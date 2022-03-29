News
Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley’
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Giants GM Joe Schoen was adamant on Monday that neither he nor any member of the Giants’ front office has shopped Saquon Barkley once to another team this offseason.
Schoen said he was misinterpreted at the NFL Combine when he said he was “open to everything” and willing to listen to offers on all his players, Barkley included.
“Yeah I mean that was taken a little bit out of context at the combine,” Schoen said Monday. “I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley, OK? Everybody ran with that from the combine. I said I would listen if people called on any player and I would be irresponsible if I didn’t. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna do every deal. So I haven’t called one team about Saquon Barkley.”
Schoen also answered “no” when asked if any members of his front office had made overtures to other teams about Barkley.
Schoen did say he’s taken calls from interested teams on the fifth-year running back.
“I’ve gotten calls about a few of our players. He’s one,” Schoen said of Barkley. “A couple of teams have reached out. But again, I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley.”
The Giants’ first-year GM did not completely slam the door shut on trading Barkley or any player on his roster.
When asked to say that he won’t trade corner James Bradberry, Schoen said: “I’m not gonna say that. I’m not gonna say that about anybody. People have called about certain players, and people have value.”
Bradberry will be traded, according to sources, with the Texans, Chiefs and Colts as the teams to watch.
Schoen arrived at his media availability at the NFL owners’ meetings intent on stamping out the noise around Barkley, however, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with a $7.2 million salary cap hit.
League sources had told the Daily News that the Giants floated Barkley’s name to other teams at the combine. On Monday, Schoen was saying that isn’t true.
Multiple sources believe that the likely low return in a possible Barkley trade (fifth-round pick, plus eating some salary) might have deterred conversations from going further.
But Schoen was unequivocal that he is not actively seeking a trade of Barkley, only taking calls when they come. He disputes that the Giants reached out to any team once about a deal.
“Not at one point did I say we’re shopping Saquon or we’re gonna trade him,” Schoen said. “That’s not how the context was. I reached out to him right away and let him know. I know people ran with it and said we were shopping him.”
Co-owner John Mara had said on Sunday that the Giants weren’t shopping Barkley but said he is “not gonna interfere” if Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have conviction about a personnel decision.
And Will Hernandez’s signing with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday — the same day the Giants agreed with veteran guard Max Garcia, 30, on a one-year deal — leaves Barkley as the lone member of Dave Gettleman’s 2018 draft class still on the Giants’ roster.
Schoen threw a lot of support behind Barkley on Monday, though. He said he called Barkley about an hour after his NFL Combine press conference generated headlines to clarify the situation and that he spoke to Barkley’s agent, as well.
“I reached out to him immediately after all that happened,” Schoen said. “It’d be irresponsible if a team calls — I think 31 other teams would say the same thing — if somebody’s gonna call and offer something ridiculous, you’re gonna listen. It doesn’t mean you’re gonna do the deal and say yes to it. We’ve got an offensive head coach. He likes to have as many weapons as he can.”
Schoen said he didn’t want to speak for how Barkley feels, but said “I feel like from my end we’ve had good communication, and he’s got a good relationship with Dabes, and they’ve had good conversations, too. So I think we’re in a good spot.”
So will he commit to a long-term contract with Barkley, then?
“That’s all stuff we can discuss down the road,” Schoen said. “I remember what he was when he came out [in the draft]. Then he had an ACL and an ankle last year. I’m looking forward to working with him. That’s all stuff we can decide down the road.”
Migration map: Hummingbirds spotted near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s time to break out the hummingbird feeders. The temperatures may still be a little chilly but some of them have been spotted in the St. Louis area. The birds are making their annual migration north. Some of them have been spotted in the St. Louis area.
Hummingbirds spend winters in Central America or Mexico. Their annual migration north begins as early as February.
Some hummingbirds migrate great distances. The Rufous Hummingbird flies 3000 miles from Alaska to Mexico twice a year.
The birds can fly over 20 miles per day. They can lose nearly half of their body weight during the trip. They are always looking for sources of nectar to help them maintain the energy needed to fly thousands of miles.
Map to track hummingbird migration:
The birds will eventually make it to the east coast, upper portions of the Midwest, and to southern Canada before settling in for the summer. The migration should wrap up by late May. They will start heading back to Mexico in August.
Some hummingbirds in the United States do not migrate. They are found along the Pacific coast and southern portions of the nation.
Nikola Vučević knows his role, so why are the Chicago Bulls still struggling to find their ‘connector’ on offense?
From the start of the season, folding Nikola Vučević into the offense has stumped the Chicago Bulls.
In December, coach Billy Donovan admitted he still hadn’t found the right role for the center. Vučević’s 18 points per game represent a major dip in scoring from his previous seasons as an All-Star with the Orlando Magic. More importantly, the center seemed to fade completely from early games, only remaining steady statistically on the boards with 11.3 rebounds per game.
Donovan has continued to emphasize patience — and for a stretch in January and February, it seemed to pay off. But instead of growing with the team over the season, Vučević’s usage continues to fluctuate. His production has dropped a full point, down to 17.1 points per game, since the All-Star break.
With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Bulls are still searching for an answer of how to utilize their star center.
“We’ve got to do a better job of finding (him) because he’s the connector for our offense,” Donovan said.
Part of the scoring problem has been Vučević’s efficiency from behind the arc. He’s shooting worse from 3-point range this season (31.6%) than he has since the 2017-18 season (31.4%), dropping below two made 3-pointers for the first time in three seasons.
Vučević hit a particularly cold shooting streak after the All-Star break. He missed 13-straight 3-pointers over the course of four games from the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on March 14 to the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors matchup on March 21.
But despite this inaccuracy, Donovan said Vučević’s dip in scoring is equally affected by a lack of looks provided by Bulls guards.
“They definitely miss him,” Donovan said. “There’s moments where the ball gets kind of sprayed out and the next guy’s trying to put it on the floor and there’s no need to. Just go straight to him.”
Beyond feeding Vučević, ball movement has been a focal point for improvement all season for the Bulls. The Bulls offense stymies without rigorously spreading the ball. Relying on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to produce in isolation has become increasingly ineffective as opposing defenses overload both stars with double teams and traps.
For the Bulls, a higher assist ratio means a higher chance of winning the game. And Vučević is the central cog to this approach. Moving the ball through Vučević forces opponents to collapse, then scramble back out to the perimeter. The big man can also operate in the opposite capacity, using his catch-and-shoot versatility at the top of the arc to keep larger defenders from camping out in the paint for the trap.
“It’s much easier when we play it that way, when everybody’s involved and when the ball is moving and we make the defense move,” Vučević said. “It’s hard to guard because we have so much talent out there. We just have to play that way. When defenses load up on certain players, we need to move it to the other side and use me as an outlet.”
None of this is new information. The Bulls have been hammering the same essential game plan with Vučević — move the ball through him in the pocket, use his passing vision to spread the floor and encourage him to attack one-on-ones with gusto — since the start of the season. But something still isn’t clicking.
Donovan noted the youth of guards like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu has played a part. Both guards are overeager to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts, missing out on second and third reads for open and cutting teammates across the floor.
“One thing we struggle with is the anticipation of what’s getting ready to happen on both ends of the floor,” Donovan said. “Some of it is because of youthfulness in certain spots. But I do think that we’ve got to find ways … not so much that he’s gotta shoot it, but that he can get his skill level into the game.”
Eight games in two weeks is a tight window for the young guards to outgrow impatience, and Lonzo Ball remains unlikely to return before the end of the season. But for the Bulls, figuring out Vučević’s place in the offense is still a nonstarter all these months later.
When Vučević is a factor, the Bulls are more efficient as an offense. Without their center, the Bulls will be stuck with inefficiency that plagued the center at midseason.
“It’s in the heat of the moment, the awareness of making these quick decisions and even having an awareness that he’s there,” Donovan said. “It would make the game easier in terms of allowing him to connect the sides for us offensively to help us get downhill and get some penetration.”
Family speaks after Missouri teen falls to death from Florida thrill ride
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More details have emerged about the death of a St. Louis County teen who fell from a Florida amusement park ride that’s taller than the Statue of Liberty.
Investigators revealed on Friday that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, of Berkeley, was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with a friend’s family. Tyre fell off the FreeFall drop tower ride while it was in motion.
The teen’s father, Yarnell Sampson, told FOX 35 Orlando that his son knew something was wrong on the ride.
“When the ride took off, that’s when he was feeling uncomfortable,” the dad said. “He was like, ‘What’s going on?’ That’s when he started freaking out. He was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down please tell my mom and daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he must’ve felt something.'”
Tyre was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 340 pounds. His father said Tyre wasn’t allowed to get on other rides.
“This one particular ride said we can take you, come on, get on,” said Sampson. “No one else allowed him to get on the ride. So, I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, come on, get on this ride.”
The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. His family wants the ride shut down. Tyre’s cousin launched a petition hoping to do just that.
“My cousin lost his life over this ride,” said Shay Johson. “I don’t feel like it was safe. I feel like it needs to be shut down before someone else family has to go through what we are going through.”
High-profile attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bob Hilliard will represent the family.
“He absolutely would’ve accepted if this ride would’ve said respectfully to him, ‘We’re sorry, but you can’t ride it,'” said Hillard. “You know, he would be home right now getting ready for football practice, and that’s their responsibility.”
Tyre attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis. He planned to play football at East St. Louis High School next school year. The eighth-grader also participated in the Bad Boz, a nationally-ranked youth program based out of St. Louis.
Arnaud Jones recently coached Tyre. He said the teen had a bright future, was an honor-roll student and dreamed of playing in the NFL.
“He was an eighth-grade lineman,” said Jones. “He had the chance to go to any high school. I think he had the potential to go anywhere. Not only was he talented, but he was also a smart kid.”
