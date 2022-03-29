Connect with us

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Published

1 min ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jada Pinkett Smith finally responded after her husband, Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock

The post Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Outrage as Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

google news

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday

The post Outrage as Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife says she shouldn’t have to get a job after he quit high-paying ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gig

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

google news

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife Aryn Drake Lee says she shouldn’t have to get a job just because he quit his high-paying acting gig

The post Jesse Williams’ ex-wife says she shouldn’t have to get a job after he quit high-paying ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gig first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Serena and Venus Williams’ dad Richard Williams responds to The Slap: ‘We don’t condone violence’

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

google news

Venus and Serena Williams’ dad Richard Williams responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars live telecast

The post Serena and Venus Williams’ dad Richard Williams responds to The Slap: ‘We don’t condone violence’ first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending