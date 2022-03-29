News
Will Smith’s Career Won’t Suffer After His Oscars Slap
A few hours into the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, shortly before winning the prize for Best Actor for playing tennis visionary Richard Williams, megastar Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face after Rock had just cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. Immediately, the internet fell to pieces dissecting the incident, indicating the slap may have reverberating implications beyond a few days of memes and mayhem. It was an extraordinary moment that threatened to overshadow what should have been one of the most triumphant evenings of Smith’s life.
Throughout his career, the actor has built a brand rooted in fun-loving affability and family-friendly tunes. His image and talent catapulted him to a superstardom that was peaked during the 1990s and 2000s. Smith still holds the record for most consecutive $100 million movies at the box office, and despite a few flops in recent years, the actor’s Oscar win was set to solidify his status as both a critically and popularly beloved leading man.
After smacking Chris Rock, it’s possible that Smith may have compromised his future, but looking at other instances of public celebrity misbehavior, the likelihood of the actor suffering long-lasting repercussions might be less certain than you might think.
Jada Pinkett-Smith has spoken candidly in the past about the distress she’s felt due to suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause sudden hair loss. Pinkett-Smith was visibly unamused by Rock’s joke, and her reaction likely played into Smith’s decision to retaliate.
Later, in his acceptance speech, Smith referred to Richard Williams as a “fierce defender of his family,” adding that “I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” The perception that Smith acted in defense of his wife’s honor prompted many to speak out in support of the actor, and may continue to convince others to be on his side.
While hosting the 2016 Oscars, Rock made another joke about Pinkett-Smith’s decision to boycott the ceremony: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock said. “I wasn’t invited.” The idea that the slap was the result of a long-brewing feud led some on Twitter to suggest Rock had it coming.
A history of show business fisticuffs
Hollywood history is littered with stories about high-profile feuds that got physical. During the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Kid Rock and Tommy Lee got into a fistfight; Lee had to be escorted from the premises by security. Bette Davis reportedly kicked Joan Crawford while they were on set together, Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski had a fight involving a gun on the set of Aguirre, Wrath of God and a brawl once broke out in a Saturday Night Live between Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. For essentially all of these stars, these dustups became footnotes in long careers.
What sets the Smith/Rock incident apart is that it took place during the Oscars, unquestionably the most high-profile cinematic event of the year. “I want to apologize to the Academy,” Smith said during his acceptance speech. “I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.” While the proceedings come with an air of elite prestige, in truth, the Oscars have frequently been disrupted in the past by shocking behavior.
In 1973, Marlon Brando sent Native American actor Sacheen Littlefeather on his behalf to decline the Oscar he’d been awarded. After calling earnestly for an end to the degradation of indigenous people onscreen, Littlefeather was booed by the audience, and six security guards had to physically restrain American western star John Wayne from removing Littlefeather from the stage.
Smith is not John Wayne, or Chevy Chase or Joan Crawford; he can only be and represent himself. Whether or not he can move forward prosperously from the incident depends entirely upon whether the public will be able to accept the complicated dynamics at play. Because of the goodwill he’s accumulated over decades in the industry, Smith can probably pull it off.
“I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you,” Smith added. “In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay. Denzel [Washington] said to me, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the Devil comes for you.’”
After the ceremony, Smith was filmed celebrating his win at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party while dancing to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” one of his biggest hits. “I would like to bet everything I have that next year there will be a Superbowl commercial with Will Smith and Chris Rock eating Tostitos,” comedian Tom Scharpling tweeted.
Welcome back: Pujols returns home, finds fit with Cardinals
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, Pujols emerged from beyond the right-field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston on Monday.
Cardinals pitchers, catchers, and coaches sitting on chairs far down the line stood to acknowledge the three-time NL MVP, as did the fans in the stands. Pujols strolled around to the St. Louis dugout on the third-base side, where he was greeted with hearty hugs and high-fives.
All these years later, the slugger who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championships was home.
The Cardinals and Pujols agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started. He would earn $150,000 for World Series MVP, $100,000 each for All-Star, Gold Glove, League Championship Series, and MVP, and $50,000 each for Silver Slugger and finishing second and 10th in MVP voting.
The 42-year-old Pujols spent part of Monday video conferencing with 39-year-old Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, his teammate during eight seasons in St. Louis.
“I’m happy for him to be here,” Molina said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”
Pujols played the first 11 years of his career in St. Louis, teaming with Molina to lead the Cardinals to the 2006 and 2011 World Series titles.
“We’ve only got one thing in mind – winning another championship,” Molina said.
Prior to Monday’s Grapefruit League game, Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader posted a photo on social media of what appeared to be a No. 5 Pujols jersey hanging in a Cardinals’ locker.
Pujols doesn’t swing nearly as fearsome a bat as he did during his St. Louis hey-day, but the Cardinals decided they have a spot for a designated hitter who can hit left-handed pitching.
That’s one thing Pujols still does well.
Pujols hit a combined .236 for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers last season but hit .294 with a .939 OPS against lefties.
Pujols needs 21 homers to become the fourth career major leaguer to hit 700 in a career.
“Adding someone like that is crazy important,” first-year manager Oliver Marmol said. “What he does with that clubhouse outside of his skill set is unbelievable.”
The deal brings Pujols back to where he became one of the game’s most powerful and dangerous all-around hitters. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 hit at least .300 with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first 10 seasons in St. Louis.
A wildly popular player in St. Louis, Pujols played his last game for the Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2011, a Game 7 win over Texas in the World Series.
Pujols won those three MVP awards and made nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals before signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Angels in 2012. He was waived by the Angels last May while hitting .198 and signed with the Dodgers, for whom he hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs in 85 games.
With use of the designated hitter extending to the National League, the Cardinals found a fit with Pujols as opening day on April 7 against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium approached.
Dolphins listening to offers for DeVante Parker, but GM Chris Grier says he’s in the team’s plans
DeVante Parker is the longest-tenured Miami Dolphins player, and based on the caliber of offers the Dolphins are fielding for the seven-year veteran it appears his stay might be extended into the 2022 season.
General manager Chris Grier said in the wake of completing the trade that brought six-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, the organization has listened to offers from teams trying to acquire Parker, who caught 40 passes for 515 yards and scored two touchdowns in the 10 games he played last season.
However, nothing appears to entice their interest enough so far to execute a deal.
“We like having good players, so we feel really good about that receiver room. The expectations is he’ll be here, but we always listen,” Grier said Monday at the NFL Annual Meetings when asked about Parker. “We’re always listening.”
Adding Hill in a trade, which was followed by the Dolphins making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and signing Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal worth $22 million to serve as Miami’s new slot receiver, could lead to Parker being pushed out of a starting spot because a healthy Jaylen Waddle will be entrenched as a starter.
Parker, who has started 64 of the 93 games he’s played for Miami, pulling down 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns, has a cap-friendly contract for the next two seasons.
He’s slated to earn $5.75 million in base salary and workout bonuses this coming season, and has another $500,000 tied into how many games he plays in 2022. He’s schedule to make $5.8 million in base salary and workout bonuses in 2023, with another $500,000 tied into how many games he plays in 2023.
Parker has struggled throughout his Dolphins’ career with nagging injuries. It’s possible that not being asked to carry the receiver unit might be beneficial to the team and player going forward. But that’s if he’s still around come September.
His future likely depends on how favorable a draft pick or veteran player the Dolphins get offered, and whether they feel that asset or player exceeds Parker’s value.
Dolphins Q&A: How should Dolphins fill out offensive line after Armstead, Williams signings?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Should we be worried that even with the O-line additions in FA that [Austin Jackson] is probably going to be protecting Tua’s blindside? And is that even an upgrade on Davis? — @SirScouser on Twitter
A: The presumption now with Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in place is that the free-agent acquisitions will handle the left side.
Armstead fits right in at left tackle and Williams at left guard, where they have played with their previous teams, the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
Although Williams said he’s not limiting himself to guard and feels versatile to either play tackle or snap the ball at center, it would feel natural to allow the newcomers to remain at the positions they’ve already primarily played.
Now, if right tackle becomes so problematic once the season starts that left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side is getting obliterated, maybe you revisit and possibly flip Armstead to right tackle to have your best blocker there. But to start, let Armstead and his mauling run-blocking style play the same position new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had Trent Williams playing in San Francisco.
Aside from Armstead and Connor Williams, the Dolphins know they have a solid piece in right guard Robert Hunt. Hunt also was a formidable right tackle his rookie season. That could be something to explore in competition that will include early picks from the past two drafts in Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg after veteran Jesse Davis, who played right tackle in 2021, was released on Thursday.
Jackson, the 2020 first-round pick, has struggled with his lateral movement in pass protection at left tackle. The previous coaching staff kicked him inside to left guard because of it.
Eichenberg, the rookie last season who was a second-round selection in 2021, handled left tackle for much of the season but struggled, as well. Now, the two youngsters both have veterans to replace them at last year’s positions. Preferably, either Eichenberg or Jackson takes the necessary stride to protect Tagovailoa’s blind side from the right tackle spot.
Robert Jones also cannot be written off. The undrafted rookie last year started the regular season finale for Davis and was solid. If none of them work, then you may have to dip into other options, like Hunt back at right tackle while you figure out right guard afterward.
At center, Michael Deiter won the job last training camp. Then, injuries caused him to miss nine games. The Dolphins could use an upgrade there.
J.C. Tretter is 31 and available after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. He has been solid in Cleveland, contributing to one of the league’s top rushing attacks. Tretter has started 16 games in each of his five seasons with the Browns, meaning he only missed one last year (17-game schedule), which was due to COVID.
Someone of the caliber of Tretter would immediately slide in as a starter, but if the Dolphins don’t clear enough space to fit him in, they could find cheaper options to compete with Deiter or draft one with a mid-to-late-round selection. Miami’s first 2022 draft pick, currently, is No. 102 at the end of the third round if no pics are added via trade.
While the idea of potentially having Jackson block at right tackle is worrisome for most fans, we also should reserve some level of judgment until we see if the infusion of new offensive line coach Matt Applebaum leads to a leap in his game or any of the other youngsters on the line.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
