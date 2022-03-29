Entertainment
Flashback: Will Smith slapped male reporter for trying to KISS him
The Ukrainian “reporter” who was slapped by Oscar winner Will Smith in 2012 recalled the incident on Instagram
Entertainment
Body Language 101: Huge Clue That Will Smith’s Slap Was Real
The tension between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock began years before the A-list actor pimp slapped the stunned comedian
Entertainment
Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata
Will Smith’s assault on Oscars host Chris Rock shined a spotlight on Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition
Entertainment
Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party
Saweetie made a spectacular entrance at Jay Z’s Oscar Awards after-party at the famed Chateau Marmont
