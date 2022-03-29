Federal team assisting response to avian flu outbreak in Minnesota

PALM BEACH, Fla. — More coaches are joining Brian Flores’ fight against allegedly racist hiring practices in the NFL.

There will be an amended complaint filed soon that adds two additional coaches as plaintiffs, according to a person familiar with the case. And those coaches’ allegations will implicate two more teams, rising all the way up to the ownership level, the source said.

Flores, 41, fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins after last season, pinpointed the Dolphins, Giants, Denver Broncos and NFL in his original lawsuit filed on Feb. 1 in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York.

Legal experts have cast doubt on whether Flores will be able to push the case forward and make the impact he originally sought with the filing.

His Dolphins contract opens the door to potential arbitration, which could help the league and teams hide any findings from the public eye. And it’s extremely difficult to try a true class action lawsuit without rounding up a large amount of aggrieved plaintiffs who suffered similar damages.

It’s possible that more coaches putting their names to Flores’ accusations, however, could create momentum. Flores has since been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Nearly simultaneous to this news on Monday, the NFL unveiled numerous measures and initiatives aimed at improving diversity, where minor steps forward with some football positions have been overshadowed by lack of progress in others, namely at head coach.

The league announced the creation of the NFL Diversity Advisory Committee, a group of outside experts who will review the league’s diversity policies and practices. The committee includes experts from the academic, legal, DEI, football and corporate worlds, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith.

The NFL’s 32 teams released a joint statement on their commitment to increasing diversity in ownership.

“The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership,” the statement read. “Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to league policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club.”

The league also announced a “series of enhancements designed to provide better outcomes in the hiring cycle.”

It adopted a formal resolution that beginning in this 2022 season, all 32 teams must employ a diverse person as an offensive assistant. A diverse person is defined as a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority. In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds.

That person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience. Teams will receive reimbursement from a league-wide fund towards the coach’s salary for up to two years.

The NFL also said it will include women in all Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing diverse candidates to correct their underrepresentation in key football positions.

The Flores lawsuit looms, though, and remained a topic of conversation at the AFC Coaches’ breakfast at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his alleged text messages, presented in the lawsuit, that Flores provided as alleged proof of a “sham” head coaching interview with the Giants.

“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.

That was Belichick’s answer for every question about the lawsuit, including when he was asked if he had spoken to Mara about the hiring process.

“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said.

Mara on Sunday had said that Flores’ “allegations are false” and insisted “I haven’t spoken or communicated with Bill since we played them in the preseason last summer, and to my knowledge, nobody in our organization communicated with him.”

“We’re very comfortable with our hiring process,” Mara said, “and it was a fair process, and we ended up making the decision we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race.”

