasn’t sure. Ideally, the Sam linebacker would have the ability to slide inside, if needed, as a reserve. He said he doesn’t anticipate the Bears being in their base package too much, saying they could use a nickel cornerback as much as 85% of the time.

That highlights the need at the position as the Bears are without a clear nickel or starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. They haven’t added a cornerback in free agency, although there wasn’t a particularly deep group of options to sort through. Eberflus had one of the top nickels in the NFL in Indianapolis with Kenny Moore, a former undrafted free agent. Moore is one of the many young players who really developed under Eberflus and his defensive staff.

Cornerbacks come off the board quickly in the NFL draft. The Bears have other needs that have been well documented: Offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and safety, among others. But the Colts also got solid play from a modestly priced veteran after signing former Minnesota Viking Xavier Rhodes. Eberflus could be looking out for scheme fits.

Thomas Graham Jr., Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley have some experience, but they will almost certainly have to compete against multiple options for playing time.

“Obviously, we need to add some pieces there and we’re excited about doing that,” Eberflus said. “Those guys have been working hard in the offseason. And we’re excited to get our hands on them and see what they could do.

“What’s their coverage skill level? How do they operate at the point of catch? Can they bust up the triangle? Can they do the things we’re asking them to do in terms of coverage? Because we ask our corners to do everything. Actually, they do every coverage, they have to be able to play zone with zone eyes. They’ve got to be able to play man, they’ve got to be able to play match, they’ve got to be able to play everything. Those are important pieces. It’s pass rushers and corners. Those are two huge positions for any defense.”

4. Eberflus is interested in arranging joint practices during training camp with another team.

Preseason opponents, which haven’t been announced, and the schedule can play a role in whether or not that happens.

It would be another valuable opportunity for the new coaching staff and front office to get a look at players, especially with only three preseason games.

