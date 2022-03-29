News
Twin Cities forecast calls for sloppy mix of snow, rain Wednesday through Thursday
A sloppy rain and snow mix is in the forecast for the Twin Cities beginning Wednesday and carrying over to Thursday.
The National Weather Service expects the snow, sleet, and freezing rain to fall primarily across central Minnesota & western Wisconsin. Slushy snow accumulations around an inch and light ice accumulations are possible. The spring storm is expected to bring several inches of snow and icy conditions to Duluth and the Arrowhead area of the state.
In the metro area it should begin Tuesday night with rain, mainly after 8 p.m., with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
More rain is expected Wednesday with winds at 10 to 20 mph out of the north. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph. More rain as well as snow may fall before 11 p.m.
Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high reaching to 39 degrees. And on Friday more sunshine is in the forecast, with a high near 47.
News
Seth Curry not planning on ankle surgery; Ben Simmons still ‘the mystery guy’
Seth Curry is not planning to undergo surgery on his ailing left ankle at the end of this season.
He is, however, planning to give it a month of rest – a month he doesn’t have now in the middle of the Nets’ late push for an NBA championship.
Curry doesn’t remember how he hurt his ankle but said it happened about a month before the blockbuster trade that sent him, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap at the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline.
He has missed four games with a left ankle injury, including three in a row from March 13-16. He then aggravated that injury after 12 minutes against the Utah Jazz on March 21 and sat the following game in Memphis against the Grizzlies on March 23.
The toughest part of Curry’s ankle injury is that it throws him off his pregame routine.
“It’s tough (to manage) just in the sense that I can’t do as much as I want to do every day, as far as just practice-wise and working on my game and getting extra work in,” he said. “It’s an interesting, tough experience, but I’ll get through it.”
Curry said the injury is painful to play through.
“Yeah, most of the time, yeah, honestly” he conceded. “We’re doing a good job of trying to manage it on off days and getting the proper amount of treatment.”
The Nets, however, will need him to continue to fight through the pain. There are only seven games left in the regular season before the play-in tournament, and Curry, who is shooting 48.5% from downtown and almost 70% on wide-open threes this season, is the Nets’ best shooter since Joe Harris is out for the season after undergoing a second surgery on his left ankle.
After Curry, the Nets’ shooters become significantly less reliable, which is why the Nets will continue to lean on him – even if they’re leaning on a bad left ankle.
“We definitely have to manage Seth here,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We don’t have the luxury to sit him all the time. If we have the choice, we really need (Seth), so we’ll see,” Nash said of his lead reserve. “We’ve just got to do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully, he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort.”
ALDRIDGE BACK
The Nets’ starting center doesn’t know what LaMarcus Aldrdige’s return from injury means for the Nets’ trio of starting-caliber centers.
Aldridge has been out with a right hip impingement since March 8. Drummond has been the starter since his arrival in Brooklyn, but Aldridge and Nic Claxton competed for the backup minutes.
In Aldridge’s absence, Claxton has shined, and Drummond has been a dominant rebounding and rim protecting presence. Now that Aldridge, a former perennial All-Star, is back, it’s unclear where he fits in the rotation. He did not play at all in the Nets’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets despite being listed as active for Sunday’s game.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Drummond said. “The rotations here have been different, so I don’t know how they really want to run the show when it comes to that. I know LA’s ready. I spoke to them today. I guess last game was just (his) first game back.
“He’s a professional at the end of the day. He knows what it takes to stay on the floor, what it takes to be prepared for games, when his number’s called he’s always prepared. So I don’t control what the narrative is on the whole rotation thing. I just play the game.”
BEN’S MOVING
When asked what the rehabbing Ben Simmons looks like in Nets practice, Drummond said: “Good, good. He’s moving around a little bit more. He looks good, he looks happy.”
But what exactly is Simmons doing in practice?
“In terms of what he’s doing, none of us know,” Drummond continued. “He’s the mystery guy. He comes in in sweats every day, and then God knows what he does after that. So hopefully he’s doing this recovery and he’s getting better each and every day. When we get him back, we get him back.”
Drummond said Simmons participates in walkthroughs and is able to pass the ball and move around.
“You guys (have) seen him during the game, he’s doing it,” he said. “That’s as much as he’s done.”
Curry agreed with Drummond that Simmons appears to be in good spirits.
“Seems like it, yeah,” he said. “He keeps saying he wants to be out there as fast as possible, but he’s in a good space, being around the team and soaking up the knowledge and locking into film sessions and doing everything he can do.”
Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut due to a herniated disk in his lower back. He has received an epidural and head coach Steve Nash said the injection helped alleviate some – but not all of – the pressure in his lower back.
News
Chiefs consider move to Kansas, Mark Donovan says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have recently considered crossing the state line to become the Kansas City, Kansas, Chiefs.
That’s according to a report from Kevin Clark of the Ringer after he spoke to Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach Tuesday morning.
Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch.
Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark)
Chiefs fans are watching, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have talked about relocating. In Nov. 2021, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move when the Kansas City Royals began eyeing a move to downtown.
“John Sherman was thoughtful enough to give us a heads up that they were going to make that announcement and that it was something they were considering,” Hunt told reporters at the time. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] sports complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”
Both teams’ lease on their stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex expires in 2031.
“Obviously, things change, and the way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time and we’re paying attention to that,” Hunt said.
The Chiefs completed a $375 million renovation on the stadium in 2010. They’ve also done various smaller projects in the past few years.
With new stadiums being built around the league, another renovation isn’t out of the question either.
“We’ve had beautiful stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that I’m sure we’ll want to incorporate into the stadium. One possibility will be another renovation of Arrowhead.”
News
St. Louis man sentenced for providing intel to drug ring that resulted in murders
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who turned on his own gang associates by providing information to a cocaine trafficking ring, which led to several shootings and murders, was sentenced Monday to 45 years in federal prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri, Charles “Man Man” Thompson pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Thompson, who was incarcerated in a Missouri state prison between 2012 and 2016, provided information to members of what prosecutors called “a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization.” At the time, Thompson was a member of the Blumeyer gang, a rival to this drug trafficking ring.
The information Thompson provided to the ring was about members and associates of his own gang, prosecutors said. With this information, the cocaine ring tracked down and either shot or killed several members of the Blumeyer gang.
During trial, prosecutors had alleged Thompson turned on his fellow gang members to further his own ambition. He’d hoped to become a significant drug trafficker in St. Louis after getting out of prison and expected the drug trafficking ring to supply him with cocaine and be the point-man in the area.
Thompson’s information was responsible for the following acts of violence: the shootings of Terrell Beasley on July 1, 2013 and Aug. 8, 2013; the shooting of Anthony Anderson on Dec. 23, 2013; the murders of Robert Parker and Clara Walker on Dec. 29, 2013; the murder of Michail Gridiron on Jan. 21, 2014; and the murder of Dion Stovall on March 5, 2014.
After Thompson was released from state prison, the cocaine ring supplied him with drugs to distribute in the St. Louis area.
Meanwhile, a federal grand jury indicted Anthony Jordan in Aug. 2015 for the murders Parker, Walker, and Gridiron. Jordan is also accused of killing six other people and being involved in the deaths of two others.
