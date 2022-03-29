News
Professor who led fundraiser honoring Philando Castile agrees to return $120,000 in donations for St. Paul students
The college professor who raised money in 2017 to pay off St. Paul Public Schools students’ lunch debt has agreed to turn over $120,000 in donations she allegedly kept for herself.
The Attorney General’s Office filed an enforcement action against Pam Fergus in June, claiming she kept most of the $200,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile, the St. Paul school nutrition worker who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.
According to a settlement agreement released by the attorney general, Fergus did not admit to any wrongdoing.
However, she agreed to make a total of $120,000 in payments to the attorney general by March 2024, which will be distributed to St. Paul Public Schools for its intended purpose.
“This settlement helps to ensure that the money donors gave in Philando’s name will go back to where it was intended – to help Saint Paul kids who struggle to pay for school lunches,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a news release.
“Philando Castile cared deeply about the children he served, and the children loved him back. Failing to use every dollar raised to help those children was an insult to Philando’s legacy and all who loved him,” Ellison said.
The settlement also permanently bars Fergus from engaging in charitable activities that give her access to donated funds or other property.
The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about potential criminal prosecution.
Fergus’ attorney, MacKenzie Guptil, could not be reached for comment.
CLASS PROJECT
Fergus, who used to teach at Metropolitan State University, began raising money at youcaring.com as part of a project for one of her courses, introduction to diversity and ethics psychology.
When donations for “Philando Feeds the Children” quickly blew past her initial $5,000 goal, Fergus set out to pay off all lunch debt in the district – not just at J.J. Hill Montessori, where Castile had worked.
The attorney general alleged that Fergus broke state charity laws by failing to register as a soliciting charity, failing to keep financial records and falsely claiming that all donated money would be passed on to the schools.
Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, initially supported Fergus’ efforts, but she alerted the attorney general after Fergus refused to document where the money went.
STUDENT LUNCH DEBT
St. Paul Public Schools operates its own lunch-debt fundraiser through givemn.org.
At most schools in the St. Paul district – those with a high share of low-income students – meals typically are free to all students, with the federal government reimbursing the district for its costs.
In other schools, families pay for meals if they make too much money to qualify for subsidies or if, for whatever reason, they haven’t applied.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the government has provided free meals for all students, no matter their family income, but Congress has indicated that will stop once this school year ends.
Twin Cities forecast calls for sloppy mix of snow, rain Wednesday through Thursday
A sloppy rain and snow mix is in the forecast for the Twin Cities beginning Wednesday and carrying over to Thursday.
The National Weather Service expects the snow, sleet, and freezing rain to fall primarily across central Minnesota & western Wisconsin. Slushy snow accumulations around an inch and light ice accumulations are possible. The spring storm is expected to bring several inches of snow and icy conditions to Duluth and the Arrowhead area of the state.
In the metro area it should begin Tuesday night with rain, mainly after 8 p.m., with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
More rain is expected Wednesday with winds at 10 to 20 mph out of the north. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph. More rain as well as snow may fall before 11 p.m.
Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high reaching to 39 degrees. And on Friday more sunshine is in the forecast, with a high near 47.
Seth Curry not planning on ankle surgery; Ben Simmons still ‘the mystery guy’
Seth Curry is not planning to undergo surgery on his ailing left ankle at the end of this season.
He is, however, planning to give it a month of rest – a month he doesn’t have now in the middle of the Nets’ late push for an NBA championship.
Curry doesn’t remember how he hurt his ankle but said it happened about a month before the blockbuster trade that sent him, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap at the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline.
He has missed four games with a left ankle injury, including three in a row from March 13-16. He then aggravated that injury after 12 minutes against the Utah Jazz on March 21 and sat the following game in Memphis against the Grizzlies on March 23.
The toughest part of Curry’s ankle injury is that it throws him off his pregame routine.
“It’s tough (to manage) just in the sense that I can’t do as much as I want to do every day, as far as just practice-wise and working on my game and getting extra work in,” he said. “It’s an interesting, tough experience, but I’ll get through it.”
Curry said the injury is painful to play through.
“Yeah, most of the time, yeah, honestly” he conceded. “We’re doing a good job of trying to manage it on off days and getting the proper amount of treatment.”
The Nets, however, will need him to continue to fight through the pain. There are only seven games left in the regular season before the play-in tournament, and Curry, who is shooting 48.5% from downtown and almost 70% on wide-open threes this season, is the Nets’ best shooter since Joe Harris is out for the season after undergoing a second surgery on his left ankle.
After Curry, the Nets’ shooters become significantly less reliable, which is why the Nets will continue to lean on him – even if they’re leaning on a bad left ankle.
“We definitely have to manage Seth here,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We don’t have the luxury to sit him all the time. If we have the choice, we really need (Seth), so we’ll see,” Nash said of his lead reserve. “We’ve just got to do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully, he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort.”
ALDRIDGE BACK
The Nets’ starting center doesn’t know what LaMarcus Aldrdige’s return from injury means for the Nets’ trio of starting-caliber centers.
Aldridge has been out with a right hip impingement since March 8. Drummond has been the starter since his arrival in Brooklyn, but Aldridge and Nic Claxton competed for the backup minutes.
In Aldridge’s absence, Claxton has shined, and Drummond has been a dominant rebounding and rim protecting presence. Now that Aldridge, a former perennial All-Star, is back, it’s unclear where he fits in the rotation. He did not play at all in the Nets’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets despite being listed as active for Sunday’s game.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Drummond said. “The rotations here have been different, so I don’t know how they really want to run the show when it comes to that. I know LA’s ready. I spoke to them today. I guess last game was just (his) first game back.
“He’s a professional at the end of the day. He knows what it takes to stay on the floor, what it takes to be prepared for games, when his number’s called he’s always prepared. So I don’t control what the narrative is on the whole rotation thing. I just play the game.”
BEN’S MOVING
When asked what the rehabbing Ben Simmons looks like in Nets practice, Drummond said: “Good, good. He’s moving around a little bit more. He looks good, he looks happy.”
But what exactly is Simmons doing in practice?
“In terms of what he’s doing, none of us know,” Drummond continued. “He’s the mystery guy. He comes in in sweats every day, and then God knows what he does after that. So hopefully he’s doing this recovery and he’s getting better each and every day. When we get him back, we get him back.”
Drummond said Simmons participates in walkthroughs and is able to pass the ball and move around.
“You guys (have) seen him during the game, he’s doing it,” he said. “That’s as much as he’s done.”
Curry agreed with Drummond that Simmons appears to be in good spirits.
“Seems like it, yeah,” he said. “He keeps saying he wants to be out there as fast as possible, but he’s in a good space, being around the team and soaking up the knowledge and locking into film sessions and doing everything he can do.”
Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut due to a herniated disk in his lower back. He has received an epidural and head coach Steve Nash said the injection helped alleviate some – but not all of – the pressure in his lower back.
()
Chiefs consider move to Kansas, Mark Donovan says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have recently considered crossing the state line to become the Kansas City, Kansas, Chiefs.
That’s according to a report from Kevin Clark of the Ringer after he spoke to Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach Tuesday morning.
Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch.
Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark)
Chiefs fans are watching, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have talked about relocating. In Nov. 2021, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move when the Kansas City Royals began eyeing a move to downtown.
“John Sherman was thoughtful enough to give us a heads up that they were going to make that announcement and that it was something they were considering,” Hunt told reporters at the time. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] sports complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”
Both teams’ lease on their stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex expires in 2031.
“Obviously, things change, and the way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time and we’re paying attention to that,” Hunt said.
The Chiefs completed a $375 million renovation on the stadium in 2010. They’ve also done various smaller projects in the past few years.
With new stadiums being built around the league, another renovation isn’t out of the question either.
“We’ve had beautiful stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that I’m sure we’ll want to incorporate into the stadium. One possibility will be another renovation of Arrowhead.”
