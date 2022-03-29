News
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — New teachers in Missouri might not get the pay raise the governor was hoping for after some Republican lawmakers are hesitant about the plan.
Chairman of the House Budget Committee Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said Monday, for now, he’s removing the governor’s request of raising the starting teacher salary out of next year’s budget. His reasoning is that he’s unsure of the long-term effects not only for school districts but also for the state.
“Do we need to pay teachers more?” Smith said to committee members. “Absolutely. Is this the right way to do it? I’m not sure.”
The starting salary for teachers in the Show-Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average.
“It’s really hard, especially when you’re on the border, to stay in Missouri and work when you could go across the border and make more,” said Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City). “This was simply a minor boost to those making the least amount of money.”
Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers during his State of the State address in January he wants to pay $38,000 for new educators.
“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth years,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable, and we must do better.”
Smith agrees something needs to be done but isn’t sure if this is the right approach.
“This piece does nothing for the compression that would be caused between starting teachers and tenured teachers,” Smith said. “So, the ones that have been there for a while would not be receiving any increase related to this, it would just be for new teachers.”
Under Parson’s recommendation, the state would be responsible for 30% of the raise while the remaining portion would be from the district.
“I would love to see us discuss this more because there are some little school districts out there that this gave them a lot of heartburn, that this gave them some genuine stomach-turning,” said Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly).
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) estimates roughly 4,000 teachers throughout the state make between $25,000 and $35,000 a year.
Here’s a look at teachers’ salaries in neighboring states:
Arkansas:
- Starting salary: $35,201 – 49th in the nation
- Average salary: $50,457 – 47th in the nation
Iowa
- Starting salary: $37,992 – 35th in the nation
- Average salary: $54,096 – 34th in the nation
Kansas
- Starting salary: $38,314 – 33rd in the nation
- Average salary: $51,320 – 44th in the nation
Illinois
- Starting salary: $40,484 – 22nd in the nation
- Average salary: $68,083 – 12th in the nation
“What I see here is instead of trying to do something to address this shortage is again, we’re passing that buck,” Nurrenbern said. “What’s really startling is where we are going to be in five years from now. If we don’t start to address something soon, I’m afraid of where we could land.”
Smith said he’s willing to put the $22 million that would cover the increase back into the budget if that’s what the General Assembly wants.
“I will say now, and I will say as often as we talk about this, that I do think we need to do something about teacher pay in Missouri. That’s clear,” Smith said. “I’m not sure this is the best approach I’ve heard.”
Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) said he spoke with educators in his district who offer extra pay to teachers who help and coach extra-curricular activities.
“If we take that approach from a state standpoint, I think we can address this without it being the can of worms that we would open by doing it the way it was structured,” Cupps said.
The budget committee will meet later this week to add changes to the proposed legislation, where members could add the raise back into the budget.
Lawmakers have previously argued Missouri has one of the best pension systems for teachers in the country, but in order to be vested, they must be in the classroom for at least five years. Missouri has the highest contribution rate out of its surrounding states, according to TeacherPension.org.
Missouri:
- Teachers’ contribution 14.5%
- Employer matches that, 14.5%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Illinois
- Teachers’ contribution: 9.81%
- Vesting period: 10 years
Arkansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Kansas
- Teachers’ contribution: 6%
- Vesting period: 5 years
Iowa
- Teachers’ contribution: 6.2%
- Vesting period: 7 years
The budget must be approved by both the House and the Senate by May 6.
News
Twins sign veteran starting pitcher Chris Archer
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins have added another veteran pitcher to the mix, agreeing to a deal with long-time starter Chris Archer.
The deal is for one-year, $3.5 million, per reports, with the potential for him to earn up to $6 million in performances bonuses in 2022. His base salary will be $2.75 million with a $10 million mutual option for 2023 and a $750,000 buyout.
Archer is the third veteran starter the Twins have added this offseason, joining Sonny Gray, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds earlier this month, and Dylan Bundy, who the Twins signed before the lockout.
The 33-year-old missed most of last season, landing on the injured list first with a forearm injury and later with a hip issue. He appeared in just six games in 2021 — five starts — going 1-1 with a 4.66 earned-run average in 19 1/3 innings pitched for the Rays.
The two-time all-star missed the truncated 2020 season entirely after undergoing surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.
Archer holds a 3.87 career ERA, though his best seasons came between 2013-15. In 2018, he was shipped at the trade deadline from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh for Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz, but he struggled during his years in Pittsburgh and eventually re-signed with the Rays ahead of last season.
The starter is quite familiar to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was a Rays coach while Archer was there. Now, he has an opportunity to reunite with Baldelli in a re-made rotation that also is expected to include Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, a pair of young starters with a combined 25 games of experience between them.
The move is the latest in a busy month of March that has seen the Twins land the biggest free agent on the market, shortstop Carlos Correa, swing a trade for Gray and ink reliever Joe Smith to a deal as well as trading catcher Mitch Garver to Texas and Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt and Isiah Kiner-Falefa — the return for Garver — to the Yankees. The Twins received catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela in return.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Archer, the Twins have outrighted lefty Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.
News
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review
(NEXSTAR) – Will Smith has apologized for smacking Chris Rock during the Oscars Sunday night.
Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
Smith then walked across the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Once he returned to his seat, Smith shouted to Rock, twice, to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” A short time later, Smith won best actor and apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech.
Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her.
“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith said in a Monday evening Instagram post.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions Monday, adding in a statement: “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.
“This moment will now forever be shadowed for Will Smith. We won’t remember Will Smith winning the Oscar this year, people will remember it as, ‘Oh that’s the year Will Smith open-handed slapped or punched Chris Rock,” entertainment journalist Josh McBride said on “Morning in America.” “Unfortunately that is now completely overshadowed that really didn’t need to happen.”
Smith ended his public apology saying, “I am a work in progress.”
The Associated Press and NewsNation’s Sydney Kalich contributed to this report.
News
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”
The fallout of Sunday’s show continued Monday as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s onstage assault and said it would launch an inquiry into it. Later in the day, Smith gave a stronger apology than he did in his best actor acceptance speech, which notably didn’t include apologizing to Rock.
“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Smith added apologies to the film academy, producers of the telecast, attendees, viewers and the Williams family. Smith was honored for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena.
“I am a work in progress,” added Smith.
Earlier Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
The fallout from Smith’s onstage assault continued Monday, as Hollywood and the public continued to wrestle with a moment that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home, and may have passed all others — even that gold-standard flub, EnvelopeGate — in Academy Awards infamy.
Smith shocked the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though broadcaster ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.
After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of the incident but not pursuing an investigation because the person involved declined to file a police report.
Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.
“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”
The Screen Actors Guild also weighed in. The film, television and radio union called the incident “unacceptable” and said “violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never acceptable.” SAG said that it had been in contact with the academy and ABC, and it doesn’t comment on the guild’s own disciplinary process.
A sense of disbelief hung in the air at the Dolby Theatre after Smith’s assault, and it didn’t dissipate Monday. Not only was it a hard-to-fathom break with decorum on live national television — an incident so dramatic, even movie-like, that many initially assumed it was a staged bit — it seemed wildly out of character for one of Hollywood’s most relentlessly upbeat stars.
All of this less than an hour before Smith reached possibly the climactic moment of his career, winning his first Oscar, for best actor.
“In a way, I feel bad for Will Smith, too, because I think he let his emotions get the better of him, and this should have been one of the great nights of his life,” said former Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel on Bill Simmons’ podcast. “And now it’s not. Was there anyone who didn’t like Will Smith an hour ago in the world? Like no one, right? Now he doesn’t have a single comedian friend — that’s for sure.”
Some questioned whether Smith should have been allowed to continue to sit front and center after smacking Rock. Several stars rushed to counsel and calm Smith, including Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry. But the timing was also awkward because the best actor category was due up soon after, and Smith had long been considered a lock for the award.
“I know we’re all still processing, but the way casual violence was normalized tonight by a collective national audience will have consequences that we can’t even fathom in the moment,” wrote Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, on Twitter.
The joke that provoked Smith was not part of Rock’s routine during the rehearsals leading up to the show, according to two sources close to production who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Rock had joked about Pinkett Smith before. He hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”
The drama overshadowed some historical wins at an Oscars. The deaf family drama “CODA” became the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. For the first time, a streaming service, Apple TV+, took Hollywood’s top honor, signaling a profound shift in Hollywood and in moviegoing. Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” became the first Afro-Latina and the first openly LGBTQ actor to win best supporting actress.
___
Associated Press Writers Lindsey Bahr and Hillel Italie contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http:/twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
Why new teachers in Missouri might not see a pay raise
Twins sign veteran starting pitcher Chris Archer
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Drawing to determine elk, bear hunting permits in Missouri
Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley’
Migration map: Hummingbirds spotted near St. Louis
Nikola Vučević knows his role, so why are the Chicago Bulls still struggling to find their ‘connector’ on offense?
Family speaks after Missouri teen falls to death from Florida thrill ride
This year’s One Book/One Minnesota: A thriller, ‘The Secret of the Dreadwillow Carse’
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼