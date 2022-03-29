News
Review: Is It Worth Checking into ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway?
I was tempted to invite someone under thirty to Plaza Suite just for the blank expressions. Neil Simon! No? The Walter Matthau movie! Nothing? Sarah Jessica Parker! Yeah, that gal from Sex and the City and the other thing I didn’t see. Broadway often makes me feel older than I am, and this substandard return of a very standard 1968 comedy is no exception.
Unless my imaginary millennial’s grandparents forced them to watch VHS tapes of The Odd Couple and The Goodbye Girl, the name Neil Simon probably means nothing to them. His last Broadway hit (Lost in Yonkers) was during the Clinton Administration; his first was under Kennedy. The Boomer Judd Apatow, Simon ruled comedy for decades, churning out massively popular plays, films, and books for musicals. Now we get a starry revival of the gag-stuffed Plaza Suite, three one-acts set in Room 719 at the titular grand hotel. Is it time to reappraise the father of all dad jokes, or heap scorn on his sitcommy oeuvre?
The first thing I should report about Plaza Suite is that Matthew Broderick is at peak Broderick. Theater people will understand this is not good news. It means that he’s delivering yet another bland, mousy smudge of a performance, squeaking his lines, looking like someone poured pudding in his loafers. His three characters were originated by George C. Scott on Broadway and later filmed by Matthau. Between those icons of comically stodgy masculinity, Broderick is a limp and wet puppy, framing everything in quotation marks and winks as if to say, I’m acting like I’m acting. His depressed, philandering businessman, his sleazy Hollywood player, his rage-prone father of the bride—none is remotely convincing or fleshed out. Well, the film producer is an ingratiating weasel, so that’s in the approximate universe.
Faced with this acting void, a.k.a. her husband, Parker gamely attempts pluck and passion as a series of unfulfilled wives and mothers. Her approach to each woman—a chattering, cheated-on wife, a bored, married New Jerseyite, and a neurotic mother of a bride who gets cold feet—is sweet and sympathetic but lacking comic verve and dignity. Anyone who has caught even a bit of SATC knows that Parker’s forte is the sensible, sensitive gal pal, not a quip-slinging suburban diva. (For a master class in how to balance pathos and wisecracks, Maureen Stapleton’s turn in the film is exemplary.)
For both actors, Plaza Suite ought to be a wonderful workout, a chance to show off versatility while nailing Simon’s well-crafted yuks. Instead, it feels like community theater for rich people, amateurish despite the deluxe sets and costumes (by John Lee Beatty and Jane Greenwood, respectively). When you leave Neil Simon feeling protective of his literary reputation, you know something’s gone terribly wrong. One example: In the first vignette, Sam confesses to Karen that he’s been having an affair with his secretary—on their wedding anniversary, no less. In shock, Karen offers to pour a cup of coffee:
SAM
Oh, come on, Karen, don’t play “Aren’t we civilized.” Call me a bastard. Throw the coffee at me.
KAREN
You’re a bastard. You want cream and sugar?
Even a lousy actor could make that work: Holler the first sentence, then speak the second with benumbed politeness. Parker, maybe encouraged by director (but normally actor) John Benjamin Hickey into a misguided stab at realism, mutters both lines on the same level and gets a fraction of the laughs.
Cheap as the jokes about marriage, room service, and flaky children may be, the set-ups and punchlines deserve respect. How I longed for hungrier actors to strike sparks from this old playbook: If Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy had starred, we would have left thinking Neil Simon was the frigging Shakespeare of the marital zinger. Imagine a bad Burt Bacharach cover band. The tunes are retro fun; it goes nicely with a cocktail and a companion. But the piano player is all thumbs, and the singer is pitchy and weak.
Not that it matters to a general audience, desperate for even a pale ghost of levity after four years of Trump, two-plus years of pandemic, and a land war in Europe. They’ve paid money already convinced that Broderick is brilliant and has amazing romantic and comic chemistry with Parker. If those two sat there in pajamas and told knock-knock jokes for two hours, people would be rolling in the aisles. An average ticket price of $212.67 will make a person believe anything. It can turn a Best Western into the Four Seasons.
News
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — New teachers in Missouri might not get the pay raise the governor was hoping for after some Republican lawmakers are hesitant about the plan.
Chairman of the House Budget Committee Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said Monday, for now, he’s removing the governor’s request of raising the starting teacher salary out of next year’s budget. His reasoning is that he’s unsure of the long-term effects not only for school districts but also for the state.
“Do we need to pay teachers more?” Smith said to committee members. “Absolutely. Is this the right way to do it? I’m not sure.”
The starting salary for teachers in the Show-Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average.
“It’s really hard, especially when you’re on the border, to stay in Missouri and work when you could go across the border and make more,” said Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City). “This was simply a minor boost to those making the least amount of money.”
Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers during his State of the State address in January he wants to pay $38,000 for new educators.
“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth years,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable, and we must do better.”
Smith agrees something needs to be done but isn’t sure if this is the right approach.
“This piece does nothing for the compression that would be caused between starting teachers and tenured teachers,” Smith said. “So, the ones that have been there for a while would not be receiving any increase related to this, it would just be for new teachers.”
Under Parson’s recommendation, the state would be responsible for 30% of the raise while the remaining portion would be from the district.
“I would love to see us discuss this more because there are some little school districts out there that this gave them a lot of heartburn, that this gave them some genuine stomach-turning,” said Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly).
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) estimates roughly 4,000 teachers throughout the state make between $25,000 and $35,000 a year.
Here’s a look at teachers’ salaries in neighboring states:
Arkansas:
- Starting salary: $35,201 – 49th in the nation
- Average salary: $50,457 – 47th in the nation
Iowa
- Starting salary: $37,992 – 35th in the nation
- Average salary: $54,096 – 34th in the nation
Kansas
- Starting salary: $38,314 – 33rd in the nation
- Average salary: $51,320 – 44th in the nation
Illinois
- Starting salary: $40,484 – 22nd in the nation
- Average salary: $68,083 – 12th in the nation
“What I see here is instead of trying to do something to address this shortage is again, we’re passing that buck,” Nurrenbern said. “What’s really startling is where we are going to be in five years from now. If we don’t start to address something soon, I’m afraid of where we could land.”
Smith said he’s willing to put the $22 million that would cover the increase back into the budget if that’s what the General Assembly wants.
“I will say now, and I will say as often as we talk about this, that I do think we need to do something about teacher pay in Missouri. That’s clear,” Smith said. “I’m not sure this is the best approach I’ve heard.”
Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) said he spoke with educators in his district who offer extra pay to teachers who help and coach extra-curricular activities.
“If we take that approach from a state standpoint, I think we can address this without it being the can of worms that we would open by doing it the way it was structured,” Cupps said.
The budget committee will meet later this week to add changes to the proposed legislation, where members could add the raise back into the budget.
Lawmakers have previously argued Missouri has one of the best pension systems for teachers in the country, but in order to be vested, they must be in the classroom for at least five years. Missouri has the highest contribution rate out of its surrounding states, according to TeacherPension.org.
Missouri:
- Teachers’ contribution 14.5%
- Employer matches that, 14.5%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Illinois
- Teachers’ contribution: 9.81%
- Vesting period: 10 years
Arkansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Kansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Iowa
- Teachers’ contribution: 6.2%
- Vesting period: 7 years
The budget must be approved by both the House and the Senate by May 6.
News
Twins sign veteran starting pitcher Chris Archer
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins have added another veteran pitcher to the mix, agreeing to a deal with long-time starter Chris Archer.
The deal is for one-year, $3.5 million, per reports, with the potential for him to earn up to $6 million in performances bonuses in 2022. His base salary will be $2.75 million with a $10 million mutual option for 2023 and a $750,000 buyout.
Archer is the third veteran starter the Twins have added this offseason, joining Sonny Gray, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds earlier this month, and Dylan Bundy, who the Twins signed before the lockout.
The 33-year-old missed most of last season, landing on the injured list first with a forearm injury and later with a hip issue. He appeared in just six games in 2021 — five starts — going 1-1 with a 4.66 earned-run average in 19 1/3 innings pitched for the Rays.
The two-time all-star missed the truncated 2020 season entirely after undergoing surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.
Archer holds a 3.87 career ERA, though his best seasons came between 2013-15. In 2018, he was shipped at the trade deadline from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh for Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz, but he struggled during his years in Pittsburgh and eventually re-signed with the Rays ahead of last season.
The starter is quite familiar to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was a Rays coach while Archer was there. Now, he has an opportunity to reunite with Baldelli in a re-made rotation that also is expected to include Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, a pair of young starters with a combined 25 games of experience between them.
The move is the latest in a busy month of March that has seen the Twins land the biggest free agent on the market, shortstop Carlos Correa, swing a trade for Gray and ink reliever Joe Smith to a deal as well as trading catcher Mitch Garver to Texas and Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt and Isiah Kiner-Falefa — the return for Garver — to the Yankees. The Twins received catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela in return.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Archer, the Twins have outrighted lefty Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.
News
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review
(NEXSTAR) – Will Smith has apologized for smacking Chris Rock during the Oscars Sunday night.
Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
Smith then walked across the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Once he returned to his seat, Smith shouted to Rock, twice, to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” A short time later, Smith won best actor and apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech.
Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her.
“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith said in a Monday evening Instagram post.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions Monday, adding in a statement: “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.
“This moment will now forever be shadowed for Will Smith. We won’t remember Will Smith winning the Oscar this year, people will remember it as, ‘Oh that’s the year Will Smith open-handed slapped or punched Chris Rock,” entertainment journalist Josh McBride said on “Morning in America.” “Unfortunately that is now completely overshadowed that really didn’t need to happen.”
Smith ended his public apology saying, “I am a work in progress.”
The Associated Press and NewsNation’s Sydney Kalich contributed to this report.
Review: Is It Worth Checking into ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway?
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
Twins sign veteran starting pitcher Chris Archer
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Drawing to determine elk, bear hunting permits in Missouri
Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley’
Migration map: Hummingbirds spotted near St. Louis
Nikola Vučević knows his role, so why are the Chicago Bulls still struggling to find their ‘connector’ on offense?
Family speaks after Missouri teen falls to death from Florida thrill ride
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼