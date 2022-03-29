News
Home Set: Sunny Days Ahead
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a chic blazer and glowy face oil to a flowing floral maxi dress and effortless button-down, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
News
Downtown St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys temporarily closed after fire
Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul is temporarily closed after an overnight fire, the grocery store announced Tuesday.
The blaze was outside the store’s main entrance at Tenth and Robert streets. It “caused a significant amount of exterior damage,” along with interior damage from the store’s sprinkler system being activated, according to a statement from Lunds & Byerlys.
The store will be closed as the damage is repaired. A reopening date wasn’t immediately announced.
“We are extremely grateful there were no injuries to our staff, and we are actively working with the St. Paul Police Department to provide video surveillance to assist with their investigation,” the store’s statement said.
Oh my god. Lunds in downtown St Paul is on fire. pic.twitter.com/aLNigqV0mT
— Corey Schreppel (@coreyschreppel) March 29, 2022
News
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro in contempt
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The committee made its case Monday night that Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection and, as a result, are in contempt.
“They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in his opening remarks.
The recommendation of criminal charges now goes to the full House, where it is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority chamber. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.
As the committee enforces its subpoena power, it is also continuing to branch out to others in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers now plan to reach out to Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were granted anonymity to discuss the panel’s private deliberations.
But the panel has not decided what their outreach to Thomas, a conservative activist, will look like and whether that will come in the form of a subpoena or a voluntary request to cooperate.
Also later this week, the committee plans to interview former Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the people said.
At Monday’s meeting, lawmakers made yet another appeal to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has not yet made a decision to pursue the contempt charges the House set forward in December on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“We are upholding our responsibility,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, said in his remarks. “The Department of Justice must do the same.”
The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, fueled by the Republican’s false claims of a stolen election, in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.
Ahead of the House committee’s vote, the panel scored a big legal victory in its quest for information from Trump lawyer John Eastman when a federal judge in California asserted Monday morning that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
With that argument, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee, ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Eastman to the committee.
Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Eastman, said in a statement Monday that his client has a responsibility to his attorney-client privilege and his lawsuit against the committee “seeks to fulfill this responsibility.”
Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.
“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans,” Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.
Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration has denied claims from him, Scavino and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.
On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and said, ”The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”
In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee “should negotiate this matter with President Trump.” He added, “If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law.”
In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day.
In the recent report, the committee said it also has reason to believe that due to the 46-year-old’s online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.
Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.
“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report stated.
A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.
The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional subpoena, as well as against Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the panel. The full House then approved both contempt referrals.
Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.
The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.
The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.
News
Cuyana’s New Stretch Collection Is All About Versatility
Ever since Cuyana first launched in 2011, the brand emphasized a “fewer, better” ethos when it comes to shopping, focusing on minimalist, well-made and timeless pieces that are instant staples in any wardrobe. It didn’t take long for the sustainably-minded brand to build a dedicated following; the classic pieces have been spotted on everyone from Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie to Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon.
Now, Cuyana is branching out into a new category, and releasing a new “Stretch” collection. The six-piece drop is all about getting women through their entire day, without having to stop for a full outfit change. The Stretch collection is designed to be functional and seamless, so that you can wear it starting for your morning yoga class, then to work, and finally off to dinner or a night out, or wherever the day may take you.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
“At Cuyana, we are endlessly inspired by women’s multifaceted, versatile lifestyles,” Cuyana co-founder Shilpa Shah told Observer. “While no 24 hours look the same, women are consistently stretching themselves to meet their goals and overcome any challenges that come their way. We wanted to create a collection for these women that are consistently stretching themselves, with beautiful pieces that fit effortlessly into their dynamic schedules, so that she can spend less time worrying about her wardrobe and more time on the facets that matter most. This meant designing a collection that was equal parts comfortable, elevated and functional, all of which would work perfectly together or separately.”
The Stretch collection is composed of a long-sleeved top, high-waist leggings, a bodysuit, short-sleeved scoop-neck tee, a sports bra-like crop top and a sleevelet shrug, all of which are made using a 96 percent recycled polyamide fabric, as part of Cuyana’s goal to use 100 percent sustainably-made materials by the end of 2022. Most of the items, which range in price from $58 to $98, are available in several shades, including black, grey, light brown and dusty rose.
When dreaming up the collection, Shah was inspired by the changes in our lives over the past few years, and the importance of time. “The pandemic has shifted the world in many ways, and one thing that it has really proven to us is the value of time,” Shah said. “We intentionally designed our Stretch collection as a versatile, smart, fashion-forward system that moves with the modern woman. In wearing Cuyana Stretch, she can flow seamlessly throughout the day without having to worry about her outfits, and instead dedicate that time towards her multifaceted lifestyle.”
The new Stretch collection is now available to shop at Cuyana. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the drop.
Home Set: Sunny Days Ahead
Downtown St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys temporarily closed after fire
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro in contempt
Cuyana’s New Stretch Collection Is All About Versatility
John M. Crisp: Another good reason to abolish capital punishment
Ramesh Ponnuru: Ron DeSantis isn’t a Trump clone. He’s just a Republican.
ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider playoff path of least resistance?
Mike Preston: Despite advances so far in offseason, Ravens’ list of priorities hasn’t changed much | COMMENTARY
World Wide Technology Raceway gearing up for NASCAR Cup Series
UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 2OT
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼