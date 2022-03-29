News
Spire’s free online energy assessment tool saves Missourians millions
ST. LOUIS – Spire’s free online energy assessment tool is projected to have helped Missouri customers save more than $2 million in total.
It debuted last spring and works by showing them the energy efficiency of their homes. The energy assessment tool is available at no cost to Spire Missouri residential customers.
Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment, on average, takes less than 10 minutes. Upon completion, customers receive a report along with rebate recommendations.
Click here to learn more about this tool.
A push to change OT rules in the NFL is gaining momentum, but Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is on the fence
It was deep into the NFL Honors show last month, an annual Super Bowl week extravaganza, and host Keegan-Michael Key was sitting in the crowd raving about the energy and entertainment value of the night. “This,” Key said, “is so much fun. A show like this, you just want it to go on and on and on and on and on. Am I right?”
Then the camera zoomed out. To Key’s right was a smirking Josh Allen.
“Or,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback said, “you just end it in a way that makes sense, is fair and gives everyone an equal opportunity to win.”
Touche.
Credit Allen for having a sense of humor, for taking an easy comedic poke at one of the more heartbreaking sequences of his football career. Perhaps, had the NFL’s overtime rules been different, Allen would not have been in the crowd that night, instead preparing to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time in 29 seasons.
Alas, in the defining moment of the Bills’ season, Allen was left in a similar capacity as he was 11 days later at that Honors show. Just a spectator.
Allen’s defense couldn’t come up with a stop against the Kansas City Chiefs on the first possession of overtime in the AFC divisional round. Buffalo lost 42-36. Their star quarterback, who was electric in throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns, didn’t touch the ball in overtime.
The game-ending play was an 8-yard sudden death touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. But for all intents and purposes, the Chiefs’ game-winning moment may have come when Allen called “tails” on the overtime coin flip. Referee John Hussey’s coin landed with the heads side up, and the Chiefs had their opening to keep Allen and the Bills’ red-hot offense off the field.
Eight plays, 75 yards, touchdown. Game over.
If ever an adrenalizing game-winning sequence in a classic playoff game also qualified as a buzzkill, that was it.
In the two months since, the NFL’s current overtime rule has been hotly debated, prompting serious discussions about potential changes at this week’s league meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. Those conversations intensified behind closed doors Monday and figure to carry into Tuesday before a potential vote is taken. A door could open for a change that would guarantee both teams at least one possession in overtime.
The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles submitted a rules proposal to give both teams a chance to possess the football in overtime regardless of what happens on the opening drive. In other words, there would no longer be a sudden-death touchdown opportunity on the first series.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, submitted a slightly tweaked pitch that has the same intent — unless the team that has the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown and also converts their two-point attempt. Under that proposal, a game could still end in a sudden-death fashion on the first possession.
For either proposal to pass this week, at least 24 teams will have to vote in favor of change. Traditionally, that’s been a high bar to clear for many rules proposals in their first year.
“I do think there’s a lot of momentum to have a change,” said Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, who is also the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee. “But let’s see what happens.”
One popular suggestion has been to stick with the status quo for the regular season, but apply the proposed overtime rules changes to the playoffs. That is certainly drawing serious consideration at this week’s meetings. McKay has made it known that he’s, at the very least, in favor of this week’s spirited conversation, emphasizing 10 of the past 12 overtime playoff games have been won by the team that wins the coin flip, with seven of those contests decided on the first possession. Said McKay: “I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified.”
New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles thinks he has a good read on why those numbers are so skewed in favor of the team that takes possessions first in overtime.
“It’s because of the quarterbacks,” he said. “When you get to that point in the playoffs, a lot of those quarterbacks are on a high level and fully capable of just going down and winning you a game.”
Poles has been on both sides of the coin, so to speak. Two months ago, as the Chiefs executive director of player personnel, Poles was inside Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs rallied to tie the game with a 13-second field goal drive at the end of regulation before winning in overtime by turning their coin flip victory into a 75-yard TD march.
In that moment, with the Kansas City crowd going bonkers, Poles was certain the current overtime format was fair and just.
“That worked out,” he said with a smile Monday. “Good by me.”
But three years earlier, Poles was singing a far different tune when the Chiefs lost a 37-31 overtime heartbreaker in the AFC Championship. In that loss, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won the coin flip and also marched 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
Mahomes, that season’s MVP, never got his chance to answer.
“You’re mad,” Poles said. “It hurts. You feel like you got cheated.”
Poles grinned, understanding the conundrum.
“Obviously,” he said, “my thoughts on this have changed over time. And I reserve the right to change them again.”
For whatever it’s worth, that Patriots victory in the AFC title game in January 2019 came two years after they beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. Once again, the Patriots won the coin flip and Brady guided them to a touchdown. Once again, that season’s MVP, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, never touched the ball in overtime.
The buzz circulating through the league meetings Monday was that an overtime rules change may still be a bit of a long shot, in part because the suggestions have been many and varied. Some wonder with legitimate reason whether a move to grant each team a possession in overtime would spark similar arguments later if teams that win the coin toss eventually score — and win — on their second OT possession without the opponent getting a chance to answer. What then?
“Are we always making sure that both teams get the same opportunity?” Poles said. “Those are the kinds of discussions that are being had. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”
In some pockets, a collection of coaches and league executives favor leaving things alone. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, for instance, is content with the status quo. Tomlin, who is on the league’s competition committee, labels himself “a traditionalist” and “a sudden death advocate.”
Leave things be, he says.
“I don’t fear sudden death,” Tomlin said. “And I never have. … I just think (over) 60 minutes (of regulation) everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So win the game.”
Still, Tomlin understands the other side of this argument too.
“I certainly sense there’s a desire to do something,” he said. “Whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen.”
In the case of January’s highly-scrutinized Chiefs-Bills finish, many have stressed that all the Bills needed to do in overtime to put the ball back in Allen’s hands was make a defensive stop. They failed to do so and therefore reaped what they sowed.
After all, a week later in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs again went to overtime and again won the coin toss. But the Bengals intercepted Mahomes on the opening drive and turned that takeaway into a game-winning field goal drive — and a Super Bowl trip.
That has only added fuel to the argument of traditionalists, who favor keeping things just as they are.
The pushback to that way of thinking, however, is basic, arguing that in the AFC divisional round, the Chiefs shaky defense — which allowed a pair of go-ahead 75-yard touchdown drives on the Bills’ final two series — never had to pass the same test the Bills’ defense failed. And they didn’t have to pass that test in big part because the Chiefs won the coin toss.
By extension, Allen, one of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks, didn’t get an opportunity to continue his hot streak, didn’t get to extend a truly entertaining playoff show and was ultimately left delivering a sardonic jibe from the seats of the NFL Honors show as he continued to come to grips with his heartbreak.
Maybe in the future, maybe as soon as the next playoffs, such controversial moments will be in the rearview mirror. Maybe the league will move Tuesday to enact change and to provide teams equal opportunity to score on their first drive of overtime.
Then again, maybe not.
With as many times as Poles has gone back and forth, he sees himself still favoring the current system. But he acknowledged Monday he’s close to 50-50 on the matter and wouldn’t object to whatever is decided this week.
“I go back to how this conversation is impacted by quarterback play,” Poles said. “That’s why I understand why there might be a lean toward both teams having possessions. Ultimately, I think that’s what everyone wants to see. From a fan’s vantage point, from an entertainment standpoint, that’s what people want. It’s like, ‘Hey, I want my guy to have the ball.’”
Review: Is It Worth Checking into ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway?
I was tempted to invite someone under thirty to Plaza Suite just for the blank expressions. Neil Simon! No? The Walter Matthau movie! Nothing? Sarah Jessica Parker! Yeah, that gal from Sex and the City and the other thing I didn’t see. Broadway often makes me feel older than I am, and this substandard return of a very standard 1968 comedy is no exception.
Unless my imaginary millennial’s grandparents forced them to watch VHS tapes of The Odd Couple and The Goodbye Girl, the name Neil Simon probably means nothing to them. His last Broadway hit (Lost in Yonkers) was during the Clinton Administration; his first was under Kennedy. The Boomer Judd Apatow, Simon ruled comedy for decades, churning out massively popular plays, films, and books for musicals. Now we get a starry revival of the gag-stuffed Plaza Suite, three one-acts set in Room 719 at the titular grand hotel. Is it time to reappraise the father of all dad jokes, or heap scorn on his sitcommy oeuvre?
The first thing I should report about Plaza Suite is that Matthew Broderick is at peak Broderick. Theater people will understand this is not good news. It means that he’s delivering yet another bland, mousy smudge of a performance, squeaking his lines, looking like someone poured pudding in his loafers. His three characters were originated by George C. Scott on Broadway and later filmed by Matthau. Between those icons of comically stodgy masculinity, Broderick is a limp and wet puppy, framing everything in quotation marks and winks as if to say, I’m acting like I’m acting. His depressed, philandering businessman, his sleazy Hollywood player, his rage-prone father of the bride—none is remotely convincing or fleshed out. Well, the film producer is an ingratiating weasel, so that’s in the approximate universe.
Faced with this acting void, a.k.a. her husband, Parker gamely attempts pluck and passion as a series of unfulfilled wives and mothers. Her approach to each woman—a chattering, cheated-on wife, a bored, married New Jerseyite, and a neurotic mother of a bride who gets cold feet—is sweet and sympathetic but lacking comic verve and dignity. Anyone who has caught even a bit of SATC knows that Parker’s forte is the sensible, sensitive gal pal, not a quip-slinging suburban diva. (For a master class in how to balance pathos and wisecracks, Maureen Stapleton’s turn in the film is exemplary.)
For both actors, Plaza Suite ought to be a wonderful workout, a chance to show off versatility while nailing Simon’s well-crafted yuks. Instead, it feels like community theater for rich people, amateurish despite the deluxe sets and costumes (by John Lee Beatty and Jane Greenwood, respectively). When you leave Neil Simon feeling protective of his literary reputation, you know something’s gone terribly wrong. One example: In the first vignette, Sam confesses to Karen that he’s been having an affair with his secretary—on their wedding anniversary, no less. In shock, Karen offers to pour a cup of coffee:
SAM
Oh, come on, Karen, don’t play “Aren’t we civilized.” Call me a bastard. Throw the coffee at me.
KAREN
You’re a bastard. You want cream and sugar?
Even a lousy actor could make that work: Holler the first sentence, then speak the second with benumbed politeness. Parker, maybe encouraged by director (but normally actor) John Benjamin Hickey into a misguided stab at realism, mutters both lines on the same level and gets a fraction of the laughs.
Cheap as the jokes about marriage, room service, and flaky children may be, the set-ups and punchlines deserve respect. How I longed for hungrier actors to strike sparks from this old playbook: If Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy had starred, we would have left thinking Neil Simon was the frigging Shakespeare of the marital zinger. Imagine a bad Burt Bacharach cover band. The tunes are retro fun; it goes nicely with a cocktail and a companion. But the piano player is all thumbs, and the singer is pitchy and weak.
Not that it matters to a general audience, desperate for even a pale ghost of levity after four years of Trump, two-plus years of pandemic, and a land war in Europe. They’ve paid money already convinced that Broderick is brilliant and has amazing romantic and comic chemistry with Parker. If those two sat there in pajamas and told knock-knock jokes for two hours, people would be rolling in the aisles. An average ticket price of $212.67 will make a person believe anything. It can turn a Best Western into the Four Seasons.
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — New teachers in Missouri might not get the pay raise the governor was hoping for after some Republican lawmakers are hesitant about the plan.
Chairman of the House Budget Committee Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said Monday, for now, he’s removing the governor’s request of raising the starting teacher salary out of next year’s budget. His reasoning is that he’s unsure of the long-term effects not only for school districts but also for the state.
“Do we need to pay teachers more?” Smith said to committee members. “Absolutely. Is this the right way to do it? I’m not sure.”
The starting salary for teachers in the Show-Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average.
“It’s really hard, especially when you’re on the border, to stay in Missouri and work when you could go across the border and make more,” said Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City). “This was simply a minor boost to those making the least amount of money.”
Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers during his State of the State address in January he wants to pay $38,000 for new educators.
“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth years,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable, and we must do better.”
Smith agrees something needs to be done but isn’t sure if this is the right approach.
“This piece does nothing for the compression that would be caused between starting teachers and tenured teachers,” Smith said. “So, the ones that have been there for a while would not be receiving any increase related to this, it would just be for new teachers.”
Under Parson’s recommendation, the state would be responsible for 30% of the raise while the remaining portion would be from the district.
“I would love to see us discuss this more because there are some little school districts out there that this gave them a lot of heartburn, that this gave them some genuine stomach-turning,” said Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly).
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) estimates roughly 4,000 teachers throughout the state make between $25,000 and $35,000 a year.
Here’s a look at teachers’ salaries in neighboring states:
Arkansas:
- Starting salary: $35,201 – 49th in the nation
- Average salary: $50,457 – 47th in the nation
Iowa
- Starting salary: $37,992 – 35th in the nation
- Average salary: $54,096 – 34th in the nation
Kansas
- Starting salary: $38,314 – 33rd in the nation
- Average salary: $51,320 – 44th in the nation
Illinois
- Starting salary: $40,484 – 22nd in the nation
- Average salary: $68,083 – 12th in the nation
“What I see here is instead of trying to do something to address this shortage is again, we’re passing that buck,” Nurrenbern said. “What’s really startling is where we are going to be in five years from now. If we don’t start to address something soon, I’m afraid of where we could land.”
Smith said he’s willing to put the $22 million that would cover the increase back into the budget if that’s what the General Assembly wants.
“I will say now, and I will say as often as we talk about this, that I do think we need to do something about teacher pay in Missouri. That’s clear,” Smith said. “I’m not sure this is the best approach I’ve heard.”
Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) said he spoke with educators in his district who offer extra pay to teachers who help and coach extra-curricular activities.
“If we take that approach from a state standpoint, I think we can address this without it being the can of worms that we would open by doing it the way it was structured,” Cupps said.
The budget committee will meet later this week to add changes to the proposed legislation, where members could add the raise back into the budget.
Lawmakers have previously argued Missouri has one of the best pension systems for teachers in the country, but in order to be vested, they must be in the classroom for at least five years. Missouri has the highest contribution rate out of its surrounding states, according to TeacherPension.org.
Missouri:
- Teachers’ contribution 14.5%
- Employer matches that, 14.5%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Illinois
- Teachers’ contribution: 9.81%
- Vesting period: 10 years
Arkansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Kansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Iowa
- Teachers’ contribution: 6.2%
- Vesting period: 7 years
The budget must be approved by both the House and the Senate by May 6.
