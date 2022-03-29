News
Chicago Bulls stumble again with a 109-104 loss to the New York Knicks, furthering concern over playoff seeding
The final push to the playoffs went from worrisome to worse for the Chicago Bulls when they dropped a 109-104 loss Monday in a must-win game against the New York Knicks.
The Knicks are 11th in the Eastern Conference and 4½ games back from making the play-in tournament, offering one of the few guaranteed wins — or so it seemed — of the Bulls’ final eight-game stretch of the regular season. The trip to New York should have been a key moment for the Bulls to barricade themselves further into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
DeMar DeRozan tried his best to complete one of his authoritative fourth-quarter stands, but even his 15 points in the period weren’t enough to pull the Bulls back in front. DeRozan missed his first attempt at a game-tying basket, then picked up an offensive foul in his final chance of the game.
The Bulls seemed poised to run away in the first half, but mistakes stilted their production. Despite a haphazard shooting night for the Knicks, the Bulls’ inability to protect the ball — stepping out of bounds without contact, fouling 3-point shooters, fumbling passes into the backcourt — continued to gift their opponent with opportunities.
“We went cold and had some missed shots and missed opportunities and turnovers, and then they made a run and got back in the game,” coach Billy Donovan said. “We’ve got to be able to move past that kind of stuff from a competitive, emotional standpoint.”
The Bulls turned the ball over eight times in the first half, racking up a total of 12 turnovers while managing only 16 assists. Alex Caruso fouled out in the final two minutes of the game, highlighting a high-fouling night of frustration for the Bulls.
Alec Burks hit five 3-pointers to lead the Knicks with 27 points, but the team’s stars struggled with shooting accuracy. Julius Randle shot 1-for-9 and Evan Fournier went 2-for-10 on the night. The Knicks shot only 42.7% from the field and went 21-for-35 from the free-throw line. But the Bulls balanced this disparate shooting with blunders that allowed the Knicks leeway to retain a small lead.
The loss came right off the heels of a galvanizing win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, which afforded the Bulls a small amount of breathing room as they cling to the fifth spot in the East.
The loss set the Bulls back to where they were after the Toronto Raptors and the Cavaliers both won their games Monday, narrowing the margin in the East.
The loss deepened a 5-10 skid since the All-Star break as the Bulls flounder despite a strong start to the season. It also continued a worsening pattern of losses on the road for the Bulls, who lost nine of their last 10 games away from the United Center.
()
News
Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals energizes St. Louis baseball fans
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis baseball fans are giddy over the announcement that Albert Pujols will return to St. Louis and finish his playing career as a member of the Cardinals this season.
“Albert is one of the best hitters that’s ever lived, so why wouldn’t you want him?” asked Shane Williams, St. Louis Cardinals fan.
“He started out here with us and he’s going to end up finishing up with us,” said Anthony Mitchell, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I think that’s great you know.”
Melissa Fike is a St. Louis Cardinals fan who says the team was fun to watch when Pujols was a part of it. She said, “I was at Busch Stadium once when Albert Pujols hit three home runs in one game and we all went wild, or the bomb he hit against the Astros in the playoffs, just so many fun memories.”
Pujols will be joining former teammates, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. That reunion is one reason some fans are buying tickets.
St. Louis Cardinals fan Zach Baker said, “We were just talking about how we’re getting tickets to opening day just so how I can see how fans are going to react to Pujols coming out.”
News
Knicks stay hot, but still have a Julius Randle problem
As the Knicks continue their too-little, too-late surge to end the season, the Julius Randle problem persists.
It was on full display in Monday’s 109-104 victory over the Bulls, and taken to a new level with Randle turning into a spectator down the stretch. Last season’s All-Star was benched for most of the fourth quarter, following an ugly performance that had MSG fans alternating boos for Randle and chants for his replacement, Obi Toppin. After he was subbed back in, Randle didn’t take a field goal in the final 3:30, wandering around the court or standing in a corner, as RJ Barrett and Alec Burks carried the load. The Knicks will undoubtedly use Randle’s contused quad as the reasoning for his late-game disappearance, the same injury that kept Randle out of two games last week.
But Randle played the previous night and started Monday, finishing with a paltry stat line: 28 minutes, five points, 1-for-9 shooting. Randle didn’t score in the first half on four shots and turned frustrated in the third quarter, directing anger to his familiar target — the officiating crew. As the crowd chanted for Toppin, Randle picked up a technical for complaining to the ref with three minutes remaining in the third. It represented his 12th technical of the season, a career high.
Toppin was quickly subbed in and the crowd cheered. Randle then spent the next 11 minutes at the end of the bench with a towel draped around his shoulders.
His game ended with two missed free throws and an immediate walk off the court after the final buzzer, without partaking in the traditional postgame hugs and handshakes.
In a meaningless end to a disappointing season, this is all relevant because Randle begins a five-year max extension next season. He has warred with the fanbase and it’s difficult to envision how a marriage can last in this environment.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are continuing to succeed with Barrett running the show. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games, but failed to gain ground in the play-in race because Atlanta beat the Pacers. It’s still 4 ½ games out, and just eight games remaining.
At the very least, the Knicks’ post All-Star game rise provides evidence coach Tom Thibodeau has kept his team engaged and deserves to return next season.
But the Randle question is more difficult to answer.
()
News
Winderman’s view: For starters, it’s Strus over Robinson, plus other Heat-Kings thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 123-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings:
— And then it happened Monday night.
— This time unlike in early January, when so many regulars were out that coach Erik Spoelstra sought alternative chemistry,
— No, this time, Max Strus replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup while the rest of the lineup remained intact.
— So it was Strus opening alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.
— It was the first time Strus started alongside those four.
— Those five had played a grand total of 15 minutes together prior to Monday.
— The Heat entered 5-1 with Strus as a starter.
— The move came on Strus’ 26th birthday.
— The Heat entered 4-1 with Robinson playing as a reserve.
— It was the first time Robinson did not start since Jan. 15.
— Strus then was called for his second four 3:26 into the game.
— He remained in.
— With the start, Butler tied Kevin Edwards for 25th on the Heat all-time regular season list, at 163.
— Listed earlier as questionable due to knee pain, Tucker remained in the starting lineup.
— Tyler Herro, also listed as questionable due to knee pain, again played as sixth man.
— Robinson then followed off the bench, entering with Dewayne Dedmon with 3:29 left in the opening period.
— The bench rotation was further altered with Caleb Martin out with a calf bruise.
— Back after a three-game absence due to a bruised toe was Gabe Vincent.
— He played as ninth man, rounding out the initial rotation.
— Ahead of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris.
— Butler’s first 3-pointer was the 550th of his career.
— Along the way, Herro passed Tyler Johnson for 24th on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Spoelstra was back after missing Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Nets for a family matter.
— “Losing can be very humbling,” Spoelstra said. “And losing in that fashion is extremely humbling. And that forces you to really come together and work for solutions and really address things with detail and that’s where we are right now.”
— Spoelstra before the game addressed assistant Chris Quinn coaching on Saturday night in his place.
— “He has the full trust of everybody,” Spoelstra said. “Of everybody on the coaching staff, team, and this is something that he has been developing now for several years. He runs some of our team meetings, he does some of our film sessions, he does large parts of our prep in practices, our shootaround.”
— Spoelstra added, “So I think maybe it seemed like a significant move to everybody outside, but he’s already done all of these kinds of responsibilities. It’s just a matter of moving over to that seat during an actual game and he was fully prepared for it.”
— With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat.
— Amid Villanova’s Final Four success in the NCAA Tournament, Sacramento coach Alvin Gentry spoke of the success of Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo.
— “To me, when you get a Villanova player, I think Jay Wright prepares his guys to play in the NBA as well as any coach out there,” Gentry said. So you get a toughness about them, and a competitiveness about him. You can see that he has come up with just game-winning plays, and then just defensively what he brings to the table. I think he’s been really good.”
— Gentry, a former Heat interim coach, also addressed the Heat pregame.
— “I think if you look at their team and the way they go out, they [are] gonna be a huge factor when the playoffs start, anyway,” he said.
()
Chicago Bulls stumble again with a 109-104 loss to the New York Knicks, furthering concern over playoff seeding
Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals energizes St. Louis baseball fans
Is it good to make a career in health care management?
Knicks stay hot, but still have a Julius Randle problem
Winderman’s view: For starters, it’s Strus over Robinson, plus other Heat-Kings thoughts
Farah Stockman: Tanya’s sister was trapped in Mariupol. This is their story
Shipping worker accused for stealing guns from Fridley facility
Butler, Adebayo, Herro make sure skid ends, fuel 123-100 victory over Kings
Mankato man accused of firing muzzleloader in argument over woman
Craig authors bill to stop improper benefit payments to deceased Americans
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼