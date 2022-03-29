News
Dolphins listening to offers for DeVante Parker, but GM Chris Grier says he’s in the team’s plans
DeVante Parker is the longest-tenured Miami Dolphins player, and based on the caliber of offers the Dolphins are fielding for the seven-year veteran it appears his stay might be extended into the 2022 season.
General manager Chris Grier said in the wake of completing the trade that brought six-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, the organization has listened to offers from teams trying to acquire Parker, who caught 40 passes for 515 yards and scored two touchdowns in the 10 games he played last season.
However, nothing appears to entice their interest enough so far to execute a deal.
“We like having good players, so we feel really good about that receiver room. The expectations is he’ll be here, but we always listen,” Grier said Monday at the NFL Annual Meetings when asked about Parker. “We’re always listening.”
Adding Hill in a trade, which was followed by the Dolphins making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and signing Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal worth $22 million to serve as Miami’s new slot receiver, could lead to Parker being pushed out of a starting spot because a healthy Jaylen Waddle will be entrenched as a starter.
Parker, who has started 64 of the 93 games he’s played for Miami, pulling down 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns, has a cap-friendly contract for the next two seasons.
He’s slated to earn $5.75 million in base salary and workout bonuses this coming season, and has another $500,000 tied into how many games he plays in 2022. He’s schedule to make $5.8 million in base salary and workout bonuses in 2023, with another $500,000 tied into how many games he plays in 2023.
Parker has struggled throughout his Dolphins’ career with nagging injuries. It’s possible that not being asked to carry the receiver unit might be beneficial to the team and player going forward. But that’s if he’s still around come September.
His future likely depends on how favorable a draft pick or veteran player the Dolphins get offered, and whether they feel that asset or player exceeds Parker’s value.
()
News
Dolphins Q&A: How should Dolphins fill out offensive line after Armstead, Williams signings?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Should we be worried that even with the O-line additions in FA that [Austin Jackson] is probably going to be protecting Tua’s blindside? And is that even an upgrade on Davis? — @SirScouser on Twitter
A: The presumption now with Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in place is that the free-agent acquisitions will handle the left side.
Armstead fits right in at left tackle and Williams at left guard, where they have played with their previous teams, the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
Although Williams said he’s not limiting himself to guard and feels versatile to either play tackle or snap the ball at center, it would feel natural to allow the newcomers to remain at the positions they’ve already primarily played.
Now, if right tackle becomes so problematic once the season starts that left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side is getting obliterated, maybe you revisit and possibly flip Armstead to right tackle to have your best blocker there. But to start, let Armstead and his mauling run-blocking style play the same position new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had Trent Williams playing in San Francisco.
Aside from Armstead and Connor Williams, the Dolphins know they have a solid piece in right guard Robert Hunt. Hunt also was a formidable right tackle his rookie season. That could be something to explore in competition that will include early picks from the past two drafts in Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg after veteran Jesse Davis, who played right tackle in 2021, was released on Thursday.
Jackson, the 2020 first-round pick, has struggled with his lateral movement in pass protection at left tackle. The previous coaching staff kicked him inside to left guard because of it.
Eichenberg, the rookie last season who was a second-round selection in 2021, handled left tackle for much of the season but struggled, as well. Now, the two youngsters both have veterans to replace them at last year’s positions. Preferably, either Eichenberg or Jackson takes the necessary stride to protect Tagovailoa’s blind side from the right tackle spot.
Robert Jones also cannot be written off. The undrafted rookie last year started the regular season finale for Davis and was solid. If none of them work, then you may have to dip into other options, like Hunt back at right tackle while you figure out right guard afterward.
At center, Michael Deiter won the job last training camp. Then, injuries caused him to miss nine games. The Dolphins could use an upgrade there.
J.C. Tretter is 31 and available after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. He has been solid in Cleveland, contributing to one of the league’s top rushing attacks. Tretter has started 16 games in each of his five seasons with the Browns, meaning he only missed one last year (17-game schedule), which was due to COVID.
Someone of the caliber of Tretter would immediately slide in as a starter, but if the Dolphins don’t clear enough space to fit him in, they could find cheaper options to compete with Deiter or draft one with a mid-to-late-round selection. Miami’s first 2022 draft pick, currently, is No. 102 at the end of the third round if no pics are added via trade.
While the idea of potentially having Jackson block at right tackle is worrisome for most fans, we also should reserve some level of judgment until we see if the infusion of new offensive line coach Matt Applebaum leads to a leap in his game or any of the other youngsters on the line.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
()
News
Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD
(The Hill) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.
“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.
“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.
“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.
Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.
Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me” as Smith walked away.
Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”
“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.
Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”
News
Timberwolves have made a habit of bouncing back from losses
The Timberwolves’ message fresh off their blowout loss Sunday in Boston was rather simple: Flush it.
Minnesota didn’t do much right as it was bulldozed by a team that frankly has bulldozed everyone of late. There was little sense in the Timberwolves crying over spilt milk.
“Our energy was low (Sunday). Sometimes you have those games,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Just try to flush this one away and get ready for Toronto (on Wednesday).”
That’s the philosophy a team must take at this point in the year. With the Timberwolves (43-33) chasing the Denver Nuggets (44-31) for that all-important No. 6 seed they need to avoid the play-in round, the most important game is quite literally always the next game — for now, that’s Wednesday’s road contest against the Toronto Raptors (42-32). The rearview mirror is of little use.
“There’s not too much we can do about this game right now,” Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt said. “Learn from it and keep it pushing.”
Minnesota has done an excellent job of just that this season, and it’s played a big role in the team’s success. Losing streaks have been about as uncommon as winning streaks were in past seasons. After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Timberwolves haven’t suffered a three-game losing stretch since early January, when the team’s roster was decimated by COVID-19.
The Wolves went more than a month without losing consecutive games until falling to Dallas and Phoenix in succession last week.
“They’ve done a pretty good job of not allowing one loss to lead into another,” Finch said. “So I would say yes, they rallied themselves really, really well.”
Finch has been at the heart of those efforts, making the necessary adjustments after spotting deficiencies. Sometimes that’s a schematic or personnel change. Other times it’s getting the team in the correct head space. After losses this month to Orlando and Phoenix, the players cited spirited film sessions as the catalyst for correction in ensuing contests. Karl-Anthony Towns said the latest film sessions “drew out a lot of great dialogue and great energy.”
“This league, 82 games, plus you’re playing games every other day, and you gotta watch the film, learn from your mistakes and move on,” Wolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin said. “If you dwell on the losses, it’s only gonna keep piling up.”
It also likely matters that the losses matter to this team. In the past, victories were celebrated like championships and losses rolled off the team’s collective back due to the high volume of them. This year, players seem to take defeat personally and cannot wait to shed the taste of it at the first available opportunity.
“I just think it’s a mindset. This team has a mindset of wanting to go compete against the best and wants to prove how great we are,” Towns said. “I think that every night, we’re just going out there regardless of adversity, regardless of anything. We feel all of us can get us out of a hole when we need to win the game, regardless of whoever hands the ball to them. This team is just a resilient group.”
Taurean Prince said that stems from the fact that many players in the Wolves’ locker room have “been through things” in life, and positives have come from that.
“When you have that type of ability to stay positive and go through adversity and come out on the other side of it, I think everyone in the locker room was built for it,” Prince said. “So it’s just about how consistent can we be? How often can we be this team? Whoever can do it the most for as many games obviously wins the most.”
Dolphins listening to offers for DeVante Parker, but GM Chris Grier says he’s in the team’s plans
Dolphins Q&A: How should Dolphins fill out offensive line after Armstead, Williams signings?
Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD
Timberwolves have made a habit of bouncing back from losses
After nearly 30 years Cafe Natasha’s on South Grand is closing
Flowers for Flower: Meet the man who threw the bouquet to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury
On the Market: Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
Flashback: Will Smith slapped male reporter for trying to KISS him
Steelers’ Tomlin explains why he hired controversial former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, speaks out on minority hiring
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼