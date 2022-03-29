News
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, while negotiators began assembling for another round of talks Tuesday aimed at stopping the fighting.
Ahead of the talks, to be held in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country’s east.
The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kyiv suburb that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said Monday that the city has been “liberated” from Russian troops.
Zelenskyy warned that Russian forces are trying to regroup after losing the area.
“We still have to fight, we have to endure,” the president said late Monday in his nighttime video address to the nation. “We can’t express our emotions now. We can’t raise expectations, simply so that we don’t burn out.”
Irpin gained wide attention after photos circulated of a mother and her two children who were killed by shelling as they tried to flee, their bodies lying on the pavement with luggage and a pet carrier nearby.
A senior U.S. defense official said the U.S. believes the Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence assessments, said Russian forces largely remained in defensive positions near the capital, Kyiv, and were making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.
The official said Russia appeared to be de-emphasizing ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for the past eight years.
Late last week, with its forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas.
While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.
Meanwhile, a cyberattack knocked Ukraine’s national telecommunications provider Ukrtelecom almost completely offline. The chief of Ukraine’s state service for special communication, Yurii Shchyhol, blamed “the enemy” without specifically naming Russia and said most customers were cut off from telephone, internet and mobile service so that coverage could continue for Ukraine’s military.
Also Monday, an oil depot in western Ukraine’s Rivne region was hit by a missile attack, the governor said. It was the second attack on oil facilities in the region near the Polish border.
In recent days, Ukrainian troops have pushed the Russians back in other sectors.
In the city of Makariv, near a strategic highway west of the capital, Associated Press reporters saw the carcass of a Russian rocket launcher, a burned Russian truck, the body of a Russian soldier and a destroyed Ukrainian tank after fighting there a few days ago. In the nearby village of Yasnohorodka, the AP witnessed positions abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers who had moved farther west, but no sign of Russian troops.
And on Friday, the U.S. defense official said the Russians were no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow’s forces. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control of the southern city.
Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy, for his part, has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.
Over the weekend, Zelenskyy said he is ready to agree to neutrality. He also said that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt,” while suggesting at the same time that compromise might be possible over “the complex issue of Donbas.”
The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before but rarely commented so extensively. That could create momentum for the talks, for which the Russian delegates arrived in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media reported.
Still, it was not clear how a compromise on the Donbas would square with maintaining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
In other developments:
— President Joe Biden made no apologies for calling for Putin’s ouster, saying he was expressing his “moral outrage,” not a new U.S. policy. Over the weekend, Biden said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” On Monday, the president said: “I’m not walking anything back.”
— U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has launched an effort to achieve a humanitarian cease-fire that would allow aid to be brought in and people to move around safely.
— Russia’s invasion has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
— T he Group of Seven major economies rejected a Kremlin demand that some countries pay in rubles for Russia’s natural gas. That demand appeared designed to support the Russian currency, which is under pressure from Western sanctions.
Earlier talks, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending the more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes. That includes almost 4 million who have fled the country.
In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the mayor said half the pre-war population of more than 400,000 has fled, often under fire, during weeks of shooting and shelling.
Alina Beskrovna, who escaped the city in a convoy of cars and made it to Poland, said desperate people are melting snow for water and cooking on open fires despite the risk of bombardment, “because if you don’t, you will have nothing to eat.”
“A lot of people are just, I think, starving to death in their apartments right now with no help,” she said. “It’s a mass murder that’s happening at the hands of the Russians.”
Putin’s ground forces have become bogged down because of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what Western officials say are Russian tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems. Moscow has resorted to pummeling Ukrainian cities with artillery and airstrikes.
In Stoyanka village near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Udod said Russian troops had taken up defensive positions and suffered heavy losses.
The Russians probably “thought it would be like Crimea,” which the Kremlin annexed in 2014. “But here it’s not like in Crimea. We are not happy to see them. Here they suffer and get killed.”
___
Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Nebi Qena in Kyiv, Cara Anna in Lviv and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Derrick Rose return looking unlikely with time running out
Over three months since he last played, Derrick Rose’s off-again, on-again comeback is probably off for good.
Tom Thibodeau seemed to acknowledge the unlikelihood of Rose’s return for the first time Monday, while also keeping the door slightly ajar.
“He’s been out a long time,” Thibodeau said.
Rose underwent ankle surgery on Dec. 22 to fix a bone spur, a procedure that should’ve kept him out less than two months. He returned to practice after the All-Star break, but required a second procedure after suffering an infection in the area of the surgery.
With only eight games remaining after Monday’s contest against the Bulls and the Knicks nearly eliminated from playoff contention, it makes little sense to ramp up Rose for a return. He hasn’t yet been cleared for contact, but travels with the team and, according to Thibodeau, has “ramped up his conditioning.”
“But he hasn’t taken contact yet,” Thibodeau said. “And that’s a big thing.”
Rose’s absence has been cited as a reason for the team’s downfall this season, leaving the Knicks without a natural point guard because Kemba Walker was granted permission to quit after the All-Star break.
The Knicks were only three games under .500 when Rose was first sidelined, and he was their most reliable player averaging 12 points on 44.5% shooting. But his absence also allowed Immanuel Quickley to flourish late in the season.
In the last 15 games before Monday, Quickley was averaging 15.7 points while catching fire from beyond the arc (43.1%).
It’s a major difference from earlier in the season, when Quickley was shooting just a hair over 30% on 3-pointers at the All-Star break.
Quickley, however, pushed back that he was struggling.
“Again, that’s another opinion. You might say that it started low for me. I know my shot wasn’t falling as much as I’m used to it, but I feel like I was playing good,” he said. “I was making reads. I was playing defense. But for me, I try not to be down on myself.”
With Rose out, Quickley has been called for more point guard duties. It hasn’t translated to many assists and he’s probably still better suited as the two-guard, but he’s surging to end his sophomore campaign.
Rose and Quickley are both under contract next season, but the Knicks will search for a starting point guard in the summer after Walker’s flameout. They’re targeting the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Rose will be 34 years old next season and it looks like he’ll have plenty of rest between games.
()
News
Spire’s free online energy assessment tool saves Missourians millions
ST. LOUIS – Spire’s free online energy assessment tool is projected to have helped Missouri customers save more than $2 million in total.
It debuted last spring and works by showing them the energy efficiency of their homes. The energy assessment tool is available at no cost to Spire Missouri residential customers.
Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment, on average, takes less than 10 minutes. Upon completion, customers receive a report along with rebate recommendations.
Click here to learn more about this tool.
News
A push to change OT rules in the NFL is gaining momentum, but Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is on the fence
It was deep into the NFL Honors show last month, an annual Super Bowl week extravaganza, and host Keegan-Michael Key was sitting in the crowd raving about the energy and entertainment value of the night. “This,” Key said, “is so much fun. A show like this, you just want it to go on and on and on and on and on. Am I right?”
Then the camera zoomed out. To Key’s right was a smirking Josh Allen.
“Or,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback said, “you just end it in a way that makes sense, is fair and gives everyone an equal opportunity to win.”
Touche.
Credit Allen for having a sense of humor, for taking an easy comedic poke at one of the more heartbreaking sequences of his football career. Perhaps, had the NFL’s overtime rules been different, Allen would not have been in the crowd that night, instead preparing to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time in 29 seasons.
Alas, in the defining moment of the Bills’ season, Allen was left in a similar capacity as he was 11 days later at that Honors show. Just a spectator.
Allen’s defense couldn’t come up with a stop against the Kansas City Chiefs on the first possession of overtime in the AFC divisional round. Buffalo lost 42-36. Their star quarterback, who was electric in throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns, didn’t touch the ball in overtime.
The game-ending play was an 8-yard sudden death touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. But for all intents and purposes, the Chiefs’ game-winning moment may have come when Allen called “tails” on the overtime coin flip. Referee John Hussey’s coin landed with the heads side up, and the Chiefs had their opening to keep Allen and the Bills’ red-hot offense off the field.
Eight plays, 75 yards, touchdown. Game over.
If ever an adrenalizing game-winning sequence in a classic playoff game also qualified as a buzzkill, that was it.
In the two months since, the NFL’s current overtime rule has been hotly debated, prompting serious discussions about potential changes at this week’s league meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. Those conversations intensified behind closed doors Monday and figure to carry into Tuesday before a potential vote is taken. A door could open for a change that would guarantee both teams at least one possession in overtime.
The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles submitted a rules proposal to give both teams a chance to possess the football in overtime regardless of what happens on the opening drive. In other words, there would no longer be a sudden-death touchdown opportunity on the first series.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, submitted a slightly tweaked pitch that has the same intent — unless the team that has the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown and also converts their two-point attempt. Under that proposal, a game could still end in a sudden-death fashion on the first possession.
For either proposal to pass this week, at least 24 teams will have to vote in favor of change. Traditionally, that’s been a high bar to clear for many rules proposals in their first year.
“I do think there’s a lot of momentum to have a change,” said Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, who is also the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee. “But let’s see what happens.”
One popular suggestion has been to stick with the status quo for the regular season, but apply the proposed overtime rules changes to the playoffs. That is certainly drawing serious consideration at this week’s meetings. McKay has made it known that he’s, at the very least, in favor of this week’s spirited conversation, emphasizing 10 of the past 12 overtime playoff games have been won by the team that wins the coin flip, with seven of those contests decided on the first possession. Said McKay: “I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified.”
New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles thinks he has a good read on why those numbers are so skewed in favor of the team that takes possessions first in overtime.
“It’s because of the quarterbacks,” he said. “When you get to that point in the playoffs, a lot of those quarterbacks are on a high level and fully capable of just going down and winning you a game.”
Poles has been on both sides of the coin, so to speak. Two months ago, as the Chiefs executive director of player personnel, Poles was inside Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs rallied to tie the game with a 13-second field goal drive at the end of regulation before winning in overtime by turning their coin flip victory into a 75-yard TD march.
In that moment, with the Kansas City crowd going bonkers, Poles was certain the current overtime format was fair and just.
“That worked out,” he said with a smile Monday. “Good by me.”
But three years earlier, Poles was singing a far different tune when the Chiefs lost a 37-31 overtime heartbreaker in the AFC Championship. In that loss, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won the coin flip and also marched 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
Mahomes, that season’s MVP, never got his chance to answer.
“You’re mad,” Poles said. “It hurts. You feel like you got cheated.”
Poles grinned, understanding the conundrum.
“Obviously,” he said, “my thoughts on this have changed over time. And I reserve the right to change them again.”
For whatever it’s worth, that Patriots victory in the AFC title game in January 2019 came two years after they beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. Once again, the Patriots won the coin flip and Brady guided them to a touchdown. Once again, that season’s MVP, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, never touched the ball in overtime.
The buzz circulating through the league meetings Monday was that an overtime rules change may still be a bit of a long shot, in part because the suggestions have been many and varied. Some wonder with legitimate reason whether a move to grant each team a possession in overtime would spark similar arguments later if teams that win the coin toss eventually score — and win — on their second OT possession without the opponent getting a chance to answer. What then?
“Are we always making sure that both teams get the same opportunity?” Poles said. “Those are the kinds of discussions that are being had. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”
In some pockets, a collection of coaches and league executives favor leaving things alone. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, for instance, is content with the status quo. Tomlin, who is on the league’s competition committee, labels himself “a traditionalist” and “a sudden death advocate.”
Leave things be, he says.
“I don’t fear sudden death,” Tomlin said. “And I never have. … I just think (over) 60 minutes (of regulation) everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So win the game.”
Still, Tomlin understands the other side of this argument too.
“I certainly sense there’s a desire to do something,” he said. “Whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen.”
In the case of January’s highly-scrutinized Chiefs-Bills finish, many have stressed that all the Bills needed to do in overtime to put the ball back in Allen’s hands was make a defensive stop. They failed to do so and therefore reaped what they sowed.
After all, a week later in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs again went to overtime and again won the coin toss. But the Bengals intercepted Mahomes on the opening drive and turned that takeaway into a game-winning field goal drive — and a Super Bowl trip.
That has only added fuel to the argument of traditionalists, who favor keeping things just as they are.
The pushback to that way of thinking, however, is basic, arguing that in the AFC divisional round, the Chiefs shaky defense — which allowed a pair of go-ahead 75-yard touchdown drives on the Bills’ final two series — never had to pass the same test the Bills’ defense failed. And they didn’t have to pass that test in big part because the Chiefs won the coin toss.
By extension, Allen, one of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks, didn’t get an opportunity to continue his hot streak, didn’t get to extend a truly entertaining playoff show and was ultimately left delivering a sardonic jibe from the seats of the NFL Honors show as he continued to come to grips with his heartbreak.
Maybe in the future, maybe as soon as the next playoffs, such controversial moments will be in the rearview mirror. Maybe the league will move Tuesday to enact change and to provide teams equal opportunity to score on their first drive of overtime.
Then again, maybe not.
With as many times as Poles has gone back and forth, he sees himself still favoring the current system. But he acknowledged Monday he’s close to 50-50 on the matter and wouldn’t object to whatever is decided this week.
“I go back to how this conversation is impacted by quarterback play,” Poles said. “That’s why I understand why there might be a lean toward both teams having possessions. Ultimately, I think that’s what everyone wants to see. From a fan’s vantage point, from an entertainment standpoint, that’s what people want. It’s like, ‘Hey, I want my guy to have the ball.’”
()
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
Derrick Rose return looking unlikely with time running out
Spire’s free online energy assessment tool saves Missourians millions
A push to change OT rules in the NFL is gaining momentum, but Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is on the fence
Review: Is It Worth Checking into ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway?
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
Twins sign veteran starting pitcher Chris Archer
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Drawing to determine elk, bear hunting permits in Missouri
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼