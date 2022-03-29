News
Spoelstra’s Heat rotation changes subtle, significant, and for one night, successful
The changes were subtle but significant.
The choices were complex but compulsory.
The result was productive and positive.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Miami Heat went into the laboratory out of both desperation and determination.
For at least one night, change was good.
“Look,” coach Erik Spoelstra said after his reformulation, “these are tough decisions and there’s a lot of different things that could work. We just felt at this time, this particular time, that these moves may clean up some things with the rotation.”
So Duncan Robinson out as starter, Max Strus in.
The comebacks of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris put on hold in favor of the reliability of Gabe Vincent and more minutes for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.
Substitutions made swifter to keep legs fresher.
A four-game losing streak can create desperation. But based on the comments offered in the wake of Monday night’s 123-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the reformulation well could endure in Wednesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics and beyond.
“We made a few tweaks,” Butler said, “and got back to who we are — guarding somebody, playing in the open floor, making shots, sharing the ball with one another. That’s the way the way, that we want to look, and the way we want to play.”
With Oladipo and Morris mostly efficient in the midrange, spacing had grown problematic as Oladipo returned earlier in the month from May quadriceps surgery and Morris earlier in the month from a 58-game absence due to whiplash.
On Monday night at FTX Arena, the Heat operated in space against the Kings and the difference was tangible.
“It corrects a lot of our spacing,” Butler said of the reworked rotation. “It lets everybody know where the ball has to go and where everybody’s supposed to be at on the floor. And it just made everybody so much more comfortable, just because everybody knew where they were going to be, where the ball was going to go, so there was no questions that needed to be asked.”
As is his wont, Spoelstra downplayed any notion of permanence.
“I think we all just have to have empathy and grace for some of these changes, for the guys that didn’t necessarily play [Monday], and an understanding that we have a roster full of proven, capable guys,” he said, as the Heat turn their attention to the three-game trip that continues from Boston for games against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
“And we’re going to need everybody, particularly as we get this final push. And getting into the playoffs, a lot of this is going to be matchup based. But for this particular time, we had to do some things, and we’ll just keep an open mind to what we may need to do moving forward.”
The ancillary moves with Robinson, Strus, Vincent came with priority of creating comfort for Butler, Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
“I felt like [Monday] we got our spacing right and we’ve seen that it works,” Adebayo said, “and guys start to believe in that.
“I’m more of a playmaker, so if there’s four guys are in the paint and two of ‘em are our men, we’ve got to force up bad shots and there’s no fluidity to our game. And I’m a big part of that. So having space helps me because I can get guys involved and also assert myself.”
Robinson appeared to adjust without issue, scoring 15 off the bench on 5-of-8 3-point shooting against the Kings.
“The only thing that really changes, maybe, is who I’m playing with. But just still try to be aggressive and do what I do,” he said. “I’m pretty comfortable playing with anybody. At this point in the season, we’re all pretty familiar with each other, so not much of an adjustment, really.”
For one night, what was new made the Heat successful again.
“We finally put some points on the board,” Spoelstra said. “That’s been frustrating for all of us. And we need to continue to get better. But the ball and body movement was better. Less holding. We were moving the ball. Guys were able to play to their strengths. But it was less stagnant, for sure.
“And, again, it’s not an indictment on anybody. Sometimes these things can be chemistry things. Sometimes it’s just the flow of certain guys playing off of each other.”
Poll: Trump leads Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.
If the 2024 presidential election were held right now, the poll finds Trump getting 47 percent support compared to 41 percent for Biden. Twelve percent of voters are undecided.
Vice President Harris performs even worse in a hypothetical match-up with Trump. Forty-nine percent said they would choose Trump, while 38 percent said they would support Harris.
The poll, while very early, portends trouble for Democrats in their 2024 effort to maintain control of the White House after taking it back less than two years ago. Trump has repeatedly hinted that he’s considering another bid for the presidency and remains deeply popular among the GOP’s conservative base.
Even if Trump and Biden choose not to run in 2024, Democrats may face some challenges. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found Harris leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a current favorite for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, by a scant 2-point margin.
In that scenario, Harris takes 40 percent support to DeSantis’s 38 percent support.
Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said that Trump’s early leads over both Harris and Biden speak less to the former president’s popularity and more to Biden and his administration’s current challenges with voters.
The poll found Biden’s current approval at just 39 percent, while majorities of respondents said that both the U.S. economy and the country as a whole are on the wrong track.
“I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now,” Penn said. “That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers.”
Trump remains the favorite for the 2024 GOP nod, with 59 percent of Republican voters saying they would support him should he take another shot at the White House. Former Vice President Mike Pence and DeSantis are statistically tied for second place, garnering 11 percent and 10 percent support, respectively.
In the event that Trump doesn’t run again, however, DeSantis supplants Pence as the favorite. In that scenario, 28 percent of Republican voters say they would back DeSantis, while 24 percent say they would support Pence.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is the only other would-be Republican candidate to score double-digits in the poll. Ten percent of GOP voters say they would choose him, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.
The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 1,990 registered voters was conducted on March 23-24. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.
The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military said Tuesday it would “fundamentally” cut back operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end a grinding and brutal war into view.
Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant to increase trust in the talks after several rounds of failed negotiations to halt the conflict that has devolved into a bloody campaign of attrition.
Fomin said Moscow had decided to “fundamentally … cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
That appeared to be a goodwill gesture, but also comes as Russia’s troops have become bogged down and struggled to make major advances on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance, thwarting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aim of a quick military victory.
Ukraine’s military said it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv, though the Pentagon said it could not corroborate Russia’s claim.
Earlier talks, held in person in Belarus or by video, failed to make progress on ending a more than month-long war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.
But Fomin suggested there had been progress Tuesday, saying “negotiations on preparing an agreement on Ukraine’s neutrality and non-nuclear status, as well as on giving Ukraine security guarantees, are turning to practical matters.”
Ukraine’s team, meanwhile, set out a detailed framework for a future peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to NATO’s an “attack on one is an attack on all” principle.
Ukraine would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, which was seized by Russia in 2014, with both countries agreeing not to use their armed forces to resolve the issue in the meantime.
Russia’s views on the proposals were not immediately clear.
Ahead of the talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was prepared to declare its neutrality. Moscow has demanded that the country drop any hope of joining the NATO alliance, which it sees as a threat. Zelenskyy also said he was open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas — comments that might lend momentum to negotiations.
But even as the negotiators assembled in Istanbul, Russian forces hit an oil depot in western Ukraine and demolished a government building in the south, with several deaths.
A missile struck the oil depot late Monday, the second attack on oil facilities in a region that has been spared the worst of the fighting. On Tuesday morning, an explosion blasted a hole in a nine-story administration building in Mykolaiv, a southern port city that Russia has unsuccessfully tried to capture.
Seven people died in the missile attack and 22 were wounded, Zelenskyy said in an address to Danish lawmakers.
“It’s terrible. They waited for people to go to work” before striking the building, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim. “I overslept. I’m lucky.”
In other developments:
— The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog arrived in Ukraine to try to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities. Russian forces have taken control of the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear accident, and of the active Zaporizhzhia plant, where a building was damaged in fighting.
— Russia has destroyed more than 60 religious buildings across the country in just over a month of war, with most of the damage concentrated near Kyiv and in the east, Ukraine’s military said in a post Tuesday.
— Bloomberg News said it has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus. Customers in both countries won’t be able to access any Bloomberg financial products and trading functions for Russian securities were disabled in line with international sanctions, it said.
— In the room at the Istanbul talks was Roman Abramovich, a longtime ally of Putin who has been sanctioned by Britain and the EU. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Chelsea Football Club owner has been serving as an unofficial mediator approved by both countries — but mystery about his role has been deepened by reports that he may have been poisoned during an earlier round of talks.
In fighting that has devolved into a back-and-forth stalemate, Ukrainian forces retook Irpin, a key suburb northwest of the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskyy said late Monday. But he warned that Russian troops were regrouping to take the area back.
He also lashed out at Western countries, which he has repeatedly accused of not going far enough to punish Moscow with sanctions or support Ukraine. Western hesitancy in providing weapons makes those nations partially responsible for the destruction wrought, he said.
“Fear always makes you an accomplice,” he said.
As well as Irpin, Ukrainian forces also seized back control of Trostyanets, south of Sumy in the northeast, after weeks of Russian occupation that has left a landscape devastated by war.
Arriving in the town Monday shortly afterward, The Associated Press saw the bodies of two Russian soldiers lay abandoned in the woods and Russian tanks lay burned and twisted. A red “Z” marked a Russian truck, its windshield fractured, near stacked boxes of ammunition. Ukrainian forces piled atop a tank flashed victory signs. Dazed residents lined up amid charred buildings seeking aid.
It was unclear where the Russian troops went, under what circumstances they fled and whether the town will remain free of them.
Ukraine, meanwhile, said it would try to evacuate civilians from three southern cities on Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said humanitarian corridors would run from heavily bombed Mariupol as well as Enerhodar and Melitopol. The latter two cities are under Russian control, but Vereshchuk didn’t say whether Moscow had agreed to the corridors.
Putin’s ground forces have become bogged down because of the stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what Western officials say are Russian tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems.
In response, Russia appeared to be concentrating more on Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for eight years, the official said.
In a further indication of that shift, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that “liberating Donbas” was Moscow’s main military goal.
Shoigu, whose few public appearances this month raised questions about his health and whereabouts, told top military officials that Russia had largely completed the first stage of its operation and was shifting to “the main goal — the liberation of Donbas.”
While that presents a possible face-saving exit strategy for Putin, it has also raised Ukrainian fears the Kremlin aims to split the country, forcing it to surrender a swath of its territory. Still, Zelenskyy’s comments that he was open to compromise on the region indicated a possible path for negotiations.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
City leaders consider $37 M in federal funds for north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Top St. Louis City leaders will meet later today to once again consider a plan to spend millions of federal dollars for improvements in north St. Louis. The city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, is considering the plan.
It’s being proposed by Board of Alderman President, Lewis Reed. He along with mayor Tishaura Jones and City Comptroller, Darlene Green are on the “E&A” Board. The meeting is set to be held virtually at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Last week the “E&A” Board approved an $87 million citywide capital improvements plan, but a vote on Reed’s proposal was delayed after our post-dispatch partners report that concerns were raised by Comptroller Green. We understand that a majority of the capital improvements plan is being paid for by federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Reed’s $39 million proposal is also being funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Reed calls his proposal a “critical funding bill for job creation and healthy living in north St. Louis”. Today’s agenda says board members will introduce and discuss proposed additional amendments and technical changes to Reed’s bill.
After last week’s E&A meeting, Reed canceled a special Board of Aldermen meeting set for last Friday where the capital improvements plan could have received final approval. Reed’s Legislative Director Mary Goodman told the Post that the capital improvements plan will not move forward until Reed’s plan is ok’d by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
We will see what happens today.
