News
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro in contempt
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The committee made its case Monday night that Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection and, as a result, are in contempt.
“They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in his opening remarks.
The recommendation of criminal charges now goes to the full House, where it is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority chamber. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.
As the committee enforces its subpoena power, it is also continuing to branch out to others in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers now plan to reach out to Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were granted anonymity to discuss the panel’s private deliberations.
But the panel has not decided what their outreach to Thomas, a conservative activist, will look like and whether that will come in the form of a subpoena or a voluntary request to cooperate.
Also later this week, the committee plans to interview former Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the people said.
At Monday’s meeting, lawmakers made yet another appeal to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has not yet made a decision to pursue the contempt charges the House set forward in December on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“We are upholding our responsibility,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, said in his remarks. “The Department of Justice must do the same.”
The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, fueled by the Republican’s false claims of a stolen election, in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.
Ahead of the House committee’s vote, the panel scored a big legal victory in its quest for information from Trump lawyer John Eastman when a federal judge in California asserted Monday morning that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
With that argument, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee, ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Eastman to the committee.
Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Eastman, said in a statement Monday that his client has a responsibility to his attorney-client privilege and his lawsuit against the committee “seeks to fulfill this responsibility.”
Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.
“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans,” Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.
Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration has denied claims from him, Scavino and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.
On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and said, ”The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”
In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee “should negotiate this matter with President Trump.” He added, “If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law.”
In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day.
In the recent report, the committee said it also has reason to believe that due to the 46-year-old’s online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.
Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.
“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report stated.
A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.
The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional subpoena, as well as against Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the panel. The full House then approved both contempt referrals.
Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.
The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.
The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.
News
Cuyana’s New Stretch Collection Is All About Versatility
Ever since Cuyana first launched in 2011, the brand emphasized a “fewer, better” ethos when it comes to shopping, focusing on minimalist, well-made and timeless pieces that are instant staples in any wardrobe. It didn’t take long for the sustainably-minded brand to build a dedicated following; the classic pieces have been spotted on everyone from Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie to Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon.
Now, Cuyana is branching out into a new category, and releasing a new “Stretch” collection. The six-piece drop is all about getting women through their entire day, without having to stop for a full outfit change. The Stretch collection is designed to be functional and seamless, so that you can wear it starting for your morning yoga class, then to work, and finally off to dinner or a night out, or wherever the day may take you.
Subscribe to Observer's Lifestyle Newsletter
“At Cuyana, we are endlessly inspired by women’s multifaceted, versatile lifestyles,” Cuyana co-founder Shilpa Shah told Observer. “While no 24 hours look the same, women are consistently stretching themselves to meet their goals and overcome any challenges that come their way. We wanted to create a collection for these women that are consistently stretching themselves, with beautiful pieces that fit effortlessly into their dynamic schedules, so that she can spend less time worrying about her wardrobe and more time on the facets that matter most. This meant designing a collection that was equal parts comfortable, elevated and functional, all of which would work perfectly together or separately.”
The Stretch collection is composed of a long-sleeved top, high-waist leggings, a bodysuit, short-sleeved scoop-neck tee, a sports bra-like crop top and a sleevelet shrug, all of which are made using a 96 percent recycled polyamide fabric, as part of Cuyana’s goal to use 100 percent sustainably-made materials by the end of 2022. Most of the items, which range in price from $58 to $98, are available in several shades, including black, grey, light brown and dusty rose.
When dreaming up the collection, Shah was inspired by the changes in our lives over the past few years, and the importance of time. “The pandemic has shifted the world in many ways, and one thing that it has really proven to us is the value of time,” Shah said. “We intentionally designed our Stretch collection as a versatile, smart, fashion-forward system that moves with the modern woman. In wearing Cuyana Stretch, she can flow seamlessly throughout the day without having to worry about her outfits, and instead dedicate that time towards her multifaceted lifestyle.”
The new Stretch collection is now available to shop at Cuyana. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the drop.
News
John M. Crisp: Another good reason to abolish capital punishment
Our world never runs short of images and stories that reflect the cruelty and misery that humans are capable of inflicting upon one other.
According to the United Nations, 84 million world citizens have been forcibly displaced from their homes and are suffering from the desperation of life as refugees. In Afghanistan a million children under the age of 5 could die of starvation by the end of the year. China has forced 2 million people into concentration camps, has subdued Hong Kong and threatens to invade Taiwan.
Around 25,000 people die of hunger every day. Child labor, slavery, forced marriages and honor killings are common in parts of the world. In many places, homosexuality is a crime with severe penalties. Tribalism and autocracy are on the rise.
In short, despite humanity’s significant advances, our world resides on an unstable, semi-civilized crust that is in constant danger of cracking beneath us and exposing what Tennyson called the “natural” world, “red in tooth and claw.”
And this is what we’re seeing in Ukraine: A democratic country is being attacked by a brutal dictator who is completely unrestrained by scruples over atrocities against civilians.
The war is testing Ukraine’s capacity to absorb the heartbreaking brutality of modern warfare. Old people, children, even pregnant women, are being indiscriminately targeted by Russian rockets and artillery.
But if one follows the war in Ukraine closely, everything begins to reflect through its lens.
Here’s an example: On March 12, Saudi Arabia staged a mass execution. The details are sketchy, but it’s very likely that the 81 victims were beheaded, possibly in a public event. Saudi Arabia does not decapitate with the comparatively humane guillotine of the French Revolution. Instead, victims are beheaded with a sword — if they’re lucky — or with a knife. It’s a brutal, grisly, painful process.
Critics of this mass decapitation argue that many of its 81 victims were executed for political offenses rather than for violent crimes. Allegedly some were tortured and tried in secret. A disproportionate number were Shiites, suggesting a sectarian bias among the Sunni executioners. Due process was undoubtedly in short supply.
But despite these judicial failures, it’s the image of the grisly decapitation of 81 human beings that should stun us.
This is the sort of violence that reminds us that our culture, whatever its flaws, is better than the autocracies of Saudi Arabia, Russia or China. Since the end of World War II, the United States has been the essential champion of a liberal world order (with a small “l”) that aspires to advance the most civilized values that humanity has developed so far: democracy, individual rights, free elections, equality before the law, inclusion, tolerance, maybe even compassion.
The war in Ukraine and the mass execution in Saudi Arabia remind us of how fragile these values are. Russia’s attack is a belligerent expression of the philosophical conflict between the liberal world order and the brutality that lies just beneath the surface.
So why are we still executing people in our country? Considerable evidence indicates that capital punishment has no deterrent effect, we’ve never figured out how to apply it without regard to race or economic class and undoubtedly we sometimes execute innocent people.
But in a larger framework, it should concern us that we are the last country in the West that carries out state-sanctioned killings, traveling in the dubious company of autocracies such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and China. Certainly, we don’t commit such savageries as beheadings, but several states still use the electric chair and four states permit execution by firing squad. In some states, hanging is still legal.
The war in Ukraine represents a clash between savagery and a superior liberal world order. The United States is on the right side of this conflict, and it’s a distinction between two world views that is worth fighting for.
But democracy and its values require constant recommitment and renewal. We could begin by refusing to allow the state to put people to death on our behalf.
News
Ramesh Ponnuru: Ron DeSantis isn’t a Trump clone. He’s just a Republican.
If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.
“He increasingly acts like his role model, the tyrannical Donald Trump,” the Orlando Sun-Sentinel editorialized last year. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote at CNN’s website that he has a “mini-Trump brand” (and also reminds her a bit of Mussolini). Molly Jong-Fast, in a newsletter for The Atlantic, concluded her tour of press clips about the governor with this conclusion: “DeSantis may prove to be the Trojan Trump who finally brings down American democracy.”
What makes DeSantis, or any other Republican, “too Trumpy”? The critics offer a wide variety of answers. Jong-Fast is willing to put the label on anyone who opposes either mask mandates in schools or abortion. Charlie Sykes, in the Bulwark, claims that DeSantis is hostile to civil liberties, quoting a report that he signed a bill that “grants civil immunity to people who decide to drive their cars into protesters who are blocking a road.”
The Guardian quotes an academic likening DeSantis to Trump because both have an “in-your-face style.” Thomas Edsall conducted an informal survey for a New York Times column on DeSantis as “the Man Out-Trumping Trump.” Respondents cited his eagerness to “own the libs” (Democratic strategist Paul Begala), his “right-wing agenda” (Democratic pollster Geoff Garin), and his being “a creature of power” (another academic). An earlier Times article said his combative relations with the press are modeled on Trump’s.
Many of these criticisms apply to nearly all Republicans, including pre-Trump and anti-Trump ones. Some of them apply to Democrats, too: Aren’t all politicians “creatures of power”? Other resemblances are real but faint. There’s a difference between calling out a reporter for repeating a slogan of his opponents, as DeSantis recently did, and dismissing critical or inconvenient coverage as “fake news,” which was Trump’s M.O.
Some of the charges are simply false. Floridians who drive into protesters will not have civil immunity even if judges let that DeSantis-signed bill go into effect. They have the ability to raise a defense in court if, for example, they inflicted damage because a violent public disturbance was using the threat of force to impede their safe movement.
Edsall concedes that DeSantis lacks Trump’s “impulsiveness and preference for chaos,” but says that just makes him a more fearsome opponent for liberals. In important respects, though, that means the country should have less to fear from him.
Consider some of the lowlights of Trump’s presidency. DeSantis opposed Trump’s policy of mass family separation. He has nothing like Trump’s record of praising dictators. And while DeSantis has not been a profile in courage in calling out Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election, he also has not broadcast that lie himself.
The accusation that DeSantis is an enemy of democracy rests heavily on exaggerated claims about an election law he signed; a “sweeping voter suppression law,” the liberal Brennan Center calls it. It’s true that the law includes new restrictions, such as requiring that county employees oversee ballot drop-boxes. But it’s also true that the law leaves Floridians with greater ballot access, in key respects, than a lot of states run by Democrats. Florida has no-excuse absentee voting, unlike Delaware and New York.
Finally, there’s the matter of DeSantis’s lib-owning style. He is obviously happy to annoy liberals for no reason other than pleasing conservatives, as when he smirked his way through a bill-signing in Brandon, Florida. But it’s absurd to take DeSantis to illustrate that Republicans now think smiting the left “matters more than achieving policy objectives,” as one journalist put it.
Even the “culture-war” legislation DeSantis has backed, regulating classroom instruction on sexual orientation and on race relations, has been about more than upsetting his political opponents. Agree or disagree with those bills, they are a response to concerns some parents have about contemporary educational trends. And his administration has an extensive policy record beyond those issues. He has cut taxes, expanded school choice, spent money on protecting the Everglades and legalized medical marijuana.
It’s not a record that appeals to most Democrats, of course, and they are entitled to make their case against both the substance and the style of DeSantis. They may find, though, that the Trump-clone attack falls flat — and that not every voter who disliked Trump disliked him for the same reasons they do.
