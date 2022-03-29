News
Federal team assisting response to avian flu outbreak in Minnesota
A federal emergency response team had been activated to help Minnesota respond to reported cases of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in three poultry flocks, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday.
The illness poses a low risk to humans and no cases of influenza have been detected in humans in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walz in a news release said a team of U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency responders is set to work with Minnesota’s Agricultural Incident Management Team to quarantine infected flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties and work in disease surveillance. The team is set to arrive on Wednesday and spend at least three weeks assisting Minnesota producers.
“Armed with years of preparation for this incident, our state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team is working quickly and decisively to respond to the cases of H5N1 in Minnesota,” Walz said. “Within hours of the first confirmed cases, our Board of Animal Health requested emergency support from the USDA. These federal partners will bring targeted expertise to contain this virus and ensure that our state’s poultry industry remains the strongest in the nation.”
Minnesota is the top turkey-producing state in the country and boasts more than 660 turkey farms that raise 40 million birds annually.
Two more coaches joining Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit: source
PALM BEACH, Fla. — More coaches are joining Brian Flores’ fight against allegedly racist hiring practices in the NFL.
There will be an amended complaint filed soon that adds two additional coaches as plaintiffs, according to a person familiar with the case. And those coaches’ allegations will implicate two more teams, rising all the way up to the ownership level, the source said.
Flores, 41, fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins after last season, pinpointed the Dolphins, Giants, Denver Broncos and NFL in his original lawsuit filed on Feb. 1 in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York.
Legal experts have cast doubt on whether Flores will be able to push the case forward and make the impact he originally sought with the filing.
His Dolphins contract opens the door to potential arbitration, which could help the league and teams hide any findings from the public eye. And it’s extremely difficult to try a true class action lawsuit without rounding up a large amount of aggrieved plaintiffs who suffered similar damages.
It’s possible that more coaches putting their names to Flores’ accusations, however, could create momentum. Flores has since been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.
Nearly simultaneous to this news on Monday, the NFL unveiled numerous measures and initiatives aimed at improving diversity, where minor steps forward with some football positions have been overshadowed by lack of progress in others, namely at head coach.
The league announced the creation of the NFL Diversity Advisory Committee, a group of outside experts who will review the league’s diversity policies and practices. The committee includes experts from the academic, legal, DEI, football and corporate worlds, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith.
The NFL’s 32 teams released a joint statement on their commitment to increasing diversity in ownership.
“The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership,” the statement read. “Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to league policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club.”
The league also announced a “series of enhancements designed to provide better outcomes in the hiring cycle.”
It adopted a formal resolution that beginning in this 2022 season, all 32 teams must employ a diverse person as an offensive assistant. A diverse person is defined as a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority. In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds.
That person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience. Teams will receive reimbursement from a league-wide fund towards the coach’s salary for up to two years.
The NFL also said it will include women in all Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing diverse candidates to correct their underrepresentation in key football positions.
The Flores lawsuit looms, though, and remained a topic of conversation at the AFC Coaches’ breakfast at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his alleged text messages, presented in the lawsuit, that Flores provided as alleged proof of a “sham” head coaching interview with the Giants.
“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.
That was Belichick’s answer for every question about the lawsuit, including when he was asked if he had spoken to Mara about the hiring process.
“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.
Mara on Sunday had said that Flores’ “allegations are false” and insisted “I haven’t spoken or communicated with Bill since we played them in the preseason last summer, and to my knowledge, nobody in our organization communicated with him.”
“We’re very comfortable with our hiring process,” Mara said, “and it was a fair process, and we ended up making the decision we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race.”
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles slammed into each other during a snow squall on an icy interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday creating a pileup that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen.
The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.
Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because still-burning fires were impeding rescuers.
In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.
The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. John Blickley, the agency’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers. Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment. Three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Monday afternoon that police hadn’t been able to investigate yet because a fire was still burning among a number of crashed cars and trucks.
“We can’t do anything while there’s still an active fire going,” he said. Fire units on the scene included a steady stream of water tankers because “in the middle of nowhere, you have to bring your own water … there’s not a fire hydrant out here anywhere.”
The highway was snow-covered when the snow squall came through, Boehm said.
“All it takes is one person to crash into something and you have to pull off the road, but when you continue to drive at highway speed, this is what happens,” he said.
People whose vehicles were in the crash and the “walking wounded” were taken to the Wegman’s distribution center in an industrial park near the crash, he said, and a reunification center had been set up at the Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 in Minersville for people to meet friends or relatives or arrange accommodations.
The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.”
“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.”
Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.
“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.
Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from alopecia at center of Will Smith, Chris Rock spat
By LINDSEY TANNER
A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public.
It’s unclear if comedian Chris Rock knew that when he joked about her baldness during Sunday night’s ceremony, but Smith grimaced and her husband, actor Will Smith, strode to the stage, smacked Rock in the face and profanely told him not to talk about his wife.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition is called alopecia areata, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, often on the scalp or face, but sometimes on other parts of the body. Sometimes hair falls out in chunks and only partial baldness results. Sometimes hair grows back but repeated bouts of baldness can also occur.
According to the National Institutes of Health, it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women equally. There is no cure, but sometimes doctors recommend treating it with steroids, medications that suppress the immune system, or drugs that work to stimulate hair growth.
The National Alopecia Areata Foundation says the condition affects about 2% of the population, or as many as almost 7 million Americans. It can occur at any age, but most often during the teen years or young adulthood. Jada Pinkett Smith is 50.
Other public figures with the condition include Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts, British actor and comedian Matt Lucas and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle.
Alopecia tends to run in families. Total hair loss affecting the entire body can happen, but is rare. The condition can also cause dents and ridges in fingernails and toenails, but affected people are otherwise healthy.
This story has been corrected to fix the name of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. A previous version of the story referred to it as the National Alopecia Areata Association.
Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
