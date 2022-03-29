Real estate
What The Highest Inflation In Decades Means For Low-Income Renters
One of the big stories of 2022 has been inflation. Towards the end of 2021, inflation was going up. Thanksgiving famously had families shelling out huge sums of money for turkeys. In 2022, the Federal Reserve had plans to stem the tide of inflation by raising interest rates. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took inflation out of anyone’s control, and now we are seeing the highest rate of inflation in decades.
Of course, economic movement hits those earning low incomes the hardest. The rising cost of gas, food, and just about all other consumer goods has made it difficult for many people to make ends meet. The good news is that while inflation has impacted consumables, it hasn’t yet had an impact on the costs most renters are paying for housing.
But this is bound to change over time. The cost of rent, as well as related expenses like renters insurance, have stayed stable so far in 2022. Is there any chance that this will last? If not, how will high inflation impact renting for people earning low incomes?
Why has rent stayed stable?
Inflation has an impact on the cost of everything over time. However, that impact is far more immediate on some things than others. Let’s look at the most recent contributor to high inflation. The US ban on Russian energy has made gas prices shoot up. When the price of gas increases, the price of all other consumer goods – which need to be transported and stored – goes up.
This is fairly immediate, with shoppers seeing changes over the course of days rather than weeks. The goods themselves cost more to get onto the shelves, and are therefore priced accordingly.
Rent is different. The price of rent is far less based in material reality. Rather, it has to do with a combination of the expenses of the landlord, their expected income, and what they think renters will pay. The cost of providing the rental space does not go up due to rising gas prices.
However, this is unfortunately a temporary reality. Here’s why.
Landlords’ expenses rise
Your landlord’s expenses rising does not have to impact you, in theory. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they are spending more money ensuring you are taken care of. But it does mean that the income they earn, both from you and other sources, no longer goes as far. They may struggle to make ends meet on the same income they earned before.
This gives them incentive to raise the price of rent. They need extra money in order to keep themselves above water. However, they cannot immediately increase your rent if you have a lease of a year or more. When they do raise your rent, they have to abide by any prior agreements with you as well as government regulations.
This means that people renewing their leases now might face big increases, as will people trying to rent for the first time. People who still have months or years left on their leases will avoid increases for now. If inflation goes down by the time the lease comes up for renewal, the landlord may no longer need or want to increase the cost of rent.
What can you do?
Unfortunately, there is little that we can do as individuals to control the actions of landlords. You can speak to your landlord about affordability if they try to raise the rent. The simple reality is that if you can’t afford to pay what they ask, they may have no choice but to accept that. Finding another tenant and losing a few months’ worth of the current rent will do them much more harm than good.
Rent control regulations differ according to state, and you can and should look up your state’s specific laws. Knowledge is power in any negotiations you have with your landlord. Some landlords do not have your best interests at heart and will try to take advantage of people who are not familiar with the regulations.
Hopefully, inflation normalizes within the next few weeks. For now, we will have to deal with rising prices and do our best to keep landlords honest.
Laws Real Estate Agents Should Be Mindful Of
Real estate agents are responsible for high-value deals, meticulous legal documentation, and a multitude of clients, often all at the same time. They are also committed to providing the highest standards. As such, they have to adhere to a number of laws and regulations.
Things That Get Real Estate Agents Sued
Real estate agents are particularly vulnerable to being sued. Sometimes even minor blunders have the potential to cause major legal problems. To mitigate these potential risks, real estate agents must be extremely diligent in their job and be knowledgeable in all legal aspects pertaining to their field.
Any real estate attorney in Houston will recommends having a legal team to whom you can turn to for advice and legal assistance. This article will highlight five reasons why real estate agents are frequently sued.
1. Breach of Contract
Real estate brokers frequently run into legal issues as a result of contracts. Clients may press charges if they suspect the real estate agent violated the contract’s provisions. To avoid this problem, get your contracts reviewed by a lawyer to ensure that they are legitimate. Additionally, you should go through them with all of your clients to ensure that everyone is on the same wavelength.
2. Breach of Duty
Breaking contractual obligations is one of the most common legal claims brought against real estate agents. This alleges that the real estate agent failed to act in the best interest of the client, as they are mandated to under law. A breach of duty can occur as a result of carelessness or intention.
Keeping meticulous records of everything you’re doing and maintaining an unwavering commitment to honesty can help you avoid being the target of a breach of duty claim.
3. Failure to Disclose Defects and Flaws
Real estate agents have a responsibility to provide their clients with factual information concerning any defects and flaws in the residences they are interested in purchasing. Defects such as poor construction, wall cracks, noise pollution, the existence of lead-based paint, the existence of mold, and a variety of other issues could be present.
Due to these reasons, clients may file a lawsuit against a real estate agent for any defect they claim the agent was aware of but failed to mention. Always carry out a thorough inspection to uncover any potential problems, and make a note of anything you discover. After that, you can have the client fill out a form confirming that you informed them of the defects.
4. Data Protection and Security
In every industry, cybersecurity has now become an essential consideration.
Given the fact that real estate agents obtain personal data from their clientele, they can be held responsible if that information is stolen. Therefore, it is critical that real estate agents maintain a high level of data security.
Try to ensure your security protocols are updated, that your data is encrypted, that you alter your passwords on a regular basis, and that you store hardcopies of the data in a safe place.
5. Client Deception
Clients who believe their real estate agents have deceived them, be it through commercials, verbal statements, or deeds, are well within their rights to file a lawsuit against them. The law stipulates that all of the photos and videos in advertisements be accurate.
A property’s features are often overstated for the purposes of luring in potential clients. And perhaps some real estate agents do this without even realizing what they are doing. However, you should consciously avoid exaggeration, and communicate in the most concise and straightforward manner possible in order to avoid misinterpretation. Besides, your highest priority should always be acting with integrity.
Uphold Integrity
Taking precautionary measures could really prevent you from getting sued and streamline the process. To safeguard your clientele and yourself, you must adhere to the set rules and regulations. Verify all relevant laws and ethical standards to ensure you can abide by them.
Moreover, any issues or questions about the law should be handled by a legal team.
6 Reasons Hiring Property Manager is Imperative
You have owned the rental unit and the benefits are there more in the numbers, then you should understand that these all will be possible when you do the right property management.
If this is not perfect, then the outcome will not be outstanding as well. But for doing the same, you need to consider different things and it claims your attention, time, and expertise.
You cannot do all, then this will be perfect to hire the best organization that has the expertise to manage all.
But when you hire the expert, you need to pay the remuneration, but when you find that the property gets the shape, and this gives you the benefits that will be just exceptional, then you will love it for sure.
You have no information about the tasks to be done by the manager, then this article will tell you about the same. Read it and you get to know about the reasons you should hire the property manager.
1. Marketing of the property
You must understand the need for the rental unit. If you can’t show it to potential people, then how do you get the renters on your property. The right responses will be missed if you skip this step.
But doing the right marketing and showing it to potential people will never be easy. You need to take some outstanding pictures, place them to the people through different platforms, and then you can think that you get the responses. Are you able to do it?
You are not, then it is highly needed that you hire the best from Property Management Company in Maryland to give the duties and make it righty presentable towards the renters to have the best response for your property. Surely, this will be helpful, and it gives you the benefits.
2. Setting the rental rent
You must admit the fact that the right rent will make your investment perfect. If you fix the rent more, then getting the renters will not be easy and it will make the vacancy for more days and it can be the creator of many problems.
Fixing the rent less than the market price, then it will be the loss of yours. Surely, you cannot take the same. For handling a situation like this, when you hire the property manager, you find that the expert will give importance to each thing related to the expenses of the Property Management Maryland and also do the market research.
Obviously, after the same, the rent will be fixed that gives you the best responses and your investment will get the passive income that you are opting for. Is it not great? Surely, it will be. So, hire the best property manager for handling all the things.
3. Collecting and depositing the rent
When you know more about the Property Management Companies in Maryland, you find they play the role of collecting and depositing the rent. The expert knows the laws well, so they process them accordingly. The lease has the terms as well related to the rent payment.
If the renters don’t follow the same, then eviction will be processed. Also, they manage the collection with the help of technology, so that there will be no excuses can be given. Is it not smooth? Surely, this is. So, hire the best property manager for having the passive income on time.
4. Finding and managing the renters
The experienced Property Management Maryland Companies have special expertise to search for the best renters. They do the screening with perfection so that there will be no chance of wrong selection.
Along with the same, managing each of them will be the responsibility of the renters as well. Handling the daily maintenance to taking care of the emergency will be the department of the manager. The expert will do all; the benefits of the same will be there in your bag.
5. Managing vendor relationships
Having the right services from vendors and that to be with the quality will be the responsibility of the managers. Yes, you have read it right.
Everything related to coordinating with the expert and more will be the responsibility that you will get from the manager. Indeed, this makes the entire process easier without a doubt.
6. Saving time and money
When you hire the manager, you will be free from any duty. And it will save you time and money. Now, there is no need to brief how profitable this is. So, hire the right property manager and achieve your goal of managing your property perfectly.
Now, you have the faith that hiring the best manager will be profitable. So, go for it and give the right shape to your investment.
Home Improvement
Things You Need To Know About Surge Protection
An electrical surge refers to a significant increase in electrical voltage beyond the designated level of the flow of electric current lasting at least 3 nanoseconds. Generally, the standard voltage for most office and household wiring is 120 volts. Thus, when this voltage goes beyond 120, an electric surge occurs that can potentially damage electrical materials.
In instances where the surge is too high, electronic devices, as well as wires, may be subjected to wear and tear while a severe surge can destroy them. For this reason, it is advisable to ensure that you have a surge protector in place. Surge protectors are designed to not only detect the excess voltage but also divert the excessive electric current to the grounding wire.
Therefore, surge protectors should be used at all times especially for expensive devices that come with intricate microprocessors such as televisions, computers, stereo systems, high tech kitchen appliances and media centres among other things. Additionally, surge protectors can also be handy in reducing cluttering of cables while improving your organization of electronics as all cables are directed in one direction thus allowing for neat handling.
The Difference between Power Strip and Surge Protector
A surge protector is not to be confused with a power strip. A power strip is plugged into the wall outlet to allow multiple electronic devices to be plugged into the power source. Power strips are particularly useful where you do not have enough outlets to enable you to use more than two devices at the same time. That is, a power strip lets you split your power outlet into multiple ports for more plugs. On the other hand, the surge protector supports multiple electronic devices even though it serves a major function of protecting electronic devices from a power spike or a temporary high increase in power lasting a fraction of a second. A power surge may be caused by power outages, lightning strikes, short circuits and tripped circuit breakers among others. Even then, some people assume that the power strip serves the same function as the surge protector.
How Surge Protectors Work
A surge protector comprises a main power line that is also referred to as a live wire or hot wire. In addition, there is an extra connection linking to the mainline and feeding it to the ground wire that is commonly referred to as the earth wire. The earth wire is also the protective wire in the electric circuit that is responsible for sending unwanted current into the earth safely.
The surge connection is usually inactive and only becomes functional when there is a larger than normal voltage detected and it produces an excess electric current. This current is then diverted to the ground safely through the earth wire. Consequently, there will be no more excessive current flowing through to your appliances receptacles as they are duly protected from potential harm.
So then how does the surge protector determine when to divert the current? Through a voltage-dependent resistor that is also known as a varistor and is made using a metal-oxide-semiconductor that is a bad conductor of electricity. In the event of excessive voltage, the semiconductor within the varistor becomes a good conductor of electricity effectively beginning to conduct electricity normally. This semiconductor will continue to channel the harmful electric current into the ground for the entire period that the semiconductor will last. When the flow of electric current is restored to normal, the semiconductor assumes its role of being a bad semiconductor once again. Ultimately, your electrical devices are not only protected during the surge but also when the power supply is stable.
Why Surge Protectors are not all the Electrical Protection You Might Need
A common misconception about surge protectors is that they will fully protect your electronics from damage associated with excessive power voltage and lightning. However, the truth is that even surge protectors that are deemed most effective may fail to protect your equipment from a sudden increase in the electrical current that is supplied.
Therefore, the best way to ensure that your devices are adequately protected from potentially irreparable damage occasioned by power surges is by unplugging your devices from the power supply especially in the wake of a storm. This is especially true of those devices that require a lot of energy to switch compressors and motors on and off thereby resulting in surges that disrupt the steady flow of voltage.
Here are some factors to consider when choosing your surge protector:
- Clamping voltage – This is the measure of voltage prompting the surge protector to redirect excess electricity from the devices that are plugged.
- Joule rating – This refers to the maximum amount of energy that can be absorbed by the protector. The higher the rating the better.
- Response time – This is the length of time it takes for a surge protector to detect a possible surge hence a lower response time is better as it means a faster response.
In conclusion, electrical surges are bound to occur in various electrical grids for one reason or the other thereby damaging electronics. Thus, surge protectors play an important role in keeping the surges under control. Most importantly, surge protectors will help protect your valuable and complex electronics from damage. Even then, it is important to keep in mind that having a surge protector is not enough, rather ensure that you go for one that is rated properly.
