Minnesota House OKs bill aimed at improving worker safety at warehouses, including Amazon
Amazon distribution center employees joined Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday to share their experiences ahead of a House vote on legislation aimed at improving warehouse worker safety.
A bill introduced by Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, would require warehouses with more than 250 employees to provide workers with written notice of productivity quotas and would ban quotas that would interfere with breaks. It would also require employees to provide work speed and quota data to any employee upon request.
Citing a report from the National Employment Law Center, Greenman said that one in nine Amazon warehouse employees is hurt on the job, a rate twice that of non-Amazon warehouses in Minnesota and four times the injury rate across all industries in the state.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Work shouldn’t hurt. But for many Minnesota workers in Amazon warehouses, it does,” Greenman said. “Workers report pushing themselves to the brink, often skipping rest, bathroom and prayer breaks to meet quotas that are constantly changing and often not even disclosed.”
Mohamed Mire Mohamed and Tyler Hamilton, who work at the Amazon distribution center in suburban Shakopee, said the pace of work at the warehouse is hard to keep up with and leads to injuries. Mohamed described Amazon workers as “blood donors.”
Hamilton, who has been an employee at the warehouse for more than four years, said work pace expectations are often unclear. He said that encourages employees to work at unsafe paces to keep ahead.
“Systematically, people are not set up for success,” Hamilton said. “If you go in a warehouse it looks so clean, it looks so nice compared to other warehouses. And yet the injury rate tells a completely different story.”
During floor debate on the bill Monday afternoon, Republicans questioned the need for a bill when the state already has workplace safety standards. They also criticized the bill for appearing to have a narrow focus on Amazon.
Rep. Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, said he agreed Amazon needs to improve its conditions but wasn’t sure if Greenman’s proposal was the best way to address concerns. He ultimately voted in favor of the bill.
The House passed the bill 72-60 on mostly party lines.
Wendell Carter Jr. returns but Magic fall to Cavaliers
Wendell Carter Jr.’s return from a sprained left wrist Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t enough to give the Orlando Magic a victory to start their brief road trip.
The Magic fell to the Cavaliers 107-101 at Rocket Mortgage Field to kick off their two-game road swing that’ll end with a matchup against the Washington Wizards Wednesday.
Carter finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 27 minutes.
“He understands the game so well and he’s willing to work and make the guys around him better,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Carter ahead of Monday’s game. “He’s going to make the right decision. You talk about the assists and finding things in our motion sets, but even in pick-and-rolls, he makes the right decisions.”
Franz Wagner finished with 10 points (4 of 8), 6 assists and 3 rebounds. Cole Anthony had 11 points (4 of 8) and 4 assists, while Mo Bamba had 11 points (4 of 6) and 4 rebounds.
The Magic, who scored 62 points in the paint, held the Cavaliers to 40 paint points.
Cleveland has been one of the league’s top paint-scoring teams even with All-Star big man Jarrett Allen being sidelined since March 8 because of a fractured left finger.
“Coming out of the break, they’ve been really good on [the defensive] end of the floor,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of the Magic, who entered Monday allowing 43.9 points in the paint since the All-Star break for the league’s third-best mark. “Their understanding of how they’re using their big guys to protect the paint and one another has taken a big step.”
Darius Garland (25 points, 12 assists), Lauri Markkanen (20 points) and Kevin Love (19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) led the Cavaliers, who ruled out Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley (6 points, 3 rebounds) at halftime after he sprained his left ankle in the second quarter.
The Magic trailed 45-25 in the second after the Cavaliers opened the period on an 18-3 run, but the lineup of Ignas Brazdeikis, Anthony, Wagner, Carter and Bamba got Orlando back in the game and its deficit to 7 at halftime.
Brazdeikis finished with 13 points (6 of 10) and 4 rebounds.
The Magic exchanged leads with the Cavaliers through the second half, taking a 92-90 advantage with 5:51 remaining but played a lineup of Brazdeikis, Jeff Dowtin, Chuma, Okeke, Admiral Schofield and Moe Wagner for the final 9:50.
The Magic (20-56), who’ve been limited from playoffs contention and entered Monday with a three-way tie for the league’s worst record along with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, have more incentive to lose than win since losses help their lottery odds.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
COVID: Do J&J vaccine recipients need a second booster? Doctors and CDC have different opinions
Drug giants Pfizer and Moderna – makers of the country’s most widely used vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 – are now seeking approval for a second booster shot as immunity wanes and more contagious variants come ashore. Good news for some.
But now many of the nearly 17 million Americans like Brian King who got the Johnson & Johnson jab are wondering, “What about us?”
“I understand that we’re a minority share of vaccinated people,” said King of Redwood City, who had the J&J shot and a Moderna booster. “But seeing stories that only discuss the effectiveness of the more common vaccines leaves me with less information than I’d like about such an important public health issue.”
In the early rush to develop vaccines to combat the deadly coronavirus, Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot contribution was roundly heralded. It promised protection two weeks after a single shot, didn’t use the new messenger-RNA technology of the other brands or need special cold storage, making it attractive for people without easy access to pharmacies and health care facilities.
But in April 2021, a rare but serious blood clot issue was reported, production problems further delayed its rollout and finally, regulators largely recommended the other available vaccines. The vaccine never regained its footing.
More than a year later, most Americans considered “up to date” on their COVID vaccines have been given three shots – an initial two and then a booster by Pfizer or Moderna. Those who started with Johnson & Johnson’s single dose have been told to get just one more. King said he understands health officials are doing their best but wishes for more information and direction.
Other countries like Germany and France have called for J&J’s shot to be followed by two other doses. The city of San Francisco has made third shots available, too, citing studies suggesting a J&J shot and single booster isn’t good enough, and many doctors have urged a third dose. But federal health authorities have been silent on whether J&J plus a booster is as good as three Pfizer or Moderna shots, let alone four.
Asked whether the J&J shot and one booster is enough, the CDC simply referred to its current guidance of one Pfizer or Moderna booster, and two only for those with compromised immunity.
“I think it’s a dereliction of duty by the CDC to not address the situation,” said Dr. Michael Lin, an associate professor of neurobiology and bioengineering at Stanford University who strongly recommends a third dose for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. “The data are very clear. … You need a third dose.”
Evidence of waning immunity and the emergence of more contagious virus variants like delta and omicron spurred approval for booster doses last fall for all three authorized vaccines in the U.S. – initially with no brand preference. Those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna were urged to get a booster five months after their second shot, and those who had J&J were told to get a booster after two months.
Then, in December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over J&J for primary and booster shots, citing safety concerns.
Still, 16.8 million Americans received J&J’s shot as their primary COVID-19 vaccine, about 8% of the U.S. total. In California, they include Gov. Gavin Newsom and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. Nearly 1.5 million got a J&J booster.
Assessing the efficacy of vaccines and boosters is challenging because it’s unclear how long their protection lasts as the virus mutates into new variants. Trials and studies based on the original strain or last summer’s delta are obsolete now with omicron and its more contagious sub-variant BA.2.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson hasn’t sought approval for a second booster. Instead, the company points to studies it says demonstrate the durability of protection from its vaccine. A March 17 study found J&J protection against the delta variant in the U.S. remained stable for six months.
An earlier Jan. 6 study found that while all three U.S. vaccines maintained protection against intensive-care hospitalizations, there was no increase in hospitalizations and only “modest waning” of protection against breakthrough infections six months after the J&J shot.
And a Dec. 30 study found the J&J booster was 85% effective in preventing hospitalization in South Africa when the omicron variant was prevalent.
But Dr. Bob Wachter, who chairs the medical department at UC San Francisco, said back in December that a J&J shot and Pfizer or Moderna booster offered only about the same protection as two primary Pfizer or Moderna shots.
Stanford’s Dr. Lin points also to other studies he says show a J&J shot and booster are inferior to three Pfizer or Moderna shots. And San Francisco pointed to five studies in its Jan. 13 announcement that it would offer second boosters to J&J recipients who live or were vaccinated in the city.
Some who had the J&J shot haven’t waited for the government’s guidance.
Aneela Mirchandani of San Francisco got a Pfizer booster in July after her April J&J shot, and another in December before she and her husband planned to travel.
“I was hearing from doctors I know that despite the CDC, they were telling patients to boost it with a Pfizer or Moderna even though J&J was supposed to be a single shot,” Mirchandani said. “We were seeing delta shoot the numbers up, so we just got the second Pfizer and didn’t worry about it too much.”
Nearly a year after that first J&J shot, they remain COVID-free.
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Monday night to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The committee made their case that Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection and as a result, are in contempt.
“They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in his opening remarks.
The recommendation of criminal charges now goes to the full House, where it is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority chamber. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.
At Monday’s meeting, lawmakers made yet another appeal to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has not yet made a decision to pursue the contempt charges the House set forward in December on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“We are upholding our responsibility,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, said in his remarks. “The Department of Justice must do the same.”
The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.
Ahead of the committee’s vote, the panel scored a big legal victory in its quest for information from Trump lawyer John Eastman when a federal judge in California asserted Monday morning that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
With that argument, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee, ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Eastman to the committee.
Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Eastman, said in a statement Monday that his client has a responsibility to his attorney-client privilege and his lawsuit against the committee “seeks to fulfill this responsibility.”
Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.
“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans,” Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.
Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration has denied claims from him, Scavino and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.
On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and said, ”The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”
In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee “should negotiate this matter with President Trump.” He added, “If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law.”
In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day.
In the recent report, the committee said it also has reason to believe that due to the 46-year-old’s online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.
Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.
“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report stated.
A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.
As the committee enforces its subpoena power, it is also continuing to branch out to others in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers now plan to reach out to Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in regards to her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were granted anonymity to discuss the panel’s private deliberations.
But the panel has not decided what their outreach to Thomas, a conservative activist, will look like and whether that will come in the form of a subpoena or a voluntary request to cooperate.
Also later this week, the committee plans to interview former Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the people said.
The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional subpoena, as well as against Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the panel. The full House then approved both contempt referrals.
Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.
The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.
The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.
