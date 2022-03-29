News
This Illinois city beat out Chicago as the least affordable place in the country
CHICAGO — The background checking company, Good Hire, analyzed data from 155 US cities, with a labor force of more than 150,000, to find the best cities for opportunity and affordability in 2022.
To no major surprise, Los Angeles took first place as the least affordable city in the country.
New York also made the list as the 8th most expensive city.
The third largest city in the county, Chicago, did not make the top 10 for an expensive city, but rather came in as 108th on the list of most affordable cities. St. Louis is a lot more affordable. It is ranked as the 21st most affordable city to live and work in.
The Illinois city that was listed as the 9th least affordable city in the nation was Rockford.
Good Hire says the following factors were used for the lists:
- Wage Growth (20% weight)
- Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
- Job Growth (20% weight)
- Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
- Renter Affordability (15% weight)
- Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
- Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)
Here are the top 10 Most Affordable Cities
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Reno, NV
- Provo, UT
- Madison, WI
- Huntsville, AL
- Charleston, SC
- Fayetteville, AR
- Ogden, UT
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Spartanburg, SC
Here are the top 10 least affordable cities
- Los Angeles, CA
- Hartford, CT
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Bakersfield, CA
- Shreveport, LA
- Modesto, CA
- El Paso, TX
- New York, NY
- Rockford, IL
- McAllen, TX
The study also names America’s best job markets and the most affordable housing markets for 2022.
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.
Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot.
The latest expansion, regardless of people’s health, allows an extra shot to millions more Americans — and the question is whether everyone who’s eligible should rush out and get it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in.
The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant. Two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death, CDC data show.
But an omicron sibling is causing causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe — and spreading in the U.S. — even as vaccination has stalled. About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and half of those eligible for a first booster haven’t gotten one.
Pfizer had asked the FDA to clear a fourth shot for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults “to provide flexibility” for the government to decide who really needs one.
There’s limited evidence to tell how much benefit another booster could offer right now. FDA made the decision without input from its independent panel of experts that has wrestled with how much data is required to expand shots.
“There might be a reason to top off the tanks a little bit” for older people and those with other health conditions, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who wasn’t involved in the government’s decision.
But while he encourages older friends and relatives to follow the advice, the 50-year-old Wherry — who is healthy, vaccinated and boosted — doesn’t plan on getting a fourth shot right away. With protection against severe illness still strong, “I’m going to wait until it seems like there’s a need.”
None of the COVID-19 vaccines are as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus. Also, protection against milder infections naturally wanes over time. But the immune system builds multiple layers of defense and the type that prevents severe illness and death is holding up.
During the U.S. omicron wave, two doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a ventilator or death — and a booster pushed that protection to 94%, the CDC recently reported. Vaccine effectiveness was lowest — 74% — in immune-compromised people, the vast majority of whom hadn’t gotten a third dose.
U.S. health officials also looked to Israel, which during the omicron surge opened a fourth dose to people 60 and older at least four months after their last shot. Preliminary data posted online last week suggested some benefit: Israeli researchers counted 92 deaths among more than 328,000 people who got the extra shot, compared to 232 deaths among 234,000 people who skipped the fourth dose.
What’s far from clear is how long any extra benefit from another booster would last, and thus when to get it.
“The ‘when’ is a really difficult part. Ideally we would time booster doses right before surges but we don’t always know when that’s going to be,” said Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Plus, a longer interval between shots helps the immune system mount a stronger, more cross-reactive defense.
“If you get a booster too close together, it’s not doing any harm — you’re just not going to get much benefit from it,” said Wherry.
The newest booster expansion may not be the last: Next week, the government will hold a public meeting to debate if everyone eventually needs a fourth dose, possibly in the fall, of the original vaccine or an updated shot.
As for updating vaccines, studies in people — of omicron-targeted shots alone or in combination with the original vaccine — are underway. The National Institutes of Health recently tested monkeys and found “no significant advantage” to using a booster that targets just omicron.
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
The Associated Press
UnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group and delve deeper into home health, an area of care expected to grow as baby boomers age.
The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year.
UnitedHealth, which runs the nation’s largest health insurer, will add LHC Group Inc. to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers around the country.
LHC Group provides in-home health care to patients dealing with injuries, illnesses or chronic conditions. The Lafayette, Louisiana, company has 964 locations in 37 states.
It provides nurses and home health aides who care out doctor treatment plans and therapists who offer physical, occupational and speech therapy. LHC also provides end-of-life hospice care through 170 locations.
Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years, a trend fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect this type of care to remain popular as the U.S. population ages and more people become eligible for government-funded Medicare coverage for people who are 65 and over or those who have certain severe disabilities.
Patients generally prefer home health care. Technology improvements also allow for more care to be provided at home, and payers see the practice as a good alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers when possible.
Health insurers also have been emphasizing more regular care for their customers in order to keep people healthy and out of hospitals.
Last year, UnitedHealth rival and Humana spent $5.7 billion to expand its home health business.
UnitedHealth and Humana are the two largest providers of privately run Medicare Advantage plans in the United States. Together, they cover more than 11 million people.
Regulators and LHC Group shareholders still need to approve the acquisition.
Shares of LHC Group jumped 7% at the opening bell. Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc., a Dow Jones industrial average component, rose slightly.
Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump’s phone calls
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to a person familiar with the probe.
The gap extends from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and involves White House calls, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. It’s unclear if that gap includes White House cellphones.
It’s widely known that Trump had conversations on Jan. 6 with Republican lawmakers. House investigators are looking at whether the president was communicating during that time through other means, possibly through personal cellphones, or some other type of communication — like a phone passed to him by an aide or a burner phone. The committee has subpoenaed cellphone companies for records and is awaiting data. Trump had no immediate comment Tuesday, but he has previously disparaged the investigation.
The committee also is continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information.
But the lack of information about Trump’s calls is a frustrating challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. It also raises questions of whether Trump purposefully circumvented official channels to avoid records.
During the missing hours, Trump went to a rally at the Ellipse, spoke, then watched as the violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol, overwhelming police and marauded through the building for hours before they were finally kicked out and the building was declared secure at about 5:30 p.m. More than 700 people have been arrested in the violence.
Trump communicated with at least some lawmakers during the insurrection. He spoke, for example, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who asked him to call off the mob, according to Republican Rep. Jaime Lynn Herrera Beutler of Washington state, who said McCarthy told her about the call.
She said in a statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also said he spoke with the president in that time period, telling reporters: “I said, ’Mr. President, they’ve taken the vice president out. They want me to get off the phone. I gotta go.”
That call by Trump apparently first went to Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who then handed the phone to Tuberville.
The gap in records was previously reported by the AP. The exact length of time of the gap was first reported by The Washington Post.
The committee is focused on Trump’s actions that day because he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. The panel is also interested in the organization and financing of the rally that morning in Washington, D.C., where Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.
In many cases, the committee may not need direct confirmation from the White House about Trump’s calls. Lawmakers have already interviewed more than 500 witnesses, including several people in Trump’s inner circle who may be able to fill in those gaps. They are hampered, though, by the former president’s claims of executive privilege over his personal conversations, which have prompted many witnesses to refuse to answer some questions.
Committee members voted unanimously on Monday to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
