In St. Paul, West Side’s Cinco de Mayo parade, East Side’s White Bear Avenue parade on hold (again)
On St. Paul’s West Side, the annual Cinco de Mayo parade is on hold again this year, the third year in a row the May gathering has been waylaid by the pandemic and related organizational challenges.
On the city’s East Side, the annual White Bear Avenue parade will not take place in St. Paul this July due to rising security costs, and its chances of moving to Maplewood are up in the air leaning toward slim. It may be over permanently.
St. Paul — once the parade capital of Minnesota — continues to shed marching band-style neighborhood festivities amid cost, security and sponsorship concerns, a loss that longtime civic boosters consider unfathomable. After 36 years, organizers of the three-day Highland Fest officially announced in early 2020 that their party was over, about a year after sponsors of the 108-year-old Rice Street Parade called it quits.
NOT ENOUGH TIME
In the case of the annual Mexican-themed celebration that for 30 years has drawn thousands of visitors to Cesar Chavez Street, organizers said COVID threw them a curveball this year, delaying the participation of major restaurant sponsors.
Longtime organizers were preoccupied with staying afloat at a time of city-driven masking and vaccination requirements for patrons.
“It takes many months to plan Cinco de Mayo, and with the protocols in place as recently as the beginning of March, there simply wasn’t enough time to create a large community celebration,” reads a written statement forwarded by Lisa Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.
Even without a parade, longtime West Side residents are hopeful that other Cinco de Mayo events may yet be held May 1 through May 9, and the foundation plans to use its social media to spotlight individual businesses during that time.
And that’s not to say the parade-going tradition is entirely dead in the capital city. The St. Patrick’s Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade drew an estimated 10,000 visitors on March 17, a Thursday, and a parade for Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee drew thousands to White Bear Avenue last August.
WHITE BEAR AVENUE PARADE WINDS DOWN?
But organizers of the White Bear Avenue Business Association Parade say the future looks bleak for their festivity.
“We’re trying to do something in Maplewood, but we’re hitting some roadblocks with that, too,” said Lisa Theis, executive director of the District 2-Greater East Side Community Council, who began attending the parade as a child in the late 1970s. “We just can’t afford it anymore.”
The biggest budget buster has been hiring police to provide security and traffic enforcement, as those costs have doubled or even tripled.
Prior to 2019, St. Paul Police quoted prices in the vicinity of $4,500 to $5,000. This year, “they said look upward to $12,000 to $15,000, which is like my total budget for the parade,” said Theis, who also staffs the White Bear Avenue Business Association.
To facilitate the parade route in the past, volunteers helped block intersections. These days, alarmed by incidents elsewhere throughout the country, St. Paul Police insist on concrete barriers and multiple police officers at every intersection, in addition to police stationed along the route.
“They’re really concerned about cars entering parade routes,” Theis said. “For us, that would close down White Bear Avenue for the day, at a minimum.”
Relocating the parade — typically held the second day of the Ramsey County Fair — to Maplewood is a possibility, but security and traffic concerns are crimping that vision, too.
“They want to move us off of White Bear Avenue, possibly onto North St. Paul Road,” Theis said. “In the past we would enter Aldrich Arena at the end point. But they don’t want us to use the west side entrance off of White Bear. What we heard from the city, there would be far too many intersections they would have to be responsible for, and they don’t have the capacity to do it. But (marching) from the south and east, it would be blocking the (Goodrich) golf course.”
MASKING, VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS MOSTLY OVER
Elsewhere, community gatherings have come together against the backdrop of COVID concerns.
Until recently, the city of St. Paul required masks and proof of vaccination at city-licensed facilities, including restaurants that serve alcohol. While early-winter restaurant business seemed to pick up in the suburbs, where precautions were looser, foot traffic remained sedate in St. Paul.
The 136th St. Paul Winter Carnival unfolded from Jan. 28 to Feb. 8, drawing a wide variety of events but smaller-than-usual crowds.
“We still struggled with some COVID guidelines,” said Greg Kuntz, board chair of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which parted ways with former chief executive officer Deb Schaber in May 2021 and brought on Jacobson in August.
“We were under the restrictions that the city had for proof of vaccination for indoor events,” Kuntz said. “The crowds probably weren’t as big as we hope to have next year, but we had all the events we planned. We hope to gain enthusiasm for our new events, as well as the traditional ones.”
Both St. Paul and Minneapolis lifted the mandates for businesses in February, as well as mandates within city government offices in early March.
Minneapolis teachers approve new contract, formally ending strike
Minneapolis teachers have approved a new contract to end a strike that has kept students out of their classrooms for nearly three weeks.
The school district’s 28,700 students are set to return Tuesday.
The union, which represents about 4,500 teachers and support professionals, voted to approve the new contract Sunday after its negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the district Friday.
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers went on strike on March 8 after negotiations dragged on over wage increases, smaller class sizes, exemptions for teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and mental health support for students.
“We have never been more united, and all of our eyes are wide open to the real fight ahead of us,” Greta Callahan, president of the union’s teacher chapter, said Sunday at a news conference announcing the contract’s approval. “This is one battle in a larger war that we are fighting, and it is for strong public schools.”
The school district plans to add 42 minutes to the end of each school day and two weeks to the school year to make up for the lost schooling caused by the strike.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators approved a similar contract on March 16 after it reached a tentative agreement with the district a week earlier.
Meanwhile, teachers in California’s capital, Sacramento, remain on strike over a contract impasse. They walked off the job last week.
John Harbaugh still ‘confident’ Ravens can sign QB Lamar Jackson to new deal — but ‘until it happens, it hasn’t happened’
Whenever Lamar Jackson shares a new training video, one spiral after another rising and falling in the California sun, Ravens coach John Harbaugh watches. Of course he watches.
“Every bit of it,” he said Monday. “I’m excited to see it.”
In an offseason with limited developments and endless speculation about the star quarterback’s future in Baltimore, Harbaugh must on some level understand the limbo state of Ravens fans. In this dead period for NFL players, all he can do is watch Jackson and wait. When something happens, he’ll see it.
But a year after Jackson first became eligible for a contract extension, there is still no indication that the Ravens and their franchise player are close to a long-term deal — nor is there any obvious concern over a possible divorce. At the NFL owners meetings, Harbaugh said he had no updates on the Ravens’ negotiations with Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. At the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, general manager Eric DeCosta said the front office would “work at Lamar’s urgency.”
“I think he’s focused on training right now,” Harbaugh said Monday. “When we get back [to Baltimore], maybe another conversation will be had when we get back from here. Possibly. I’d assume. With Lamar, you never know. It’s not really in the forefront of his mind whenever I talk to him. I’d love something to get done. I think he’s planning on something being done. We’re planning on something being done at some point in time.
“I’m confident it’s going to happen. Of course, until it happens, it hasn’t happened. I’m confident it’s going to happen.”
Even after a disappointing 2021 — Jackson’s season ended with a mid-December ankle injury and career highs in interceptions thrown and sacks taken — his value likely hasn’t suffered. The market for top-tier quarterbacks has skyrocketed over the past year.
In August, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension worth up to $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed. Aaron Rodgers’ extension with the Green Bay Packers, agreed to on the eve of free agency, is essentially a three-year, $150 million deal. And as part of Deshaun Watson’s trade to the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, he received a five-year deal with a fully guaranteed $230 million, the most in NFL history.
“It seemed like we played him every year there for a while once,” Harbaugh said of Watson, who was 0-2 in his two starts against the Ravens with the Houston Texans. “Now we’ll play him every year twice. A lot of respect for him as a football player. He’s a tough quarterback to defend and we’re going to do our best. Obviously, we’re not afraid of anybody. We’re looking forward to playing all of these guys [in the AFC North].”
A bone bruise in Jackson’s right ankle kept him limping almost a month after his injury, delaying his return to training until February. But the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player has regularly shared footage on his social media channels of his work with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux. Long balls have been featured prominently in highlights of their sessions, where Jackson has sometimes thrown to Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II.
Team officials have downplayed any concerns about how Jackson’s uncertain future might affect his offseason preparations. At the combine, DeCosta said he didn’t expect Jackson to hold out for a new contract, in part because of punitive rules set out under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. And Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson, who’s representing himself in contract negotiations, “doesn’t get caught up in things that he can’t control or doesn’t want to address.”
“It’s one of the great things about Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “He’s very unique. … He’s not going to worry about it. If it matters to him, then obviously, it would be a priority at this point in time. I’m sure we would be getting something done. He’s got his reasons, thinking the way that he does. Basically, what he shares with me is: ‘I got to focus on being the best quarterback I can be. I got to go to work.’ Beyond that, I think when the time is right, it’ll happen.”
DeCosta, who’s scheduled to meet with reporters next week, said at the combine that he and Jackson had only texted recently, and that team officials were prepared to engage in more serious talks. “We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it, we will be,” he said.
If Jackson doesn’t sign a new deal before September, it’s unclear whether contract talks with DeCosta would carry over into the season. The Ravens could effectively keep Jackson from reaching free agency next year by designating him with an exclusive franchise tag, which would guarantee him a one-year offer sheet worth the average of the NFL’s five highest quarterback salaries. Jackson’s set to earn $23 million this season, and his next contract is expected to send him into a new earnings stratosphere.
Harbaugh’s still confident that won’t happen anywhere else but Baltimore.
“I know he’s going to be our quarterback,” he said. “Really, when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about. We know we’re going to be playing this year, and Lamar is going to be our quarterback. I got to do the very best job I can to have him ready to play his best football. That’s really what my job is. That’s what we’re focusing on.”
3 dead in pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A collision involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and sent more than a dozen others to area hospitals on Monday, authorities said.
Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon. He said the search of the scene hadn’t been completed because of vehicles still burning. “I suspect it could run higher,” he said.
The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. John Blickley, the agency’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers. Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment. Three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Monday afternoon that police hadn’t been able to investigate yet because a fire was still burning among a number of crashed cars and trucks.
“We can’t do anything while there’s still an active fire going,” he said. Fire units on the scene included a steady stream of water tankers because “in the middle of nowhere, you have to bring your own water … there’s not a fire hydrant out here anywhere.”
The highway was snow-covered when the snow squall came through, Boehm said.
“All it takes is one person to crash into something and you have to pull off the road, but when you continue to drive at highway speed, this is what happens,” he said.
People whose vehicles were in the crash and the “walking wounded” were taken to the Wegman’s distribution center in an industrial park near the crash, he said, and a reunification center had been set up at the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville.
Footage uploaded to social media on Monday showed a tractor-trailer smash into a large dump truck, turning it nearly 180 degrees. Another large truck spewed black smoke and orange flames into the air and an SUV struck a passenger car sending the sedan spinning, narrowly missing its driver who stood on the shoulder of the highway shrouded in snow and fog.
The person who posted the video did not immediately respond to requests seeking additional information. People off camera can be heard yelling as the cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.
The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.”
“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.”
Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.
“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.
