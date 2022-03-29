News
Shipping worker accused for stealing guns from Fridley facility
A Minnesota man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a national shipping company in the Twin Cities, prosecutors said Monday.
Jason Cikotte, of Isanti, is charged in federal court with possession of stolen firearms. Authorities said the thefts occurred over the course of almost a year at the XPO Logistics facility in Fridley.
Cikotte, 31, appeared in court last week and was released on his promise to appear at future proceedings. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.
An affidavit said that Cikotte worked overnight as a weight inspector and had “little to no” supervision while at work, according to the company’s security manager. He would also have no reason to open the pallets of firearms as part of his job, the manager said.
The manager provided investigators with video evidence allegedly showing Cikotte removing boxes of firearms from shrink-wrapped pallets, removing the firearms from the boxes and carrying the firearms to his vehicle.
A search of Cikotte’s house turned up about 40 guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and firearm parts and accessories, authorities said.
An email sent to Kirk Anderson, Cikotte’s attorney, came back with an out-of-office reply noting that he would not be available until Thursday. A phone number for Cikotte could not be found.
News
Butler, Adebayo, Herro make sure skid ends, fuel 123-100 victory over Kings
The sky seemingly falling around his team amid a four-game losing streak that felt twice as long, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went into Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings noting, “I think this is the perfect team for us to play against.”
He was referring to the Kings’ relentless style.
But he might as well have been alluding to the greater reality of the Kings entering 21 games below .500, with one victory over a winning team since Feb. 9, and without De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes.
So make it a one-game winning streak, with a 123-100 decision over the Kings at FTX Arena.
On a night Spoelstra changed his starting lineup and shook up his rotation, it was clear the Heat were looking for something better.
So Max Strus started in place of Duncan Robinson, and the comebacks of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris were put on hold.
And this time, the Heat made sure to keep their foot on the gas against a shorthanded opponent, something not the case last week in losses to the Philadelphia 76ers (who were without Joel Embiid and James Harden), Golden State Warriors (without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) and New York Knicks (lacking Julius Randle).
With road games against the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors now to follow, the last thing the Heat needed in tow was a losing streak.
So Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points, Tyler Herro added 20 and Bam Adebayo offered a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Rotation twist: Strus not only started in place of Robinson, but there was a decided remix with the rotation.
While Herro continued as sixth man, Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon then followed off the bench.
After that, it was Gabe Vincent rounding out the primary nine-man rotation. Vincent was back after missing the previous four games with a toe bruise.
That put the comebacks of Oladipo and Morris on hold, with those two held out even with Caleb Martin sidelined by a bruised calf.
Oladipo and Morris were the only two available players not to play.
Strus closed with eight points, with Robinson scoring 15, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.
2. Adebayo attack: With the Kings without Holmes and Alex Len, Adebayo took advantage of the matchup in the middle, reaching his double-double late in the second quarter and standing with 12 points and 11 rebounds at halftime.
It was Adebayo’s first double-double since March 12, going the next six games without one. He leads the Heat with 26.
3. Three throws: Butler not only produced his first game this season with at least three 3-pointers, but all three came over the first half of the third quarter.
Butler’s first 3-pointer was the 550th of his career.
Butler had shot 0 for 3 on 3-pointers in his seven-point performance in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, when he closed 2 of 9 from the field.
This time, Butler finished 10 of 14 from the field and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, adding eight assists and five rebounds.
4. Spoelstra back: Spoelstra was back after missing Saturday’s loss to the Nets due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons.
He studied the loss to Brooklyn on Sunday, but said he also maintained perspective.
“I don’t think it’s been an easy ride for anybody in this league, except for maybe Phoenix,” he said. “But everybody else has been going through stretches where they’re trying to figure it out and improve and work on some things. And that’s where we are right now.”
5. The in crowd: So what did Jim Larrañaga do a day after his Hurricanes were eliminated in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament by Kansas in Chicago? Take in Heat-Kings.
The Heat offered a second-quarter tribute to Larrañaga, who, of course, raised hands to flash the requisite U.
()
News
Mankato man accused of firing muzzleloader in argument over woman
KASOTA, Minn. — A Mankato man faces felony charges after being accused of firing a muzzleloader during a fight Thursday in Kasota.
Dylan Andrew Nichols, 27, was charged with felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal firearm discharge Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Two people told Le Sueur County sheriff’s deputies they were in a shop in Kasota on Thursday when they heard a gunshot outside, according to the criminal complaint. They went outside and reported seeing Nichols holding a long gun in a “heated discussion” with another man.
The owner of the shop told deputies that Nichols and the other man were his employees, and they’d been having a disagreement over a woman.
When reached by deputies over the phone, the other man said he and Nichols were friends at one point but had fallen out over a woman. They were arguing that day, he said, when Nichols pulled what looked like a shotgun out and fired at him.
The man then reported tackling Nichols, hitting him multiple times in self-defense, and running off into nearby woods to escape, according to the complaint.
Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies later found the vehicle Nichols reportedly used to leave the scene. A deputy used a search warrant to find a camouflage gun case with a muzzleloader inside and reported seeing evidence of it being recently fired.
The gun case had various types of ammunition and slugs, along with a zipper pouch containing three muzzleloader bullet containers. Two of the containers were full of bullets and black powder, according to the complaint, while one was empty.
News
Craig authors bill to stop improper benefit payments to deceased Americans
The federal government keeps timely data about Americans who die, and that should be promptly shared with agencies that send out benefit payments to block improper benefits from being sent out, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said. Craig, along with a Republican peer, is preparing to introduce a bill to require data sharing starting at the end of this year.
The Democrat representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District said she got interested in learning more about how the federal government tracks Americans who die after questions came up about deceased people receiving federal stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic. After talking to representatives of the Social Security Administration, she sought to understand how the agency could keep clear data for those who die and yet it doesn’t always get tracked as quickly by agencies that pay out benefits to citizens.
“There’s no law requiring it, that they share the data across the federal government,” Craig told Forum News Service. “And you know, unfortunately, sometimes these federal agencies need a good kick in the pants to go the extra mile.”
That’s what Craig and Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, have proposed to lay out in law. Under their proposal, the Social Security Administration would be required to share its data with the federal government’s “do not pay” system. The change could prevent billions of dollars in overpayments to deceased individuals, Craig and Meijer estimated.
In the budget year 2019, such overpayments by the federal government exceeded $175 billion, per the Government Accountability Office. That office in 2020 recommended that the Social Security Administration share the data to prevent improper payments in the future.
And that year, Congress voted to temporarily require the data sharing on a temporary basis beginning in late 2023.
Craig said her legislation would push up the enforcement date to the end of this year and make the change permanent.
“This would require by the end of this year for at least all the death records and making sure that SSA has this integrated with the Treasury so that we just stop making these dumb mistakes,” she said. “This is something that we track already at the federal government, and it just makes no good sense to me that we shouldn’t expect this information to be shared across the federal government and for us to stop making it complicated.”
Craig said that she and Meijer were working to find co-sponsors for the legislation prior to introducing the bill.
Shipping worker accused for stealing guns from Fridley facility
Butler, Adebayo, Herro make sure skid ends, fuel 123-100 victory over Kings
Mankato man accused of firing muzzleloader in argument over woman
Craig authors bill to stop improper benefit payments to deceased Americans
Minnesota House OKs bill aimed at improving worker safety at warehouses, including Amazon
Wendell Carter Jr. returns but Magic fall to Cavaliers
COVID: Do J&J vaccine recipients need a second booster? Doctors and CDC have different opinions
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
Derrick Rose return looking unlikely with time running out
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼