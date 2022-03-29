News
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars provoked intense opinions online, especially from comedians who felt it was an assault on their art.
“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.
The violent exchange began when Rock took verbal aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.
Will Smith, her husband, walked onto the stage and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.
Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act. Smith later won the best actor Oscar; Rock chose not to file a police report.
“Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges,” producer, director and actor Rob Reiner commented on Twitter.
George Takei said Smith’s losing his cool was a bad look when so many people were watching: “Many people, especially kids, look up to actors. Because of that, we have an obligation to try to be good role models. With celebrity comes responsibility.”
Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.
Some commentators noted that alopecia is a painful experience that many Black women go through and should not be joked about. Rock himself helped create the documentary “Good Hair,” exploring African American women and their relationship to their hair.
Nicki Minaj put herself in Pinkett Smith’s shoes. “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times?” she wrote on Twitter.
Many in the auditorium after the altercation came to support Smith, including Daniel Kaluuya, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. In the hours later, the hashtags #ProtectBlackWomen trended.
”Sometimes when you’re speaking about somebody’s wife, you can’t really help that. So that’s what I would say,” Mj Rodriguez told The AP at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
However unfunny Rock’s joke was, it paled in comparison to some awards show digs in years past, including from acerbic Ricky Gervais, who has skewered the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Judi Dench and Felicity Huffman.
Judd Apatow was highly critical of Smith in a now-deleted Twitter post, describing the attack “out of control rage and violence.” He noted that celebrities have been the target of jokes for decades: “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”
Richard Marx said no poor joke justified the response: “I guess millions of people can’t comprehend that no level of fame or accolades gives license to commit battery over a verbal joke.”
And Mark Hamill called the incident the ugliest Oscar moment ever, tweeting “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”
Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, wrote: “I know we’re all still processing, but the way casual violence was normalized tonight by a collective national audience will have consequences that we can’t even fathom in the moment.”
But former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien was among those making light of the situation, writing on Twitter: “Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”
___
The Associated Press’ Jill Dobson contributed to this report.
___
Mark Kennedy is at
___
For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit:
News
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
A 45-year-old Forest Lake man is jailed and accused of shooting a man during a fight at a bar in Arden Hills last week.
Eric Eugene Baker was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with felony first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Baker, who has nine prior felony convictions, is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.
Ramsey County sheriff’s office deputies were called to the shooting at Welsch’s Big Ten Tavern at 4703 Highway 10 around 12:30 a.m. on Friday and saw a bar patron holding napkins to the chest of a 36-year-old man. A deputy who took over first aid saw that he had a gunshot wound that was gushing blood when pressure was removed, charges say.
He was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where doctors removed part of his large intestine and colon, according to charges. He remains hospitalized.
Deputies spoke to a man at the bar who said Baker had asked him for a ride “to grab something,” the charges read. He drove Baker to Baker’s girlfriend’s apartment, where he was inside for about 10 to 15 minutes.
He said they returned to the bar, where he then saw Baker and another man physically fighting, according to the charges. The man fell to the floor.
Deputies found a single 9mm shell casing. Bar surveillance video shows Baker with a handgun moments before the fight, according to charges.
Further investigation led deputies to the DoubleTree by Hilton at 2540 Cleveland Ave. in Roseville. They spoke with a woman, who said she has a child with Baker, and after “repeated and extensive negotiations” he agreed to be taken into custody, according to the charges. Baker declined to provide a statement to authorities.
The woman told deputies that she got a phone call from Baker around 12:45 a.m. and that he said he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, according to charges. She said Baker went to her home around 2:30 a.m. and suggested they get a hotel room for the night so that his girlfriend wouldn’t find them. She said she rented a room in her name and later got a phone call from someone asking for Baker.
She said Baker grabbed the phone from her and that she later learned a sheriff’s deputy was on the other end of the line. Baker was arrested at the hotel wearing the same jeans and boots he had on at the time of the shooting, the charges say, and a black hooded sweatshirt he also had on was found in the hotel room.
The criminal complaint does not state why Baker and the man fought.
Baker’s felony convictions include aiding and abetting an offender, aiding and abetting theft, second-degree burglary and drug possession. A conviction for violation of controlled substance law makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition, according to charges.
News
Federal team assisting response to avian flu outbreak in Minnesota
A federal emergency response team had been activated to help Minnesota respond to reported cases of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in three poultry flocks, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday.
The illness poses a low risk to humans and no cases of influenza have been detected in humans in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walz in a news release said a team of U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency responders is set to work with Minnesota’s Agricultural Incident Management Team to quarantine infected flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties and work in disease surveillance. The team is set to arrive on Wednesday and spend at least three weeks assisting Minnesota producers.
“Armed with years of preparation for this incident, our state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team is working quickly and decisively to respond to the cases of H5N1 in Minnesota,” Walz said. “Within hours of the first confirmed cases, our Board of Animal Health requested emergency support from the USDA. These federal partners will bring targeted expertise to contain this virus and ensure that our state’s poultry industry remains the strongest in the nation.”
Minnesota is the top turkey-producing state in the country and boasts more than 660 turkey farms that raise 40 million birds annually.
News
Two more coaches joining Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit: source
PALM BEACH, Fla. — More coaches are joining Brian Flores’ fight against allegedly racist hiring practices in the NFL.
There will be an amended complaint filed soon that adds two additional coaches as plaintiffs, according to a person familiar with the case. And those coaches’ allegations will implicate two more teams, rising all the way up to the ownership level, the source said.
Flores, 41, fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins after last season, pinpointed the Dolphins, Giants, Denver Broncos and NFL in his original lawsuit filed on Feb. 1 in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York.
Legal experts have cast doubt on whether Flores will be able to push the case forward and make the impact he originally sought with the filing.
His Dolphins contract opens the door to potential arbitration, which could help the league and teams hide any findings from the public eye. And it’s extremely difficult to try a true class action lawsuit without rounding up a large amount of aggrieved plaintiffs who suffered similar damages.
It’s possible that more coaches putting their names to Flores’ accusations, however, could create momentum. Flores has since been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.
Nearly simultaneous to this news on Monday, the NFL unveiled numerous measures and initiatives aimed at improving diversity, where minor steps forward with some football positions have been overshadowed by lack of progress in others, namely at head coach.
The league announced the creation of the NFL Diversity Advisory Committee, a group of outside experts who will review the league’s diversity policies and practices. The committee includes experts from the academic, legal, DEI, football and corporate worlds, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith.
The NFL’s 32 teams released a joint statement on their commitment to increasing diversity in ownership.
“The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership,” the statement read. “Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to league policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club.”
The league also announced a “series of enhancements designed to provide better outcomes in the hiring cycle.”
It adopted a formal resolution that beginning in this 2022 season, all 32 teams must employ a diverse person as an offensive assistant. A diverse person is defined as a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority. In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds.
That person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience. Teams will receive reimbursement from a league-wide fund towards the coach’s salary for up to two years.
The NFL also said it will include women in all Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing diverse candidates to correct their underrepresentation in key football positions.
The Flores lawsuit looms, though, and remained a topic of conversation at the AFC Coaches’ breakfast at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his alleged text messages, presented in the lawsuit, that Flores provided as alleged proof of a “sham” head coaching interview with the Giants.
“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.
That was Belichick’s answer for every question about the lawsuit, including when he was asked if he had spoken to Mara about the hiring process.
“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.
Mara on Sunday had said that Flores’ “allegations are false” and insisted “I haven’t spoken or communicated with Bill since we played them in the preseason last summer, and to my knowledge, nobody in our organization communicated with him.”
“We’re very comfortable with our hiring process,” Mara said, “and it was a fair process, and we ended up making the decision we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race.”
()
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Federal team assisting response to avian flu outbreak in Minnesota
Two more coaches joining Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit: source
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from alopecia at center of Will Smith, Chris Rock spat
Column: Ryan Poles has more work ahead to upgrade the Chicago Bears offensive line after missing out on Ryan Bates
DFL lawmaker Jen Schultz officially enters race for 8th Congressional District
Dolphins GM Chris Grier: This offseason was ‘right time to really be aggressive’
Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼