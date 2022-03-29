News
This year’s One Book/One Minnesota: A thriller, ‘The Secret of the Dreadwillow Carse’
Brian Farrey’s fantasy thriller “The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse” is the seventh title in the One Book/One Minnesota statewide book club.
The announcement was made Monday by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, acting as Minnesota Center for the Book (a program of the Library of Congress), presented in partnership with State Library Services.
Farrey is a two-time Minnesota Book Award winner and 2017 recipient of the McKnight Fellowship in children’s literature. “The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse” won the inaugural Minnesota Book Award for middle grade literature in 2017.
Beginning March 28, through May 15, Minnesotans are invited to read the featured book through their local libraries, which will have access to reading guides and virtual book club discussions. Readers can access the ebook and audiobook free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks.
In addition to digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries and independent bookstores across the state.
All readers are invited to participate in a virtual statewide discussion with the author at 1p.m. Wednesday, May 11. For information go to: thefriends.org/onebook.
“The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse,” centers on a desolate bog that people of the land try to ignore. They believe any monarch who enters will make the kingdom fall. Twelve-year-old Princess Jeniah believes the forbidding place could conceal a secret that might topple her family’s thousand-year reign.
— Mary Ann Grossmann
Ryan Poles says nixing the Larry Ogunjobi deal ‘tore me to pieces’ — and the timing may have cost the Chicago Bears alternatives
At the beginning of his first free agency as Chicago Bears general manager, Ryan Poles sat in the back of a car and had a conversation that he said “tore me to pieces.”
The Bears had agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, but a physical revealed an unexpected issue with the right foot Ogunjobi had surgically repaired in January.
Speaking Monday at the NFL’s annual meeting at The Breakers Palm Beach, Poles said he wouldn’t go into detail about the issue.
“But it wasn’t what it should have been,” he said in his first comments about the situation.
From a business perspective, Poles said the decision was very clear. He needed to tell Ogunjobi while they were in the car together why he wouldn’t be signing him to his first multiyear free-agent deal.
It surely was frustrating news for Ogunjobi, who had suffered the injury in a Cincinnati Bengals playoff game. But it also was a challenging start for the new GM.
“I’m going to listen to our doctors,” Poles said. “I’m going to look at the evidence and go with what I think is right for the organization. The toughest thing I’ve had to go through — it was emotionally draining — was to deny someone an opportunity when you have this verbal agreement that that’s what’s going to happen. … That was hard. Really hard. Because I was excited about him.”
The decision forced Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to regroup quickly.
The Bears agreed to the deal March 14, the first day of the free-agent negotiating period. Ogunjobi didn’t fail his physical until March 17.
During that span, Poles said the Bears likely lost out on negotiating with potential replacements, and he wonders if everyone would have been helped if they had the medical information sooner.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations and I almost feel like the process is flawed a little bit where I wish we could have some of these images and some of the physical done before (the agreement),” Poles said. “That’s going to be some type of rule change. I don’t know the process in getting that done. It’s probably something at a meeting like this in the future. But I think a lot of people were hurt just with the whole timing of it.”
The Bears pivoted to Los Angeles Chargers three-technique defensive tackle Justin Jones, a cheaper — but less effective — option.
Jones, who said Eberflus called him the night of March 17 and swayed him to pick the Bears instead of the Indianapolis Colts, has 4½ sacks over four seasons. Ogunjobi has 21½ sacks over five seasons.
Poles knew Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC West meetings with the Chargers. He called Jones tough and physical and said Jones “has an element of being destructive in both the run and the pass game.”
The Bears signed Jones to a two-year deal worth $12 million.
“You just have to adjust and adapt, and you always have alternatives,” Poles said. “Just like the draft, there’s a board, there are tags that are just stacked with different values, and you go to the next one. Or maybe you look across and you go to a different position.
“You just constantly have to stay on your toes, and we’re ready for that. It was a little bit of a shock, but we just adjusted and we went to the next player.”
It’s not the only adjusting Poles will have to do this offseason, as he learned Monday afternoon.
In the middle of his media session with Chicago reporters, Poles learned the Buffalo Bills had matched the Bears’ offer sheet for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Poles said the news “stinks.”
“We’re going to keep at it,” Poles said. “We’ve been in conversations with other people that are still out there too. There’s always work to be done, especially up front, so we’ll keep at it.”
As for Ogunjobi, Poles didn’t close the door on bringing the defensive tackle in on a deal — perhaps a lesser one — down the road.
“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet,” he said. “But it’s a conversation I would like to have.”
()
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars provoked intense opinions online, especially from comedians who felt it was an assault on their art.
“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.
The violent exchange began when Rock took verbal aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.
Will Smith, her husband, walked onto the stage and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.
Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act. Smith later won the best actor Oscar; Rock chose not to file a police report.
“Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges,” producer, director and actor Rob Reiner commented on Twitter.
George Takei said Smith’s losing his cool was a bad look when so many people were watching: “Many people, especially kids, look up to actors. Because of that, we have an obligation to try to be good role models. With celebrity comes responsibility.”
Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.
Some commentators noted that alopecia is a painful experience that many Black women go through and should not be joked about. Rock himself helped create the documentary “Good Hair,” exploring African American women and their relationship to their hair.
Nicki Minaj put herself in Pinkett Smith’s shoes. “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times?” she wrote on Twitter.
Many in the auditorium after the altercation came to support Smith, including Daniel Kaluuya, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. In the hours later, the hashtags #ProtectBlackWomen trended.
”Sometimes when you’re speaking about somebody’s wife, you can’t really help that. So that’s what I would say,” Mj Rodriguez told The AP at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
However unfunny Rock’s joke was, it paled in comparison to some awards show digs in years past, including from acerbic Ricky Gervais, who has skewered the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Judi Dench and Felicity Huffman.
Judd Apatow was highly critical of Smith in a now-deleted Twitter post, describing the attack “out of control rage and violence.” He noted that celebrities have been the target of jokes for decades: “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”
Richard Marx said no poor joke justified the response: “I guess millions of people can’t comprehend that no level of fame or accolades gives license to commit battery over a verbal joke.”
And Mark Hamill called the incident the ugliest Oscar moment ever, tweeting “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”
Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, wrote: “I know we’re all still processing, but the way casual violence was normalized tonight by a collective national audience will have consequences that we can’t even fathom in the moment.”
But former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien was among those making light of the situation, writing on Twitter: “Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”
___
The Associated Press’ Jill Dobson contributed to this report.
___
Mark Kennedy is at
___
For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit:
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
A 45-year-old Forest Lake man is jailed and accused of shooting a man during a fight at a bar in Arden Hills last week.
Eric Eugene Baker was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with felony first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Baker, who has nine prior felony convictions, is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.
Ramsey County sheriff’s office deputies were called to the shooting at Welsch’s Big Ten Tavern at 4703 Highway 10 around 12:30 a.m. on Friday and saw a bar patron holding napkins to the chest of a 36-year-old man. A deputy who took over first aid saw that he had a gunshot wound that was gushing blood when pressure was removed, charges say.
He was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where doctors removed part of his large intestine and colon, according to charges. He remains hospitalized.
Deputies spoke to a man at the bar who said Baker had asked him for a ride “to grab something,” the charges read. He drove Baker to Baker’s girlfriend’s apartment, where he was inside for about 10 to 15 minutes.
He said they returned to the bar, where he then saw Baker and another man physically fighting, according to the charges. The man fell to the floor.
Deputies found a single 9mm shell casing. Bar surveillance video shows Baker with a handgun moments before the fight, according to charges.
Further investigation led deputies to the DoubleTree by Hilton at 2540 Cleveland Ave. in Roseville. They spoke with a woman, who said she has a child with Baker, and after “repeated and extensive negotiations” he agreed to be taken into custody, according to the charges. Baker declined to provide a statement to authorities.
The woman told deputies that she got a phone call from Baker around 12:45 a.m. and that he said he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, according to charges. She said Baker went to her home around 2:30 a.m. and suggested they get a hotel room for the night so that his girlfriend wouldn’t find them. She said she rented a room in her name and later got a phone call from someone asking for Baker.
She said Baker grabbed the phone from her and that she later learned a sheriff’s deputy was on the other end of the line. Baker was arrested at the hotel wearing the same jeans and boots he had on at the time of the shooting, the charges say, and a black hooded sweatshirt he also had on was found in the hotel room.
The criminal complaint does not state why Baker and the man fought.
Baker’s felony convictions include aiding and abetting an offender, aiding and abetting theft, second-degree burglary and drug possession. A conviction for violation of controlled substance law makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition, according to charges.
