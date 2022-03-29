News
UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 2OT
By DOUG FEINBERG
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — In a double-overtime thriller that put UConn’s record streak of women’s Final Four appearances at serious risk, Paige Bueckers came through for the Huskies — and earned a trip home to Minneapolis.
The sensational sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points after regulation, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 on Monday night to reach its 14th straight Final Four.
“Two days ago I said, ‘Win or go home,’ but we won and I’m still going home,” said Bueckers, who missed two months with a knee injury this season. “This is crazy. I’m just so excited no matter the location, no matter where it is.”
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5), who will face defending champion Stanford in the national semifinals on Friday night.
Bueckers returned last month from the left knee injury that sidelined her for 19 games, and in eight appearances before this one, she wasn’t quite the same. But against N.C. State, she looked like the player who was named AP Player of the Year in 2021. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Bridgeport Region.
“Thank God Paige came back, because she just gives everybody so much confidence and then everybody just kind of played and everybody took turns making plays,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It was just an amazing basketball game and it was a great showcase for our sport.”
Auriemma said it was one of the greatest games of his Hall of Fame career at UConn. The Huskies were ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 before the tournament; the Wolfpack were No. 3, and both talented rosters shined.
“It was just amazing. … No one wants to lose,” Auriemma said. “Everyone was making big play after big play. no one backed down from the moment. It’s a shame one of us had to lose. Would be great if both of us could go.”
N.C. State was within 86-84 late in the second OT. Christyn Williams made a free throw and then a layup with 21 seconds left to give UConn an 89-85 lead.
Jakia Brown-Turner — who had forced the second overtime on a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the first extra period — then made a layup to get the Wolfpack within two, but Williams converted a layup off the inbounds to seal the win.
UConn had lost senior center Dorka Juhasz to a forearm injury earlier in the game.
“This team has been through so much and it’s only made us stronger,” Bueckers said. “And if we see one of our sisters go down, we’re going to do it for her. We all love each other, we’re all so close. It just signifies what we’ve been through all year. Whole bunch of adversity, highs and lows, ups and downs. We stayed composed and we stayed together.”
Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State (32-4), and Elissa Cunane scored 18. Williams had 21 points for UConn and freshman Azzi Fudd had 19.
Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation. UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa was fouled with 28 seconds left and missed both free throws. On the ensuing possession, Diamond Johnson dribbled down the clock and drove before passing it back out to Kai Crutchfield, who was way off on a deep 3-pointer from the wing.
This was the first double-OT game in women’s NCAA Tournament history in the regional final or later. UConn won an overtime game for the first time in its storied tournament history; the Huskies had been 0-5 after regulation.
N.C. State was trying to reach the national semifinals for the second time in school history. The Wolfpack made it that far in 1998, beating the Huskies in the Elite Eight that season to advance. None of the current roster had been born then.
“This journey has been incredible and this team has done so much and accomplished so much,” said Cunane, a senior. “Although this is hurtful right now, proud of all we’ve done this season. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
Crutchfield, Raina Perez and Kayla Jones all came back this year using their extra COVID-19 season that was granted by the NCAA to try and lift the Wolfpack to new heights. They succeeded, advancing farther than the team had in 24 years.
“What a legacy they have now,” coach Wes Moore said. “Another step would have made it better.”
The Huskies dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues all season and had their most losses since 2012, including their first conference defeat in nine years and their first loss to an unranked team since 2012.
Things have been looking up for UConn since the team started getting healthy, starting with Bueckers.
INJURED HUSKY
UConn suffered a major blow when Juhasz went down in the first half with a scary-looking injury just above her left wrist. She was fouled on a putback attempt and landed awkwardly when she tried to put her hands down to brace her fall.
Juhasz was on the floor in tears and was helped back to the locker room with her team up by seven points. The Huskies extended the advantage to 10 before N.C. State cut it to 34-28 at the half.
She returned to the bench at the start of the fourth quarter dressed in warmups with with her arm in a sling.
“It was one of those, you’ve seen it before on TV and it wasn’t pretty,” Auriemma said. “They had a chance to see it up close. They were pretty shook up about it. You could see it in their faces.”
UP NEXT
UConn and Stanford have a storied history in the Final Four, having played five times in the national semifinals or championship game — most recently in 2014. UConn is 4-1, including a win in the Final Four in Minneapolis in 2005.
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: and and
News
Wellston demolishing vacant homes that can be death traps for firefighters
WELLSTON, Mo. — A long-abandoned home on Wells Avenue in Wellston finally came down today, making it the 33rd home to be demolished in the area in the last 12 months.
Neighbor Sara Ray complained about it to the You Paid For it Team twice in six months.
Wellston Councilman Samuel Shannon said Wellston has a long way to go, but he’s excited about the progress and assistance from companies like Equity Homes. “Everyone counts,” he said adding, “It’s not a matter of us tearing ‘em down. It’s just when we can tear them down.”
He said they’re often frustrated by the long legal process. He pointed to old Wellston High School, directly across the street from today’s demo. We could see boards broken loose and signs that people are living inside. Shannon says they’re working on getting ownership so they can take action here next.
“We know it’s an eyesore right now,” he said, “but we’re trying – we’re dealing with Normandy School for this property.”
Mid-County Fire Chief Brian Walsh says his firefighters can see the difference. He said Wellston is “…reducing the number as quickly as they can and as finances allow, but it’s certainly noticeable to us.”
We stood on a street where two more Wellston homes were recently demolished — on Valle Avenue as he said, “Knowing there’s not buildings here and over there makes it a lot safer for us.”
He’s a 37 -year veteran, who also worked for more than 30 years for the St. Louis Fire Department. His former colleague, St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson, died in January of this year checking for people inside a burning vacant home.
Walsh said, “People comment that maybe you shouldn’t be going inside vacant buildings, but we really don’t know that they are. We’d like to prove to ourselves it’s not occupied.”
St. Louis is also making progress in demolishing homes. According to the city’s demolition tracker, 44 have been torn down just this year.
And St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says he’s ready to implement his plan to safety rate every vacant home. His men and women begin a safety blitz this weekend – boots on the ground inspecting abandoned homes and entering life-saving details into a computer system for firefighters
News
UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women’s Final Four
By DOUG FEINBERG
There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women’s Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis.
With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
The Huskies extended their record streak to 14 seasons reaching the national semifinals and will face Stanford. Louisville plays South Carolina in the other semifinal Friday night.
Stanford and UConn have a storied history in the Final Four, having played five times in the national semifinals or championship game — most recently in 2014. UConn is 4-1, including a win in the Final Four in Minneapolis in 2005.
“All the coaches going to Minneapolis have really good players or we wouldn’t be there,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after his team won a double-overtime thriller over N.C. State — the fourth No. 1 seed.
Stanford is two wins away from repeating as champion and is playing in the Final Four for the 15th time.
“It’s crazy to say this but you’re always happy to go to the Final Four, but sometimes you’re like really happy. And I’m like really happy,” coach Tara VanDerveer said.
This year’s trip was easier for the Cardinal, who spent months living in hotels last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to have fans, because last year it was more fans than we had all year, but it still wasn’t the same atmosphere that it is now,” VanDerveer said. “We’ve had this on our radar all year. We’ve never really talked about going to the Final Four. We’ve talked about it but now we’re really going. It does not get old.”
Dawn Staley has the Gamecocks in the Final Four for the fourth time in seven seasons.
They fell just short of reaching the championship game last season when Aliyah Boston’s last-moment shot bounced off the rim and Stanford won 66-65.
Boston and her teammates have been driven to get another shot, but she hasn’t dwelled on those final painful seconds.
“I think part of growing up and maturing is being able to move on,” Boston said. “So that happened last season but that’s not something I can continue to think about or else there wouldn’t be any progress. So I’ve let go of that since last season and we’ve moved on.”
They’ll face a Louisville team that topped Michigan in the semifinals and reached the Final Four for the first time since 2018.
The Cardinals have been among the nation’s best all season, ranked near the top of the AP Top 25 for most of the year. Led by sophomore Hailey Van Lith, who scored 22 points against the Wolverines, Jeff Walz’s team will try to win its first national championship.
___
AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: and and
News
Proposed McBride home development passes first vote in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A proposed McBride home development would bring in about 100 additional homes to Highway FF and Highway W in Jefferson County.
The proposal would take over a polo field. In about a mile stretch of roadway on the highway, there have been approximately 800 new homes built in the last several years.
The bill passed the first reading during Monday night’s county council meeting with a vote of 4-3.
“Any high-density housing will compromise the integrity of the environment, the community, and it’s just a beautiful area,” Denise Kasten said. She lives near the proposed development and is strongly against it.
She said she and a group of about 300 neighbors are concerned the new development would harm the environment, increase traffic, and claim there isn’t enough being done to prevent flooding from happening in the area again.
“What we’re asking for is responsible expansion in northern Jefferson county,” she said.
The Hoene family has been farming on land across from the proposed development for more than 120 years. They said when the other new developments were built, they had to stop farming because water runoff made their land too moist to farm.
“At this rate of development accompanied with flooding and water flow issues, how can we guarantee the farm can be a revenue for our family’s sixth-generation?” Sam Hoene asked the county council during public comment Monday.
“There has been a drainage issue with the most recent development that they have built that has affected some of our acres,” Bradley Hoene said.
Eric Larson, the director of Jefferson County’s Department of Code Enforcement said the proposal has met county codes and an independent traffic study was completed.
“Jefferson county is growing, and I know a lot of people moved here when it wasn’t growing and thought it never might grow,” Larson said.
