News
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
The Associated Press
UnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group and delve deeper into home health, an area of care expected to grow as baby boomers age.
The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year.
UnitedHealth, which runs the nation’s largest health insurer, will add LHC Group Inc. to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers around the country.
LHC Group provides in-home health care to patients dealing with injuries, illnesses or chronic conditions. The Lafayette, Louisiana, company has 964 locations in 37 states.
It provides nurses and home health aides who care out doctor treatment plans and therapists who offer physical, occupational and speech therapy. LHC also provides end-of-life hospice care through 170 locations.
Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years, a trend fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect this type of care to remain popular as the U.S. population ages and more people become eligible for government-funded Medicare coverage for people who are 65 and over or those who have certain severe disabilities.
Patients generally prefer home health care. Technology improvements also allow for more care to be provided at home, and payers see the practice as a good alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers when possible.
Health insurers also have been emphasizing more regular care for their customers in order to keep people healthy and out of hospitals.
Last year, UnitedHealth rival and Humana spent $5.7 billion to expand its home health business.
UnitedHealth and Humana are the two largest providers of privately run Medicare Advantage plans in the United States. Together, they cover more than 11 million people.
Regulators and LHC Group shareholders still need to approve the acquisition.
Shares of LHC Group jumped 7% at the opening bell. Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc., a Dow Jones industrial average component, rose slightly.
News
Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump’s phone calls
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to a person familiar with the probe.
The gap extends from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and involves White House calls, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. It’s unclear if that gap includes White House cellphones.
It’s widely known that Trump had conversations on Jan. 6 with Republican lawmakers. House investigators are looking at whether the president was communicating during that time through other means, possibly through personal cellphones, or some other type of communication — like a phone passed to him by an aide or a burner phone. The committee has subpoenaed cellphone companies for records and is awaiting data. Trump had no immediate comment Tuesday, but he has previously disparaged the investigation.
The committee also is continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information.
But the lack of information about Trump’s calls is a frustrating challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. It also raises questions of whether Trump purposefully circumvented official channels to avoid records.
During the missing hours, Trump went to a rally at the Ellipse, spoke, then watched as the violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol, overwhelming police and marauded through the building for hours before they were finally kicked out and the building was declared secure at about 5:30 p.m. More than 700 people have been arrested in the violence.
Trump communicated with at least some lawmakers during the insurrection. He spoke, for example, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who asked him to call off the mob, according to Republican Rep. Jaime Lynn Herrera Beutler of Washington state, who said McCarthy told her about the call.
She said in a statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also said he spoke with the president in that time period, telling reporters: “I said, ’Mr. President, they’ve taken the vice president out. They want me to get off the phone. I gotta go.”
That call by Trump apparently first went to Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who then handed the phone to Tuberville.
The gap in records was previously reported by the AP. The exact length of time of the gap was first reported by The Washington Post.
The committee is focused on Trump’s actions that day because he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. The panel is also interested in the organization and financing of the rally that morning in Washington, D.C., where Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.
In many cases, the committee may not need direct confirmation from the White House about Trump’s calls. Lawmakers have already interviewed more than 500 witnesses, including several people in Trump’s inner circle who may be able to fill in those gaps. They are hampered, though, by the former president’s claims of executive privilege over his personal conversations, which have prompted many witnesses to refuse to answer some questions.
Committee members voted unanimously on Monday to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
News
Minneapolis woman sentenced to probation for stealing $9K from New Brighton gas station
A Minneapolis woman accused of stealing more than $9,000 while working at a New Brighton gas station has avoided jail time under a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors.
Dominique Artrice Barksdale, 34, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation. She received a stay of adjudication, which means her conviction for felony theft will be removed from her record if she complies with terms of the sentence.
According to a criminal complaint filed in June, Barksdale, while an employee at the Speedway at 11 Silver Lake Road, is seen on security camera footage printing off 19 separate $500 money orders through the store’s MoneyGram machine on Nov. 20, 2020. She pocketed the money orders and left the store an hour and a half before her shift was to end.
Barksdale’s register and the store’s safe were short $9,184, according to the complaint. A store manager noticed the theft the next morning and called police.
The money orders were made out to various individuals and cashed, the complaint said.
Conditions of probation include restitution; the amount will be determined next month.
News
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer admits to touching students’ buttocks, asking for nudes
A former Cottage Grove police officer assigned as the school resource officer for Park High School has pleaded guilty sexually touching seven students and asking one to send nude photos of herself through Snapchat.
Adam Gentile Pelton, 42, of River Falls, Wis., entered the guilty plea Monday to three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the touching of seven students from Sept. 1, 2018, to Oct. 4, 2019.
He will be sentenced June 24.
At the time the incidents, three of the students were between the ages of 13 and 15 and four were 16 to 17 years of age, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint:
Apple Valley police began investigating on Oct. 4, 2019, after reports were made by several Park High female students of inappropriate sexual contact initiated by Pelton. Investigators learned that seven students at the Cottage Grove school said he repeatedly initiated hugs with them during which he would touch their buttocks over their clothing.
One student reported that Pelton called her beautiful and told her if he were her age, he would date her. The student also reported receiving Snapchat messages from Pelton, who used the user name “OfficerPelton86.” In one of the messages, he made lunch plans with her over summer break.
Another student said that Pelton would rest his hand on her buttocks four to five days a week while receiving a hug. She also reported that in May 2019, when she was 17 years old, she received three requests over Snapchat from Pelton to send him nude photographs, which the student never sent.
When questioned during the investigation, Pelton denied touching any student’s buttocks. He initially denied asking any student for nude pictures, but later acknowledged asking one student for such pictures after she graduated from high school “as a joke.”
Most of the conduct happened in Pelton’s private office, which did not have video surveillance. The investigation, however, did find video of Pelton initiating hugs with female students in school hallways.
According to the attorney’s office, Minnesota law states a person is guilty of a felony offense if the person touches a minor’s intimate parts, which includes touching of buttocks over clothing; and the person is more than 48 months older than and in a position of authority over the minor.
A second-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction carries a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.
Pelton was a part-time firefighter/EMT and community service officer for Cottage Grove before being hired as a police officer in July 2009, according to the city.
Prior to being assigned as school resource officer at Park in September 2018, Pelton was the resource officer at Cottage Grove Middle School from January 2017 to June 2018.
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump’s phone calls
Minneapolis woman sentenced to probation for stealing $9K from New Brighton gas station
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer admits to touching students’ buttocks, asking for nudes
Jesse Williams’ ex-wife says she shouldn’t have to get a job after he quit high-paying ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gig
Spoelstra’s Heat rotation changes subtle, significant, and for one night, successful
Poll: Trump leads Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
How Damages Are Calculated In A Personal Injury Case
City leaders consider $37 M in federal funds for north St. Louis
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼