Heat’s Adebayo: Too much of a good thing led to bad results; Caleb Martin again sidelined
Apparently having it all might have been too much for the Miami Heat.
At least that’s one perspective offered Monday by center Bam Adebayo when it comes to the team’s late-season struggles.
“I mean this is the first time all of us have been truly healthy,” he said ahead of Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena. “So it was bound to happen at some point, having guys in and out of the rotation and then we finally get healthy at the end of the year and you’re trying to manage everything, like everybody’s playing well, one through 15, and you’ve got to pick one through nine.
“And I feel like that’s the difficulty behind it and that’s the human nature. You’re going to have guys frustrated. You’re going to have guys not knowing what’s going on, because they’re in and out of the rotation.”
To a degree, Adebayo said that made the days of lengthy injury lists easier to navigate.
“When you have a smaller [rotation], it’s easier, like these are the five guys, these are the seven guys you can get the job done with, and go from there,” he said. “But when you’ve got one through 15, that’s when I feel like it gets a little tricky.”
What shouldn’t be impacted, Adebayo said, is the tenacity that was offered in moving to the top of the Eastern Conference before the four-game losing streak the Heat carried into Monday night.
“That’s the thing with this team,” he said, “I feel like you’ve got that underlying grit, where we can get through anything. Because a lot of us have been through a lot to get to this point. So I feel like a lot of us look at this like, this is nothing compared to this or that that we’ve all gone through individually. So us coming together and getting it done shouldn’t be a problem.”
Only last week’s losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets said otherwise.
“Adversity brings out your true character, in my opinion, so that’s when our character kicks in and we show who we are,” he said. “Every team goes through it. It just so happens ours is right now.
“But how I feel about it, we got a great group of guys that can collaborate and actually bring this back together.”
So instead of running away with the East, the pack has caught up.
“I mean competition at the highest level. We’ve just got to look at it that way,” Adebayo said.
“So it’s our time to start working our way back to getting back to what we found to help us win, and going out there and enjoying the game, playing for one another and just being a collective unit.”
Socially limited
The toughest times often have been when Heat players have congregated to collectively move past adversity. But Adebayo said COVID concerns have changed that dynamic.
“I mean, we’ve all had that idea,” he said of some type of team function, “but it’s easier said than done, because of you got COVID restrictions and everybody’s trying to be healthy through the playoffs, and nobody wants to have a pop-up positive COVID test.”
As it is, the Heat will be subjected to a mandatory round of testing because of Sunday’s upcoming game in Toronto against the Raptors, with testing still required for re-entry into the United States.
Still short
Even with guard Gabe Vincent back from the toe issue that kept him out of the previous three games, the Heat went into Monday less than whole, with reserve forward Caleb Martin sidelined by a bruised right calf.
It is the latest in a recent string of ailments for Martin, who missed five games in a seven-game span in February due to a sore left Achilles, and then missed three games earlier this month due to a hyperextended left knee.
Martin had appeared in five consecutive games before this latest setback.
Amid lull in coronavirus cases, MN switches to rapid-result tests for at-home diagnosis
Minnesota is switching to rapid-result kits for at-home coronavirus testing in place of more sensitive tests that require shipment to a lab and days of waiting for results.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that each household can order two test kits to be mailed to their home starting Tuesday. Each kit contains two rapid, antigen tests that indicate within minutes whether the virus is present in a sample.
Tests will be shipped until all 500,000 kits are gone.
The program mirrors a federal effort that provides at-home tests by U.S. mail.
The change comes as health officials wind down a program that delivered more sensitive — and more expensive — saliva tests that searched for coronavirus genetic material and have been processed in a Maplewood lab since October 2020.
The state will stop shipping Vault Health’s PCR tests to residents’ homes at the end of the month. However, any tests residents have on hand can be used through the end of the year, unless the test is expired.
“Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily,” Walz said in a news release. “Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future.”
Amid a lull in new coronavirus cases in Minnesota, Vault last week delivered only about 1,400 tests in the state, down from 16,600 when the pandemic was raging in mid-January.
COMMUNITY SITES TO CLOSE
Minnesota also has been closing some of its in-person community testing sites, although health providers, pharmacies and other locations continue to offer in-person screening for COVID-19.
“Even during times of lower community transmission, there are plenty of reasons a person might want to know whether they are infected and a potential risk to others around them,” said Jan Malcolm, health commissioner. “We are working hard to make this testing as easy and barrier-free as possible, and at-home testing has clearly become a preferred option for many Minnesotans.”
At-home antigen tests typically are good for at least several months and provide results within minutes. They use a nasal swab or saliva to determine if the body’s immune system is fighting off the virus that causes COVID-19.
More sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests detect the coronavirus’ genetic material. They require lab processing and results can take several days.
Visit mn.gov/covid19 to order at-home tests from the state or to learn more about testing and vaccines.
13 NEW DEATHS
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 477 new coronavirus infections on Monday and 13 more COVID-19 deaths.
Among the dead were Ramsey County residents in their late 30s and early 40s. Eight lived in private homes and five in long-term care.
There have been 12,382 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020, including 5,667 in long-term care.
Another 220 fatalities are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but those who died never had a positive coronavirus test.
Fewer than 3 percent of recent tests in the state have come back positive, and the rate of new infections continues to decline.
Hospitalizations remain low with 201 patients receiving care, including 28 in critical condition. Hospital capacity, which is driven by available staff, is improving but remains strained in parts of the state, including the Twin Cities.
Health officials maintain vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and slow the spread of the coronavirus. But protection wanes after five months and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
Minnesota has administered 9.5 million vaccine doses, including almost 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed at least their initial series of vaccines.
Will Smith’s Oscars Slap and the Power of Live TV
For an Academy Awards show struggling to retain viewers, Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock on March 27 was a jolt. For the millions watching at home, the moment—unscripted, raw, and ugly—vindicated their decision to invest several hours on the couch. For the many millions more not watching, it reminded them that sometimes it’s worth tuning in.
Of course, and thankfully, Oscar moments are rarely as dramatic and unnerving as Smith’s assault. But there have been occasions—from a streaker at the 1974 Oscars to Jennifer Lawrence’s stumble in 2013 to the botched Best Picture debacle in 2017—that have rewarded the live viewer in a way that watching a recap just does not. There is a value in spontaneity, and it’s a reason streaming platforms are desperate to add live events to their platforms.
Traditional TV, sometimes called “linear TV,” has been in retreat for at least a decade now. As more and more consumers cut their cords and switch to streaming platforms like Netflix, they are finding the programs they loved following them online. In most cases, streaming is a better option: it offers viewers the shows they want when they want them.
The enduring appeal of live events on television
But streaming hasn’t mastered live events. While streaming platforms are increasingly adding sports and news, they remain a big reason viewers have yet to cut the cord and give up their cable subscriptions. Sports broadcasts, in particular, are extremely attractive to corporate advertisers who want to reach viewers—often men—who are in the market for new cars and pickups, insurance, and sports betting apps. Those viewers are hard to reach through other media, and broadcasters are able to charge a premium for advertising during live sports.
The appeal of live sports is why the big four networks—CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC (with ESPN)—agreed to pay a combined $89.5 billion for the rights to broadcast NFL games for the next decade, nearly double the amount fo their existing deal. Notably, it’s also why Amazon agreed to pay another $1 billion annually to exclusively stream NFL games on Thursday nights on Amazon Prime. To capture viewers, the tech giant knows it needs live sports.
Taped competitions, like Dancing with the Stars and Jeopardy!, can command a sizable audience and can have a long afterlife on streaming platforms. But live sporting events made up 95 of the top 100 watched programs in the US in 2021, with other live events like President Joe Biden’s inauguration making up four of the of the remaining five (the one scripted program in the top 100 was shown immediately after the Super Bowl).
Eventually, all live events may migrate to streaming platforms. But that won’t diminish their appeal to viewers, and it’s why companies like Netflix are under pressure to open the gates to advertisers. There’s just too much money available for them not to.
Woody Johnson is ‘optimistic’ about direction of Jets
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jets owner Woody Johnson said he is encouraged by the direction of his club.
“I feel really good. I feel very optimistic. We’ve had a couple horrible seasons. We won four games last year. We won two games before that, this is not where we obviously want to be,” Johnson said Monday from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “And so now we’re addressing that big time. I think you’ve seen what we’ve done in free agency. No trade yet, just an attempted trade that was pretty dynamic and interesting with [Tyreek Hill]. And now we’re on to the draft.”
The Jets finished 4-13 in last season. The Jets have the capital, with four picks in the top-40 of the draft, including two picks in the top-10 (No. 4 and No. 10), to supercharge their rebuild.
“Particularly the draft, we have to hit on it, but we were very conscious of hitting on it,” Johnson said. “Making sure that we have the players that we need, particularly for developing the young quarterback. That’s really mission number one is getting him going and giving him the things that he needs around him.”
With the pairing of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, Woody sounded confident the Jets have the right setup to eventually end the longest playoff drought in the NFL (11 years).
But even though Johnson wants the Jets to improve vastly in 2022, he isn’t setting the goal at playoffs or bust for the Jets.
“Yeah, I never look at it that way,” Woody said. “The way I look at every season is I think we’re going to win every game, but putting a marker like that I don’t think helps us achieve that. So needless to say, we want to win games. That’s what it’s all about. Do a lot better than we did last year. We owe the fans that and we owe the players and the coaches, everybody. We’re all working for the same thing.”
One way for the Jets to take the next step towards being playoff contenders is for Zach Wilson to improve.
Wilson struggled through his rookie year, completing under 60% of his passes and tossing less than 10 touchdowns in 13 games.
His struggles weren’t all his fault.
Towards the end of the year, his receiving corp was decimated by injuries. Elijah Moore and Corey Davis missed the last five games of the season and Jamison Crowder missed two of the last three. Wilson didn’t receive much help from the tight end group, either, which combined for under 600 yards receiving.
Wilson did flash impressive arm talent and athleticism, which Johnson made note of.
“We saw the talent. Amazing arm talent, amazing escape ability and all of the athletic things he does on the field,” he said. “If we can keep him protected, and we can give him some weapons, I think the sky’s the limit. … Keep progressing. That will be a lot on what the team looks like.”
