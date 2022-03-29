Connect with us

Entertainment

Flashback: Will Smith slapped male reporter for trying to KISS him

Published

1 min ago

on

The Ukrainian “reporter” who was slapped by Oscar winner Will Smith in 2012 recalled the incident on Instagram

Entertainment

Body Language 101: Huge Clue That Will Smith’s Slap Was Real

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

The tension between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock began years before the A-list actor pimp slapped the stunned comedian

Entertainment

Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

Will Smith’s assault on Oscars host Chris Rock shined a spotlight on Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition

Entertainment

Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

Saweetie made a spectacular entrance at Jay Z’s Oscar Awards after-party at the famed Chateau Marmont

