St. Louis man sentenced for providing intel to drug ring that resulted in murders
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who turned on his own gang associates by providing information to a cocaine trafficking ring, which led to several shootings and murders, was sentenced Monday to 45 years in federal prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri, Charles “Man Man” Thompson pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Thompson, who was incarcerated in a Missouri state prison between 2012 and 2016, provided information to members of what prosecutors called “a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization.” At the time, Thompson was a member of the Blumeyer gang, a rival to this drug trafficking ring.
The information Thompson provided to the ring was about members and associates of his own gang, prosecutors said. With this information, the cocaine ring tracked down and either shot or killed several members of the Blumeyer gang.
During trial, prosecutors had alleged Thompson turned on his fellow gang members to further his own ambition. He’d hoped to become a significant drug trafficker in St. Louis after getting out of prison and expected the drug trafficking ring to supply him with cocaine and be the point-man in the area.
Thompson’s information was responsible for the following acts of violence: the shootings of Terrell Beasley on July 1, 2013 and Aug. 8, 2013; the shooting of Anthony Anderson on Dec. 23, 2013; the murders of Robert Parker and Clara Walker on Dec. 29, 2013; the murder of Michail Gridiron on Jan. 21, 2014; and the murder of Dion Stovall on March 5, 2014.
After Thompson was released from state prison, the cocaine ring supplied him with drugs to distribute in the St. Louis area.
Meanwhile, a federal grand jury indicted Anthony Jordan in Aug. 2015 for the murders Parker, Walker, and Gridiron. Jordan is also accused of killing six other people and being involved in the deaths of two others.
NFL coaches rave about Mike McDaniel’s prospects as Dolphins’ head coach
For a first-time head coach that had some question whether he could lead from such a role, Mike McDaniel sure has the respect of some of the NFL’s top coaches that know him best.
With the league’s team owners, coaches, general managers and other executives gathering at The Breakers, many spoke highly of the Miami Dolphins’ coaching hire and believe he has the tools to excel in a lead role.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay had a six-game losing streak against San Francisco 49ers teams when McDaniel was either offensive coordinator or run-game coordinator, before McVay finally broke through in last postseason’s NFC Championship Game en route to the Super Bowl.
“Really smart coach,” said McVay, who was also worked on the same offensive staff as McDaniel in Washington from 2011 to 2013. “Sees the game from an all-22 perspective. The things that they’ve done — [49ers coach Kyle Shanahan] is one of the best to do it — he’s got such a creative mindset, and their understanding how to move, manipulate some of the defensive structures and put their offensive players in advantageous situations.
“That’s exactly what Mike’s going to bring to Miami. There’s a clear-cut vision. He and [Dolphins general manager Chris Grier] have done a great job onboarding some really special players. Being able to address some spots, whether it’s up front or on the perimeter, add some playmakers in the backfield. It’s going to be fun to watch the Dolphins’ offense.”
The most noteworthy additions were speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, bringing a dynamic playmaker, and left tackle Terron Armstead, who begins to solidify his side of the offensive line.
McVay and McDaniel were on that loaded, young offensive staff in Washington about a decade ago, along with other current head coaches in Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers). They were all under Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s father who was head coach in Washington from 2010-13.
LaFleur noticed a strong work ethic in McDaniel during those years that was a telling sign he’d one day reach his current position in Miami.
“It’s really fun to see guys that work and grind and are so humble and you see that hard work pay off,” LaFleur said on Tuesday. “Certainly, I think he is a bright mind. I think he’ll do a phenomenal job because he cares about people and he’s genuine. I don’t ever see him losing that.”
Kyle Shanahan, who had 14 years on the same staffs as McDaniel with the last five while Shanahan has led the 49ers, has made numerous remarks about his impact in San Francisco.
“His mind is always moving,” Shanahan previously told reporters. “The ideas he comes up with are so fresh and new. [He’s] a cool guy to have on the staff. He’s a lot smarter than most of us. He dumbs it down for us and kind of gets us all on the same page, and it’s just a good combination with him and all the rest of the coaches.”
Pete Carroll, a seasoned Super Bowl-winning coach with the Seattle Seahawks, has had his share of battles in the NFC West against the mastermind ways McDaniel gets playmakers the ball in space and creates an effective ground game.
“His name has been leveling up for some time now,” Carroll said. “A unique running football team when he was in charge of all that stuff. It was innovative, innovative to the point that you can tell that something was different, so I think all the scuttlebutt of his makeup and his unique aspects he brings, I think he’s shown it. There’s no telling how that’s going to show up in overall football effectiveness.”
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has not only had to go against McDaniel within his division, but he considered him for offensive coordinator when he got the job in Arizona in 2019, two years before he received the promotion for the same title in San Francisco.
“When I came into the league, I was interested in him possibly being our offensive coordinator,” Kingsbury said. “I heard such great things about him – run game, what he did there in San Francisco. … Very, very smart. I expect him to come in and create a great environment and really have a great offense.”
NFL owners approve rule change for OT — but just in the playoffs
The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.
Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.
Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.
The Titans had recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.
But the owners, perhaps believing the Tennessee suggestion was too gimmicky, went with the other proposal.
Under previous rules, the 10-minute overtime in the regular season only continued if the team getting the ball first failed to score or kicked a field goal. Should the side receiving the kickoff make a field goal, the team that first played defense would get a possession in which it can score a touchdown and win, or kick a field goal and play would continue — if time allowed.
In the postseason, when there are no ties, overtimes continue until someone has more points.
Since the previous overtime rule was instituted for the regular season in 2012, the team that wins the coin toss has won the game half of the time (76 of 152 games). However, both teams have had at least one possession in 82% of the games (124 of 152).
Those numbers change a bit in the postseason. Since 2010, when that rule was instituted for the playoffs, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on an opening possession touchdown, and 10 of 12 have been won by the team that won the coin toss.
Severe weather is expected south of St. Louis Wednesday
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hold on to your hats, lawn furniture, trashcans, over the next two days. Wind and storms are the big concerns, especially on Wednesday. Tuesday is expected to be fairly mild, mainly dry (although a spot shower is possible), and rather breezy at times.
The highest potential for severe weather with this outbreak will once again be well south of St. Louis and that’s where the greatest potential for tornadoes and hail will reside. This is mostly a strong wind and heavy rain event.
There is a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere for storms tomorrow, but not a lot of instability. This should make the storm threat Wednesday much more focused on bursts of strong, intense winds and much less on tornadoes and hail.
Even before any thunderstorms arrive, very gusty winds will overspread the area late tonight into Wednesday morning. Some spots may see gusts approach 50 mph during the morning.
Timeline for severe weather near St. Louis:
- 6:00 am – 10:00 am Stong winds in counties west far west of St. Louis
- 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Strong thunderstorms near St. Louis. Then storms move east.
The storm threat will ramp up just after sunrise for counties far west of St. Louis. Strong wind gusts are expected between 6:00 am and 10:00 am. Areas near St. Louis may see strong thunderstorms between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The storm threat will then shift east of the metro during the afternoon.
There is some chance for a few severe storms over eastern Kansas late this evening into tonight. The risk for strong to severe storms will slide east and build south Wednesday.
