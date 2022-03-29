News
Cuyana’s New Stretch Collection Is All About Versatility
Ever since Cuyana first launched in 2011, the brand emphasized a “fewer, better” ethos when it comes to shopping, focusing on minimalist, well-made and timeless pieces that are instant staples in any wardrobe. It didn’t take long for the sustainably-minded brand to build a dedicated following; the classic pieces have been spotted on everyone from Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie to Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon.
Now, Cuyana is branching out into a new category, and releasing a new “Stretch” collection. The six-piece drop is all about getting women through their entire day, without having to stop for a full outfit change. The Stretch collection is designed to be functional and seamless, so that you can wear it starting for your morning yoga class, then to work, and finally off to dinner or a night out, or wherever the day may take you.
“At Cuyana, we are endlessly inspired by women’s multifaceted, versatile lifestyles,” Cuyana co-founder Shilpa Shah told Observer. “While no 24 hours look the same, women are consistently stretching themselves to meet their goals and overcome any challenges that come their way. We wanted to create a collection for these women that are consistently stretching themselves, with beautiful pieces that fit effortlessly into their dynamic schedules, so that she can spend less time worrying about her wardrobe and more time on the facets that matter most. This meant designing a collection that was equal parts comfortable, elevated and functional, all of which would work perfectly together or separately.”
The Stretch collection is composed of a long-sleeved top, high-waist leggings, a bodysuit, short-sleeved scoop-neck tee, a sports bra-like crop top and a sleevelet shrug, all of which are made using a 96 percent recycled polyamide fabric, as part of Cuyana’s goal to use 100 percent sustainably-made materials by the end of 2022. Most of the items, which range in price from $58 to $98, are available in several shades, including black, grey, light brown and dusty rose.
When dreaming up the collection, Shah was inspired by the changes in our lives over the past few years, and the importance of time. “The pandemic has shifted the world in many ways, and one thing that it has really proven to us is the value of time,” Shah said. “We intentionally designed our Stretch collection as a versatile, smart, fashion-forward system that moves with the modern woman. In wearing Cuyana Stretch, she can flow seamlessly throughout the day without having to worry about her outfits, and instead dedicate that time towards her multifaceted lifestyle.”
The new Stretch collection is now available to shop at Cuyana. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the drop.
John M. Crisp: Another good reason to abolish capital punishment
Our world never runs short of images and stories that reflect the cruelty and misery that humans are capable of inflicting upon one other.
According to the United Nations, 84 million world citizens have been forcibly displaced from their homes and are suffering from the desperation of life as refugees. In Afghanistan a million children under the age of 5 could die of starvation by the end of the year. China has forced 2 million people into concentration camps, has subdued Hong Kong and threatens to invade Taiwan.
Around 25,000 people die of hunger every day. Child labor, slavery, forced marriages and honor killings are common in parts of the world. In many places, homosexuality is a crime with severe penalties. Tribalism and autocracy are on the rise.
In short, despite humanity’s significant advances, our world resides on an unstable, semi-civilized crust that is in constant danger of cracking beneath us and exposing what Tennyson called the “natural” world, “red in tooth and claw.”
And this is what we’re seeing in Ukraine: A democratic country is being attacked by a brutal dictator who is completely unrestrained by scruples over atrocities against civilians.
The war is testing Ukraine’s capacity to absorb the heartbreaking brutality of modern warfare. Old people, children, even pregnant women, are being indiscriminately targeted by Russian rockets and artillery.
But if one follows the war in Ukraine closely, everything begins to reflect through its lens.
Here’s an example: On March 12, Saudi Arabia staged a mass execution. The details are sketchy, but it’s very likely that the 81 victims were beheaded, possibly in a public event. Saudi Arabia does not decapitate with the comparatively humane guillotine of the French Revolution. Instead, victims are beheaded with a sword — if they’re lucky — or with a knife. It’s a brutal, grisly, painful process.
Critics of this mass decapitation argue that many of its 81 victims were executed for political offenses rather than for violent crimes. Allegedly some were tortured and tried in secret. A disproportionate number were Shiites, suggesting a sectarian bias among the Sunni executioners. Due process was undoubtedly in short supply.
But despite these judicial failures, it’s the image of the grisly decapitation of 81 human beings that should stun us.
This is the sort of violence that reminds us that our culture, whatever its flaws, is better than the autocracies of Saudi Arabia, Russia or China. Since the end of World War II, the United States has been the essential champion of a liberal world order (with a small “l”) that aspires to advance the most civilized values that humanity has developed so far: democracy, individual rights, free elections, equality before the law, inclusion, tolerance, maybe even compassion.
The war in Ukraine and the mass execution in Saudi Arabia remind us of how fragile these values are. Russia’s attack is a belligerent expression of the philosophical conflict between the liberal world order and the brutality that lies just beneath the surface.
So why are we still executing people in our country? Considerable evidence indicates that capital punishment has no deterrent effect, we’ve never figured out how to apply it without regard to race or economic class and undoubtedly we sometimes execute innocent people.
But in a larger framework, it should concern us that we are the last country in the West that carries out state-sanctioned killings, traveling in the dubious company of autocracies such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and China. Certainly, we don’t commit such savageries as beheadings, but several states still use the electric chair and four states permit execution by firing squad. In some states, hanging is still legal.
The war in Ukraine represents a clash between savagery and a superior liberal world order. The United States is on the right side of this conflict, and it’s a distinction between two world views that is worth fighting for.
But democracy and its values require constant recommitment and renewal. We could begin by refusing to allow the state to put people to death on our behalf.
Ramesh Ponnuru: Ron DeSantis isn’t a Trump clone. He’s just a Republican.
If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.
“He increasingly acts like his role model, the tyrannical Donald Trump,” the Orlando Sun-Sentinel editorialized last year. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote at CNN’s website that he has a “mini-Trump brand” (and also reminds her a bit of Mussolini). Molly Jong-Fast, in a newsletter for The Atlantic, concluded her tour of press clips about the governor with this conclusion: “DeSantis may prove to be the Trojan Trump who finally brings down American democracy.”
What makes DeSantis, or any other Republican, “too Trumpy”? The critics offer a wide variety of answers. Jong-Fast is willing to put the label on anyone who opposes either mask mandates in schools or abortion. Charlie Sykes, in the Bulwark, claims that DeSantis is hostile to civil liberties, quoting a report that he signed a bill that “grants civil immunity to people who decide to drive their cars into protesters who are blocking a road.”
The Guardian quotes an academic likening DeSantis to Trump because both have an “in-your-face style.” Thomas Edsall conducted an informal survey for a New York Times column on DeSantis as “the Man Out-Trumping Trump.” Respondents cited his eagerness to “own the libs” (Democratic strategist Paul Begala), his “right-wing agenda” (Democratic pollster Geoff Garin), and his being “a creature of power” (another academic). An earlier Times article said his combative relations with the press are modeled on Trump’s.
Many of these criticisms apply to nearly all Republicans, including pre-Trump and anti-Trump ones. Some of them apply to Democrats, too: Aren’t all politicians “creatures of power”? Other resemblances are real but faint. There’s a difference between calling out a reporter for repeating a slogan of his opponents, as DeSantis recently did, and dismissing critical or inconvenient coverage as “fake news,” which was Trump’s M.O.
Some of the charges are simply false. Floridians who drive into protesters will not have civil immunity even if judges let that DeSantis-signed bill go into effect. They have the ability to raise a defense in court if, for example, they inflicted damage because a violent public disturbance was using the threat of force to impede their safe movement.
Edsall concedes that DeSantis lacks Trump’s “impulsiveness and preference for chaos,” but says that just makes him a more fearsome opponent for liberals. In important respects, though, that means the country should have less to fear from him.
Consider some of the lowlights of Trump’s presidency. DeSantis opposed Trump’s policy of mass family separation. He has nothing like Trump’s record of praising dictators. And while DeSantis has not been a profile in courage in calling out Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election, he also has not broadcast that lie himself.
The accusation that DeSantis is an enemy of democracy rests heavily on exaggerated claims about an election law he signed; a “sweeping voter suppression law,” the liberal Brennan Center calls it. It’s true that the law includes new restrictions, such as requiring that county employees oversee ballot drop-boxes. But it’s also true that the law leaves Floridians with greater ballot access, in key respects, than a lot of states run by Democrats. Florida has no-excuse absentee voting, unlike Delaware and New York.
Finally, there’s the matter of DeSantis’s lib-owning style. He is obviously happy to annoy liberals for no reason other than pleasing conservatives, as when he smirked his way through a bill-signing in Brandon, Florida. But it’s absurd to take DeSantis to illustrate that Republicans now think smiting the left “matters more than achieving policy objectives,” as one journalist put it.
Even the “culture-war” legislation DeSantis has backed, regulating classroom instruction on sexual orientation and on race relations, has been about more than upsetting his political opponents. Agree or disagree with those bills, they are a response to concerns some parents have about contemporary educational trends. And his administration has an extensive policy record beyond those issues. He has cut taxes, expanded school choice, spent money on protecting the Everglades and legalized medical marijuana.
It’s not a record that appeals to most Democrats, of course, and they are entitled to make their case against both the substance and the style of DeSantis. They may find, though, that the Trump-clone attack falls flat — and that not every voter who disliked Trump disliked him for the same reasons they do.
ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider playoff path of least resistance?
Q: I’m a fan of seeing someone else play Brooklyn in the first round besides us. — Mike Austin, Texas.
A: As many know, I can be stubborn to an Erik Spoelstra degree when it comes to certain things. The first is always having a veteran point guard in reserve. The second is that just because Bam Adebayo can switch anything doesn’t mean the Heat defense has to switch everything. And the third is that that first rule of Playoff Club is that you do not want to face the tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round. Whether you can maneuver out of that, considering the vagaries of the play-in round, comes down to whether you are willing to cede potential homecourt in the second round to play as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the first round.
Q: Now that the Celtics sit atop the East, I’m really concerned. Thoughts? — Phillip, San Francisco.
A: And with good reason, or at least until this latest injury with Robert Williams, who has been their defensive anchor over the second half of the season. That will make Wednesday night’s Heat game in Boston a litmus test for both the Heat and the Celtics. Both teams are idle Tuesday, so it will be the best of what remains for both teams. Boston already has clinched the season-series tiebreaker, but the game could set the tone for a potential second-round series, provide both can survive the first round in the constantly evolving East.
Q: Ira, looking ahead with the clock running low on the regular season: Does it look like another Victor Oladipo short-term contract with the Heat seems likely? — Gabriel, Miami.
A: Not if Victor Oladipo has his way, after coming down to playing for the minimum this season. But as it was this past summer, it will be what the market dictates. At the moment, there is not much for Victor’s representation to sell, with the Heat not exactly rushing him back into a featured role. But all it takes if a breakout postseason moment or two to change the perception, if the opportunity is presented. As for the Heat, if Tyler Herro stays on a big extension, then the wing funds figure to be limited, when also considering the payouts to Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.
