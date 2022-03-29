News
Will the Chicago Bears trade QB Nick Foles? 3 things we learned from new GM Ryan Poles.
The NFL’s owners meetings are continuing this week in South Florida, with owners, head coaches and executives gathered to discuss league business. For the Chicago Bears, it’s also another step in their latest reboot effort as new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus push to steer the franchise in a winning direction.
Poles spoke with Bears reporters Monday afternoon. It was his first question-and-answer session since the scouting combine, and he had a lot to address after a flurry of moves in free agency this month.
While the Bears’ attempt to make a big splash with the signing of defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi ultimately came up empty, Poles has remained active in adding pieces to the roster while retaining a level of patience and discipline that he hopes will set the team up for a brighter future.
Here are three things we learned from the new GM on Monday.
1. Poles remains confident in his decision to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.
In his first public comments about the trade, Poles acknowledged the difficulty in dealing a star pass rusher and four-time All-Pro. But with a big-picture and realistic view of where the Bears roster currently stands, Poles had little regret pulling the trigger on the deal.
“It’s one of those situations where you knew you had to do what is best for the club,” he said. “There was buy-in from Matt, from ownership, from everyone. They understood it was the right move at the right time.”
The Chargers sent the Bears a second-round draft pick (No. 48 overall) for next month’s draft plus a sixth-rounder in 2023 for Mack.
Poles felt satisfied adding another Day 2 pick for this year, particularly one at a spot on the draft board widely considered to be a sweet spot for quality talent.
“With this draft in those mid-rounds, it’s deep,” he said. “At least I hope. And that’s the way it looks on the board right now. So I’m excited about that. This puts us in range of some really good players.
“At the same time, it also allows us to (potentially) maneuver a little bit. Because we don’t have a ton of picks (overall). So if there is a way to create more (by moving around), we’ll be open to that.”
Poles said Monday the move to trade Mack was based in part on some analytical assessments the team did, factoring in his age — he turned 31 in February — and his play-time history.
“We put all of that together,” he said. “And then there’s a timing mechanism as well. You know if you wait, what does that look like (in terms of trade value)? If you do this now, what does it look like? We just thought that right now it would allow the Bears to have more ammunition to add more players.”
2. The Bears are working to trade quarterback Nick Foles.
When the Bears agreed to sign backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal last week, it raised the question of what it meant for Foles.
Poles said the Bears signed Siemian to back up Justin Fields because he is a better fit for the new Bears offense than Foles. The fact that Siemian, a former Northwestern quarterback, has experience backing up Peyton Manning and Drew Brees also was a factor.
Siemian has spent time with five teams over seven seasons, most recently with the New Orleans Saints at the end of 2020 and 2021.
“There’s a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin as well,” Poles said.
Foles, who is entering his 11th season, has been with the Bears since 2020, when former GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy brought him in to compete for the starting spot with Mitch Trubisky. He was relegated to third-string quarterback in 2021 when the Bears signed Andy Dalton and drafted Fields last year, and he played in just one game.
Poles said they will see if there’s any trade interest.
“Nothing has popped up right now,” Poles said. “But we’re working on it. Hopefully something pops up.”
3. Lucas Patrick showed Poles what kind of player the Bears were getting when they wrapped up their deal.
When the Bears signed Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal, he began screaming into the phone — and Poles took that as a sign the new center has the nasty mindset he wants on his offensive line.
“It kind of showed what he’s all about,” Poles said. “He embodies that. He’s tough. He’s a prick, and he knows it and that’s how he survives. And that’s what we need up front. … That’s going to improve the rest of the group, and we’re going to keep adding guys like that.”
Poles confirmed he sees Patrick playing center for the Bears. He also thinks Patrick’s leadership will be useful as the Bears get familiar with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom Patrick worked with in Green Bay.
“He should have a really good foundation, and then that time can be spent making sure everybody else knows what to do,” Poles said. “Especially at the center position, they make the calls. They make the adjustments. That’s going to help Justin out in terms of protections, so he knows where his pass rush is coming from. I think that’s a big advantage.”
()
News
Home Set: Sunny Days Ahead
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a chic blazer and glowy face oil to a flowing floral maxi dress and effortless button-down, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
News
Downtown St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys temporarily closed after fire
Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul is temporarily closed after an overnight fire, the grocery store announced Tuesday.
The blaze was outside the store’s main entrance at Tenth and Robert streets. It “caused a significant amount of exterior damage,” along with interior damage from the store’s sprinkler system being activated, according to a statement from Lunds & Byerlys.
The store will be closed as the damage is repaired. A reopening date wasn’t immediately announced.
“We are extremely grateful there were no injuries to our staff, and we are actively working with the St. Paul Police Department to provide video surveillance to assist with their investigation,” the store’s statement said.
Oh my god. Lunds in downtown St Paul is on fire. pic.twitter.com/aLNigqV0mT
— Corey Schreppel (@coreyschreppel) March 29, 2022
News
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro in contempt
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The committee made its case Monday night that Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection and, as a result, are in contempt.
“They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in his opening remarks.
The recommendation of criminal charges now goes to the full House, where it is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority chamber. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.
As the committee enforces its subpoena power, it is also continuing to branch out to others in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers now plan to reach out to Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were granted anonymity to discuss the panel’s private deliberations.
But the panel has not decided what their outreach to Thomas, a conservative activist, will look like and whether that will come in the form of a subpoena or a voluntary request to cooperate.
Also later this week, the committee plans to interview former Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the people said.
At Monday’s meeting, lawmakers made yet another appeal to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has not yet made a decision to pursue the contempt charges the House set forward in December on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“We are upholding our responsibility,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, said in his remarks. “The Department of Justice must do the same.”
The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, fueled by the Republican’s false claims of a stolen election, in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.
Ahead of the House committee’s vote, the panel scored a big legal victory in its quest for information from Trump lawyer John Eastman when a federal judge in California asserted Monday morning that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
With that argument, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee, ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Eastman to the committee.
Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Eastman, said in a statement Monday that his client has a responsibility to his attorney-client privilege and his lawsuit against the committee “seeks to fulfill this responsibility.”
Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.
“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans,” Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.
Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration has denied claims from him, Scavino and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.
On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and said, ”The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”
In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee “should negotiate this matter with President Trump.” He added, “If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law.”
In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day.
In the recent report, the committee said it also has reason to believe that due to the 46-year-old’s online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.
Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.
“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report stated.
A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.
The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional subpoena, as well as against Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the panel. The full House then approved both contempt referrals.
Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.
The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.
The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.
Will the Chicago Bears trade QB Nick Foles? 3 things we learned from new GM Ryan Poles.
Home Set: Sunny Days Ahead
Downtown St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys temporarily closed after fire
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro in contempt
Cuyana’s New Stretch Collection Is All About Versatility
John M. Crisp: Another good reason to abolish capital punishment
Ramesh Ponnuru: Ron DeSantis isn’t a Trump clone. He’s just a Republican.
ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider playoff path of least resistance?
Mike Preston: Despite advances so far in offseason, Ravens’ list of priorities hasn’t changed much | COMMENTARY
World Wide Technology Raceway gearing up for NASCAR Cup Series
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼