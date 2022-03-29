News
Knicks stay hot, but still have a Julius Randle problem
As the Knicks continue their too-little, too-late surge to end the season, the Julius Randle problem persists.
It was on full display in Monday’s 109-104 victory over the Bulls, and taken to a new level with Randle turning into a spectator down the stretch. Last season’s All-Star was benched for most of the fourth quarter, following an ugly performance that had MSG fans alternating boos for Randle and chants for his replacement, Obi Toppin. After he was subbed back in, Randle didn’t take a field goal in the final 3:30, wandering around the court or standing in a corner, as RJ Barrett and Alec Burks carried the load. The Knicks will undoubtedly use Randle’s contused quad as the reasoning for his late-game disappearance, the same injury that kept Randle out of two games last week.
But Randle played the previous night and started Monday, finishing with a paltry stat line: 28 minutes, five points, 1-for-9 shooting. Randle didn’t score in the first half on four shots and turned frustrated in the third quarter, directing anger to his familiar target — the officiating crew. As the crowd chanted for Toppin, Randle picked up a technical for complaining to the ref with three minutes remaining in the third. It represented his 12th technical of the season, a career high.
Toppin was quickly subbed in and the crowd cheered. Randle then spent the next 11 minutes at the end of the bench with a towel draped around his shoulders.
His game ended with two missed free throws and an immediate walk off the court after the final buzzer, without partaking in the traditional postgame hugs and handshakes.
In a meaningless end to a disappointing season, this is all relevant because Randle begins a five-year max extension next season. He has warred with the fanbase and it’s difficult to envision how a marriage can last in this environment.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are continuing to succeed with Barrett running the show. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games, but failed to gain ground in the play-in race because Atlanta beat the Pacers. It’s still 4 ½ games out, and just eight games remaining.
At the very least, the Knicks’ post All-Star game rise provides evidence coach Tom Thibodeau has kept his team engaged and deserves to return next season.
But the Randle question is more difficult to answer.
Winderman’s view: For starters, it’s Strus over Robinson, plus other Heat-Kings thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 123-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings:
— And then it happened Monday night.
— This time unlike in early January, when so many regulars were out that coach Erik Spoelstra sought alternative chemistry,
— No, this time, Max Strus replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup while the rest of the lineup remained intact.
— So it was Strus opening alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.
— It was the first time Strus started alongside those four.
— Those five had played a grand total of 15 minutes together prior to Monday.
— The Heat entered 5-1 with Strus as a starter.
— The move came on Strus’ 26th birthday.
— The Heat entered 4-1 with Robinson playing as a reserve.
— It was the first time Robinson did not start since Jan. 15.
— Strus then was called for his second four 3:26 into the game.
— He remained in.
— With the start, Butler tied Kevin Edwards for 25th on the Heat all-time regular season list, at 163.
— Listed earlier as questionable due to knee pain, Tucker remained in the starting lineup.
— Tyler Herro, also listed as questionable due to knee pain, again played as sixth man.
— Robinson then followed off the bench, entering with Dewayne Dedmon with 3:29 left in the opening period.
— The bench rotation was further altered with Caleb Martin out with a calf bruise.
— Back after a three-game absence due to a bruised toe was Gabe Vincent.
— He played as ninth man, rounding out the initial rotation.
— Ahead of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris.
— Butler’s first 3-pointer was the 550th of his career.
— Along the way, Herro passed Tyler Johnson for 24th on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Spoelstra was back after missing Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Nets for a family matter.
— “Losing can be very humbling,” Spoelstra said. “And losing in that fashion is extremely humbling. And that forces you to really come together and work for solutions and really address things with detail and that’s where we are right now.”
— Spoelstra before the game addressed assistant Chris Quinn coaching on Saturday night in his place.
— “He has the full trust of everybody,” Spoelstra said. “Of everybody on the coaching staff, team, and this is something that he has been developing now for several years. He runs some of our team meetings, he does some of our film sessions, he does large parts of our prep in practices, our shootaround.”
— Spoelstra added, “So I think maybe it seemed like a significant move to everybody outside, but he’s already done all of these kinds of responsibilities. It’s just a matter of moving over to that seat during an actual game and he was fully prepared for it.”
— With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat.
— Amid Villanova’s Final Four success in the NCAA Tournament, Sacramento coach Alvin Gentry spoke of the success of Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo.
— “To me, when you get a Villanova player, I think Jay Wright prepares his guys to play in the NBA as well as any coach out there,” Gentry said. So you get a toughness about them, and a competitiveness about him. You can see that he has come up with just game-winning plays, and then just defensively what he brings to the table. I think he’s been really good.”
— Gentry, a former Heat interim coach, also addressed the Heat pregame.
— “I think if you look at their team and the way they go out, they [are] gonna be a huge factor when the playoffs start, anyway,” he said.
Farah Stockman: Tanya’s sister was trapped in Mariupol. This is their story
KORCZOWA, Poland — On the second day of the war, Tanya quit her job as a tax accountant in Massachusetts and told her husband that she had to go home to Ukraine. Her sister and her sister’s two teenage sons were holed up in the bathroom of their home in Mariupol, a seaside city that was getting shelled. Tanya got a text from her: “We’re so scared.”
By the sixth day of the war, her sister’s water had been cut. They couldn’t even flush the toilet. “We’ll use the cat litter box,” her sister wrote. Go to a bomb shelter, Tanya urged. Then, suddenly, the text messages stopped.
Tanya sobbed, imagining them dead. But her father, who lives in the pro-Russian city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, didn’t believe that Russian troops would hurt them. He called it fake news, dismissing the images of destruction. He sent her video of Russian soldiers saying: “Don’t be afraid. We just came here to free you.”
Tanya cursed him out and blocked him on her messaging app. The next day, she caught a flight to Poland.
I met Tanya in Boston’s airport on March 2, as we waited for a flight to Warsaw. I saw her Ukrainian passport and her eyes, puffy from crying, and asked her to tell me her story. I ended up traveling with her to the Ukrainian border and have kept in touch with her ever since. Tanya is a nickname — she didn’t want to use her real name, to protect her parents, who she feared might face retaliation in Donetsk for her choices.
The war in Ukraine is often portrayed as a battle between autocracy and democracy; the East against the West. Tanya’s story reveals that, for many families, it can also feel like a civil war, pitting the old against the young. Tanya’s parents support Russia, even now. “We are Russian,” her father told her. Old people in Donetsk, like Tanya’s parents, are nostalgic about the Soviet Union, she told me. They are the welcoming committee that Vladimir Putin told Russians to expect when he ordered this invasion.
But Tanya, like so many Russian speakers of her generation, sided with Ukraine. “People my age or younger,” she said, “they don’t want to go back.”
Every Ukrainian I interviewed who grew up speaking Russian at home had a story like Tanya’s. Russian speakers, who make up roughly one-quarter of Ukraine’s population, were favored during the Soviet era. But Tanya’s generation came of age as communism crumbled. They became Ukrainian in a way their parents never did. Volodymyr Zelenskyy — a Russian speaker young enough to be Putin’s son — is a prime example of this. He was elected Ukraine’s president with a wide majority, and many of his supporters wanted him to stop Russia from meddling in Ukraine’s affairs. He did so more boldly than any previous Ukrainian president had dared.
Tanya was born in Volnovakha, a town outside Donetsk, in 1978. She turned 11 the year the Berlin Wall fell and was 13 when Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly to break away from the Soviet Union. She says she was the first in her class to resign from the Pioneers, a communist version of the Girl Scouts. She’d always hated the propaganda about “Grandpa Lenin” and the expectation that she should never let her brightness show. Back then, panties came in one color: beige. “If you wanted it black, you had to dye it,” she told me. The dye stained her mother’s midriff. Somehow, Tanya knew that better underwear was out there, even if she’d never seen it.
She learned the Ukrainian language in college when she was 20. She’d always been told that it was the tongue of country bumpkins; educated people spoke Russian. Nonetheless, Tanya fell in love with it.
But she didn’t actually feel Ukrainian until 2013 — at age 35 — when protests in Kyiv swept President Viktor Yanukovych from power after he backed out of a trade deal with the European Union. Tanya agreed with the protesters, but her parents were outraged that Yanukovych — a president they’d voted for — had been chased away by an unruly mob. They dismissed it as a coup that had been financed by the United States. They joined a protest in the city square. “Putin, come and help us,” they chanted.
In 2014, her parents voted to break away from Ukraine and form the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and the war in that region began. “I call it the Donetsk Retired People’s Republic,” Tanya told me, rolling her eyes. Pro-Russian separatists had been battling the Ukrainian army over the city for months, when Tanya packed her car and moved to “Free Ukraine,” like nearly every other young person she knew. She eventually settled in Mariupol, a charming city by the sea that was home to some 400,000 people.
Tanya fell in love with an American she’d met online and moved to the United States in 2020. Her sister took over her rented apartment. Then Tanya helped her buy a cozy house in the center of Mariupol, a block from City Hall. Tanya kept in close touch with her parents, too, although she avoided talking to them about politics. During the pandemic, her parents sent her videos from Donetsk, of their rooster and the apple trees, at the house where windows had once been shattered by a mine explosion during the years of conflict. The war over Donetsk seemed endless. Tanya’s parents blamed Ukraine, complaining that it was trying to kill them to avoid paying for their retirement.
Nobody Tanya knew in Mariupol expected Russia to invade. They all thought the Russian troops amassing on the borders were a bluff. Tanya urged her sister to stock up on food, just in case. She watched the mayor of Mariupol encourage city residents to stand strong, as the Russians attacked. She heard from friends in Kyiv who were signing up to fight. She decided that she had to do something, so she collected supplies for Ukraine. A group called Sunflower of Peace gave her medicine. She bought more with her own money. She filled three huge suitcases with drone parts, insulin, painkillers, tourniquets and a brand of coagulant called BleedStop.
We landed in Warsaw on the eighth day of the war. A Polish man Tanya knew had agreed to drive her to the Ukrainian border, where she planned to hand off the supplies to a friend of a friend who would take them deeper into Ukraine. I wanted to go to the border, too, so I caught a ride.
During the five-hour drive, Tanya sat in the back seat, lost in thought. She’d gotten a text from her sister, who had finally made it to a bomb shelter. But the shelter had no electricity and almost no food or water. Tanya’s sister and her sons had tried to leave to look for food, but a mine exploded right in front of them, forcing them to run back inside. One of the sons had hurt his leg. A few days later, Russian airstrikes destroyed a hospital maternity ward and, the following week, a theater where hundreds had taken shelter. A bomb left a giant crater near Tanya’s sister’s house. Mariupol was becoming a death trap.
Tanya’s sister’s phone fell silent again. But Tanya’s parents still refused to blame Russia. Instead, they echoed Russian propaganda and said “Ukrainian Nazis” were killing their own people to whip up hatred against Russia.
During the drive to the border, Tanya’s Polish friend told me that Putin was like a cornered rat — a dangerous thing.
He conceded that Ukrainians had made some mistakes. They probably shouldn’t have passed a divisive law that reinforced Ukrainian as the sole state language. That had inflamed Russian speakers like Tanya’s parents. And for too long, Ukrainian nationalism had rested on the likes of Stepan Bandera, a nationalist leader who tried to get Ukraine out from the grip of the Soviet Union by collaborating with Nazi Germany. A statue of Bandera had been erected in Lviv, fueling Russian propaganda that casts Ukraine’s government as “Nazis.” It didn’t help, either, that the Azov Battalion, a regiment with far-right fighters and origins, is among the defenders of Mariupol.
But now, Ukrainians are more focused on their survival. Before the war, Tanya told me, about half of her friends could have lived happily under either Russia or Ukraine. Now, she said, none of them want Russia. Ukraine is solidifying as a country, even as it is being destroyed.
We arrived at the Polish border town of Korczowa and searched for Oksana, the wife of a border guard, who made daily trips ferrying supplies from Poland into Ukraine. We waited for her at a shopping mall that had been turned into a welcome center for refugees. It was a surreal scene. Mannequins in fashionable clothes presided over rows of cots crowded with women who had fled with nothing but backpacks, children and pets. Tanya walked through the mall and burst into tears, thinking about her sister.
Oksana arrived. She hugged Tanya and lit a cigarette with manicured nails.
“Everything is OK,” she told Tanya, smiling. “They are fighting.” Kyiv was holding strong.
Oksana thanked Tanya for the supplies. Then she listed other items that Ukrainians needed: flak jackets, walkie-talkies, thermal vision goggles, generators.
That night, Tanya and I parted ways. I went to another border checkpoint. She returned to Warsaw to find more supplies. She made three more trips to the border. Then she crossed over into Ukraine. I kept in touch with her and asked about her sister. Day after day, she had no word. The last she had heard was that her sister had joined a humanitarian convoy, but it had been turned back because of shooting.
Tanya spoke with bitterness about city officials of Mariupol who posted sad-faced messages on Facebook from safe havens outside the country. I wondered how long the city could hold on.
“To end this war, are there any compromises you would be willing to make?” I asked her in a text. “Should Zelenskyy give up Mariupol?”
“Nope,” she replied. “If we compromise, we lose our sovereignty.” The war would only be postponed. This has “got to be our final battle,” she wrote back.
On the 20th day of the war, Tanya finally got through on the phone to a man in Mariupol who was staying with her sister’s neighbor. She’d heard there would be a pause in the fighting to allow a humanitarian convoy out of the city. “Today is a good chance to escape,” Tanya told him. She asked him to tell her sister to leave right away. “Save their lives,” she pleaded.
Tanya’s sister crammed her sons, her cat and another family from the bomb shelter into her Kia Ceed. Five days later, they arrived in western Ukraine, at a place that Tanya had arranged. Tanya hadn’t spoken to her parents in weeks. But on their mother’s birthday, she called home.
“This is your birthday gift,” Tanya told her mother. “Your daughter and your grandsons survived.”
Farah Stockman writes for the New York Times.
Shipping worker accused for stealing guns from Fridley facility
A Minnesota man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a national shipping company in the Twin Cities, prosecutors said Monday.
Jason Cikotte, of Isanti, is charged in federal court with possession of stolen firearms. Authorities said the thefts occurred over the course of almost a year at the XPO Logistics facility in Fridley.
Cikotte, 31, appeared in court last week and was released on his promise to appear at future proceedings. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.
An affidavit said that Cikotte worked overnight as a weight inspector and had “little to no” supervision while at work, according to the company’s security manager. He would also have no reason to open the pallets of firearms as part of his job, the manager said.
The manager provided investigators with video evidence allegedly showing Cikotte removing boxes of firearms from shrink-wrapped pallets, removing the firearms from the boxes and carrying the firearms to his vehicle.
A search of Cikotte’s house turned up about 40 guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and firearm parts and accessories, authorities said.
An email sent to Kirk Anderson, Cikotte’s attorney, came back with an out-of-office reply noting that he would not be available until Thursday. A phone number for Cikotte could not be found.
