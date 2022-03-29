News
GM Joe Douglas expects Mekhi Becton to be one of the Jets’ starting tackles
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jets general manager Joe Douglas gave a clear overview of Gang Green’s offensive line plan going into 2022.
“We are operating like Mekhi [Becton] is going to be one of our two tackles,” Douglas said at the NFL owners’ meeting on Tuesday morning.
Head coach Robert Saleh had created some doubt about Becton’s future during Senior Bowl week in February when he announced that George Fant and Becton would battle for the left tackle spot after Fant played admirably in Becton’s absence. In a scenario where Becton loses the tackle spot, he could fill the right guard spot or slide in at right tackle.
To add to the offensive line drama, a few mock drafts are projecting the Jets to select a tackle with the No. 4 overall pick.
Becton is still rehabbing from the knee injury that he suffered during a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers last season. But Douglas is optimistic about his 2020 first-round pick.
“So, he came back for a re-check and he had a good meeting with our doctors,” Douglas said. “So, we’ll get him back here for OTAs and take another physical and see where he is physically.”
If Becton shows up in good shape and healthy for OTAs, then the offensive line view becomes much clearer.
The Jets signed Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson as a free agent and will slide Alijah Vera-Tucker to right guard, according to Saleh. Fant will settle at left tackle and Becton will be at right tackle. Or it’ll be reversed, either way, the offensive line is pretty set.
That’s good news for Douglas as he can then focus on another big area of need with the No. 4 overall pick, like adding more dynamic talent to the 32nd-ranked defense that allowed 29.6 points and 397 yards per game (both worst in the NFL).
The Jets must improve their pass rush that only netted 33 sacks, fifth-fewest in the NFL. They added cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead as free agents and they should give Gang Green’s pass rush more time to get after the QB.
But more reinforcements are needed.
The fan-favorite is Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The 6-4 258-pound defensive end is an explosive athlete who wins with a combination of speed and power rush moves, which overwhelmed offensive tackles in the Pac-12 at times. He finished with seven sacks last season.
There have been concerns about Thibodeaux’s motor as some scouts think he takes plays off. His personality has also come under scrutiny as some believe he doesn’t love football enough since he discussed his brand during his team interviews and doesn’t come off as a player who’s all about football, according to reports.
However, his personality concerns seem more like a media narrative and it isn’t dominating the evaluation within the Jets building. Mulitple sources told the Daily News they don’t believe Thibodeaux’s personality is an issue. One simply described him as the “modern day athlete,” who understands there can be more to life than football.
The Jets love his talent, so he could definitely be in the mix.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson out of Florida State is another interesting option as his stock has skyrocketed since the Senior Bowl. He dominated the week in Mobile, Ala., with the Jets coaching staff on hand for a close-up look.
Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after he finished with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season. He’s stout in the run and would drastically improve the rush defense that allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL).
With the Jets proclaiming they’re operating as if Becton will be one of their starting tackles, the direction of the No. 4 pick comes into focus.
()
News
Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine running for U.S. Senate
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch heiress, Trudy Busch Valentine, files to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.
She’s the daughter of the late Gussie Busch. Former State Senator, Scott Sifton, dropped out of the race after she filed and endorsed her.
Tuesday morning, Busch Valentine, who has no experience as an elected politician but has been a large fundraiser, released a biographical video highlighting her experience as a nurse and her family story of losses to cancer and a drug overdose.
As of Tuesday morning, 12 Democrats had filed for the race.
On the Republican side, 19 Republicans have filed to run.
News
What will be done at cornerback? What’s the offseason plan? 4 takeaways after talking to Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
The speech Matt Eberflus is going to deliver to players when the Chicago Bears can begin their voluntary offseason program April 4 has been ready for about three weeks now, an indication of how eager the first-year coach is to get going.
Speaking Tuesday morning at the NFL’s annual meeting at The Breakers, Eberflus outlined how the nine-week program leading to mandatory minicamp in June will shape the foundation for what he and his staff are installing with the roster and the decisions that lie ahead.
Here are 4 takeaways after talking to the new coach.
1. Those who have worked with Eberflus have praised him for being very detail-oriented, so it wasn’t surprising to hear him talk about the meetings he’s had.
“I went sat for 45 minutes to an hour with each coach and talked to them about what’s the plan for each guy, because that’s what matters,” he said. “You develop the players this time of year. Where’s this guy at in his skill set and where does he need to be in nine weeks. We should feel really good.
“And I’ll meet with them at the end too. I always talk to them during the course of the way. But first week to nine weeks, what does it look like? How do we improve? What were the drills we did to help that player? What do we do in practice (and) meetings and all that to help him develop his skill set?”
There are a lot of decisions remaining to be made, but no rush for some. There have been a lot of questions about whether Roquan Smith will play middle or weak-side linebacker. The Bears signed another athletic linebacker, Nicholas Morrow, to come in as a starter. Eberflus says he wants to see them on grass.
It’s the same situation general manager Ryan Poles discussed Monday in terms of the offensive line and evaluating second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. The Bears have the luxury of time and they might as well explore what the best fit is.
2. When Eberflus was studying the Bears before he was hired, Khalil Mack had to be one of the players on the roster that excited him.
But now Mack has been traded, and Eberflus called it a positive move for the team after Poles said everyone was on board with the decision, including ownership.
“We just thought what was best for the organization going forward, looking at the whole piece of it,” Eberflus said. “It will be good for us in the long run.”
With a roster in transition, Eberflus talked about using a microscope to focus on the daily process while also using a telescope to have a long view.
“I think when I was younger maybe I looked through a straw, but I think now you have to look that way,” he said. “You have to be able to look and see down the road, but you also have to come back to your (present).”
3. Cornerback has to be a priority.
When asked if there is a candidate on the roster to play strong-side linebacker, Eberflus said he wasn’t sure. Ideally, the Sam linebacker would have the ability to slide inside, if needed, as a reserve. He said he doesn’t anticipate the Bears being in their base package too much, saying they could use a nickel cornerback as much as 85% of the time.
That highlights the need at the position as the Bears are without a clear nickel or starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. They haven’t added a cornerback in free agency, although there wasn’t a particularly deep group of options to sort through. Eberflus had one of the top nickels in the NFL in Indianapolis with Kenny Moore, a former undrafted free agent. Moore is one of the many young players who really developed under Eberflus and his defensive staff.
Cornerbacks come off the board quickly in the NFL draft. The Bears have other needs that have been well documented: Offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and safety, among others. But the Colts also got solid play from a modestly priced veteran after signing former Minnesota Viking Xavier Rhodes. Eberflus could be looking out for scheme fits.
Thomas Graham Jr., Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley have some experience, but they will almost certainly have to compete against multiple options for playing time.
“Obviously, we need to add some pieces there and we’re excited about doing that,” Eberflus said. “Those guys have been working hard in the offseason. And we’re excited to get our hands on them and see what they could do.
“What’s their coverage skill level? How do they operate at the point of catch? Can they bust up the triangle? Can they do the things we’re asking them to do in terms of coverage? Because we ask our corners to do everything. Actually, they do every coverage, they have to be able to play zone with zone eyes. They’ve got to be able to play man, they’ve got to be able to play match, they’ve got to be able to play everything. Those are important pieces. It’s pass rushers and corners. Those are two huge positions for any defense.”
4. Eberflus is interested in arranging joint practices during training camp with another team.
Preseason opponents, which haven’t been announced, and the schedule can play a role in whether or not that happens.
It would be another valuable opportunity for the new coaching staff and front office to get a look at players, especially with only three preseason games.
()
News
This Illinois city beat out Chicago as the least affordable place in the country
CHICAGO — The background checking company, Good Hire, analyzed data from 155 US cities, with a labor force of more than 150,000, to find the best cities for opportunity and affordability in 2022.
To no major surprise, Los Angeles took first place as the least affordable city in the country.
New York also made the list as the 8th most expensive city.
The third largest city in the county, Chicago, did not make the top 10 for an expensive city, but rather came in as 108th on the list of most affordable cities. St. Louis is a lot more affordable. It is ranked as the 21st most affordable city to live and work in.
The Illinois city that was listed as the 9th least affordable city in the nation was Rockford.
Good Hire says the following factors were used for the lists:
- Wage Growth (20% weight)
- Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
- Job Growth (20% weight)
- Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
- Renter Affordability (15% weight)
- Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
- Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)
Here are the top 10 Most Affordable Cities
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Reno, NV
- Provo, UT
- Madison, WI
- Huntsville, AL
- Charleston, SC
- Fayetteville, AR
- Ogden, UT
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Spartanburg, SC
Here are the top 10 least affordable cities
- Los Angeles, CA
- Hartford, CT
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Bakersfield, CA
- Shreveport, LA
- Modesto, CA
- El Paso, TX
- New York, NY
- Rockford, IL
- McAllen, TX
The study also names America’s best job markets and the most affordable housing markets for 2022.
GM Joe Douglas expects Mekhi Becton to be one of the Jets’ starting tackles
Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine running for U.S. Senate
What will be done at cornerback? What’s the offseason plan? 4 takeaways after talking to Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
This Illinois city beat out Chicago as the least affordable place in the country
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump’s phone calls
Minneapolis woman sentenced to probation for stealing $9K from New Brighton gas station
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer admits to touching students’ buttocks, asking for nudes
Jesse Williams’ ex-wife says she shouldn’t have to get a job after he quit high-paying ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gig
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼